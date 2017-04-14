Estudo do preâmbulo da CRFB/88
Faceli - Direito - 2° Período - Integradora I - Preâmbulo nas Constituições

  1. 1. Estudo do preâmbulo da CRFB/88
  2. 2. Introdução  Constituição da República: norma jurídica suprema reguladora das condutas e comportamentos de todas as pessoas, órgãos ou corporações sujeitas ao poder estatal brasileiro.  O preâmbulo é situado na parte inicial do texto constitucional, veicula a promulgação, trás consigo a origem, os objetivos, os valores e os ideais de uma Constituição, servindo de vetor interpretativo.  Primeiro, o Estado democrático de direito.  Segundo, os direitos do povo, p. ex.: direito de liberdade, igualdade e justiça.
  3. 3.  Nega um passado de ditadura, demonstra um presente melhor e promete, ao futuro, a democracia e a garantia de direitos.  Promessas que podem ou não ser cumpridas.  O STF, em julgamento da Ação Direta de Inconstitucionalidade n. 2.076/AC, decidiu que o Preâmbulo não tem valor jurídico-normativo.  O descumprimento não enseja a aplicação de uma sanção jurídica.  Serve apenas como elemento de interpretação dos diversos artigos que lhe seguem. Introdução
  4. 4. PREÂMBULO NAS CONSTITUIÇÕES  CONCEITO: O preâmbulo tem por finalidade, revelar os fundamentos filosóficos, políticos, ideológicos, sociais e econômicos, esclarecedores de uma nova ou reformada constituição.  EFEITOS: 1. efeito vinculante e normativo; 2. elemento interpretativo das normas; 3. parte da constituição.  HISTÓRICO: Todas as constituições brasileiras possuíram preâmbulo  CONSTITUIÇÃO BRASILEIRA DE 1988
  5. 5. Constituição e suas implicações teóricas e práticas • Organização do estatal • Ordenamento harmônico • Limites do poder estatal e eficácia constitucional (Art. 5, Inc. 1 [Aplicabilidade imediata]) • Lei injustas no conflito militar de 1939 • Subordinação constituição e realidade-social
  6. 6. Constituição e suas implicações teóricas e práticas  A constitucionalização do direito vem revelando- se um marco, uma nova forma de pensar a ciência jurídica. Sua vagarosa evolução ao longo dos séculos é a demonstração clara de como o pensamento científico desenvolve-se ao mesmo passo do desenvolvimento do comportamento social.  A vigência e superação de pensamentos teóricos afirmam a constante do progresso científico. A evolução do direito natural ao positivismo, passando pela teoria crítica do direito, a superação da dogmática, com o deságüe no pós positivismo embebido de uma proeminência normativa constitucional e sua efetividade é o resumo do caminho traçado pela ciência jurídica até seu atual estágio.  Superou-se o Estado Legalista e impôs-se o Estado Constitucional. A ciência jurídica deita-se sobre um novo paradigma e o homem de mero coadjuvante passa a ser ator principal, traduzido em sua dignidade.  (Premissas históricas e teóricas sobre a constitucionalização do direito, por Danilo Nascimento Cruz IN: ambitoJurídico.com.br) Professor de Direito Constitucional e Processual Civil no Centro de Pós-graduação - CESVALE/PI
  7. 7. A Supremacia da Constituição na visão da soberania  A Supremacia da Constituição;  A visão de Hans Kelsen;  Soberania Segundo Sahid Maluf
  8. 8. Direitos Fundamentais do Homem no Enfoque Interdisciplinar e Generalista • EVOLUÇÃO HISTÓRICA DOS DIREITOS HUMANOS • DIREITOS HUMANOS – CONCEITO E CARACTERÍSTICAS • DIREITOS HUMANOS NO ENFOQUE INTERDISCIPLINAR • DIREITOS HUMANOS NO ENFOQUE GENERALISTA

