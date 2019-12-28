Successfully reported this slideshow.
  2. 2. Saving Italy Audiobook download free | Saving Italy Audiobook online Robert M. Edsel's contributions as a WWII historian have brought wide attention and a National Humanities Medal to his Monuments Men Foundation. In Saving Italy, Edsel recounts how, in May 1944, General Eisenhower sent two men-- artist Deane Keller and scholar Fred Hartt--on a desperate hunt to locate priceless works of art fallen into Nazi hands. Keller and Hartt would find aid from an unlikely source--top-level Nazi officer General Karl Wolff.
  3. 3. Saving Italy Audiobook download free | Saving Italy Audiobook online Written By: Robert M. Edsel. Narrated By: Edoardo Ballerini Publisher: Recorded Books Date: May 2013 Duration: 11 hours 40 minutes
