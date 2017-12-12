-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Read Read Sculpting the land: artistic interventions with the landscape (Strijdom van der Merwe ) Ebook Free Ebook Online
Donwload Here https://recommendedforyou.xyz/books/g4/22200?q=Library-books/1485307724
As a land artist Strijdom van der Merwe uses the materials provided by the chosen site. His sculptural forms take shape in relation to the landscape. It is a process of working with the natural world using sand, water, wood, rocks, etc. He shapes these elements into geometrical forms that participate with their environment, continually changing until their final probable destruction. He observes the fragility of beauty while not lamenting its passing. What remains is a photographic image, a fragment of the imagination. While a visual record is materially all that is left, he also leaves us a reminder of the capacity, however feeble, of an individual to alter the universe by embracing the ceaseless changing of nature, actively contributing to it and in so doing, modulating and beautifying the outcome.
Free Download Books/EBook
Download Book PDF PDF KINDLE EPUB MOBI
Full Books PDF KINDLE EPUB MOBI
Best Books/EBooks PDF KINDLE EPUB MOBI
EBook Free To Download PDF KINDLE EPUB MOBI
Download EBook PDF KINDLE EPUB MOBI
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment