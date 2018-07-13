EPUB Premium E-Books The Art of the Pitch: Persuasion and Presentation Skills that Win Business P. Coughter For Trial For Ipad



BUY NOW http://bit.ly/2Jk2XWH

Premium E-Books The Art of the Pitch: Persuasion and Presentation Skills that Win Business P. Coughter For Trial

Occasionally, a great idea will sell itself. The other 99% of the time, you have to find a way to persuade others that it is, in fact, a great idea.Most executives spend the vast majority of their time creating their work, and almost no time on the presentation. Through an engaging and humorous narrative, Coughter presents the tools hedesigned to help advertising and marketing professionals develop persuasive presentations that deliver business.Readers will learn how to hone their individual natural presentation style how to organize a powerful presentation, how to harness the elegant power of simplicity, how to truly connect with an audience, how to rehearse effectively, and most importantly, how to win.

