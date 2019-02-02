CompTIA Cloud+ Certification Practice Exams (Exam CV0-002) by Daniel Lachance

















Title: CompTIA Cloud+ Certification Practice Exams (Exam CV0-002)

Author: Daniel Lachance

Pages: 384

Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

ISBN: 9781260122275

Publisher: McGraw-Hill Professional Publishing









CompTIA Cloud+ Certification Practice Exams (Exam CV0-002) by Daniel Lachance Prepare for the CompTIA Cloud+ certification exam with 700+ accurate practice questions and in-depth answer explanations This highly effective self-study resource supplements CompTIA Cloud+ Certification Study Guide, 2nd Edition (Exam CV0-002), and provides valuable practice questions for candidates seeking CompTIA’s vendor-neutral cloud computing certification. You will test yourself on how to implement, maintain, and deliver cloud technologies and infrastructures, and ensure a solid understanding of cloud-based IT security and virtualization. CompTIA Cloud+ Certification Practice Exams (Exam CV0-002) features more than 700 practice questions that closely match those on the live test in content, style, tone, format, and difficulty. Detailed explanations are provided for both the correct and incorrect answer choices for all questions. The book begins with a pre-assessment test that enables you to focus on specific topics and tailor a course for study. •Provides 100% coverage of every objective for exam CV0-002

