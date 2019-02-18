Download here Wonders of the Pyramids: The Sound and Light of Giza

Read online : https://plongosdepoke3.blogspot.com/?book=9771780271

A visit to the magnificent Pyramids of Giza, the one remaining Wonder of the ancient world, is incomplete without enjoying the performance of the spectacular Sound & Light Show of music, historical narration, and lights and images played out on the ancient stones themselves and on the eternal Sphinx. This new, full-color presentation serves as the ideal record--or foretaste--of the Pyramids Sound & Light experience, with a historical introduction to the Pyramid Age by internationally renowned Egyptologist Zahi Hawass, and the complete script of the show, accompanied by over 60 beautiful photographs of the light show and of the Giza Pyramids and temples and other pyramids of Egypt.

