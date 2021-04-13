Kindle✔(online❤PDF) Rhyme's Reason A Guide to English Verse

GET NOW : https://great.ebookexprees.com/php-book/0300206291

Poet John Hollander surveys the schemes patterns and forms of English verse in this classic text illustrating each variation with an original and witty selfdescriptive example. In new essays for this fourth edition J. D. McClatchy and Richard Wilbur each offer a personal take on why the book has played such an important role in the education of young poets and student scholars. Ã‚Â Ã¢Â€ÂœHow lucky the young poet who discovers this wisest and most lighthearted of manuals.Ã¢Â€ÂÃ¢Â€Â”James Merrill Ã¢Â€ÂœMarvelously comprehensive clarifying and useful and a delight to read.Ã¢Â€ÂÃ¢Â€Â”John Reardon Los Angeles Times Book Review Ã‚Â Ã¢Â€ÂœA virtuoso performance and a mandatory text for poetry readers and practioners alike.Ã¢Â€ÂÃ¢Â€Â”ALA Booklist Ã‚Â