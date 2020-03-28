Trauma craneo encefalico

Successfully reported this slideshow.
GENERALIDADES  -AFECTA EL 2 % POBLACION AL AÑO  HEMATOMA INTRACRANEAL(25-45% DE T.C.E. GRAVE,3-12 %DE T.C.E. MODERADO,1 ...
ADELANTOS EN MANEJO TCE TAC Y RMN(1972)  ESCALA DE COMA DE GLASGOW(1974)  CONCEPTO DE LESION SECUNDARIA EN LOS FINALES ...
GUIAS DE TRATAMIENTO  EUROPEA:EIBC GIDELINE FOR MANAGEMENT THE SEVERE BRAIN INJURY IN ADULTS.EUROPEAN BRAIN INJURY CONSOR...
MANEJO QUIRURGICO  LESION FOCAL: -HEMATOMA EXTRADURAL -HEMATOMA SUBDURAL AGUDO(CRANIECTOMIA DECOMPRESIVA PRIMARIA) -HEMAT...
CRANIECTOMIA DESCOMPRESIVA  UNILATERAL -EDEMA HEMISFERICO UNILATERAL CON DESPLAZAMIENTO DE LINEA MEDIA -CRANIECTOMIA GRAN...
CISTERNOSTOMIA(IYPE CHERIAN)  LIQUIDO CEFALORRAQUIDEO CURSA DESDE LAS CISTERNAS SUPRASELARES A TRAVES DE LOS ESPACIOS DE ...
MANEJO NEUROINTENSIVO(CAMBRIDGE) ICP <25 CCP >60-70 MMHG OXIGENO CEREBRAL>15 RADIO LACTATO/PIRUVICO<25  ETAPA 1: -PROPOFO...
MONITOREO MULTIMODAL  SENSOR DE PIC  SATURACION OXIGENO DEL BULBO YUGULAR  ESPECTROSCOPIA INFRAROJA  OXIGENACION TEJID...
MONITOREO MULTIMODAL  PRESION INTRACRANEAL -SENSOR PARENQUIMATOSO -PRESION INTRACRANEAL -DRENAJE EXTERNO  FLUJO SANGUINE...
HEMATOMA EPIDURAL
HEMATOMA SUBDURAL AGUDO
LESION PARENQUIMATOSA
FRACTURA CRANEAL
HEMATOMA SUBDURAL CRONICO
MEDICION DE VOLUMEN: A:CORTE TAC DONDE SE APRECIA EL MAYOR DIAMETRO DEL HEMATOMA B:MAYOR ANCHURA O MAXIMA EXTENSION DEL HE...
CLASIFICACION DE MARSHALL  -TIPO 1:TAC NORMAL.PIC ELEVADA < 25%.MORTALIDAD <10%  TIPO 2:CISTERNAS NORMALES,DESPLAZAMIENT...
CRITERIOS DE CIRUGIA DE EMERGENCIA  EVIDENCIAS CLINICAS E IMAGENOLOGICAS DE PELIGRO O COMPRESION DEL TALLO CEREBRAL POR L...
METODOS DE DESCOMPRESION QUIRURGICA1)DESCOMPRESION CEREBRAL EXTERNA:- -CRANEOTOMIA. -CRANIECTOMIA -TWIST DRILL O TREPANO. ...
CRITERIOS PARA COLOCAR MONITOR INTRACRANEAL  ECG<8 CON TAC ANORMAL(EDEMA,CONTUSION,HEMORRAGIA).  ECG<8 CON TAC NORMAL PE...
AUMENTO DE PRESION INTRACRANEAL -3 % DE T.C.E. LEVE(ECG 13-15) -10-12% DE T.C.E. MODERADO(ECG 9-12) - 50% EN LOS T.C.E. SE...
MANEJO NEUROINTENSIVO ETAPA A: -MONITOREO DE PIC EN PTES QUE NO OBEDECEN ORDENES.> 20 MM DE HG REALIZAR DRENAJE DE L.C.R H...
ETAPA B  MANITOL EN DOSIS ALTA(1-2GR/KG) .MANTENER NORMOVOLEMIA Y OSMOLARIDAD SERICA< 320 MOSM.SI NO MEJORA PASAR ETAPA C
ETAPA C  HIPERVENTILACION SUFICIENTE PARA PONER PC02 ENTRE 30-34 TORR.  SI MEJORA RETIRAR GRADUALMENTE.  SI NO MEJORA Y...
ETAPA D  -HIPERVENTILACION PARA COLOCAR PCO2 ENTRE 25-29 MM DE HG.  HIPOTERMIA HASTA 32-33 GRADOS.  CRANEOTOMIA BIFRONT...
ENSAYOS CLINICOS ACTUALES MEDICO -HIPOTERMIA(EUROTHERM) -DROGAS:PROGESTERONA CICLOSPORINA  QUIRURGICO -CRANIECTOMIA DESC...
CONCLUSIONES -EPIDEMIOLOGIA -MANEJO QUIRURGICO VENTRICULOSTOMIA CRANIECTOMIA DESCOMPRESIVA HEMATOMA INTRACRANEAL TRAUMATIC...
MUCHAS GRACIAS
  1. 1. GENERALIDADES  -AFECTA EL 2 % POBLACION AL AÑO  HEMATOMA INTRACRANEAL(25-45% DE T.C.E. GRAVE,3-12 %DE T.C.E. MODERADO,1 EN 500 PTES CON T.C.E LEVE)  PRINCIPAL CAUSA DE DISCAPACIDAD Y MUERTE EN USA(500000 CASOS AL AÑO/>17000 MUERTES)
  2. 2. ADELANTOS EN MANEJO TCE TAC Y RMN(1972)  ESCALA DE COMA DE GLASGOW(1974)  CONCEPTO DE LESION SECUNDARIA EN LOS FINALES DE 1970-80(EVACUACION TEMPRANA DE LESIONES DE MASA,CONTROL DE PIC,VENTILACION ARTIFICIAL,TERAPIA MEDICA:BARBITURICOS,AGENTES OSMOTICOS,ESTEROIDES)  CONTROL DE PRESION PERFUSION CEREBRAL>70 MMHG(1990)
  3. 3. GUIAS DE TRATAMIENTO  EUROPEA:EIBC GIDELINE FOR MANAGEMENT THE SEVERE BRAIN INJURY IN ADULTS.EUROPEAN BRAIN INJURY CONSORTIUM(WIEN 1997)  E.U.A.  WWW.BRAINTRAUMA.ORG  SOLO 3 EVIDENCIAS CLASE I: USO DE ESTEROIDES,HIPERVENTILACION ANTICONVULSIVANTES -GUIA PARA LESION POR EFECTO DE MASA: NO EVIDENCIA CLASE I O II.SOLO EVIDENCIA III INIDCACION DESPLAZAMIENTO->5 MM DE LINEA MEDIA,TIEMPO TAN PRONTO COMO SEA POSIBLE .METODO:CRANEOTOMIA
  4. 4. MANEJO QUIRURGICO  LESION FOCAL: -HEMATOMA EXTRADURAL -HEMATOMA SUBDURAL AGUDO(CRANIECTOMIA DECOMPRESIVA PRIMARIA) -HEMATOMA INTRACEREBRAL /CONTUSION  LESION DIFUSA: -USO DE DRENAJES EXTERNOS CRANIECTOMIA DESCOMPRESIVA SECUNDARIA PARA CONTROL DE PIC REFRACTARIA A CONTROL MEDICO
  5. 5. CRANIECTOMIA DESCOMPRESIVA  UNILATERAL -EDEMA HEMISFERICO UNILATERAL CON DESPLAZAMIENTO DE LINEA MEDIA -CRANIECTOMIA GRANDE UNILATERAL  BILATERAL -LESION O EDEMA CEREBRAL DIFUSO -FLAP CUERO CABELLUDO BICORONAL -CRANIECTOMIA BIFRONTAL POSTERIOR A LA SUTURA CORONAL Y LATERAL AL PTERION
  6. 6. CISTERNOSTOMIA(IYPE CHERIAN)  LIQUIDO CEFALORRAQUIDEO CURSA DESDE LAS CISTERNAS SUPRASELARES A TRAVES DE LOS ESPACIOS DE VIRCHO-ROBIN AL CEREBRO CREANDO EDEMA  TRAUMA ORIGINA RUPTURA DE PEQUEÑOS VASOS EN LAS CISTERNAS Y HEMORRAGIA SUBARACNOIDEA QUE AUMENTA LA PRESION DENTRO DE LAS CISTERNAS, LO QUE ORIGINA UN DESPLAZAMIENTO DEL LCR DENTRO DEL COMPARTIMIENTO INTERTICIAL CEREBRAL ,LO QUE ORIGINA EDEMA  AL ABRIR LAS CISTERNAS A LA PRESION ATMOSFERA,DISMINUYE SU PRESION,POR LO QUE AL PRESENTAR MAYOR PRESION EN EL CEREBRO SE DESPLAZA NUEVAMENTE EL LCR A LA CISTERNAS ,DISMINUYENDO EL EDEMA  VENTRICULOS TIENE 20 CC DE LCR EN UN CEREBRO COMPRIMIDO QUE NO SE COMUNICA CON EL PARENQUIMA.CISTERNAS TIENE 120 ML DE LCR Y SE COMUNICA CON EL PARENQUIMA A TRAVES DEL ESPACIO VIRCHOW-ROBIN
  7. 7. MANEJO NEUROINTENSIVO(CAMBRIDGE) ICP <25 CCP >60-70 MMHG OXIGENO CEREBRAL>15 RADIO LACTATO/PIRUVICO<25  ETAPA 1: -PROPOFOL,ATRACURIO,FENTANIL -10-15 GRADOS CABEZA -TEMPERATURA< 37 GRADOS -PACO2 4,5-5 kpa(33-37 MM DE HG) -SAO2>97% ,PaO2>11kpa  ETAPA 2: -DRENAJE VENTRICULAR EXTERNO  ETAPA3: -INOTROPICOS/NACL AL 5%,MANITOL -PaCO2 4-4,5KPa(30-33 MMDE HG) -TEMPERATURA 35 GRADOS  ETAPA 4: -TEMPERATURA 34 GRADOS  ETAPA 5: -TIOPENTAL -CRANIECTOMIA DESCOMPRESIVA
  8. 8. MONITOREO MULTIMODAL  SENSOR DE PIC  SATURACION OXIGENO DEL BULBO YUGULAR  ESPECTROSCOPIA INFRAROJA  OXIGENACION TEJIDO CEREBRAL  SONDA DE TERMODILUCION  DOPPLER TRANSCRANEAL  MICRODIALISIS
  9. 9. MONITOREO MULTIMODAL  PRESION INTRACRANEAL -SENSOR PARENQUIMATOSO -PRESION INTRACRANEAL -DRENAJE EXTERNO  FLUJO SANGUINEO CEREBRAL -DOPPLER TRANSCRANEAL -TERMODILUCION  OXIGENACION CEREBRAL -SATURACION OXIGENO VENOSA YUGULAR -OXIGENO TEJIDO CEREBRAL -ESPECTROSCOPIA INFRAROJA  METABOLISMO CEREBRAL -MICRODIALISIS
  10. 10. HEMATOMA EPIDURAL
  11. 11. HEMATOMA SUBDURAL AGUDO
  12. 12. LESION PARENQUIMATOSA
  13. 13. FRACTURA CRANEAL
  14. 14. HEMATOMA SUBDURAL CRONICO
  15. 15. MEDICION DE VOLUMEN: A:CORTE TAC DONDE SE APRECIA EL MAYOR DIAMETRO DEL HEMATOMA B:MAYOR ANCHURA O MAXIMA EXTENSION DEL HEMATOMA EN EL PLANO PERPENDICULAR C:NUMERO DE CORTES DE 10 MM  V=ABC/2
  16. 16. CLASIFICACION DE MARSHALL  -TIPO 1:TAC NORMAL.PIC ELEVADA < 25%.MORTALIDAD <10%  TIPO 2:CISTERNAS NORMALES,DESPLAZAMIENTO<5MM, PIC ELEVADA 50%.MORTALIDAD 13 %  TIPO 3:PREDOMINA EDEMA.COMPRESION CISTERNAL DESPLAZAMIENTO < 5MM,PIC ELEVADA 75 %. MORTALIDAD 34 %  TIPO 4:DESPLAZAMIENTO >5 MM,CISTERNAS AUSENTES,PIC ELEVADA 100%,MORTALIDAD 50%
  17. 17. CRITERIOS DE CIRUGIA DE EMERGENCIA  EVIDENCIAS CLINICAS E IMAGENOLOGICAS DE PELIGRO O COMPRESION DEL TALLO CEREBRAL POR LESIONES FOCALES CON EFECTO DE MASA:LESION HIPERDENSA O MIXTA >25 ML CON O SIN CUADRO CLINICO DE HERNIACION CEREBRAL
  18. 18. METODOS DE DESCOMPRESION QUIRURGICA1)DESCOMPRESION CEREBRAL EXTERNA:- -CRANEOTOMIA. -CRANIECTOMIA -TWIST DRILL O TREPANO. 2)DESCOMPRESION CEREBRAL INTERNA: -CEREBROTOMIA PARA EVACUAR LESIONES FOCALES INTRACEREBRALES -EVACUACION PERCUTANEA (ESTEROATAXIA,ENDOSCOPIA) -RESECCION DE HERNIACION TEMPORAL TRANSTENTORIAL
  19. 19. CRITERIOS PARA COLOCAR MONITOR INTRACRANEAL  ECG<8 CON TAC ANORMAL(EDEMA,CONTUSION,HEMORRAGIA).  ECG<8 CON TAC NORMAL PERO>40 AÑOS,POSTURA DE DESCEBRACION,PRESION SISTOLICA < 90MMHG  ECG>8 Y TAC CON LESION DE MASA O PTE INCAPAZ DE SER VALORADO CLINICAMENTE POR PARALISIS FARMACOLOGICA.
  20. 20. AUMENTO DE PRESION INTRACRANEAL -3 % DE T.C.E. LEVE(ECG 13-15) -10-12% DE T.C.E. MODERADO(ECG 9-12) - 50% EN LOS T.C.E. SEVEROS(ECG< 8 PUNTOS)
  21. 21. MANEJO NEUROINTENSIVO ETAPA A: -MONITOREO DE PIC EN PTES QUE NO OBEDECEN ORDENES.> 20 MM DE HG REALIZAR DRENAJE DE L.C.R HASTA NORMALIZAR. -ANTICONVULSIVANTES EN PTES DE ALTO RIESGO. -SI H.S.A.PREVENIR VASOESPASMO(NIMODIPINO). -IMPEDIR TEMPERATURA CORPORAL>37 GRADOS. -EVITAR ROTACION Y LATERALIZACION DE LA CABEZA Y ELEVACION 30 GRADOS. -GARANTIZAR VOLEMIA NORMAL,OXIGENACION SUPLEMENTARIA SIN HIPERVENTILACION Y PRESION DE PERFUSION CEREBRAL NORMAL. -SI NO MEJORA:INICIAR HIPERVENTILACION(PC02:35 MM DE HG) Y MANITOL EN DOSIS BAJAS(100 ML/20 GR A PASAR EN 5 MIN CADA 4 HRS). SI NO MEJORA PASAR A ETAPA B
  22. 22. ETAPA B  MANITOL EN DOSIS ALTA(1-2GR/KG) .MANTENER NORMOVOLEMIA Y OSMOLARIDAD SERICA< 320 MOSM.SI NO MEJORA PASAR ETAPA C
  23. 23. ETAPA C  HIPERVENTILACION SUFICIENTE PARA PONER PC02 ENTRE 30-34 TORR.  SI MEJORA RETIRAR GRADUALMENTE.  SI NO MEJORA Y EN TAC DE CONTROL NO HAY LESION FOCAL,PASAR A ETAPA D
  24. 24. ETAPA D  -HIPERVENTILACION PARA COLOCAR PCO2 ENTRE 25-29 MM DE HG.  HIPOTERMIA HASTA 32-33 GRADOS.  CRANEOTOMIA BIFRONTAL DESCOMPRESIVA  BARBITURICOS EN DOSIS MEDIAS O BAJAS.
  25. 25. ENSAYOS CLINICOS ACTUALES MEDICO -HIPOTERMIA(EUROTHERM) -DROGAS:PROGESTERONA CICLOSPORINA  QUIRURGICO -CRANIECTOMIA DESCOMPRESIVA(RESCUEicp,DECRA) *22 SOBREVIVIENTES MAS POR CADA 100 PACIENTES COMPARADO CON MANEJO MEDICO *REDUCE MORTALIDAD DE 49% A 27% *MAYOR DEPENDENCIA(30% VS 17%) *AL AÑO LOS PACIENTES CONTINUAN MEJORANDO:45% DE LOS PACIENTES INDEPENDIENTES EN CASA VS 32% CON MANEJO MEDICO -HEMATOMA INTRACEREBRAL(STICH) -HEMATOMASUDBURAL CRONICO/CAMBRIGDE
  26. 26. CONCLUSIONES -EPIDEMIOLOGIA -MANEJO QUIRURGICO VENTRICULOSTOMIA CRANIECTOMIA DESCOMPRESIVA HEMATOMA INTRACRANEAL TRAUMATICO -NEUROINTENSIVISMO BARBITURICOS,HIPOTERMIA -MONITOREO MULTIMODAL
  27. 27. MUCHAS GRACIAS

