----<>----

SUMMARY OF THE BOOK :

Self-Defense for Gentlemen and Ladies

BOOK DETAIL :

-Author : Colonel Thomas Hoyer Monstery

-Language : English

-Grade Level : 1-2

-Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches

-Shipping Weight : 14 ounces

-Format : E-Books

-Seller information : Colonel Thomas Hoyer Monstery ( 6✮ )

-Link Download : https://inarahmawatyreed.blogspot.com/?book=1583948686



----<>----

Do not hesitate !!!

( Reviewing the best customers, read this book for FREE GET IMMEDIATELY LINKS HERE https://inarahmawatyreed.blogspot.com/?book=1583948686 )

