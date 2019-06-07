Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Pimsleur Farsi Persian Level 2 Lessons 1-5: Learn to Speak and Understand Farsi Persian with Pimsleur Language Programs wh...
LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
Pimsleur Farsi Persian Level 2 Lessons 1-5: Learn to Speak and Understand Farsi Persian with Pimsleur Language Programs wh...
​ This course includes Lessons 1-5 from the Farsi Persian Level 2 program featuring 2.5 hours of language instruction. Eac...
Pimsleur Farsi Persian Level 2 Lessons 1-5: Learn to Speak and Understand Farsi Persian with Pimsleur Language Programs wh...
Pimsleur Farsi Persian Level 2 Lessons 1-5: Learn to Speak and Understand Farsi Persian with Pimsleur Language Programs wh...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Pimsleur Farsi Persian Level 2 Lessons 1-5: Learn to Speak and Understand Farsi Persian with Pimsleur Language Programs what is language instruction | Language Instruction

4 views

Published on

Listen to Pimsleur Farsi Persian Level 2 Lessons 1-5: Learn to Speak and Understand Farsi Persian with Pimsleur Language Programs what is language instruction | Language Instruction and Get more what is language instruction new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Or get any Pimsleur Farsi Persian Level 2 Lessons 1-5: Learn to Speak and Understand Farsi Persian with Pimsleur Language Programs Audiobook Download.

Published in: Internet
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Pimsleur Farsi Persian Level 2 Lessons 1-5: Learn to Speak and Understand Farsi Persian with Pimsleur Language Programs what is language instruction | Language Instruction

  1. 1. Pimsleur Farsi Persian Level 2 Lessons 1-5: Learn to Speak and Understand Farsi Persian with Pimsleur Language Programs what is language instruction | Language Instruction Listen to Pimsleur Farsi Persian Level 2 Lessons 1-5: Learn to Speak and Understand Farsi Persian with Pimsleur Language Programs what is language instruction | Language Instruction and Get more what is language instruction new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Or get any Pimsleur Farsi Persian Level 2 Lessons 1-5: Learn to Speak and Understand Farsi Persian with Pimsleur Language Programs Audiobook Download.
  2. 2. LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  3. 3. Pimsleur Farsi Persian Level 2 Lessons 1-5: Learn to Speak and Understand Farsi Persian with Pimsleur Language Programs what is language instruction | Language Instruction The Easiest and Fastest Way to Learn Farsi Persian ​ With Pimsleur you’ll become conversational in Farsi Persian — to understand and be understood — quickly and effectively. You’ll learn vocabulary, grammar, and pronunciation together through conversation. And our scientifically proven program will help you remember what you’ve learned, so you can put it into action. ​ Why Pimsleur? ​ • Quick + Easy – Only 30 minutes a day. ​ • Portable + Flexible – Core lessons can be done anytime, anywhere, and easily fit into your busy life. ​ • Proven Method – Works when other methods fail. ​ • Self-Paced – Go fast or go slow – it’s up to you. ​ • Based in Science – Developed using proven research on memory and learning. ​ • Cost-effective – Less expensive than classes or immersion, and features all native speakers. ​ • Genius – Triggers your brain’s natural aptitude to learn. ​ • Works for everyone – Recommended for ages 13 and above. ​ What’s Included? ​ • 5, 30-minute audio lessons, ​ • In total, 2.5 hours of audio, all featuring native speakers ​ What You’ll Learn
  4. 4. ​ This course includes Lessons 1-5 from the Farsi Persian Level 2 program featuring 2.5 hours of language instruction. Each lesson provides 30 minutes of spoken language practice, with an introductory conversation, and new vocabulary and structures. Detailed instructions enable you to understand and participate in the conversation. Practice for vocabulary introduced in previous lessons is included in each lesson. The emphasis is on pronunciation and comprehension, and on learning to speak Farsi Persian. ​ Whether you want to travel, communicate with friends or colleagues, reconnect with family, or just understand more of what’s going on in the wor
  5. 5. Pimsleur Farsi Persian Level 2 Lessons 1-5: Learn to Speak and Understand Farsi Persian with Pimsleur Language Programs what is language instruction | Language Instruction Written By: Pimsleur Language Programs. Narrated By: Pimsleur Publisher: Pimsleur Language Programs Date: April 2017 Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes
  6. 6. Pimsleur Farsi Persian Level 2 Lessons 1-5: Learn to Speak and Understand Farsi Persian with Pimsleur Language Programs what is language instruction | Language Instruction Download Full Version Pimsleur Farsi Persian Level 2 Lessons 1- 5: Learn to Speak and Understand Farsi Persian with Pimsleur Language Programs Audio OR Download Now

×