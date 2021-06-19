kebijakan pengembangan standar SNI

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Kebijakan Pengembangan SNI Disampaikan pada: Workshop Konseptor dan Editor Perumus SNI Jakarta, 14 Juli 2020
Regulasi Standardisasi dan Penilaian Kesesuian 1. Undang – Undang No.20 Tahun 2014 tentang Standardisasi dan Penilaian Kes...
Tujuan Standardisasi 2 Meningkatkan jaminan mutu, efisiensi produksi, daya saing nasional, persaingan usaha yang sehat dan...
Garis Besar Sistem Standardisasi dan Peniliaian Kesesuaian (UU No 20 tahun 2014 dan PP 34 thn 2018) 3 LPK melakukan kegiat...
Lingkup Standardisasi 4 Rancang bangun Transportasi Perumahan/gedung Makanan Pertanian Kehutanan Tekstil Kimia Keuangan Il...
Transformasi Kebijakan Pengembangan SNI 5 Percepatan pelaksanaan perumusan SNI Penguatan monitoring setiap tahapan perumus...
Peraturan BSN terkait pengembangan SNI 6 PerkaBSN No. 04/2016 Pedoman penulisan SNI Berlaku mulai tgl 9 Agt 2016 Sedang di...
Perumusan SNI 7 Standar adalah persyaratan teknis atau sesuatu yang dibakukan, termasuk tata cara dan metode yang disusun ...
Perumusan SNI 8 Untuk kepentingan nasional, SNI dapat dirumuskan tidak selaras dengan standar internasional (pasal 13, aya...
Prinsip Perumusan SNI 9 Coherence Development dimension Openess Transparency Consensus and impartiality Effectiveness and ...
PROGRAM NASIONAL PERUMUSAN STANDAR (PNPS) 10 Kebijakan nasional SPK Perlindungan konsumen Kebutuhan pasar Perkembangan Sta...
Penyusunan kajian usulan PNPS 11 Kebutuhan pengembangan SNI juga perlu memperhatikan:  Komtek harus memperhatikan dan men...
Pengusulan PNPS 12  Usulan PNPS dapat disampaikan kepada BSN dengan menggunakan formulir usulan PNPS melalui SISPK (menca...
Penetapan, perpanjangan dan pembatalan PNPS 13  PNPS ditetapkan dengan Keputusan Kepala BSN untuk periode 1 (satu) tahun ...
Proses perumusan SNI 14 *) jika berdasarkan rapat pembahasan hasil JP, terdapat perubahan substansi yang besar (justifikas...
Tahapan Proses Perumusan SNI 15 Kegiatan perumusan Pelaksana Peserta Dokumen yang dihasilkan Penyusunan konsep (drafting) ...
Pelaksanaan Rapat Teknis 16 >> Rapat Teknis (Ratek):  RSNI1 bahan rapat teknis sudah disirkulasi  Dilaksanakan Komtek se...
Pelaksanaan Rapat Konsensus 17 >> Rapat Konsensus (Rakon):  RSNI2 bahan rapat konsensus sudah disirkulasi  Pembahasan su...
Perkiraan Waktu Pengusulan PNPS 18 Bulan ke 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 Tahapan - Usulan PNPS tahun berikut - Publikasi 30 ...
Waktu perumusan SNI jalur normal 19 Bulan ke 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 Tahapan Ratek dan Rakon JP -Rapat teknis dan Ra...
Waktu perumusan SNI adopsi 20 Bulan ke 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Tahapan Ratek dan Rakon - Rapat teknis dan Rapat konsensus - Peny...
Waktu perumusan SNI adopsi 21 Bulan ke 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Tahapan Ratek dan Rakon JP - Rapat teknis dan Rapat kons...
Waktu perumusan SNI jalur mendesak 22 Bulan ke 1 2 3 4 Tahapan Ratek dan Rakon JP - Rapat teknis dan Rapat konsensus - Pen...
Waktu perumusan SNI amendemen 23 Bulan ke 1 2 3 4 5 Tahapan Ratek dan Rakon - Rapat teknis dan Rapat konsensus - Penyelesa...
Waktu perumusan SNI ralat 24 Bulan ke 1 2 Tahapan - Penyelesaian dokumen RASNI untuk proses penetapan - Proses penetapan d...
Komite Teknis Perumusan SNI 25 PAKAR DAN/ATAU AKADEMISI KONSENSUS ANTAR PEMANGKU KEPENTINGAN PELAKU USAHA DAN/ATAU ASOSIAS...
Ruang Lingkup Komite Teknis 26  4.4 Ruang lingkup Komite Teknis ditetapkan oleh BSN dan sedapat mungkin mengacu pada ruan...
Tugas dan tanggung jawab Komite Teknis a) Menyusun dan mengusulkan Program Nasional Perumusan Standar (PNPS) b) Menetapkan...
Organisasi Komite Teknis 28  Jumlah anggota termasuk ketua, wakil ketua (bila ada) dan sekretaris Komite Teknis minimal s...
Kaji ulang SNI 29 Istilah-istilah dalam kaji ulang:  Kaji Ulang: Kegiatan pengecekan isi dan format SNI untuk ditetapkan ...
Urgensi Kaji ulang SNI 30 Introduction Phase Growth Phase Maturity Phase Decline Phase Time Utilization & Economic Impact ...
Kebijakan Kaji ulang SNI 31 Kebijakan 1 kali dalam 5 tahun setelah ditetapkan Kaji ulang SNI dilakukan terhadap Kaji ulang...
Hasil Kaji ulang SNI 32 Usulan revisi SNI sebagai usulan PNPS  Usulan abolisi kepada BSN  Penayangan selama 1 bulan di w...
33
kebijakan pengembangan standar SNI

kebijakan pengembangan standar SNI

