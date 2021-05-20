Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Configurando tu transmisión En la pantalla principal del programa, haz clic en el botón “Configuración” o en Ajustes En la...
La pestaña Transmisión tiene una serie de opciones que podemos personalizar. Vamos por partes: El primer punto es seleccio...
Cómo usar OBS Studio para transmitir en Facebook Al configurar tu directo a través de OBS, habrás notado que es posible el...
Recuerda que este código es suficiente para hacer la integración entre tu ordenador y la plataforma de transmisión. Cómo u...
Luego, haz clic en el icono de la cámara en la esquina superior derecha de YouTube y ve a “Transmitir en vivo”. Da un nomb...
Cómo grabar con dos cámaras usando OBS Una transmisión en directo realizada en plataformas tradicionales no tiene tantas f...
El procedimiento para grabar con dos cámaras usando OBS es similar al utilizado para insertar un logotipo en el vídeo. La ...
Cómo mostrar tu pantalla con OBS Studio Si quieres hacer un seminario en línea o una videoclase, debes saber que ciertas c...
Conclusión ¡Listo! Al final, no solo has aprendido cómo usar OBS, sino también cómo configurar el programa y usar sus func...
Ahora que ya sabes para qué sirven cada uno de los botones y campos en la interfaz del programa, ha llegado el momento que...
Manual de obs para publicar
Manual de obs para publicar
Manual de obs para publicar
Manual de obs para publicar
Manual de obs para publicar
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
41 views
May. 20, 2021

Manual de obs para publicar

OBS transmision por facebook y youtube

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(5/5)
Free
Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day Jay Shetty
(4.5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
Rude: Stop Being Nice and Start Being Bold Rebecca Reid
(4/5)
Free
Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change Maggie Smith
(4.5/5)
Free
Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life Christie Tate
(4/5)
Free
The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature Sue Stuart-Smith
(0/5)
Free
Do the Work: The Official Unrepentant, Ass-Kicking, No-Kidding, Change-Your-Life Sidekick to Unfu*k Yourself Gary John Bishop
(3.5/5)
Free
Becoming Bulletproof: Protect Yourself, Read People, Influence Situations, and Live Fearlessly Evy Poumpouras
(4.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
The Secret Rhonda Byrne
(4/5)
Free
Anxious for Nothing: Finding Calm in a Chaotic World Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Influence, New and Expanded: The Psychology of Persuasion Robert B. Cialdini
(0/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4.5/5)
Free
High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out Amanda Ripley
(5/5)
Free
Enough About Me: The Unexpected Power of Selflessness Richard Lui
(4.5/5)
Free
The Uncertain Sea: Fear is everywhere. Embrace it. Bonnie Tsui
(4/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(3.5/5)
Free
No Pain, No Gaines: The Good Stuff Doesn't Come Easy Chip Gaines
(4.5/5)
Free
Laundry Love: Finding Joy in a Common Chore Patric Richardson
(4.5/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(3/5)
Free
Create: Tools from Seriously Talented People to Unleash Your Creative Life Marc Silber
(4.5/5)
Free
Own It All: How to Stop Waiting for Change and Start Creating It. Because Your Life Belongs to You. Andrea Isabelle Lucas
(4/5)
Free
Your Goal Guide: A Roadmap for Setting, Planning and Achieving Your Goals Debra Eckerling
(4/5)
Free
The Power of Voice: A Guide to Making Yourself Heard Denise Woods
(5/5)
Free
The Power of Ritual: Turning Everyday Activities into Soulful Practices Casper ter Kuile
(4.5/5)
Free
Keep Sharp: How to Build a Better Brain at Any Age Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Manual de obs para publicar

  1. 1. Configurando tu transmisión En la pantalla principal del programa, haz clic en el botón “Configuración” o en Ajustes En la ventana que se abrirá, busca la opción “Transmisión” a la izquierda y haz clic en ella.
  2. 2. La pestaña Transmisión tiene una serie de opciones que podemos personalizar. Vamos por partes: El primer punto es seleccionar una plataforma de transmisión. Deberás elegir el servicio de transmisión entre las opciones disponibles, como YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, entre otras. Después de seleccionar el servicio de transmisión, podrás cambiar la configuración del servidor. Las opciones incluyen “Predeterminado”, “Automático (recomendado)” y “Seleccionar el servidor”. En este último caso, es necesario elegir el servidor más cercano a la ubicación de transmisión, generalmente Brasilia o São Paulo, en el caso de Brasil, por ejemplo. En el campo “Clave de Stream”, solo tienes que pegar el valor de clave proporcionado por el servidor en el que estás haciendo tu transmisión en directo. Después de configurar tu transmisión, solo tienes que hacer clic en “Aplicar”.
  3. 3. Cómo usar OBS Studio para transmitir en Facebook Al configurar tu directo a través de OBS, habrás notado que es posible elegir Facebook como un servicio de transmisión. Aunque Facebook ofrece herramientas de transmisión en directo, a través de OBS es posible acceder a funciones más avanzadas, como compartir pantalla. Para usar OBS Studio para transmitir en directo en Facebook es necesario utilizar la clave de acceso proporcionada por la plataforma. Solo tienes que acceder al centro de transmisión en línea de la red social y hacer clic en “Crear stream en vivo”. Luego, copia el código provisto en el campo “Clave de stream” y pégalo en el área correspondiente en el menú de configuración de OBS.
  4. 4. Recuerda que este código es suficiente para hacer la integración entre tu ordenador y la plataforma de transmisión. Cómo usar OBS Studio para transmitir en YouTube Si pretendes transmitir en directo en YouTube, también puedes aprovechar las funciones avanzadas de Open Broadcast Software. Como en el caso de Facebook, solo tienes que tener la clave de transmisión responsable de integrar las dos herramientas. ¿Vamos a aprender cómo usar OBS Studio para hacer una transmisión en directo en YouTube? El primer paso es abrir OBS, acceder a la configuración y, en la pestaña de Emisión, seleccionar “Servicio: Youtube” como el tipo de transmisión.
  5. 5. Luego, haz clic en el icono de la cámara en la esquina superior derecha de YouTube y ve a “Transmitir en vivo”. Da un nombre y una descripción a tu transmisión en directo y haz clic en “Crear”. Se abrirá una nueva pantalla y notarás el campo “Configuración de transmisión”. Selecciona la clave de transmisión y pégala en los campos correspondientes en OBS.
  6. 6. Cómo grabar con dos cámaras usando OBS Una transmisión en directo realizada en plataformas tradicionales no tiene tantas funciones de edición y edición como un vídeo normal. Un directo en Facebook y YouTube, por ejemplo, no le permite al usuario usar más de una cámara mientras graba. ¡Ya con OBS, esto es perfectamente posible! Así, consigues hacer vídeos más dinámicos y atractivos, con transiciones y cortes más sofisticados. Open Broadcast Software acepta cualquier tipo de dispositivo de captura de vídeo, incluyendo más de una cámara. Es suficiente que estén conectados al ordenador para ser activados.
  7. 7. El procedimiento para grabar con dos cámaras usando OBS es similar al utilizado para insertar un logotipo en el vídeo. La diferencia es que vamos a elegir la opción “Dispositivo de Captura de Vídeo”. En la ventana que se abrirá, deberás seleccionar la cámara que se utilizará y hacer clic en “Aceptar”. Para agregar una segunda cámara, solo tienes que repetir el proceso anterior, recordando elegir una cámara diferente. ¡Listo! Ahora, durante tu transmisión, podrás elegir qué imagen se transmitirá a los espectadores. Puedes, por ejemplo, dejar la primera cámara grabando el estudio, mientras que un segundo dispositivo se enfoca solo en el entrevistado. Tu vídeo será más dinámico y se verá mucho más profesional.
  8. 8. Cómo mostrar tu pantalla con OBS Studio Si quieres hacer un seminario en línea o una videoclase, debes saber que ciertas características, como las presentaciones de diapositivas, enriquecen el contenido y ayudan al público a aprender más rápido. En tales casos, OBS Studio puede ser bastante útil, ya que permite la función. ¿Lo vemos? Primero, haz clic en “+” para insertar una nueva fuente y selecciona la “Captura de pantalla”. A continuación, crea un nombre para la captura y haz clic en “Aceptar”. Después, selecciona la pantalla que quieres presentar, caso utilices más de una. Vas a ver algo parecido a la imagen a continuación: una pantalla infinita de OBS, ya que es esto lo estás presentando en este momento.
  9. 9. Conclusión ¡Listo! Al final, no solo has aprendido cómo usar OBS, sino también cómo configurar el programa y usar sus funciones principales. Ahora que ya sabes cómo usar OBS, tus transmisiones en directo jamás serán las mismas. Y para dominar aún más este formato de vídeo, ¿qué tal descubrir cómo hacer una transmisión en directo en YouTube y Facebook Cómo usar OBS Studio (paso a paso completo)
  10. 10. Ahora que ya sabes para qué sirven cada uno de los botones y campos en la interfaz del programa, ha llegado el momento que estabas esperando. Es el momento de descubrir cómo usar OBS para transmitir en directo. A continuación, hemos preparado un paso a paso ilustrado y completo para ti. ¿Te vienes?

×