Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIVERSIDAD FERMÍN TORO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS JURÍDICAS Y POLÍTICAS ESCUELA DE DERECHO BARQUISIMETO ESTADO LARA ESTUDIANTE:...
Proceso tramitado ante una autoridad judicial, que tiene por objeto el enjuiciamiento de determinadas acciones u omisiones...
Es de carácter público, debido a la participación del Estado, mediante el Poder Judicial, Ministerio Público y órganos pol...
Relación con otras ramas Derecho Constitucional El proceso penal está determinado por las garantías constitucionales y el ...
EL PRINCIPIO DEL J UICIO PREVIO Nadie podrá ser condenado sin un juicio previo oral y público realizado, sin dilaciones in...
Ejercicio de la Jurisdicción: Participación Ciudadana Autonomía e Independencia de los Jueces Autoridad del Juez o Jueza O...
PRINCIPIOS Y GARANTÍAS Respeto a la Dignidad Humana Titularidad de la Acción Penal Defensa e igualdad entre las partes Fin...
Zuleima paez pproceso penal
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Zuleima paez pproceso penal

13 views

Published on

Zuleima paez pproceso penal

Published in: Law
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Zuleima paez pproceso penal

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD FERMÍN TORO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS JURÍDICAS Y POLÍTICAS ESCUELA DE DERECHO BARQUISIMETO ESTADO LARA ESTUDIANTE: Zuleima Páez C.I.: 19432059 Saia
  2. 2. Proceso tramitado ante una autoridad judicial, que tiene por objeto el enjuiciamiento de determinadas acciones u omisiones, a los efectos de determinar si son o no constitutivas de delito o delito leve Proceso se entiende cualquier conjunto de actos coordinados para producir un fin El Proceso como el conjunto de actos jurídicos coordinados y sistematizados que se desarrollan con la finalidad de alcanzar un fin que es la solución al conflicto de interés por medio de la decisión judicial. El proceso penal constituye el sistema utilizado para realizar el ius puniendi. El fin esencial del procedimiento penal es la averiguación de la verdad y la verificación de la justicia. El fin general mediato del proceso penal es la defensa social, el fin general inmediato consiste en la aplicación de la ley penal en el caso concreto
  3. 3. Es de carácter público, debido a la participación del Estado, mediante el Poder Judicial, Ministerio Público y órganos policiales con competencia en investigaciones penales. Solo a través de un proceso, con todas las garantías podrá imponerse una pena por una conducta que se califique como punible. Todos deben ceñirse estrictamente al Derecho Procesal Tiene como función la protección al derecho a la libertad, protección de la víctima, re-inserción social del imputado, limitación a los poderes de castigo del Estado. Debe ser un medio adecuado para velar por la tutela efectiva de los derechos y libertades contenidos en la Norma Suprema
  4. 4. Relación con otras ramas Derecho Constitucional El proceso penal está determinado por las garantías constitucionales y el respeto a los derechos fundamentales, e impone garantías para los sujetos procesales (art 26 y 49). Criminología Se relaciona en cuanto a la determinación de las causas de la criminalidad, las tendencias, la búsqueda de formulas y sistemas para enjuiciar, y en específico los factores para la determinación de la pena. Derecho Penal Sólo se puede procesar lo que la ley penal tipifique como hecho punible. Derecho Procesal Civil: Las normas del Código de Procedimiento Civil relativas a las medidas preventivas sobre bienes son aplicables en el proceso penal (art.550).
  5. 5. EL PRINCIPIO DEL J UICIO PREVIO Nadie podrá ser condenado sin un juicio previo oral y público realizado, sin dilaciones indebidas, ante un juez o tribunal imparcial El debido proceso es una garantía, por ello cada derecho corresponde a un proceso y la validez de este siempre estará sujeto al nivel de respeto dado a esos derechos fundamentales. En otras palabras el debido proceso se debe comprender como el cumplimiento de cada uno de los trámites o conjuntos de actos que conducen a una decisión ajustada a los fines de la justicia y valores del estado. Es un atributo inherente u otorgado al ser humano. Es un principio general del derecho, con valor supremo en todas las escalas de los valores normativos, aplicable en todo escenario judicial y administrativo, conservando la no arbitrariedad y si la igualdad de oportunidades para cualquier ciudadano de llegar al objetivo gracias a pasos establecidos con anticipación por el legislador o sistema de leyes. Se puede comparar el debido proceso con un sistema de controles enmarcado en el término “derecho”. EL DEBIDO PROCESO PRINCIPIOS Y GARANTÍAS
  6. 6. Ejercicio de la Jurisdicción: Participación Ciudadana Autonomía e Independencia de los Jueces Autoridad del Juez o Jueza Obligación de Decidir Juez o Jueza Natural La presunción de inocencia Afirmación de la Libertad PRINCIPIOS Y GARANTÍAS
  7. 7. PRINCIPIOS Y GARANTÍAS Respeto a la Dignidad Humana Titularidad de la Acción Penal Defensa e igualdad entre las partes Finalidad del Proceso La Oralidad Publicidad Inmediación Control de la Constitucion alidad Protección de las víctimas

×