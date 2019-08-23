This books ( Pearson Reviews & Rationales: Pathophysiology with nursing Reviews & Rationales ) Made by Mary Ann Hogan

PEARSON REVIEWS & RATIONALES: PATHOPHYSIOLOGY WITH NURSING REVIEWS & RATIONALES, 3/e provides a clear, concentrated, and up-to-date review of today's need to know knowledge for eunderstanding pathophysiology. Developed by Mary Ann Hogan, RN and reviewed by a large team of nurse educators, this program can be used by current nursing students as a course study aid, for NCLEX-RNr exam preparation, or by practicing nurses seeking comprehensive yet concise review of this discipline. Fully reflective of the NEW (2013) NCLEX-RNr Test Plan, this text presents complete chapters on respiratory, cardiac, vascular, neurological, musculoskeletal, eye/ear/nose/throat, gastrointestinal, hepatobiliary, endocrine/metabolic, renal/urinary, reproductive, immunological, infectious, integumentary, hematological/oncological, genetic/developmental, and multisystem health problems. Its complete support package includes access to additional questions and the complete eText online, and a tear-out NursingNotes card for clinical reference and quick review.

