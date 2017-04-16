Zis layout

PlantLayout Concept, Principles & influencing factors
What is a Plant layout?  In simple words, plant layout means allocation of space and arrangement of equipments in such a ...
Objectives of Plant layout:  Minimize material handling cost.  Effective utilization of men, equipment and space.  Make...
Principles of Plant layout: 1. Principle of minimum movement. 2. Principle of space utilization. 3. Principle of flexibili...
Factors affecting Plant layout: 1. Policies of management 2. Plant location 3. Nature of product 4. Availability of floor ...
Types of Plant layout: 1. Product layout 2. Fixed layout 3. Process layout 4. Combination layout
Product or Line layout:  Machines & equipments are arranged in one line depending upon the sequence of operations require...
Required general principles: 1. All the machine tools or other items of equipment must be placed at the point demanded by ...
Juice processing flow-chart (with respect to FIL industry): Raw material Blending Homogenization De-aeration Sterilization...
Filling Capping Screening Cooling Labeling Packaging
Advantages of Product Layout:  Low cost of material handling  Smooth operations  Continuous flow of work  Optimum use ...
Disadvantages of Product layout:  High initial capital investment in special purpose machine.  Breakdown of one machine ...
Fixed layout:  In this type of layout, the major product being produced is fixed at one location. Equipments, labor and m...
Advantages of fixed layout:  It saves time and cost.  The layout is flexible.  It is economical.
Disadvantages of fixed layout:  Production period being very long, capital investment is very heavy.  Very large spaces ...
Process layout:  In this type of layout machines of a similar type and performing similar operations are arranged togethe...
Advantages of Process layout: 1. Lower initial capital investment. 2. Lower overhead costs. 3. Change in output design can...
Combined layout:  Certain manufacturing units may require all three processes, namely intermittent processes (job shops),...
Plant layout and production layout of DANONE:  DANONE is a French food product multinational corporation that produces fe...
Weighing Of recipe from warehouse Mixing of ingredient & Hydration for 30min Pasteurization (95°C for 5 mins) & Homogeniza...
Printing & Weighing Incubation (42°C till it achieves desired pH) Cold Storage (4-6°C) Dispatch to Market (in refrigerated...
Production involves mainly 6 processes & equipments:  Tri blender  Pasteurizer  Sterilizer  Homogenizer  Reheater
