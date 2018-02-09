DOWNLOAD PDF [FREE] PDF OS Explorer Map (192) Buckingham and Milton Keynes FULL FOR ANY DEVICE



Get now http://bit.ly/2FZ7oFa



The essential map for outdoor activities in Buckingham and Milton Keynes. The OS Explorer Map is the Ordnance Survey s most detailed folding map and is recommended for anyone enjoying outdoor activities including walking, horse riding and off-road cycling. This map now comes with a digital version which you can download to your smartphone or tablet.Providing complete GB coverage, the OS Explorer map series details information essential in the great outdoors, including youth hostels, pubs and visitor information. Rights of way, fences, permissive paths and bridleways are clearly shown, ensuring you have the best information to get the most out of your time in the countryside. FeaturesNorth Buckinghamshire Way Icknield Way PathSwan s Way Two Ridges LinkGreensand Ridge Walk Cross Bucks WayGrand Union Canal Walk Midshires WayWestbury Circular Ride Hanslope Circular RideMilton Keynes Boundary WalkJohn Bunyan Trail Matthew s Way Chiltern WayMarston Vale Trail Bedfordshire Northamptonshire OxfordshireBuckinghamshire Leighton BuzzardMilton Keynes1:25 000 scale (4 cm to 1 km - 2.5 inches to 1 mile)This map comes with a digital version which you can download to your smartphone or tablet.Go to OS.uk/redeem for more details (terms and conditions apply).Scratch off the panel on the inside cover of the map to reveal a code, you are then just three easy steps away from downloading your digital map.If the scratch panel has already been scratched off or if you have any problems downloading your map, please call the OS Customer Service Centre on 03456 050505.

