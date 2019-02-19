English Writing Exercises for International Students: An English Grammar Workbook for ESL Essay Writing is a set of Interactive (Kindle only) exercise to develop English essay writing skills for ESL Students. The author wrote this workbook for his English essay writing classes. It contains more than 200 questions and answers on English grammar topics associated with developing good English essay writing skills. The questions are typical of those used in exams for an English diploma for university entrance. These exercises were developed as practical exercises to help support his previous three books: 1. Academic Writing for Graduate Students: Paragraph essentials for ESL Students 2. Practical Academic Essay Writing Skills: Essay essentials for ESL Students 3. The 5 Step Essay Writing Process: English Essay Writing Skills for ESL Students The exercises develop different areas required for fluent and confident English essay writing. They include: Capitalization Punctuation: commas and apostrophes Subject/Verb agreement Sentence Structure: Simple, Compound, and Complex Sentence errors: Fragments, Run ons, Comma splices Sentence Combining Appositives In addition, as a bonus, the author has included an extra 50 bonus questions for a review at a later date. Perhaps when exam time comes! The author recommends ESL Students in low-intermediate to low-advanced English classes use this workbook for developing their essay writing skills. As he said previously, in his last book, Academic essay writing is an essential skill for universities, colleges, and other tertiary educational institutions. English writing skills form a part of the assessment requirements of many courses at university, college, or even high school, so it is extremely important you can do all these kinds of exercises to become a competent English essay writer for university. Write Your Way to a BA with Academic Writing Skills Scroll up and select BUY with one click NOW!