Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
5RJXHDXGLRERRNVLQHQJOLVKGRZQORDGIUHHPS_5RJXHDXGLRERRN >03@5RJXHVSRNHQERRNVRQOLQH_>03@5RJXHGRZQORDGDXGLRERRN /,1.,13$*(72/,...
5RJXH %HLQJPDUULHGWR%ODNHKDGEHHQDQDPD]LQJDGYHQWXUHIRU0D[LQH%ULOOLDQWFKDULVPDWLFDQGZKROOX %ODNH:LOOLDPVPDGHPLOOLRQVDQGJUDEE...
5RJXH
5RJXH
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Rogue audio books in english download free mp3 Rogue audiobook

3 views

Published on

Rogue audio books in english download free mp3 Rogue audiobook

Published in: News & Politics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Rogue audio books in english download free mp3 Rogue audiobook

  1. 1. 5RJXHDXGLRERRNVLQHQJOLVKGRZQORDGIUHHPS_5RJXHDXGLRERRN >03@5RJXHVSRNHQERRNVRQOLQH_>03@5RJXHGRZQORDGDXGLRERRN /,1.,13$*(72/,67(125’2:1/2$’%22.
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’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
  3. 3. 5RJXH
  4. 4. 5RJXH

×