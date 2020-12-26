7.lozyska toczne

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Łożyska toczne Ludwik Olek
Łożyska dzieli się na dwa podstawowe rodzaje: ślizgowe toczne
Łożyska toczne Są one coraz powszechniej stosowane w maszynach rolniczych ze względu na małe wymiary, łatwość smarowania o...
Wymiary łożysk tocznych są znormalizowane. Pierścień wewnętrzny osadzony jest nieruchomo na czopie wału, a pierścień zewnę...
Łożyska toczne są najczęściej stosowane: gdy zależy nam na uzyskaniu bardzo małych oporów w czasie pracy, a zwłaszcza podc...
Podział łożysk tocznych ze względu na kierunek obciążenia łożysko przenoszące siłę osiową (wzdłużną) nazywa się łożyskiem ...
Podział łożysk tocznych ze względu na kierunek obciążenia: a - promieniowe (poprzeczne), b - osiowe (wzdłużne), c – poprze...
Podstawowymi elementami łożyska tocznego są: części toczne koszyk pierścienie z bieżniami
Części składowe łożyska tocznego
Najważniejsze zdania koszyka porozstawiają się następująco: oddzielenie elementów tocznych względem siebie, aby utrzymać t...
Przykładowe koszyki łożysk
Łożyska ze względu na wartość nominalnego kąta działania można podzielić na: promieniowe (poprzeczne) o kącie działania 0°...
Rodzaje łożysk ze względu na wartość nominalnego kąta działania łożyska promieniowe (poprzeczne) osiowe (wzdłużne) skośne
Łożyska ze względu na kształt części tocznych można podzielić na: kulkowe, wałeczkowe: –walcowe, –igiełkowe, –stożkowe, –b...
Rodzaje części tocznych kulka wałeczek walcowy igiełka wałeczek stożkowy baryłka
Rodzaje łożysk tocznych ze względu na kształt części tocznych kulkowe walcowe igiełkowe stożkowe baryłkowe
Łożyska ze względu na możliwość wzajemnego wychylenia się pierścieni można podzielić na: zwykłe, wahliwe, samonastawne.
Rodzaje łożysk ze względu na wartość nominalnego kąta działania łożyska zwykłe wahliwe samonastawne
Demonstracja pracy łożyska wahliwego
Łożyska ze względu na ilość rzędów części tocznych można podzielić na: jednorzędowe, dwurzędowe, wielorzędowe.
Rodzaje łożysk tocznych ze względu na ilość rzędów części tocznych jednorzędowe dwurzędowe wielorzędowe
Demonstracja pracy łożyska wahliwego
Demonstracja pracy łożyska baryłkowego wahliwego
Łożysko toroidalne Łożysko toroidalne jest stosunkowo nowym rozwiązaniem konstrukcyjnym, powstało na początku lat 90-tych....
Elementy toczne łożysk tocznych: a) kulki, b) wałeczki Łożyska toczne: a) poprzeczne, b) wzdłużne, c) skośne. Budowa łożys...
Na rysunkach złożeniowych łożyska ślizgowe rysujemy bez uproszczeń lub z pominięciem drobnych nieistotnych szczegółów. Z...
Rodzaje łożysk Ze względu na kształt elementu tocznego łożyska toczne dzielą się: a) Łożyska kulkowe b) Łożyska wałeczkowe...
Ze względu na rodzaj obciążeń przenoszonych przez łożysko: a) Łożysko poprzeczne b) Łożysko skośne (przenoszące obciążenia...
Ze względu na możliwości wychylenia się pierścienia zewnętrznego: Rodzaje łożysk b) Łożyska wahliwea) Łożyska zwykłe
Ze względu na ilość rzędów elementów tocznych: Rodzaje łożysk b) Łożysko dwurzędowea) Łożysko jednorzędowe
Wymiary główne Przestrzeń zajmowaną przez łożysko określają wymiary główne w milimetrach. Wymiarami tymi są: d - średnica ...
Wymiary główne
Smarownie łożysk tocznych Łożyska toczne są w zasadzie smarowane wyłącznie dwoma rodzajami środków smarujących: olejem sma...
  1. 1. Łożyska toczne Ludwik Olek
  2. 2. Łożyska dzieli się na dwa podstawowe rodzaje: ślizgowe toczne
  3. 3. Łożyska toczne Są one coraz powszechniej stosowane w maszynach rolniczych ze względu na małe wymiary, łatwość smarowania oraz łatwość wymiany w razie zużycia się.
  4. 4. Wymiary łożysk tocznych są znormalizowane. Pierścień wewnętrzny osadzony jest nieruchomo na czopie wału, a pierścień zewnętrzny — również nieruchomo w kadłubie łożyska. Łożyska toczne powinny być starannie uszczelniane, aby do wnętrza nie dostawał się kurz, pył lub woda oraz aby nie wyciekał z nich smar.
  5. 5. Łożyska toczne są najczęściej stosowane: gdy zależy nam na uzyskaniu bardzo małych oporów w czasie pracy, a zwłaszcza podczas rozruchu, przy zmiennych prędkościach obrotowych wału (ponieważ współczynnik tarcia łożysk tocznych w bardzo małym stopniu zależy od prędkości obrotowej), przy częstszym zatrzymywaniu i uruchamianiu maszyn (gdyż w takich warunkach pracy łożyska ślizgowe zbyt szybko ulegają zużyciu), gdy wymagana jest duża niezawodność pracy i duża trwałość łożyska, gdy ze względu na wymiary korpusu maszyny konieczne jest stosowanie łożysk o małych wymiarach wzdłużnych.
  6. 6. Podział łożysk tocznych ze względu na kierunek obciążenia łożysko przenoszące siłę osiową (wzdłużną) nazywa się łożyskiem osiowym, czyli wzdłużnym łożysko obciążone siłą promieniową łożyskiem promieniowym, czyli poprzecznym
  7. 7. Podział łożysk tocznych ze względu na kierunek obciążenia: a - promieniowe (poprzeczne), b - osiowe (wzdłużne), c – poprzeczno-wzdłużne
  8. 8. Podstawowymi elementami łożyska tocznego są: części toczne koszyk pierścienie z bieżniami
  9. 9. Części składowe łożyska tocznego
  10. 10. Najważniejsze zdania koszyka porozstawiają się następująco: oddzielenie elementów tocznych względem siebie, aby utrzymać tarcie i powstawanie ciepła na możliwie niskim poziome, utrzymanie elementów tocznych w jednakowej odległości od siebie w celu uzyskania równomiernego rozkładu obciążenia uniemożliwienie wypadanie elementów rocznych, w łożyskach rozłącznych i wychyleniowych,
  11. 11. Przykładowe koszyki łożysk
  12. 12. Łożyska ze względu na wartość nominalnego kąta działania można podzielić na: promieniowe (poprzeczne) o kącie działania 0° ≤ a < 45° osiowe (wzdłużne) o kącie działania 45° ≤ a < 90° skośne, są to łożyska promieniowe, które do poprawnej pracy wymagają osiowego podparcia pierścieni.
  13. 13. Rodzaje łożysk ze względu na wartość nominalnego kąta działania łożyska promieniowe (poprzeczne) osiowe (wzdłużne) skośne
  14. 14. Łożyska ze względu na kształt części tocznych można podzielić na: kulkowe, wałeczkowe: –walcowe, –igiełkowe, –stożkowe, –baryłkowe i inne.
  15. 15. Rodzaje części tocznych kulka wałeczek walcowy igiełka wałeczek stożkowy baryłka
  16. 16. Rodzaje łożysk tocznych ze względu na kształt części tocznych kulkowe walcowe igiełkowe stożkowe baryłkowe
  17. 17. Łożyska ze względu na możliwość wzajemnego wychylenia się pierścieni można podzielić na: zwykłe, wahliwe, samonastawne.
  18. 18. Rodzaje łożysk ze względu na wartość nominalnego kąta działania łożyska zwykłe wahliwe samonastawne
  20. 20. Łożyska ze względu na ilość rzędów części tocznych można podzielić na: jednorzędowe, dwurzędowe, wielorzędowe.
  21. 21. Rodzaje łożysk tocznych ze względu na ilość rzędów części tocznych jednorzędowe dwurzędowe wielorzędowe
  22. 22. Demonstracja pracy łożyska wahliwego
  23. 23. Demonstracja pracy łożyska baryłkowego wahliwego
  24. 24. Łożysko toroidalne Łożysko toroidalne jest stosunkowo nowym rozwiązaniem konstrukcyjnym, powstało na początku lat 90-tych. Łączy w sobie właściwości trzech rodzajów łożysk: baryłkowego, walcowego oraz igiełkowego.
  25. 25. Elementy toczne łożysk tocznych: a) kulki, b) wałeczki Łożyska toczne: a) poprzeczne, b) wzdłużne, c) skośne. Budowa łożyska tocznego ŁOŻYSKA
  26. 26. Na rysunkach złożeniowych łożyska ślizgowe rysujemy bez uproszczeń lub z pominięciem drobnych nieistotnych szczegółów. Zgodnie z normą łożyska toczne rysujemy w sposób uproszczony lub umowny. Wszystkie elementy łożysk tocznych są znormalizowane. Rysowanie łożysk
  27. 27. Rodzaje łożysk Ze względu na kształt elementu tocznego łożyska toczne dzielą się: a) Łożyska kulkowe b) Łożyska wałeczkowe c) Łożyska stożkowe d) Łożyska baryłkowe e) Łożyska igiełkowe f) Łożyska toroidalne
  28. 28. Ze względu na rodzaj obciążeń przenoszonych przez łożysko: a) Łożysko poprzeczne b) Łożysko skośne (przenoszące obciążenia wzdłużne i poprzeczne) c) Łożysko wzdłużne Rodzaje łożysk
  29. 29. Ze względu na możliwości wychylenia się pierścienia zewnętrznego: Rodzaje łożysk b) Łożyska wahliwea) Łożyska zwykłe
  30. 30. Ze względu na ilość rzędów elementów tocznych: Rodzaje łożysk b) Łożysko dwurzędowea) Łożysko jednorzędowe
  31. 31. Wymiary główne Przestrzeń zajmowaną przez łożysko określają wymiary główne w milimetrach. Wymiarami tymi są: d - średnica otworu w pierścieniu montowanym na wale, D - średnica zewnętrzna pierścienia montowanego w oprawie, B lub T - szerokość łożyska poprzecznego lub skośnego, H - wysokość łożyska wzdłużnego, Rs - promień zaokrąglenia pierścienia zewnętrznego.
  32. 32. Wymiary główne
  33. 33. Smarownie łożysk tocznych Łożyska toczne są w zasadzie smarowane wyłącznie dwoma rodzajami środków smarujących: olejem smarem plastycznym, w wyjątkowych przypadkach wysokich temperatur lub próżni smarowane są smarami stałymi.

×