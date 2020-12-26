6.osie waly

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Osie i wały ►CZĘŚCI I ZESPOŁY SŁUŻĄCE DO PRZENOSZENIA RUCHU OBROTOWEGO Ludwik Olek
Charakterystyka osi i wałów Osią lub wałem nazywa się element maszyny podparty w łożyskach i podtrzymujący osadzone na nim...
Jak odróżnić wał od osi?
Charakterystyka osi ►Są to części maszyn, wokół których swobodnie obracają się koła jezdne, koła zębate itp. ►Osie nie prz...
Oś toczna w pojeździe szynowym to oś pojazdu nie otrzymująca napędu.
Rodzaje osi ►oś stała – gdy wirujące elementy osadzone są na nieruchomej osi za pomocą łożysk ►oś obrotowa – gdy elementy ...
Wały ►Są to ruchome części maszyn. ►W odróżnieniu od osi, przenoszą one momenty obrotowe i narażone są na działanie sił sk...
Charakterystyka wałów Zadaniem wału jest przenoszenie momentu obrotowego Wał wykonuje zawsze ruch obrotowy Wał jest nar...
W zależności od roli, jaką spełniają w mechanizmie, wały dzieli się na; ► napędzające ► napędzane.
Najczęściej wystarcza tylko jeden rzut na płaszczyznę równoległą do osi wału, uzupełniony przekrojami cząstkowymi, kładami...
Rysowanie osi i wałów
Znormalizowanie rodzaje nakiełków
Czopy ►Czopy są to odcinki osi i wałów, na których osadzone są łożyska lub inne części, np. koła. Kształt czopów może być:...
Rodzaje czopów: a - poprzeczny końcowy prosty, b - poprzeczny końcowy stożkowy c - wzdłużny kołnierzowy, d - kulisty
Rozróżnia się czopy ruchowe i czopy spoczynkowe; czopy ruchowe współpracują z panewkami łożysk ślizgowych, z kołami przes...
Przykłady końcowych czopów wałów (norma PN-89/M-85000): a) walcowe b) stożkowe Przejścia między stopniami wałka: a) zaokrą...
Łożyska ►Łożyska są to części maszyn, które podtrzymują osadzone w nich czopy osi lub wałów. Łożysko składa się z dwóch za...
Rodzaje łożysk: a — łożysko ślizgowe; b — łożysko toczne; b 1 — kadłub 2 — gniazdo 3 — smarowniczka rodzaje elementów tocz...
Łożyska dzieli się na dwie zasadnicze grupy: ►łożyska ślizgowe, w których powierzchnie czopa i gniazda stykają się bezpośr...
Łożyska ślizgowe. ► Wymagają one dobrego smarowania powierzchni czopa i panwi ► Przy niedostatecznym smarowaniu łożysko za...
►Najprostszym łożyskiem ślizgowym jest jednoczęściowe łożysko bezpanwiowe odlane zazwyczaj z żeliwa (np. mieszadło mechani...
Łożyska ślizgowe na ogół stosuje się: ► przy przenoszeniu bardzo dużych obciążeń (nawet do kilku MN), ► przy obciążeniach ...
Klasyfikacja i charakterystyka łożysk ślizgowych:
Przykłady łożysk ślizgowych bez rowka smarnego z rowkiem smarnym
Rodzaje obciążenia łożysk ślizgowych. a) poprzeczne, b) wzdłużne, c) poprzeczno-wzdłużne
Ze względu na możliwość wychylenia panwi względem korpusu: ►stałe, brak możliwości wychylenia panwi względem korpusu ►wahl...
Rozkład sił na styku czopa i panwi w łożysku ślizgowym: a) z panwią stałą, b) z panwią wahliwą
Ze względu na sposób podawania smaru, rozróżnia się łożyska ślizgowe: ►hydrostatyczne (aerostatyczne), w których warstwa n...
Schematyczne przedstawienie odmian ślizgowych łożysk poprzecznych Specjalną odmianą łożyska poprzecznego o dwóch klinach s...
Zjawisko tarcia w łożyskach ślizgowych ►Rodzaje tarcia tarcie suche tarcie graniczne W metalowych łożyskach może nastąpić ...
Rodzaje tarcia tarcie mieszane tarcie płynne W przypadku gdy siła wyporu równoważy całkowicie obciążenie, wówczas czop i p...
Smarowanie łożysk ślizgowych, smary ►Podstawowym zadaniem smarów jest zmniejszenie tarcia między współpracującymi powierzc...
Rozróżnia się smary; ► stałe, plastyczne i ciekłe, ► a ze względu na pochodzenie smary roślinne, zwierzęce i mineralne. ► ...
Zależnie od rodzaju i ilości smaru, doprowadzanego do łożyska , stosuje się różne sposoby smarowania i rozmaite urządzenia...
Smarownice a) kapturkowa (Stauffera), b) dosciskowa sprężynowa, c) knotowa, d) igłowa z regulacją wypływu
Przykłady rzeczywistych elementów łożysk ślizgowych ►Seria łożysk samonastawnych z oprawą Rys. przedstawia 3 samonastawne ...
Łożyska samonastawne z oprawą UNI MINI Powyższe zespoły łożysk wykonane są podobnie jak łożyska serii EXALING, różnią się ...
Jednolite tuleje ślizgowe z brązu Jednolite tuleje z brązu mają wiele korzystnych cech takich jak: • nieczułość na zaniecz...
Tuleja ślizgowa z brązu zwijana z blachy (cienkościenna) Tuleje z brązu zwijane z blachy są szczególnie odpowiednie do zas...
Tuleje ślizgowe i taśma z kompozytu policzterofluoroetylenu (PTFE) Tuleje z kompozytu policzterofluoroetylenu (PTFE) mogą ...
Tuleje ślizgowe polamidowe z policzterofluoroetylenu (PTFE) Termoplastyczny materiał polamidowych tulei ślizgowych pozwala...
Tuleje ślizgowe zwijane z włókna Tuleje zwijane z włókna wykonywane są z żywicy i włókien zwijanych w wiele warstw. Tego t...
  1. 1. Osie i wały ►CZĘŚCI I ZESPOŁY SŁUŻĄCE DO PRZENOSZENIA RUCHU OBROTOWEGO Ludwik Olek
  2. 2. Charakterystyka osi i wałów Osią lub wałem nazywa się element maszyny podparty w łożyskach i podtrzymujący osadzone na nim części maszyn.
  3. 3. Jak odróżnić wał od osi?
  4. 4. Charakterystyka osi ►Są to części maszyn, wokół których swobodnie obracają się koła jezdne, koła zębate itp. ►Osie nie przenoszą momentów obrotowych, nie podlegają też działaniu sił skręcających. ►Narażone są głównie na działanie sił zginających (poprzecznych).
  5. 5. Oś toczna w pojeździe szynowym to oś pojazdu nie otrzymująca napędu.
  6. 6. Rodzaje osi ►oś stała – gdy wirujące elementy osadzone są na nieruchomej osi za pomocą łożysk ►oś obrotowa – gdy elementy osadzone na stałe na osi wirują razem z nią, natomiast łożyska znajdują się są podporach osi
  7. 7. Wały ►Są to ruchome części maszyn. ►W odróżnieniu od osi, przenoszą one momenty obrotowe i narażone są na działanie sił skręcających oraz zginających. ►Wały mogą być proste, np. wał odbioru mocy ciągnika, wał bębna młocarni, wał przekładni zębatej, lub wykorbione, np. wał korbowy silnika, wał wytrząsaczy młocarni.
  8. 8. Charakterystyka wałów Zadaniem wału jest przenoszenie momentu obrotowego Wał wykonuje zawsze ruch obrotowy Wał jest narażony jednocześnie na skręcanie oraz na zginanie Wał może być narażony tylko na skręcanie na przykład wały napędowe: samochody, statki.
  9. 9. W zależności od roli, jaką spełniają w mechanizmie, wały dzieli się na; ► napędzające ► napędzane.
  10. 10. Najczęściej wystarcza tylko jeden rzut na płaszczyznę równoległą do osi wału, uzupełniony przekrojami cząstkowymi, kładami przekrojów oraz informacjami słownymi i symbolicznymi. Rysowanie osi i wałów Osie i wały na rysunkach wykonawczych przedstawia się zasadniczo bez uproszczeń.
  11. 11. Rysowanie osi i wałów
  12. 12. Znormalizowanie rodzaje nakiełków
  13. 13. Czopy ►Czopy są to odcinki osi i wałów, na których osadzone są łożyska lub inne części, np. koła. Kształt czopów może być: ►walcowy, ►stożkowy ►kulisty.
  14. 14. Rodzaje czopów: a - poprzeczny końcowy prosty, b - poprzeczny końcowy stożkowy c - wzdłużny kołnierzowy, d - kulisty
  15. 15. Rozróżnia się czopy ruchowe i czopy spoczynkowe; czopy ruchowe współpracują z panewkami łożysk ślizgowych, z kołami przesuwnymi lub obracającymi się względem nieruchomej osi itp. czopy spoczynkowe współpracują z elementami osadzonymi na stałe względem wału i obracającymi się wraz z nim. Czopy
  16. 16. Przykłady końcowych czopów wałów (norma PN-89/M-85000): a) walcowe b) stożkowe Przejścia między stopniami wałka: a) zaokrąglenie, b) podcięcie obróbkowe Zakończenia i przejścia wałów
  17. 17. Łożyska ►Łożyska są to części maszyn, które podtrzymują osadzone w nich czopy osi lub wałów. Łożysko składa się z dwóch zasadniczych elementów: ►kadłuba ►gniazda (panwi), które służy do podtrzymywania czopa.
  18. 18. Rodzaje łożysk: a — łożysko ślizgowe; b — łożysko toczne; b 1 — kadłub 2 — gniazdo 3 — smarowniczka rodzaje elementów tocznych 1 — pierścień zewnętrzny 2 — koszyczek 3 — element toczny (kulka) 4 — pierścień wewnętrzny
  19. 19. Łożyska dzieli się na dwie zasadnicze grupy: ►łożyska ślizgowe, w których powierzchnie czopa i gniazda stykają się bezpośrednio, ślizgając się po sobie ►łożyska toczne, w których powierzchnie robocze czopa i gniazda nie stykają się bezpośrednio, lecz za pośrednictwem elementów tocznych, np. kulek lub wałeczków
  20. 20. Łożyska ślizgowe. ► Wymagają one dobrego smarowania powierzchni czopa i panwi ► Przy niedostatecznym smarowaniu łożysko zagrzewa się i ulega szybkiemu zużyciu ► Tarcie powierzchni bez smaru nazywa się tarciem suchym ► Przy doprowadzeniu smaru do łożyska i dużej prędkości obrotowej czop zostaje uniesiony w smarze i przestaje się stykać z panwią ► Tarcie w tym wypadku nazywa się tarciem płynnym
  21. 21. ►Najprostszym łożyskiem ślizgowym jest jednoczęściowe łożysko bezpanwiowe odlane zazwyczaj z żeliwa (np. mieszadło mechaniczne opryskiwacza) ►Często w rolnictwie stosowane są łożyska ślizgowe, w których tuleja (panew) wciśnięta jest w obudowę stalową, żeliwną lub drewnianą ►Panwie wykonane są z żeliwa i wylewane stopem łożyskowym np. babitem ►Obecnie do wyrobu panwi coraz częściej stosuje się tworzywa sztuczne
  22. 22. Łożyska ślizgowe na ogół stosuje się: ► przy przenoszeniu bardzo dużych obciążeń (nawet do kilku MN), ► przy obciążeniach udarowych, gdy konieczne jest, aby łożyska tłumiły drgania wału, ► przy dużych prędkościach obrotowych i możliwości uzyskania tarcia płynnego, ► w razie konieczności stosowania łożysk (lub panwi) dzielonych, gdy wymagana jest cichobieżność łożyska, ► gdy osiąganie bardzo dużej dokładności montażu (koniecznej przy łożyskach tocznych) jest utrudnione, ► w drobnych konstrukcjach o bardzo małych obciążeniach (m. in. w urządzeniach mechaniki precyzyjnej).
  23. 23. Klasyfikacja i charakterystyka łożysk ślizgowych:
  24. 24. Przykłady łożysk ślizgowych bez rowka smarnego z rowkiem smarnym
  25. 25. Rodzaje obciążenia łożysk ślizgowych. a) poprzeczne, b) wzdłużne, c) poprzeczno-wzdłużne
  26. 26. Ze względu na możliwość wychylenia panwi względem korpusu: ►stałe, brak możliwości wychylenia panwi względem korpusu ►wahliwe, istnieje możliwość wychylenia panwi względem korpusu
  27. 27. Rozkład sił na styku czopa i panwi w łożysku ślizgowym: a) z panwią stałą, b) z panwią wahliwą
  28. 28. Ze względu na sposób podawania smaru, rozróżnia się łożyska ślizgowe: ►hydrostatyczne (aerostatyczne), w których warstwa nośna smaru (gazu) podawana jest pod ciśnieniem, ►hydrodynamiczne (aerodynamiczne), w których warstwa nośna smaru (gazu) powstaje na skutek ruchu obrotowego czopa względem panwi i wzajemnego poślizgu między ich powierzchniami ślizgowymi.
  29. 29. Schematyczne przedstawienie odmian ślizgowych łożysk poprzecznych Specjalną odmianą łożyska poprzecznego o dwóch klinach smarnych jest łożysko z "pływającą panewką", jak na rys.d
  30. 30. Zjawisko tarcia w łożyskach ślizgowych ►Rodzaje tarcia tarcie suche tarcie graniczne W metalowych łożyskach może nastąpić zatarcie polegające na plastycznym połączeniu się współpracujących elementów lub wytopienie się materiału panewki, jeżeli jest niskotopliwa.
  31. 31. Rodzaje tarcia tarcie mieszane tarcie płynne W przypadku gdy siła wyporu równoważy całkowicie obciążenie, wówczas czop i panewka nie stykają się; są one całkowicie rozdzielone warstwą smaru.
  32. 32. Smarowanie łożysk ślizgowych, smary ►Podstawowym zadaniem smarów jest zmniejszenie tarcia między współpracującymi powierzchniami, a tym samym zmniejszenie ich zużycia. ►Smary często odgrywają również rolę czynnika chłodzącego.
  33. 33. Rozróżnia się smary; ► stałe, plastyczne i ciekłe, ► a ze względu na pochodzenie smary roślinne, zwierzęce i mineralne. ► Do smarów stałych zalicza się ciała stałe, jak np. grafit, dwusiarczek molibdenu, talk. ► Smary plastyczne (potocznie nazywane stałymi) powstają przez zagęszczenie olejów mineralnych mydłami wapniowymi, sodowymi, potasowymi itp. ► W łożyskach ślizgowych najczęściej stosuje się smary ciekłe, a zwłaszcza oleje mineralne. ► Ze względu na lepkość dzielą się one na oleje wrzecionowe, maszynowe i cylindrowe.
  34. 34. Zależnie od rodzaju i ilości smaru, doprowadzanego do łożyska , stosuje się różne sposoby smarowania i rozmaite urządzenia smarownicze. Ze względu na sposób smarowania rozróżnia się smarowanie: ► przelotowe - smar spływa do zbiornika zużytego smaru, ► obiegowe - smar znajduje się na stałe w obiegu, tzn. po wypłynięciu z łożyska wpływa do niego z powrotem ► zanurzeniowe - występuje wówczas, gdy czop i panewka są stale zalane smarem (najczęściej w łożyskach wzdłużnych).
  35. 35. Smarownice a) kapturkowa (Stauffera), b) dosciskowa sprężynowa, c) knotowa, d) igłowa z regulacją wypływu
  36. 36. Przykłady rzeczywistych elementów łożysk ślizgowych ►Seria łożysk samonastawnych z oprawą Rys. przedstawia 3 samonastawne łożyska z oprawą zamontowane fabrycznie, produkowane przez firmę GGB Bearing Technology pod nazwą handlową EXALIGN: (w kolejności od lewej): oczkowy pionowy , oczkowy, oczkowy poziomy.
  37. 37. Łożyska samonastawne z oprawą UNI MINI Powyższe zespoły łożysk wykonane są podobnie jak łożyska serii EXALING, różnią się jednak obudową, rodzajem pasowania i przede wszystkim rodzajem materiału: UNI - obudowa z żeliwa, tuleje z 16MnCr5, MINI - obudowa z AlMgSi12
  38. 38. Jednolite tuleje ślizgowe z brązu Jednolite tuleje z brązu mają wiele korzystnych cech takich jak: • nieczułość na zanieczyszczenia występujące w otoczeniu, • odporność na obciążenia udarowe i drgania przy niskich prędkościach, • możliwość pracy przy słabej jakości powierzchni wału, • dobra odporność na pracę w warunkach powodujących korozję.
  39. 39. Tuleja ślizgowa z brązu zwijana z blachy (cienkościenna) Tuleje z brązu zwijane z blachy są szczególnie odpowiednie do zastosowań, gdzie łożysko musi być dosmarowywane z powodu zanieczyszczonego środowiska. Powierzchnia smarowna posiada "kieszenie" smarowe wzmagające efektywność smarowania.
  40. 40. Tuleje ślizgowe i taśma z kompozytu policzterofluoroetylenu (PTFE) Tuleje z kompozytu policzterofluoroetylenu (PTFE) mogą być rozwiązaniem w zastosowaniach, gdzie inne materiały wykazują niewystarczającą trwałość. Kompozyt stosowany przez firmę SKF jest specjalnie zaprojektowany do pracy bez smarowania i może być stosowany do przenoszenia dużych obciążeń i dużych prędkości.
  41. 41. Tuleje ślizgowe polamidowe z policzterofluoroetylenu (PTFE) Termoplastyczny materiał polamidowych tulei ślizgowych pozwalana bezobsługową pracę bez potrzeby smarowania. Mała grubość ścianki tulei tego typu zapewnia dobre charakterystyki przewodzenia ciepła co pozwala na duże prędkości.
  42. 42. Tuleje ślizgowe zwijane z włókna Tuleje zwijane z włókna wykonywane są z żywicy i włókien zwijanych w wiele warstw. Tego typu materiał zaprojektowany został do zastosowań, gdzie występują duże obciążenia, drgania i/lub warunki pracy powodujące korozję.

