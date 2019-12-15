Successfully reported this slideshow.
  2. 2. The Hospital Audiobook download free | The Hospital Audiobook online streaming Barbara was 12 when she was admitted to the psychiatric hospital, Aston Hall, in 1971. From a troubled home, she'd hoped she would find sanctuary there. But during her stay, Barbara was systematically drugged and abused by its head physician, Dr Kenneth Milner. Somehow, eventually, she started to campaign for answers. This is a shocking account of how vulnerable children were preyed upon by the doctor entrusted with their care.
  Written By: Barbara O'Hare. Narrated By: Charlie Sanderson Publisher: Whole Story QUEST Date: January 2018 Duration: 8 hours 44 minutes
