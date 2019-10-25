La venta en el contexto de la visita enoturistica

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. LA VENTA EN EL  CONTEXTO DE  LA VISITA  ENOTURíSTICA 
  2. 2. Bienvenidos: De acuerdo a los objetivos que se planteen para el área de enoturismo de una bodega la venta puede tener mayor o menor interés final pero, ya sea que el objetivo último sea la venta ó el mismo sea otro, vender productos a quienes visitan una bodega es importante Ya ahondaremos en los beneficios totales del enoturismo para una bodega. En Este documento hablaremos de la venta en el contexto de la visita enoturística. Pocos saben lo complicado que resulta la venta en el contexto del enoturismo. Quienes hoy comparten y son mis colegas han hecho y hacen un gran trabajo que no solo reditúa en los números y, es normal que, luego de terminado un servicio, se vea y analicen los números de la venta. Aquellos que en algún momento hemos estudiado sobre las ventas sabemos lo crítico que es el “cierre” de las mismas y ciertamente me llamó mucho la atención la tasa superior de buenos cierres lograda en este ámbito donde, en muchos casos, el tiempo para esto no es superior a los 5 minutos. Muchos son los factores que pueden influir en el cierre de una venta y en el desarrollo del proceso durante una visita enoturística. En una ciudad como Mendoza con una oferta enoturística superior estos factores son muchos. FACTORES QUE INFLUYEN EN LA VENTA El guia - vendedor El factor más importante para la venta ES el vendedor. Según se desprende de las distintas visitas y análisis hechos, existen alternativas distintas a la hora de encarar el proceso de venta. Existen bodegas donde este proceso de venta se lleva a cabo al final del recorrido forzando de cierta forma el cierre de la misma. Existen otras donde el proceso se lleva a cabo durante todo el recorrido dejando para el final el cierre. Ambas tienen sus pro y sus contras. Dada la gran oferta enoturística existente en el mercado estos ítems, vendedor y método/proceso de venta, debe ser bien pensado. Hay casos donde bodegas muy poco conocidas ó desconocidas pueden tener muy buenos ingresos si adoptan una estrategia de ventas correcta durante sus visitas y bodegas de mucho renombre, perder ventas por una metodología incorrecta. Este análisis debe ser hecho concienzudamente a fin de detectar todos los factores intervinientes para el logro de la venta y en tal análisis deben ser escuchadas las voces de todos los participantes. Una materia a prestar atención es la capacitación en ventas que tienen quienes hacen las visitas y guíen los grupos (en definitiva los vendedores). Si bien, y de acuerdo a los planes
  3. 3. de marketing, la venta ​puede ​no ser el objetivo final; es importante lograrla. Disponer de personal capacitado no solo en el cierre de una venta sino también en todos los aspectos que influyen en la misma es de mucha utilidad para cumplir los objetivos. Un/a guia/vendedor/a para este ámbito específico debe contar, al menos, con las sgtes características. _ ​Deben saber venderse​. Un buen vendedor sabe posicionarse como una persona de confianza para el cliente; lo complicado en este caso es que dispone de minutos para lograr esa confianza clave. ​El carisma permite establecer ​una conexión casi que inmediata con quienes tenemos contacto. Para lograrlo, el guía/vendedor debe contar con las siguientes cualidades: ● Seguridad en si mismos. ● Optimismo. ● Saber escuchar. Y si lo piensan detenidamente, verán que estas cualidades son un factor común en todos los vendedores exitosos​. _ Deben irradiar seguridad:​ Deben ser ​muy seguros al hablar. La gente se deja llevar por esta confianza y empiezan a confiar también. ​Es importantísimo que sepan sobrellevar rechazos y actitudes negativas _ Deben desafiar la inteligencia del cliente​: Utilizar términos y frases especializadas que sólo ellos entienden. Citar marcas, viñedos, regiones, etcétera, para demostrar sus conocimientos y hacer sentir al cliente como un principiante que en muchas ocasiones aprueba todo lo que dice el vendedor para no quedar mal y mostrar que él también sabe. _ ​La memoria es bueno solo como herramienta:​ Las respuestas de memoria nos dejan en evidencia, el vendedor debe contar con la capacidad práctica, analítica y crítica de responder al cliente de forma tal que este perciba el conocimiento como real y no solo memorizado. _​ Apasionados por lo que hacen​: ​Un representante de ventas debe sentir pasión por lo que hace y creer firmemente en los beneficios de su producto o servicio. Sólo así estará en capacidad de afrontar todos los retos que se presenten. Características de un vendedor apasionado​: ● Son expresivos. ● Piensan de forma imparcial. ● Les encanta aprender constantemente. ● Son perseverantes. ● Son altamente productivos. ● No le temen a asumir riesgos. ● Poseen una voluntad a prueba de todo.
  4. 4. El Recorrido Este factor es el que nos permite plantear un plan de venta. Podemos encararlo desde distintos lugares como la historia, el proceso y demás. Su armado y organización, cada una de las estaciones ó puntos de interés del mismo es una oportunidad para la venta. Si podemos diagramar un recorrido tal que nos dé la posibilidad de incorporar nuestros productos en el mismo estaríamos aprovechando este factor de gran manera para mejorar las ventas. El armado debe ser a conciencia, cronometrado, teniendo en cuenta que el recorrido puede ser tanto para grupos en privado o regulares (y estos últimos requieren recorridos más dinámicos, veloces y quizás acotados), plantearlo de forma tal que no solo en la estaciones sino también en las transiciones entre estas, se pueda promocionar los productos. Está claro que el recorrido en sí va a evolucionar; incorporar información, perder información incluso coexistirán varios recorridos que se aplicarán de acuerdo a la necesidad al tour o visita recomendable. Es un factor de los más dinámicos y que nos da la posibilidad real de trabajar la venta El Speech Hay varias organizaciones donde el empleado debe aprender un speech ya creado, esto encasilla al vendedor y no le permite moverse con fluidez y reaccionar velozmente ante imprevistos; incluso algunos pasajeros podrían a sentir que es un speech artificial. Cada vendedor debe tener la posibilidad de armar su propio discurso, si bien este debe contener la información que, de por si, la organización desea brindar; la libertad de un discurso propio permite trabajar mejors los tiempos y dan la posibilidad al vendedor de detectar mejor cuales son los productos que mejor llegada tienen con ese público en particular. El vendedor debe, además, contar con más información a fin de poder sortear cualquier tipo de situación que surja con lo pasajeros. Debemos reconocer que no será el mismo discurso el que se lleve adelante con visitas “privadas” o grupos pequeños que permiten una interacción más personal y cercana siendo más simple el generar una sensación de confianza para con el personal lo que al final reditúa en un mejor número final en la venta. No siempre el pasajero busca una visita técnica y su necesidad de información va por otro lado. Muchos pasajeros buscan más el “detrás de escena” disfrutando mucho más las anécdotas simpáticas/divertidas que la tecnicidad
  5. 5. El pasajero Este es el factor que menos podemos manejar. Nos encontraremos con todo tipo de personas y personalidades. Habrá conocedores, habrá expertos y neófitos, Curiosos o, la gran mayoría, personas que al llegar a Mendoza sintieron que era casi obligatorio el visitar una bodega. Es un factor crítico ya que (y sucede mucho) una sola persona desinteresada puede arruinar el ambiente general de un grupo grande por lo que, quien atienda a una persona con esta característica debe estar preparada para afrontarlo. De la misma manera, si detectamos a un interesado y animoso pasajero y podemos llegarle y entusiasmarlo aún más, será un gran aliado durante el servicio. Podemos encontrarnos con “fanáticos” de la marca o algún producto, este pasajero es importantísimo pues es y será, con un buen trabajo del área, un excelente embajador de la marca. Es un pasajero que debemos aprovechar e interesar en otros productos además de aquel que él ya gusta, teniendo un especial equilibrio para no abrumarlo. Aquellos visitantes técnicos ó muy conocedores deben ver cumplidas sus expectativas. No descubro nada al decir que no es lo mismo recibir a un sommelier o influencer del área que a un pasajero que nos visita durante sus vacaciones sin ser tan conocedor. Debe ser el objetivo número uno de una visita, el transformar a los visitantes en embajadores de marca
  6. 6. El Equipo Conformar un buen equipo de trabajo es un ítem sumamente importante. La colaboración y trabajo en equipo resulta en ganancias mayores pues afinan detalles y solucionan imprevistos además de generar la confianza en cada miembro al saberse apoyado. Un área de turismo debe tener un mínimo de 2 personas que se distribuyan tareas; uno guía, el otro acomoda, uno cobra el otro entrega. el tamaño del equipo tiene que ver directamente con el tipo de servicio que se desee prestar y deben, todos, trabajar en estrecha colaboración. El organigrama puede promover la separación de tareas entre los miembros del equipo pero siempre es bueno que todos hagan todo. Quien coordine y organice el equipo debe ser una persona ágil a la hora de solucionar inconvenientes y con experiencia en manejo de equipos. Fomentar la buena relación entre ellos y la SANA competencia lleva a buenos resultados aunque se debe tener cuidado especial con el manejo del clima laboral. No es sencilla la tarea de coordinar un equipo de turismo y mientras más grande es, mayor el desafío. Hoy un equipo de trabajo y ventas en una bodega debe tener ciertas características especiales. ● Deben considerarse a si mismos como asesores y no vendedores ● Deben trabajar en conjunto colaborando estrechamente entre ellos. ● Deben ser apoyo de sus compañeros a cada momento ● Deben ser muy organizados ● La comunicación entre ellos debe ser muy fluida ● Deben orientarse a la satisfacción del cliente ● El líder del equipo debe saber manejar grupos de alto rendimiento
  7. 7. ● Deben ser flexibles para poder reaccionar correctamente ante imprevistos COMO MEJORAR LAS VENTAS DEL ÁREA DE ENOTURISMO Bien, esta debe ser la parte más interesante de todas; que hacer para mejorar las ventas no? No hay una receta mágica que nos permita de un momento a otro el mejorar las ventas y aumentar los ingresos. Es un trabajo que debe hacerse a conciencia y donde cada una de las áreas que están involucradas tengan voz y a su vez sean analizadas ya que cada organización es distinta. Es un trabajo de todas las partes del equipo y a realizar en conjunto. Como ya mencioné arriba son muchos los factores que influyen y a estos debemos también agregar los medioambientales que interactúan en todo momento, todos estos deben ser parte del análisis y del trabajo a realizar. Contar con personal bien capacitado y que tenga conciencia que las ventas también le generan un beneficio. Empleados que cuenten con las herramientas necesarias y la libertad y posibilidad de aplicarlas también (por ejemplo la posibilidad de aplicar ciertos porcentajes de descuento), Un correcto análisis del público visitante y del tipo de visitas que se reciben es fundamental. Llevar a cabo acciones de Marketing dirigidas a todos los estratos intervinientes en el proceso de captar visitantes periódicamente ayuda. La atención al pasajero debe ser excelente e inclusive mejor a quienes traen a los pasajeros. Un correcto análisis de costos,
  8. 8. precios y valores. La posibilidad o no de ofrecer merchandising y otros factores que debemos tener en cuenta a la hora de aumentar el valor intrínseco y agregado del producto vino. Al principio escribí que la venta puede no ser el objetivo fundamental de contar con un área de enoturismo en una bodega en Mendoza pero obviar que la misma puede resultar en una Unidad de Negocios exitosa por si misma es perder la posibilidad de ampliar los ingresos y de diversificar la oferta. Esta UE como tal trae muchos más beneficios que el económico a la organización (de los cuales hablare en un próximo documento) y correctamente administrada puede ser incluso autosustentable. Muchas gracias por leerme y recuerden: Claudio Quiroga Espinosa

