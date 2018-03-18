Successfully reported this slideshow.
  2. 2. Mindfulness�Meditation�for�Higher�Consciousness This�series�of�mindfulness�meditations�will�help�you�to�appreciate�life�in�the�present�moment�as�you�connect�with your�senses,�thoughts�and�feelings.�This�is�the�third�title�in�the�series�which�has�been�designed�to�help�you�raise�your consciousness�and�experience�life�with�a�new�awareness. This�recording�will�help�you�to�learn�the�empowering�skill�of�anchoring�yourself�in�the�present�moment.�You�will�also be�guided�through�a�beautiful�visualisation�by�a�starlit�beach�and�be�taken�on�a�journey�to�help�you�expand�your consciousness.�This�part�of�the�meditation�is�very�powerful�and�will�help�you�experience�deep�levels�of�compassion, gratitude�and�a�higher�awareness.�When�your�consciousness�expands�it�opens�you�up�to�more�creativity, abundance,�wisdom�and�knowledge�and�can�have�a�positive�lasting�effect�on�the�way�you�view�the�world. When�you�are�truly�present�and�in�a�state�of�being�you�will�move�beyond�the�ego�centred�state�and�shift�your consciousness�to�a�higher�perspective.�In�this�new�state�of�consciousness�you�will�experience�life�at�a�higher vibration�and�naturally�become�aligned�with�creativity�and�abundance.�This�universal�source�of�energy�is�always there,�just�waiting�for�you�to�tune�in. Glenn's�acclaimed�meditation�techniques�combine�with�deeply�relaxing�music�by�Russ�Davey�to�create�a�powerful session�that�will�help�you�make�lasting�and�meaningful�changes�to�your�life.�Russ's�music�blends�dreamy�piano�and guitar�sounds�with�calming�atmospheric�soundscapes,�heavenly�choirs,�chimes�and�Tibetan�chanting. People�who�practice�mindfulness�are�less�likely�to�get�caught�up�in�worries�about�the�future�or�regrets�over�the�past. Being�mindful�makes�it�easier�to�notice�and�enjoy�the�pleasures�in�life�as�they�unfold.�It�also�improves�the�way�you react�to�stressful�or�difficult�situations,�allowing�you�to�feel�calmer�and�more�balanced�in�everyday�life. Mindfulness�takes�practice,�so�for�best�results,�we�recommend�listening�to�this�33-minute�session�once�a�day.��This download�also�includes�a�10�minute�edited�version�of�the�main�track�and�is�ideal�as�a�booster�when�your�time�is
