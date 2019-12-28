Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The Silent Witness Audiobook free download | The Silent Witness Audiobook for pc The Silent Witness Audiobook free | The S...
LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
The Silent Witness Audiobook free download | The Silent Witness Audiobook for pc 'I'm so sorry, Casey,' my link worker Joh...
The Silent Witness Audiobook free download | The Silent Witness Audiobook for pc Written By: Casey Watson. Narrated By: Ka...
The Silent Witness Audiobook free download | The Silent Witness Audiobook for pc Download Full Version The Silent Witness ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Silent Witness Audiobook free download | The Silent Witness Audiobook for pc

7 views

Published on

The Silent Witness Audiobook free | The Silent Witness Audiobook download | The Silent Witness Audiobook for pc

Published in: Devices & Hardware
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The Silent Witness Audiobook free download | The Silent Witness Audiobook for pc

  1. 1. The Silent Witness Audiobook free download | The Silent Witness Audiobook for pc The Silent Witness Audiobook free | The Silent Witness Audiobook download | The Silent Witness Audiobook for pc
  2. 2. LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  3. 3. The Silent Witness Audiobook free download | The Silent Witness Audiobook for pc 'I'm so sorry, Casey,' my link worker John said, sounding weary. 'I know this is probably the worst time I could ring you, but we desperately need someone to take a child tonight.' ​ It's the night before Christmas when Casey and Mike get the call. A twelve year old girl, stuck between a rock and a hard place. Her father is on a ventilator, fighting for his life, while her mother is currently on remand in prison. Despite claiming she attacked him in self-defence, she's been charged with his attempted murder. ​ The girl is called Bella, and she's refusing to say anything. The trouble is that she is also the only witness...
  4. 4. The Silent Witness Audiobook free download | The Silent Witness Audiobook for pc Written By: Casey Watson. Narrated By: Kate Lock Publisher: HarperCollins Publishers UK Date: June 2017 Duration: 9 hours 52 minutes
  5. 5. The Silent Witness Audiobook free download | The Silent Witness Audiobook for pc Download Full Version The Silent Witness Audio OR Get now

×