A complete guide to both the CAPM and PMP certification exams-revised to cover the 2011 update to the PMBOK (Project Management Body of Knowledge) from PMI In CAPM/PMP Project Management Certification All-in-One Exam Guide, Third Edition, project management guru Joseph Phillips provides in-depth coverage and key exam information to help you pass both the CAPM and PMP exams from PMI, the Project Management Institute. The book delivers comprehensive coverage of the PMBOK 5th Edition and the CAPM and PMP certification exams, and also serves as a valuable project management on-the-job reference after the exam. This complete exam guide ensures that you understand all prerequisites. The book contains a CD-ROM with two electronic practice exams and two more for download-400 practice exam questions that emulate the CAPM and PMP exams. Training video featuring the author and a downloadable e-book are also included on the CD.CAPM/PMP Project Management Certification All-in-One Exam Guide, Third Edition Highlights exam objectives in each chapter and includes 20 practice exam questions Includes CD with two 100-question practice exams, more than an hour of video training, score tracker spreadsheets, and an e-book Offers two additional practice exams for download Prepares you to pass both the CAPM and PMP exams Explains how projects should operate according the Guide to the Project Management Body of Knowledge

