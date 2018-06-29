A concise and comprehensive edition of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and related supplementary statutes for quick reference. Updated through January 1, 2016. Perfect for your briefcase or desk and a great format for the attorney or law school student who simply needs to refer to the rules. Contents: Federal Rules of Civil Procedure Title I. Scope of rules; form of action Title II. Commencing an action; service of process, pleadings, motions, and orders Title III. Pleadings and motions Title IV. Parties Title V. Disclosures and discovery Title VI. Trials Title VII. Judgment Title VIII. Provisional and final remedies Title IX. Special proceedings Title X. District courts and clerks: conducting business; issuing orders Title XI. General provisions Title XII. Appendix of forms (abrogated) Title XIII. Supplemental Rules for Admiralty or Maritime Claims and Asset Forfeiture Actions Statutory Supplement 28 USC Chapter 85-District Courts; Jurisdiction 28 USC Chapter 87-District Courts; Venue 28 USC Chapter 91-District Courts; Removal of Cases from State Courts

Click This Link To Download https://bestsell2.blogspot.ae/?book=1518899692

