Robert E. Howard Solomon Kane SOLOMON KANE
SADRŽAJ: Crvene sjene Lubanje među zvijezdama Zveket kostiju Mjesec lubanja Planine mrtvih Krila u noći Jeka koraka
CRVENE SJENE
ODLOMAK 1. DOLAZAK SOLOMONA Mjesečina je nejasno svjetlucala, stvarajući srebrnastu maglicu iluzije među sjenovitim stabli...
ODLOMAK 2. VUČJA JAZBINA "Ti si budala!" Riječi hladno zarežaše, što smrzne slušačevu krv. Onaj koji je upravo prozvan bud...
"Da, da! I što onda?" Vuk je nestrpljivo bjesnio. "Onda se svijet obojio u crveno - u kolibi se diže rika i crvena kiša ob...
koji se pojačavao sotonskom tminom njegova namrštenog čela. Oči, velike, duboko postavljene i netrepćuće, fiksirale su raz...
"Le Loup, spremite se!" uzvikne Kane, sa strašnom mržnjom u glasu, "Nikada još nisam ubio čovjeka mučeći ga, ali Boga mi, ...
ODLOMAK 3. PJEV BUBNJEVA Preko tamne vode šapat je dolazio: bum, bum, bum! - turobno opetujući. Iz daljine, i još slabiji,...
Poput tamnog duha kretao se sjenovitim putem; uznemireno zureći i osluškujući; ipak nije bilo nikakvog upozorenja kad se v...
ODLOMAK 4. CRNI BOG Trum, trum, trum! Odnekud, oslabljene monotonije, kandenca se nastavljala, iznova i iznova, noseći ist...
masa tamnog mesa i mišića. Male oči, poput veprovih, treptale su na griješno obojenom licu; velike, mlitave, crvene usne n...
Vuk se naceri, ne odgovarajući. Kaneove rijetke psovke, s obzirom da nije bio prost čovjek, imale su dvostruki efekt i uvi...
treperavoj svjetlosti vatre. Dobio je piće; da li je Crni Bog bio zadovoljan pribavljenim - svojom žrtvom? Gulka ustukne n...
udovi koje je vukao nađu tlo. Onda, strašno nalik nečemu što se rađa, kao neka strašna reptilska stvar koja izlazi iz ljus...
Kane se ogleda. Crnci su svi bili na koljenima, njišući se naprijed i nazad, a u njihovim uzvicima Kane prepozna riječ, "N...
ODLOMAK 5. KRAJ CRVENOG TRAGA Vitice i loze udarale su Kanea po licu. Pritišćuća energija tropske noći dizala se oko njega...
"Monsieur, spremite se!", Le Loupov glas bio je oštar. "Vrijeme je da okončamo ovaj ludi ples po svijetu. Ovdje smo sami."...
uspio izbjeći puni udar okrećući tijelo, oštrica bi ga probola. Kako se dogodilo, mač se odbio, zastrugao po rebrima i zab...
Crni čovjek kao da ga je zaboravio; stajao je, napola sagnut, podignutog koplja, očiju prikovanih za tamno drveće. Kane po...
prema džungli, dok su se Gulkini udovi mlitavo i groteskno vukli za njim. Kad dosegne drveće majmun se zaustavi, podigne d...
LUBANJE MEĐU ZVIJEZDAMA Pričao je kako ubojice hodaju svijetom
I. Dva su puta do Torkertowna. Jedan, kraći i direktan, vodi kroz jalove gorske pustopoljine, a drugi, koji je duži, zavij...
Gospodari tame su bacili prokletstvo na Zemlju. Jak čovjek je potreban da se sukobi sa Sotonom i njegovom moći. Stoga idem...
zalutao u visokoj travi pred njim. Zagleda se. Još iluzija, pomisli. Onda stvar počne uzimati oblik, slab i nejasan. Dva s...
II. Koliba starog tvrdice Ezre stajala je na putu usred močvare, napola zaklonjena mračnim drvećem koje je ondje raslo. Zi...
"Doista, zašto mi to govorite?", promrmlja on. "Vratih se u selo i ispričam svoju priču," reče Kane, "jer znao sam da nema...
jedan od njih reče mu neka se pomoli Bogu. Ali Ezra nije odgovarao, neizdrživo monotono vrišteći svojim visokim prodornim ...
ZVEKET KOSTIJU "Gospodaru, hoj!" uzvik se prolomi kroz tmurnu tišinu i zavlada crnom šumom, zlokobno odjekujući. "U ovom m...
Kane se namršti. "Ne bi mi se svidjelo da me ubiju u snu," odgovori zlovoljno. "Vjere mi!", nasmije se Francuz. "Slučajno ...
Kane s mržnjom pogleda napirlitanog momka koji se sada stajao gologlav, sa šeširom u jednoj ruci. dok je u drugoj držao sv...
"Moj čarobnjak zvecka kostima!", šapne domaćin, onda se divlje nasmije. "Umirući, zakleo se kako će njegove kosti saplesti...
MJESEC LUBANJA
ODLOMAK I. ČOVJEK KOJI TRAŽI Velika je crna sjena ležala nad zemljom, izbrazdana crvenim plamenom zalazećeg sunca. Čovjeku...
  1. 1. Robert E. Howard Solomon Kane SOLOMON KANE
  2. 2. SADRŽAJ: Crvene sjene Lubanje među zvijezdama Zveket kostiju Mjesec lubanja Planine mrtvih Krila u noći Jeka koraka
  3. 3. CRVENE SJENE
  4. 4. ODLOMAK 1. DOLAZAK SOLOMONA Mjesečina je nejasno svjetlucala, stvarajući srebrnastu maglicu iluzije među sjenovitim stablima. Lagani povjetarac šaputao je dolinom, nagovještavajući da to nije samo mjesečeva magla. Osjetio se slab miris dima. Muškarac, čiji gaje dug i snažan korak, koji nije bio užurban, mada nepokolebljiv, od izlaska sunca nosio mnoge kilometre, iznenada se zaustavi. Pokret među drvećem privuče njegovu pozornost i on tiho krene prema sjenama, ruke lagano položene na dršku svog dugog, tankog rapira. On oprezno nastavi, očiju koje su nastojale prodrijeti kroz tamu koja je počivala među drvećem. Ovo je bila divlja i prijeteća zemlja; smrt možda vreba ispod tog drveća. Uto njegova ruka pade s drške i on se nagne prema naprijed. Smrt je zaista bila tamo, ali ne u obliku koji bi njega uplašio. "Vatre mi Hada!", promrmlja. "Djevojko! Što ti se dogodilo, dijete? Ne boj me se." Djevojka pogleda prema njemu, njeno lice bila je mutna, bijela ruža u tami. "Vi - tko ste - vi?", šaptom će ona. "Ništa do lutalice, čovjek bez zemlje, ali prijatelj svima kojima je potrebno." Nježan glas bio je ponešto neprimjeren, dolazeći od muškarca. Djevojka se pokuša pridići, oslanjajući se na lakat, on odmah klekne i podigne je u sjedeći položaj dok joj je glava pala na njegovo rame. Ruka mu dodirne njene grudi i ostade crvena i vlažna. "Reci mi." Njegov glas bio je nježan, utješan, kao kad bi netko govorio djetetu. "Le Loup," dahne ona, njen glas je naglo postajao sve slabiji. "On i njegovi ljudi - obrušili su se na naše selo - kilometar u dolinu. Pljačkali su... Klali... Spalili..." "To je dakle bio dim koji sam osjetio," promrmlja čovjek. "Nastavi, dijete..." "Pobjegla sam. On, Vuk, slijedio me, i uhvatio..." Riječi zamriješe u strašnoj tišini. "Razumijem, dijete. Onda...?" "Onda, on, on, ubo me je, svojim bodežom... Oh, blaženi sveci! Milosti..." Iznenada, tanki lik zamalaksa. Muškarac je spusti na zemlju i lagano dodirne njeno čelo. "Mrtva!", promrmlja. Polako ustane i mehanički obriše ruke o ogrtač. Tamni, prijeteći izraz lica pade na njegovo tmurno čelo. Ipak, on se ne zavjetuje na nešto divlje, nesmotreno, ne zakune se svecima ili demonima. "Ljudi će umrijeti zbog ovoga," reče on hladno.
  5. 5. ODLOMAK 2. VUČJA JAZBINA "Ti si budala!" Riječi hladno zarežaše, što smrzne slušačevu krv. Onaj koji je upravo prozvan budalom neveselo ponikne pogledom bez da odgovori. "Ti i svi drugi koje vodim!" Govornik se nagne prema naprijed, udarajući, da naglasi riječi, šakom o grubi stol između njih. Bio je visok, vitko građen čovjek, savitljiv kao leopard, sa suhim, okrutnim grabežljivim licem. Oči su mu plesale i sjale od lakoumne poruge. Momak kome je govorio odvrati neveselo: "Taj Solomon Kane je demon iz pakla, kažem ti." "Pih! Tupoglavče! On je čovjek koji će umrijeti od metka ili mača." "Tako su mislili Jean, Juan i La Costa," odgovori drugi mrgodno. "Gdje su? Pitaj planinske vukove koji trgaju meso s njihovih mrtvih kostiju. Gdje se taj Kane sakrio? Pretražili smo planine i doline, uzduž i poprijeko, i nismo mu našli ni traga. Kažem ti, Le Loup, on dolazi iz pakla. Znao sam da nas ništa dobro neće snaći zbog toga što smo objesili onog svećenika prije mjesec dana." Vuk nestrpljivo zadobuje po stolu. Njegovo ljutito lice, usprkos borama od divljeg života i razvratništva, bilo je lice mudraca. Praznovjerje njegovih sljedbenika nije ga se doticalo. "Pih! Ponovno kažem. Momak je našao neku spilju ili tajnu dolinu za koju ne znamo i ondje se danju skriva." "A noću nas napada i kolje," tmurno odvrati drugi. "Lovi nas kao vuk jelena - Boga mi, Le Loup, nazvao si sebe Vukom, ali mislim da si napokon sreo bjesnijeg i lukavijeg vuka nego si ti sam! Prvo smo saznali za ovog čovjeka kad smo pronašli Jeana, najgoreg razbojnika koji još nije obješen, pribijenog o stablo njegovim vlastitim mačem probijenim kroz grudi, i slovima SLK urezanima na njegov mrtvi obraz. Onda je Španjolac Juan oboren i nakon što smo ga našli, živio je još dovoljno dugo da nam kaže da ga je ubio Englez, Solomon Kane, koji se zakleo da će uništiti čitavu našu družinu! Što potom? La Costa, mačevalac, drugi do tebe, krenuo je kunući se da će naći tog Kanea. Tako mi demona prokletstva, čini se da ga je sreo! Jer našli smo njegovo mačem probijeno tijelo na litici. Što sada? Zar ćemo svi pasti pred tim engleskim zlotvorom?" "Istina, pobio je naše najbolje ljude," promrmlja vođa razbojnika. "Uskoro će se ostali vratiti s našeg malog puta do pustinjaka; onda ćemo vidjeti. Kane se ne može zauvijek skrivati. Onda - ha, što je to bilo?" Njih dvojica naglo se okrenu kad je sjena pala na stol. Na ulazu u spilju, koju su pretvorili u razbojničku jazbinu, čovjek je posrtao. Oči su mu bile široke i zureće; njihao se na nesigurnim nogama, a tamna crvena mrlja sušila mu se na kaputu. On krene par teturavih koraka naprijed, zatim pade preko stola i sklizne s njega na pod. "Pakleni vragovi!", opsuje Vuk, primajući ga i dižući na stolac. "Gdje su drugi, proklet bio?" "Mrtvi! Svi su mrtvi!" "Kako? Sotona te prokleo, govori!" Vuk divlje prodrma čovjeka, dok je drugi razbojnik zurio, očiju raširenih od straha. "Došli smo do pustinjakove kolibe kad se mjesec digao." promrmlja. "Ja sam ostao vani na straži, drugi su ušli unutra mučiti pustinjaka - da ga natjeraju da oda - skriveno mjesto - gdje mu je zlato."
  6. 6. "Da, da! I što onda?" Vuk je nestrpljivo bjesnio. "Onda se svijet obojio u crveno - u kolibi se diže rika i crvena kiša obli dolinu. Kroz nju vidio sam pustinjaka i visokog čovjeka u crnom kako dolaze iza drveća..." "Solomon Kane!", dahne razbojnik. "Znao sam! Ja..." "Tiho, budalo!", zareži vođa. "Nastavi!" "Pobjegao sam. Kane me slijedio, ranio me ali sam pobjegao, njemu, došao, ovdje, prvi..." Čovjek naglo padne naprijed na stol. "Sveci i demoni!", bjesnio je Vuk. "Kako izgleda, taj Kane?" "Kao... Sotona..." Glas se razvuče u tišini. Mrtvac sklizne sa stola, u crvenoj gomilici ležeći na podu. "Kao sotona!", blebetao je drugi razbojnik. "Rekao sam ti! Ovo je sam Rogati! Kažem ti..." On se zaustavi kada se uplašeno lice pojavi na ulazu u pećinu. "Kane?" "Da." Vuk je bio previše uzrujan da laže. "Budi na straži, Le Mon; za tren Štakor i ja ćemo biti s tobom." Le Mon se povuče i Le Loup se okrene prema ovom drugom. "Ovo je kraj bande," reče. "Ti, ja i taj lopov Le Mon, to je sve što je preostalo. Što predlažeš?" Štakorove blijede usne jedva oblikovaše riječ: "Bjež'mo!" "U pravu si. Uzmimo dragulje i zlato iz škrinja i bježimo tajnim prolazom." "A Le Mon?" "Nek stražari dok ne budemo spremni. A zatim, zašto dijeliti blago na tri dijela?" Slabi osmijeh dotakne Štakorove opake crte lica. Onda ga iznenadna misao dotuče. "On," pokaže na tijelo na podu, "rekao je: 'Došao sam ovdje prvi.' Znači li to da će ga Kane slijediti ovamo?" I dok je Vuk nestrpljivo klimao drugi se okrene prema škrinjama, brzinom koja je sve govorila. Treperava svijeća na grubom stolu osvjetljavala je čudni i divlji prizor. Svjetlost, nesigurna i rasplesana, svjetlucala je crveno na jezercu krvi koje se polako širilo u kome je ležao mrtvac; plesala je po gomilicama dragulja i zlatnika u žurbi ispražnjenih na pod iz mjedom okovanih škrinja naslaganih uza zid; a blistala je i u očima Vuka s istim sjajem koji je blistao na njegovom bodežu. Škrinje su bile prazne, njihovo blago ležalo je u blistavoj hrpi na krvavom podu. Vuk se zaustavi, osluškujući. Vani, sve je bilo tiho. Nije bilo mjesečine i Le Loupova oštra mašta zamisli tamnog ubojicu, Solomona Kanea, kako klizi kroz tamu, kao sjena među sjenama. On se iskrivljeno naceri; ovaj put, Englez će biti poražen. "Još je jedna škrinja neotvorena," reče on, pokazujući. Štakor, gunđajući od iznenađenja, sagne se nad pokazanu škrinju. Mačjim pokretom Vuk se baci na njega, zabijajući svoj bodež do balčaka među lopatice Štakorovih leđa. Štakor se tiho sruši na pod. "Zašto dijeliti na dvoje?", promrmlja Le Loup, otirući svoju oštricu o mrtvačev prsluk. "A sada Le Mon." Krene prema vratima zaustavi se i ustukne. Prvo je mislio da je to sjena čovjeka koji stoji na vratima; a zatim ugleda čovjeka samog, mada tako tamnog i tako nepomičnog da je, u slaboj svjetlosti svijeće, neobično nalikovao sjeni. Visok čovjek, visok kao Le Loup, odjeven u crno od glave do pete, u običnu odjeću koja mu je dobro pristajala i bila u skladu s njegovim tmurnim licem. Duge ruke i široka ramena govorila su o mačevaocu, jednako jasno kao i dugi rapir u njegovoj ruci. Crte lica bile su olovne i mrke. Neka duboka bljedoća davala mu je izgled prikaze u nejasnoj svjetlosti, dojam
  7. 7. koji se pojačavao sotonskom tminom njegova namrštenog čela. Oči, velike, duboko postavljene i netrepćuće, fiksirale su razbojnika, a gledajući u njih Le Loup nije mogao zaključiti koje su boje. Čudno, đavolski izgled donjeg dijela lica bio je ponešto narušen visokim, širokim čelom, koje je djelomično bilo skriveno šeširom bez pera. To čelo otkrivalo je sanjara, idealista, povučenu osobu, baš kao što su ga oči i tanki, ravni nos prikazivali kao fanatika. Promatrač bi bio zapanjen pogledima dvojice muškaraca koji su stajali ondje, jedan nasuprot drugome. Oči obojice govorile su o neizrečenoj dubini moći, ali tu je sličnost prestajala. Oči razbojnika bile su krute, gotovo neprozirne, s čudnom iskrećom plitkoćom koja je reflektirala tisuću promjenjivih svjetala i odsjaja, poput nekog čudnog dragulja; bilo je poruge u tim očima, okrutnosti i nemara. Oči čovjeka u crnom, s druge strane, duboke i zureće ispod jakih obrva, bile su hladne, ali duboke; zureći u njih netko bi pomislio da gleda u beskonačne ledene dubine. Sada se oči sukobiše i Vuk, koji je navikao da ga se boje, osjeti kako mu se čudna hladnoća spušta niz kralješnicu. Bio mu je to novi osjećaj - novo uzbuđenje za nekoga tko za uzbuđenje živi, i on se naglo nasmije. "Ti si, pretpostavljam, Solomon Kane?", upita, uspijevajući ostati prilično ravnodušan. "Ja sam Solomon Kane." Glas je bio zvonak i moćan. "Jesi li spreman na susret sa svojim Bogom?" "Dakle, Monsieur," Le Loup odgovori, klanjajući se, "uvjeravam vas da sam spreman, koliko ću to ikada biti. Mogao bih Monsieuru postaviti isto pitanje." "Bez sumnje sam krivo postavio pitanje," reče Kane mračno. "Ispravit ću ga: Jesi li spreman sresti se sa svojim gospodarom, vraže?" "Što se toga tiče, monsieur", Le Loup je proučavao svoje nokte, s namjernim nemarom, "moram reći da sam se do sada mnogo zadužio na račun njegovog rogatog veličanstva, mada doista nemam namjeru to učiniti - bar ne još neko vrijeme." Le Loup nije dvojio o sudbini La Mona; Kaneova prisutnost u spilji bila je dovoljan odgovor kojemu nije trebalo tragova krvi na njegovom rapiru. "Ono što želim znati, monsieur," reče razbojnik, "zašto ste se, za vražje ime, tako okomili na moju družbu i kako ste uspjeli uništili i posljednju budalu?" "Na vaše posljednje pitanje lako ću odgovoriti, gospodine," odvrati Kane. "Ja sam sam proširio priču da pustinjak sakriva zlato, znajući da će to privući vaš šljam, kao što strvina privlači lešinare. Danima i noćima promatrao sam kolibu, a noćas, kada sam vidio vaše zločince kako dolaze, upozorio sam pustinjaka i zajedno smo se sakrili među drvećem iza kolibe. Tada, kad su zločinci ušli, zapalio sam kremenom i kresivom trag koji sam ostavio i plamen je projurio među drvećem, poput crvene zmije, sve dok nije došao do baruta, koji sam postavio ispod poda kolibe. I onda su koliba i trinaest grešnika otišli u pakao, u velikoj rici plamena i dima. Istina, jedan je pobjegao, ali njega bih ubio u šumi da nisam pao, zaplevši se na korijen, što mu je dalo vremena da mi pobjegne." "Monsieur," reče Le Loup još jednom se duboko klanjajući, "divim vam se, kao hrabrom i prepredenom neprijatelju. Ipak, recite mi sljedeće: Zašto ste me slijedili, kao što vuk slijedi jelena?" "Prije nekoliko mjeseci," reče Kane mršteći se, sve više prijeteći, "vi i vaši zlotvori razorili ste malo selo u dolini. Poznati su vam detalji, više nego meni. Bila je ondje djevojka, još dijete, koja je, nadajući se da će pobjeći vašoj požudi, pobjegla u dolinu; ali vi, vi šakali iz pakla, uloviste je i ostaviste je, obeščašćcnu i na samrti. Našao sam je tamo, i nad njenim mrtvim likom odlučio sam da ću vas poloviti i ubiti." "Hm," zamišljeno će Vuk. "Da, sjećam se jadnice. Mon Dieu, dakle nježni sentiment stupa na scenu! Monsieur, nisam vas smatrao zaljubljivim čovjekom; ne budite ljubomorni, dobri momče, ima još mnogo bludnica."
  8. 8. "Le Loup, spremite se!" uzvikne Kane, sa strašnom mržnjom u glasu, "Nikada još nisam ubio čovjeka mučeći ga, ali Boga mi, gospodine, vi me izazivate!" Ton i neočekivani zavjet, osobito dolazeći od Kanea, malo otrijezni Le Loupa; njegove se oči suziše i njegova se ruka pomakne prema rapiru. Na trenutak u zraku je bilo napetosti; onda se Vuk namjerno opusti. "Tko je bila djevojka?", upita nemarno. "Vaša žena?" "Nikada je ranije nisam vidio," odgovori Kane. "Nom d'un nom!", opsuje razbojnik. "Kakav ste vi to čovjek, monsieur, koji kreće u ovakvu zavadu samo da bi osvetio jadnicu koju nije poznavao?" "To je, gospodine, moja stvar; dovoljno je da to činim." Kane nije mogao objasniti, čak ni samom sebi, niti je to ikad sebi pokušao objasniti zašto su istinskom fanatiku njegovi nagoni dovoljan razlog za djelovanje. "U pravu ste, monsieur." Le Loup je pokušavao dobiti na vremenu; neprimjetno je uzmicao, centimetar po centimetar, što je bila vještina koja nije pobuđivala sumnju, čak ni dok su ga ovako motrili, kao sokol. "Monsieur," reče on, "vjerojatno ćete reći da ste tek plemeniti kavalir, naišavši kao pravi Galahad, štiteći slabe; ali vi i ja znamo drugačije. Ondje na podu leži kraljevska otkupnina. Podijelimo je mirno; tada ako vam se ne svidi moje društvo, pa - nom d'un nom! - otići ćemo svaki svojim putem." Kane se nagne naprijed, strašna prijetnja rasla je u njegovim hladnim očima. Izgledao je kao kondor koji se sprema baciti na svoju žrtvu. "Gospodine, smatrate li me za jednakog zločinca kakav ste vi sam?" Iznenada, Le Loup zabaci glavu, dok su mu oči plesale i skakale od divlje poruge i neke vrste luđačkog nemara. Njegov smijeh je odjekivao. "Bogovi pakla! Ne, vi ludo, ne smatram vas za istu klasu kakva sam ja! Mon Dieu, monsieur Kane, imate doista težak zadatak ako namjeravate osvetiti sve jadnike kojima sam ukazao svoju naklonost!" "Aveti smrti! Kako tratim vrijeme pregovarajući s ovim istinskim nitkovom!", Kane zareži krvožednoga glasa i njegova vitka figura jurne naprijed, kao napeti luk kad ga se iznenada otpusti. U isti tren Le Loup, s divljim smijehom, krene unazad, jednako brzo kao i Kane. Njegov izbor trenutka bio je savršen; ispruženim rukama dohvati stol i odgurne ga u stranu, zavijući spilju u tamu, kad se svijeća srušila i ugasila. Kaneov rapir zapjeva poput strijele u tami, dok je zamahivao, slijepo i silovito. "Adieu, monsieur Galahad!" Poruga dođe negdje ispred njega, ali Kane, bacajući se prema zvuku, s divljim bijesom zbunjenog gnjeva, sudari se sa zidom koji nije mario za njegov napad. Od nekud kao da je dolazio eho podrugljivog smijeha. Kane se okrene, očiju fiksiranih na mutni obris izlaza, misleći kako će njegov neprijatelj pokušati proći pokraj njega van iz spilje; ali ništa se ondje nije vidjelo i kad pipajući rukama pronađe svijeću i zapali je, spazi daje spilja prazna, osim njega i mrtvih ljudi na podu.
  9. 9. ODLOMAK 3. PJEV BUBNJEVA Preko tamne vode šapat je dolazio: bum, bum, bum! - turobno opetujući. Iz daljine, i još slabiji, šaptao je drugi zvuk: trum, truum, trum! Naprijed i nazad išle su vibracije bubnjeva koji su razgovarali. Kakve su priče nosili? Kakve čudovišne tajne šaputali preko tamnih, sjenovitih bespuća neoznačene džungle? "Sigurni ste da je to luka gdje je španjolski brod uplovio?" "Da, senhor; crnac se kune da je ovo zaljev gdje je bijeli čovjek ostavio brod i otišao u džunglu." Kane strogo kimne. "Onda me ostavite, ovdje na obali, samoga. Čekajte sedam dana; tada, ako se ne vratim i ako ne čujete od mene, otplovite kuda god vam je volja." "Da, senhor." Valovi su lijeno zapljuskivali bokove čamca koji je Kanea nosio na obalu. Selo koje je tražio bilo je na obali rijeke, ali udaljeno od zatona, džunglom skriveno od pogleda s broda. Kane je, čini se, odabrao vrlo opasan put, jer išao je na obalu noću, zbog razloga samo njemu znanih, jer ako je čovjek kojeg traži u selu, nikad ne bi došao do njega danju. Kako god bilo, poprilično je riskirao usuđujući se noću ući u džunglu, ali cijeli svoj život navikao je krajnje riskirati. Sad se kockao svojim životom zbog slabe šanse da će prispjeti u crnačko selo, pod pokrovom noći i bez znanja seljana. Na obali napusti čamac, promrmljavši nekoliko naredbi, a kad su se veslači udaljili prema brodu, koji je bio usidren na određenoj udaljenosti od zaljeva, okrene se i nestane u tami džungle. S mačem u jednoj ruci i bodežom u drugoj, probijao se prema naprijed, nastojeći se kretati u pravcu iz kojega su bubnjevi i dalje mrmljali i gunđali. Kretao se kradomice, lakim pokretima, kao leopard, oprezno opipavajući put, svakog živca spremnog i napetog, ali put nije bio lak. Vitice su ga spoticale i udarale mu u lice, usporavajući njegovo napredovanje; bio je prisiljen pipkati na slijepo između ogromnih debala drveća koje se nadvijalo, a svugdje oko njega, u grmlju, odjekivalo je nejasno i prijeteće šuškanje i sjene koje su se kretale. Triput mu je noga dotakla nešto što se pomaklo pod njom i otpuzalo dalje, i jednom je krajičkom oka uhvatio prijeteće mačje oči među drvećem. Nestale su, međutim, kad se približio. Trum, trum, trum, odjekivala je neprekidna monotonija bubnjeva: rat i smrt (govorili su); krv i požuda; ljudska žrtva i ljudska gozba! Duša Afrike (rekoše bubnjevi); duh džungle; pjesma bogova tame uokolo, bogova koji riču i mrmljaju, bogova za koje su ljudi znali kad su zore bile mlade, zvjerskih očiju, razjapljenih usta, ogromnih trbuha, krvavih ruku, crnih bogova (pjevaše bubnjevi). Sve to i još više tutnjali su i rikali bubnjevi Kaneu, dok se probijao kroz šumu. Negdje u njegovoj duši žica je bila pogođena i odgovarala je. I ti si od noći (pjevaše bubnjevi); snaga je tame, snaga je iskonskog u tebi; vrati se kroz vrijeme; dopusti da te naučimo, dopusti da te naučimo (pjevaše bubnjevi). Kane izađe iz guste džungle na jasno oblikovan put. U daljini kroz drveće dolazio je sjaj selskih vatri, vatri koje su sjale kroz ograde. Kane brzo krene niz put. Kretao se tiho i oprezno, mač isukan pred njim, očiju koje su se naprezale uhvatiti bilo koji nagovještaj pokreta u tami pred njim, drveće se nadvijalo poput mračnih divova sa svake strane; ponekad su njihove grane bile tako isprepletene nad putem da ga je mogao samo nazirati pred sobom.
  10. 10. Poput tamnog duha kretao se sjenovitim putem; uznemireno zureći i osluškujući; ipak nije bilo nikakvog upozorenja kad se veliki, nejasni teret digao kroz sjenke i nijemo se obrušio na njega.
  11. 11. ODLOMAK 4. CRNI BOG Trum, trum, trum! Odnekud, oslabljene monotonije, kandenca se nastavljala, iznova i iznova, noseći istu temu: "Budalo - budalo - budalo!" Sad bi bila udaljena, sad kao da je mogao ispružiti ruku i dodirnuti je. Spajala se sa bubnjanjem u njegovoj glavi, sve dok dvije vibracije nisu postale jedno: "Budalo - budalo - budalo - budalo..." Magla izblijedi i nestade. Kane pokuša podići ruku do glave, ali otkrije kako su mu ruke i noge vezane. Ležao je na podu kolibe - sam? Iskrivi se kako bi promotrio mjesto. Ne, iz tame dva oka su bljeskala prema njemu. Lik se uobliči i Kane i dalje zbunjen, pomisli kako gleda u čovjeka koji ga je onesvijestio. Ipak ne; ovaj čovjek ne bi mogao zadati takav udarac. Bio je suh, uveo i smežuran. Jedina stvar koja se činila živa na njemu bile su njegove oči, a one su se doimale poput zmijskih. Čovjek se šćućurio na podu kolibe, blizu vrata, gol, izuzev krpe na preponama i uobičajene gomile nakita, narukvica i grivni. Čudni fetiši od slonovače, kostiju i kože, životinjske i ljudske, ukrašavali su njegove ruke i noge. Iznenada i neočekivano on progovori engleski. "Ha, budan, bijeli čovjek? Zašto došao ovamo, eh?" Kane postavi nezaobilazno pitanje, po navici bijele rase. "Govoriš mojim jezikom - kako to?" Crnac se naceri. "Ja rob - prije puno vremena, momak. Ja, N'Longa, ju-ju čovjek, ja, velika amajlija. Nema crnog čovjeka poput mene! Ti bijeli čovjek, ti loviš brata?" Kane frkne. "Ja? Brata? Tražim čovjeka, da." Crnac klimne. "Možda ga nađeš, eh?" "On će umrijeti!" Ponovno se Crnac naceri. "Ja moćan ju-ju čovjek," izjavi on nepovezano. Sagne se bliže. "Bijelog čovjeka loviš, oči kao leopard, eh? Da? Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Čuj, bijeli čovjek: čovjek-očiju-leoparda, on i poglavica Songa napravili moćan pakt; krvna braća sada. Ne reci ništa, ja pomoći; ti pomoći ja, eh?" "Zašto bi mi pomogao?", upita Kane sumnjičavo. Ju-ju čovjek sagne se bliže i šapne: "Bijeli čovjek Songina desna ruka; Songa moćniji od N'Longa. Bijeli čovjek moćni ju-ju! N'Longa bijeli brat ubiti čovjeka-oči-leoparda, biti krvni brat s N'Longa, N'Longa moćniji od Songa, svečani dogovor." I poput mračnog duha on odleprša iz kolibe, tako naglo da Kane nije bio siguran da cijeli događaj nije bio san. Izvana je Kane mogao vidjeti vatre. Bubnjevi su i dalje bubnjali, ali ovako blizu zvukovi su se spajali i miješali i nagonske vibracije su bile izgubljene. Sve se činilo barbarskom bukom, bez ritma ili razloga, a ipak, postojao je podrugljivi prizvuk, divlji i bestidan. "Laži," pomisli Kane, dok mu se u umu kovitlalo, "džungla laže poput žene koja poziva čovjeka u propast." Dva ratnika uđoše u kolibu - crni divovi, strašno obojani i naoružani grubim kopljima. Podigoše bijelca i ponesu ga iz kolibe. Ponesu ga preko otvorenog prostora, naslone ga na uspravni stup i zavežu ga. Iznad njega, iza njega i sa strane veliki polukrug crnih lica iskosa ga je promatrao i nestajao u svjetlosti vatre kako su plameni rasli i padali. Ondje pred njim izranjao je strašan i prosti lik - crna, bezoblična stvar, groteskna parodija ljudskog. Nepomični, zamišljeni, krvlju poškropljeni i poput bezoblične duše Afrike, užasni. Crni Bog. A ispred i sa svake njegove strane, na grubo načinjenom tronu od tikovine, sjedila su dva lika. Onaj koji je sjedio desno bio je crnac, ogroman, nezgrapan, divovska i odvratna
  12. 12. masa tamnog mesa i mišića. Male oči, poput veprovih, treptale su na griješno obojenom licu; velike, mlitave, crvene usne naglašavale su putenu oholost. Drugi... "Ah, monsieur, ponovno se srećemo." Govornik je bio daleko od ugodnog zločinca koji se rugao Kaneu u spilji u planinama. Odjeća mu je bila u dronjeima; bilo je više bora na njegovu licu; pogrbio se u godinama koje su prošle. Ipak, oči su mu i dalje sjale i plesale svojim starim nemarom i glas mu je i dalje nosio isti podrugljivi ton. "Posljednji put kad sam čuo taj prokleti glas," reče Kane mirno, "bilo je to u spilji, u tami, kad ste pobjegli poput progonjenog štakora." "Da, pod drugim okolnostima," odgovori Le Loup bezosjećajno. "Što ste učinili nakon što ste tapkali poput slona u mraku?" Kane je oklijevao: "Napustio sam planinu..." "Kroz glavni ulaz? Da? Mogao sam misliti da ste preglupi pronaći tajna vrata. Rogova mi vražjih, da ste gurnuli škrinju sa zlatnom bravom, koja je stajala uza zid, vrata bi vam se otvorila i otkrila tajni prolaz kroz koji sam otišao." "Slijedio sam vas do najbliže luke i ukrcao se na brod i slijedio vas do Italije, gdje sam otkrio da ste nestali." "Da, sveca mu, gotovo ste me ulovili u Firenci. Ho! Ho! Penjao sam se kroz stražnji prozor, dok je monsieur Galahad udarao po vratima krčme. I da vam konj nije počeo šepati uhvatili biste me na putu za Rim. Ponovno, brod kojim sam otplovio za Španjolsku tek štoje isplovio, kad je monsieur Galahad dojahao na dok. Zašto me tako slijedite? Ne razumijem." "Jer ste zločinac kojem je suđeno da ga ubijem," odvrati Kane hladno. Nije shvaćao. Cijeli svoj život lutao je svijetom pomažući slabima i boreći se protiv ugnjetavača, a da nije znao, ni pitao zašto. Bila je to njegova opsesija, pokretačka sila njegovog života. Okrutnost i tiranija prema slabima tjerala je crveni plamen bijesa, divlji i trajan, kroz njegovu dušu. Kad bi puni plamen njegove mržnje oslabio i popustio nije mogao mirovati dok njegova osveta ne bi bila do kraja ispunjena. Ako je uopće o tome razmišljao, razmišljao bi o sebi kao ispunjenju Božjeg suda, posudi bijesa koja se trebala sručiti na duše pokvarenih. Ipak, Solomon Kane nije bio, u pravom smislu riječi, pravi puritanac, mada je to o sebi mislio. Le Loup slegne ramenima. "Razumio bih da sam se osobno o vas ogriješio. Mon Dieu! Ja sam, također, slijedio svoje neprijatelje preko svijeta, ali, mada bih vas sa zadovoljstvom ubio i opljačkao, ja nikada nisam čuo za vas dok mi niste objavili rat." Kane je bio tih, bijes ga je obuzimao. Mada to nije shvaćao, Vuk je za njega bio više od neprijatelja; razbojnik je Kaneu simbolizirao sve stvari protiv kojih se puritanac borio čitav svoj život: okrutnost, uvrede, ugnjetavanje i tiraniju. Le Loup naruši njegova osvetoljubiva razmišljanja: "Što ste učinili s blagom, koje sam - bogova mi u Hadu! - godinama skupljao? Vrag ga uzeo, dok sam bježao imao sam vremena zgrabiti samo šaku zlatnika i nakita." "Uzeo sam koliko mi je trebalo da vas ulovim. Ostatak sam dao seljanima koje ste opljačkali." "Sveci i vragovi!" opsuje Le Loup. "Monsieur, vi ste najveća budala koju sam sreo. Odbaciti toliko bogatstvo - Sotone mu, bijesnim razmišljajući kako je u rukama priprostih seljaka, divljih kmetova! Ipak, ho! Ho! Ho! Krast će i ubijati jedni druge zbog njega! To je u ljudskoj prirodi." "Da, proklet bio!", plane Kane iznenada, pokazujući da mu savjest nije na miru. "Bez sumnje da hoće, jer su lude. Ipak, što sam mogao učiniti? Da sam ga ostavio tamo ljudi bi umirali, gladni i bosi, jer nemaju. Štoviše, netko bi ga našao i ukrao i pokolj bi ionako došao. Vas treba kriviti, jer da je to blago ostalo kod svojih pravih vlasnika, takva se nevolja ne bi pojavila."
  13. 13. Vuk se naceri, ne odgovarajući. Kaneove rijetke psovke, s obzirom da nije bio prost čovjek, imale su dvostruki efekt i uvijek su iznenadile slušatelja, bez obzira koliko okrutan i grub bio. Kane je bio taj koji je potom progovorio: "Zašto ste pobjegli od mene preko svijeta? Zapravo me se ne bojite." "Ne, u pravu ste. Doista, ne znam; možda je bijeg navika koje se teško riješiti. Pogriješio sam kad vas nisam ubio one noći u planinama. Siguran sam da bih vas mogao ubiti u poštenoj borbi, a ipak nisam nikada, sve do sada, pokušao dobiti vas u zasjedu. Nekako vas nisam želio sresti, monsieur - moj hir, tek hir. A onda - mon Dieu! - možda sam uživao u novom osjećaju - a mislio sam da više nema uzbuđenja u životu. I tako, čovjek mora biti ili lovac ili lovljen. Sve do sada, monsieur, ja sam bio lovljeni, ali dosadila mi je ta uloga - mislio sam da ste izgubili trag." "Crni sluga, doveden iz ovog kraja, rekao je kapetanu portugalskog broda za bijelog čovjeka koji je sišao sa španjolskog broda i otišao u džunglu. Čuo sam za to i unajmio brod, platio kapetanu da me ovdje doveze." "Monsieur, cijenim vaš pokušaj, ali morate cijeniti i vi mene! Sam sam došao u ovo selo i sam sam među divljacima i kanibalima - s nešto malo znanja jezika kojeg sam naučio od roba na brodu - osvojio povjerenje kralja Songa i istisnuo onog glumca, N'Longu. Hrabriji sam čovjek od vas, monsieur, jer nisam imao brod na koji bih se vratio, a vas brod čeka." "Divim se vašoj hrabrosti," reče Kane, "ali vi ste zadovoljni da vladate među kanibalima - vi ste najcrnja duša među njima. Ja se namjeravam vratiti među svoje ljude, nakon što vas ubijem." "Vaša samouvjerenost bi bila vrijedna divljenja, da nije smiješna. Ho, Gulka!" Divovski Crnac došulja se među njih. Bio je najveći čovjek koga je Kane ikada vidio, mada se kretao lako i gipko poput mačke. Ruke i noge bile su mu kao stabla, a veliki, izbočeni mišići su se napinjali pri svakom pokretu. Majmunolika glava bila je položena ravno među divovska ramena. Njegove velike, tamne šake bile su kao šape majmuna, a čelo se nadvijalo nad zvjerske oči. Spljošteni nos i velike, debele crvene usne upotpunjavale su ovu sliku primitivne, požudne divljine. "Ovo je Gulka, ubojica gorila," reče Le Loup. "On je taj tko vas je čekao u zasjedi i onesvijestio. Vi ste i sami poput vuka, monsieur Kane, ali čim je vaš brod uplovio postali ste meta mnogih očiju, a da ste imali sve moći leoparda ne biste vidjeli ni čuli Gulka. On lovi najstrašnije i najvještije zvijeri, u njihovim rodnim šumama, sve do sjevera, zvijer-ko-ja-hoda- kao-čovjek, kakva je ta koju je ubio prije nekoliko dana." Kane, slijedeći Le Loupov prst, primijeti čudnu, čovjekoliku stvar koja je visjela s krova kolibe. Nazupčana kuka kroz njegovo tijelo, držala ga je ondje. Kane je jedva mogao razabrati njegove crte u svjetlosti vatre, ali ta strašna, čupava stvar imala je čudne, čovjekolike karakteristike. "Ženka gorile koju je Gulka ubio i donio u selo," reče Le Loup. Divovski crnac spusti se blizu Kanea i zagleda se u bjelčeve oči. Kane ozbiljno odvrati pogled i naposljetku crnčeve oči poniknuše neveselo i on se povuče malo dalje. Pogled u puritančevim strašnim očima probio je primitivni pogled ubojice gorila do u dušu i po prvi put u svom životu on osjeti strah. Da se oslobodi toga on baci izazivajući pogled oko sebe; onda, s neočekivanom animalnošću, udari o svoja velika prsa, koja odjeknuše, široko se naceri i savije svoje moćne ruke. Svi su šutjeli. Praiskonska bestijalnost ima svoje faze i razvijeniji tipovi gledaju na nju s različitim osjećajima zabave, tolerancije ili prezira. Gulka kradimice baci pogled na Kanea da vidi da li ga bijelac promatra, onda iznenada zvjerski rikne, baci se naprijed i povuče jednog čovjeka iz polukruga. Dok je uplašena žrtva vrištala za milošću div ju baci na grubi oltar ispred sjenovitog idola. Koplje se digne i vrisak se utiša. Crni Bog pogleda, njegove čudovišne crte lica kao da su imale zlokobni izraz u
  14. 14. treperavoj svjetlosti vatre. Dobio je piće; da li je Crni Bog bio zadovoljan pribavljenim - svojom žrtvom? Gulka ustukne nazad i stane pred Kanea, mašući krvavim kopljem pred bjelčevim licem. Le Loup se nasmije. Iznenada pojavi se N'Longa. Pojavio se kao iz ničega; odjednom je stajao tamo, pored stupa za koji je Kane bio vezan. Životni vijek proveden u izučavanju umjetnosti iluzija dao je ju-ju čovjeku veliko znanje o pojavljivanju i nestajanju - koje je naposljetku ovisilo samo o izboru trenutka da se privuče pažnja gledatelja. On odgurne Gulku u stranu, silnim pokretom i čovjek-gorila posrne unazad, kao da se hoće skloniti od N'Longova pogleda - da bi se potom, s iznimnom brzinom okrenuo i otvorenom rukom silovitim udarcem udario ju-ju čovjeka po glavi. N'Longa se sruši kao oboreni vol i u trenu ga dohvatiše i svezaše za stup do Kanea. Nesiguran mrmor dođe od crnaca, ali zamre kad Kralj Songa bijesno pogleda prema njima. Le Loup se zavali na svoj tron, glasno se smijući. "Trag završava ovdje, monsieur. Stara luda je mislio da ne znam za njegovu zavjeru! Bio sam pred kolibom i čuo onaj vaš zanimljivi razgovor. Ha! Ha! Ha! Crni Bog mora piti, monsieur, ali nagovorio sam Songa da vas dvojicu spali; tako ćemo više uživati, mada ćemo se, bojim se, morati odreći uobičajene gozbe. Jer kad vam se vatra zapali pod nogama, ni sam đavol ne može vaša tijela spasiti da ne postanu samo pougljene kosti." Songa nešto nestrpljivo vikne i Crnci dođoše noseći drvo, koje nagomilaše oko N'Longinih i Kaneovih nogu. Ju-ju čovjek je došao k svijesti i sada vikao na svom materinjem jeziku. Ponovno se mrmor diže među zasjenjenom gomilom. Songa nešto zareži. Kane je bezlično zurio u prizor. Ponovno, negdje u njegovoj duši, tamne iskonske dubine su se uznemirile, pradavna sjećanja, zavijena u magle izgubljenih cona. Bio je već ovdje, mislio je Kane; znao je sve ovo od prije - žarke vatre koje odbijaju mrklu noć, zvjerska lica koja zure u iščekivanju i bog, Crni Bog, ondje u sjenama! Uvijek Crni Bog, sjedeći u sjenama. Poznavao je uzvike, pomahnitalo skandiranje obožavatelja, tamo davno u sivom svitanju svijeta, govor ričućih bubnjeva, pjevanje vračeva, odvratni, podjarujući sveprožimajući miris svježe prolivene krvi. Sve sam to ja znao, negdje, nekada, mislio je Kane; sada sam glavni glumac... On posta svjestan kako mu netko govori, kroz riku bubnjeva; nije shvatio da su bubnjevi ponovno počeli udarati. N'Longa je govorio: "Ja moćan ju-ju čovjek! Gledaj sad: radim moćnu magiju. Songa!" Njegov se glas diže u vrisku koji zaguši divlju buku bubnjeva. Songa se naceri na riječi koje je N'Longa vrisnuo. Pjev bubnjeva sada se spusti u nisku, zlokobnu monotoniju i Kane je jasno mogao čuti Le Loupa kako govori: "N'Longa kaže kako će sada pokazati magiju koja donosi smrt riječima. Nikada je nije pokazao pred živim ljudima; to je bezimena ju-ju magija. Budite pažljivi, Monsieur; još ćemo se zabaviti." Vuk se olako nasmije. Crnac se zaustavi i potpali drvo pred Kaneovim stopalima. Sitni plamenovi počeše skakati i hvatati se. Drugi se sagne da učini isto kod N'Longa, onda zastane oklijevajući. Ju-ju čovjek se opusti u svojim sponama; glava mu padne na prsa. Činilo se da umire. Le Loup skoči naprijed, psujući: "Stopala mu vražjih! Zar će nas nitkov zakinuti zadovoljstva da ga vidimo kako se migolji u plamenu?" Ratnik oprezno dodirne čarobnjaka i reče nešto na svom jeziku. Le Loup se naceri: "Umro je od straha. Velikog li čarobnjaka..." Njegov glas iznenada zamre. Bubnjevi utihnuše kao da su bubnjari svi istovremeno pomrli. Tišina, poput magle, padne na selo i u tišini Kane je čuo samo oštro pucketanje plamenova čiju je vrelinu počeo osjećati. Sve se oči okrenuše prema mrtvacu na oltaru, jer leš se počeo micati! Prvo se trgne šaka, zatim besciljno pokrene ruka, pokret koji se naposljetku proširi tijelom i udovima. Polako, slijepim, nesigurnim pokretima, mrtav se čovjek okrene na stranu,
  15. 15. udovi koje je vukao nađu tlo. Onda, strašno nalik nečemu što se rađa, kao neka strašna reptilska stvar koja izlazi iz ljuske nepostojanja, leš posrne i uspravi se, stojeći na širom raširenim nogama i posve ukočen, ruku koje su se činile beskorisnima čini infantilne pokrete. Potpuna tišina, osim što je negdje nečiji ubrzani dah odjekivao u muku. Kane je zurio, prvi put u životu ostade bez riječi i misli. Njegovom puritanskom umu ovo je bilo djelo samog Sotone. Le Loup je sjedio na svom tronu, očiju širokih i zurećih, ruke napola podignute u nemarnom pokretu u kojem je ostao zamrznut od nevjerojatnog prizora. Songa je sjedio pored njega, ustiju i očiju širom otvorenih, prstiju koji su činili čudne grčevite pokrete na izrezbarenim rukohvatima trona. Leš je, sad, bio uspravan, stojeći na nogama kao na štulama, tijela koje se naginjalo prema nazad, sve dok slijepe oči nisu zurile u crveni mjesec koji se dizao iznad crne džungle. Stvar nesigurno posrne u širokom, čudnom polukrugu, groteskno izbaci ruke, kao da pokušava održati ravnotežu, pa se okrene dvojici na tronu, i Crnom Bogu. Goruća grančica pod Kaneovim nogama u napetoj tišini pukne kao udar topa. Užas izbaci naprijed crno stopalo - zakorači kolebljivo - još jednom. Onda ukočenih, trzavih koraka, poput stroja, nogu raširenih, mrtvac krene prema dvojici koji su sjedili, užasnuti i bez riječi, pored Crnog Boga. "Ah-h-h!", odnekud dopre nagli uzdah, iz zasjenjenog polukruga, gdje su se stiskali užasnuti obožavatelji. Ravno pred njima nalazio se stravičan prizor. Sad je bio na tri koraka od trona i Le Loup, užasnut po prvi put u svom krvavom životu, stisne se u svom stolcu; dok je Songa, nadljudskim naporom lomeći okove užasa koji su ga činili bespomoćnim, razbio noć divljim vriskom i skačući na noge podiže koplje, vrišteći i blebećući pred divljom opasnošću. Tada kad strašna stvar ne ustukne pred njegovim neustrašivim napadom on snagom svojih velikih, crnih mišića baci koplje koje probode mrtvačeva prsa trgajući meso i kosti. Ni na tren stvar ne stane - jer mrtvi ne umiru - a kralj Songa je stajao smrznut, ruku ispruženih kao da se brani od užasa. Na tren su stajali tako. Svjetlost vatre i jezovita mjesečina urezivala je scenu zauvijek u umove promatrača. Nepromjenjive, zureće oči leša gledale su u izbuljene Songine oči, gdje su se odražavali sve pakleniji užasi. Onda, u trzavom pokretu, ruka te stvari krene naprijed i prema gore. Mrtva ruka pade na Songina ramena. Na prvi dodir kralj kao da se uvuče u sebe i zadrhti i s vriskom koji će opsjedati snove svakog promatrača do kraja vremena, Songa se savije i padne, a mrtvac se ukočeno nagne i padne zajedno s njim. Obojica su nepomično ležali pred nogama Crnog Boga, a Kaneovom omamljenom umu činilo se da su idolove velike neljudske oči fiksirane na njih u strašnom, tihom cereku. U trenu kad je kralj pao veliki se krik diže od crnaca i Kane, s jasnoćom koju je njegom podsvjesnom umu dala dubina njegove mržnje, pogledom potraži Le Loupa i ugleda ga kako skače s trona te nestaje u tami. Onda se prizor zamuti najezdom crnih likova koji pojure na mjesto ispred boga. Stopala razbacaše razgorene grane na čiju je vrućinu Kane zaboravio, a tamne ga ruke oslobodiše; drugi oslobode čarobnjakovo tijelo i polože ga na zemlju. Kane je nejasno shvaćao kako crnci vjeruju da je sve to bilo djelo N'Longa i da su osvetu povezali s čarobnjakom. On se nagne, položi ruku na rame ju-ju čovjeka. Nije bilo sumnje: bio je mrtav, tijelo se već hladilo. Baci pogled na druge leševe. Songa je također bio mrtav, a stvar koja ga je ubila nepokretno je ležala. Kane se stade dizati, onda stade. Da li je sanjao ili je doista osjetio kako se toplina vraća u mrtvo meso koje je dodirivao? Ponovno se sagne nad čarobnjakovo tijelo i polako osjeti toplinu kako se uvlači u udove i krv ponovno poče usporeno kolati kroz vene. Onda N'Longa otvori oči i zagleda se u Kaneove, s praznim izrazom novorođenog djeteta. Kane je promatrao ježeći se te ugleda kako se sveznajući, reptilijanski sjaj vraća, ugleda čarobnjakove tanke usne kako se šire u osmijeh. N'Longa sjedne i čudan se poj diže od crnaca.
  16. 16. Kane se ogleda. Crnci su svi bili na koljenima, njišući se naprijed i nazad, a u njihovim uzvicima Kane prepozna riječ, "N'Longa!" kako se ponavlja ponovno i ponovno u nekoj vrsti neustrašive ekstaze nastale iz užasa i obožavanja. Kako čarobnjak ustade, oni padoše ničice. N'Longa kimne, pokazujući zadovoljstvo. "Veliki ju-ju - velika amajlija, ja!", on izjavi Kaneu. "Vidiš? Moj duh je izašao - ubio Songa - vratio se meni! Velika magija! Velika amajlija, ja!" Kane pogleda prema Crnom Bogu koji se nadvijao iz sjena, pa prema N'Longi, koji je sada raširio ruke prema idolu kao da ga priziva. Ja sam vječit (Kaneu se učini da Crni Bog govori); ja pijem, bez obzira tko vlada; poglavice, ubojice, čarobnjaci, oni prolaze poput duhova mrtvih kroz sivu džunglu; ja ostajem, ja vladam; ja sam duh džungle (reče Crni Bog). Iznenada Kane se vrati iz magle iluzija u kojima je zalutao. "Bijeli čovjek! Kamo je pobjegao?" N'Longa nešto poviče. Mnoštvo tamnih ruku pokaza; odnekud dodaše Kaneu njegov rapir. Magle izblijede i nestanu; ponovno je bio osvetnik, onaj što kažnjava opake; s iznenadnom vulkanskom brzinom tigra zgrabi mač i nestane.
  17. 17. ODLOMAK 5. KRAJ CRVENOG TRAGA Vitice i loze udarale su Kanea po licu. Pritišćuća energija tropske noći dizala se oko njega poput magle. Mjesec, koji je sada bio visoko nad džunglom oslikavao je sjene u bijelom svjetlu i ostavljao uzorke na tlu džungle u grotesknim oblicima. Kane nije znao da li je čovjek kojega traži pred njim, ali skršene vitice i zgaženo grmlje ukazivalo je to da je netko prošao ovim putem, netko tko je pobjegao na brzinu, ne zastajući da odabere put. Nepokolebljivo je Kane slijedio te znakove. Vjerujući u pravednost svoje osvete i nije dvojio da će ga mračna bića, koja odlučuju o sudbini ljudi, naposljetku suočiti licem u lice s Le Loupom. Iza njega bubnjevi su udarali i mrmljali. Kakvu li su priču imali za ispričati o ovoj noći, o trijumfu N'Longe, smrti crnog kralja, svrgnuću bijelog-čovjeka-s-očima-leoparda i još jednu tamniju priču, priču koja se šaputala tiho, mrmljajući: bezimeni ju-ju. Zar je sanjao? Kane se pitao dok je žurio. Da li je sve ovo bio dio neke opake magije? Vidio je mrtvaca kako ustaje i ubija i ponovno umire; vidio je čovjeka kako umire i ponovno se vraća u život. Da lije N'Longa zaista poslao svoj duh, svoju dušu, esenciju svog života u tu prazninu, ovladavši lešom svojom voljom? Da, N'Longa je zaista umro ondje, vezan za stup za mučenje i onaj koji je mrtav ležao na oltaru ustao je i učinio ono što bi N'Longa učinio da je bio slobodan. Onda, kad je nevidljiva sila koja je animirala mrtvaca oslabila, N'Longa se vratio u život. Da, Kane je mislio, morao je priznati da je to činjenica. Negdje u tamnim zakucima džungle i rijeke, N'Longa je pronašao Tajnu – Tajnu kontroliranja života i smrti, svladavanja okova i ograničenja tijela. Kako je ta tamna mudrost, rođena u crnim i krvlju natopljenim sjenama ove mračne zemlje, došla do čarobnjaka? Koja je žrtva bila tako ugodna Crnom Bogu, koji monstruozni ritual, da je dao znanje o ovoj magiji? I na koji bezumni, bezvremeni put je N'Longa krenuo, kad je odlučio poslati svoje vlastito ja, svog duha, kroz daleke, maglovite krajeve u koje samo smrt može? Postoji mudrost u sjenama (govorili su bubnjevi), mudrost i magija; otiđi u tamu za mudrošću; drevna magija baca svjetlost; mi se sjećamo izgubljenih vremena (šaputali su bubnjevi), kad je čovjek postao mudar i budalast; sjećamo se zvjerskih bogova - zmijskih bogova i bogova majmuna i bezimenih crnih bogova, onih koji su pili krv i čiji glasovi su rikali preko sjenovitih brda, koji su se gostili i naslađivali požudom. Tajni su životi i smrti njihove; mi se sjećamo, mi se sjećamo (pjevali su bubnjevi). Kane ih je čuo dok je žurio. Priču koju su pričali crnim ratnicima s perjem niz rijeku, nije mogao prevesti; ali govorili su mu na svoj način, a jezik je bio dublji, iskonskiji. Mjesec, visoko na nebu, osvjetljavao mu je put i dao jasnu sliku kad je naposljetku izašao na proplanak i ugledao Le Loupa kako ondje stoji. Vukova isukana sablja bila je kao dugi bljesak srebra na mjesečini, a stajao je zabačenih ramena, sa starim, prkosnim osmijehom i dalje na licu. "Dugi trag, Monsieur," reče. "Počelo je u planinama Francuske; završava u afričkoj džungli. Naposljetku sam se umorio od igre, Monsieur - i vi ćete umrijeti. Ne bih pobjegao iz sela da mi - slobodno priznajem - ta prokleta N'Longova čarolija nije toliko uzdrmala živce. Štoviše, vidio sam da će se cijelo pleme okrenuti protiv mene." Kane se oprezno približi, pitajući se kakav ga je to slabi, zaboravljeni trag viteštva u razbojnikovoj duši, natjerao da se sukobi na otvorenom. Napola je sumnjao na prijevaru, ali njegove oštre oči nisu mogle otkriti sjenu pokreta u džungli, niti na bilo kojoj strani čistine.
  18. 18. "Monsieur, spremite se!", Le Loupov glas bio je oštar. "Vrijeme je da okončamo ovaj ludi ples po svijetu. Ovdje smo sami." Dvojica su sada bili jedan nasuprot drugoga i Le Loup, usred rečenice, iznenada krene naprijed, brzinom svjetlosti, gnjevno probadajući. Sporiji čovjek bi umro, ali Kane odbije udarac i njegov vlastiti mač poput srebrne munje zapara Le Loupeovom tunikom kako se Vuk povlačio unazad. Le Loup prizna da mu trik nije uspio poprativši ga divljim smijehom i vrati se nazad brzinom koja je oduzimala dah i bijesom tigra, dok je njegova oštrica oko njega stvarala bijelu lepezu od čelika. Rapir se sudari s rapirom dok su se dva mačevaoca borila. Bili su kao sukobljena vatra i led. Le Loup se borio divlje, ali vješto, ne ostavljajući se otvorenim, koristeći svaku priliku. Bio je živi plamen, skačući nazad, uskačući unutra, fintirajući, udarajući, braneći, mašući - smijući se kao divljak, podrugujući se i psujući. Kaneova vještina bila je hladna, kalkulirana, blistava. Nije tratio pokreta, ništa nije radio nepotrebno. Činilo se da obrani posvećuje više vremena i napora nego je to Le Loup činio, ipak nije bilo oklijevanja u njegovom napadu, i kad je napadao njegova oštrica imala je brzinu kao zmija. Bilo je malo razlike među njima u visini, snazi i dosegu. Le Loup je bio brži, ali nedovoljno, tek se dotičući ruba, ali Kaneova vještina imala je finiju perfekciju. Vukovo mačevanje bilo je vatreno, dinamično, kao vatra s ognjišta. Kane je bio smireniji - manje djelujući instinktivno, više razmišljajući, mada je i on bio rođeni ubojica s koordinacijom koju posjeduju samo rođeni borci. Ubodi, pariraj, pretvaraj se, iznenadni vrtlog oštrica... "Ha!" Vuk se iznenada okrutno nasmije kada krv poteče s rane na Kaneovom obrazu. Taj prizor baci ga u još jače bjesnilo, kao da je postao zvijer. Kane se morao povući pred tim krvožednim jurišom, ali njegov izraz nije se promijenio. Minute su prolazile; zveket i sudar čelika nije slabio. Sada su stajali u sredini proplanka, Le Loup netaknut, Kaneova odjeća crvena na grudima, ruci i boku od krvi koja mu je curila s rane na obrazu. Vuk se divlje cerio i rugao na mjesečini, ali počeo je dvojiti. Brzo je disao i ruke su mu počele slabiti; tko je bio taj čovjek od čelika i leda koji kao da nikada ne slabi? Le Loup je znao da rane koje je nanio Kaneu nisu duboke, ali čak i takve od stalnog otjecanja krvi trebale su mu do sada uzeti nešto snage i brzine. Ali ako je Kane osjećao nestajanje snage, to nije pokazivao. Njegov zamišljeni lik nije mijenjao izraz i nastavljao se boriti s još više hladnog bijesa nego na početku. Le Loup je osjećao kako mu snaga nestaje i u posljednjem očajničkom pokušaju upre sav svoj bijes i snagu ujedan udarac. Iznenada, neočekivani napad, predivlji i brz da bi ga oko slijedilo, snažna eksplozija brzine i bijesa kojoj se čovjek nije mogao oduprijeti, i Solomon Kane zastane, po prvi put osjećajući kako mu hladni čelik probada tijelo. Posrne unazad i Le Loup, s divljim krikom, krene za njim. Njegov zacrvenjeli mač je oslobođen, a poruga zadihana na njegovim usnama. Kaneov mač, povlačeći se u očaju, sretne Le Loupov u zraku; sretne i snažno povuče. Vukov krik trijumfa zamre mu na usnama kada mu mač izleti iz ruke. Zastane na kratko raskriljenih ruku i Kane začu njegov divlji, podrugujući smijeh kako se prosipa po posljednji put, dok je englezov rapir činio srebrnu liniju kroz mjesečinu. Iz daljine dopre mrmor bubnjeva. Kane mehanički obriše mač o svoju poderanu odjeću. Trag je tu završavao i Kane je bio svjestan čudnog osjećaja ispraznosti. Uvijek se tako osjećao kad bi ubio neprijatelja. Nekako se uvijek činilo da se ni za što dobro nije izborio; kao da je neprijatelj ipak uspio izbjeći njegovoj pravednoj osveti. Slegnuvši ramenima Kane se posveti svojim ranama. Sad kad je žar borbe minuo počeo je osjećati slabost i nesvjesticu zbog gubitka krvi. Ta posljednja rana bila je blizu; da nije
  19. 19. uspio izbjeći puni udar okrećući tijelo, oštrica bi ga probola. Kako se dogodilo, mač se odbio, zastrugao po rebrima i zabio se u mišiće ispod lopatice, ostavljajući dugu, plitku ranu. Kane se osvrne oko sebe i ugleda potočić koji je u daljini tekao preko čistine. Ovdje učini goru grešku nego je ikada u životu učinio. Možda je bio omamljen gubitkom krvi i zbunjen čudnim događajima te noći; kako god bilo, odložio je svoj rapir i bez oružja prišao potoku. Tamo je oprao svoje rane i povio ih najbolje što je mogao, krpama oderanim sa svoje odjeće. Onda je ustao i spremao se vratiti natrag kad pokret među drvećem, tamo gdje je prvi put izašao na čistinu, privuče njegov pogled. Veliki lik izađe iz džungle i Kane ugleda i prepozna svoj usud. Bio je to Gulka, ubojica gorila. Kane se sjeti da ga nije vidio među crncima koji su iskazivali poštovanje N'Longi. Kako je mogao znati kakva je vještina i mržnja u toj tamnoj, nakrivljenoj lubanji koja je natjerala crnca, da nakon što je izbjegao osvetu svojih suplemenika, uđe u trag jedinom čovjeku koga se ikad uplašio? Crni Bog bio je sklon svom pokršteniku; doveo ga je do svoje žrtve, bespomoćne i bez oružja. Sada Gulka očito može ubiti čovjeka - polako, kako leopard ubija, ne obrušavajući se na njega iz zasjede kako je planirao, tiho i iznenada. Široki se cerek raspe crnčevim licem i on ovlaži usne. Kane, promatrajući ga, hladno je i proračunato vagao svoje šanse. Gulka je već primijetio rapir. Bio mu je bliže nego Kane. Englez je znao da neće pobijediti u iznenadnoj trci prema mačevima. Polagani, smrtonosni bijes se gomilao u njemu - bijes bespomoćnosti. Krv je kuhala u njegovim sljepoočicama i oči su mu tinjale strašnim plamenom dok ga je promatrao. Njegovi prsti širili su se i skupljali poput kandži. Bile su jake, te ruke; ljudi su umirali u njihovom stisku. Čak bi se i Gulkin veliki crni vrat možda mogao slomiti između njih, poput trule grančice - val slabosti učini uzaludnim te misli koje nisu trebale potvrdu u mjesečini koja je sjala na koplju u Gulkinovoj crnoj ruci. Kane ne bi mogao pobjeći ni da je želio - a ne bi mogao pobjeći ni od jednog neprijatelja. Ubojica gorila izađe na čistinu. Masivan, strašan, personifikacija primitivnog iz kamenog doba. Njegova usta zijevnu u crvenom cereku; držao se uznosito arogantnim zbog svoje divlje nadmoći. Kane se pripremi za borbu koja je mogla završiti samo na jedan način te stade prikupljati svoje oslabljele snage. Bezuspješno; izgubio je previše krvi. Ipak, dočekat će smrt na nogama te izravna svoja koljena i ispravi se, mada se čistina njihala pred njim u nesigurnim valovima, a mjesečina se činila kao da se pretvorila u crvenu maglu kroz koju je samo naslućivao približavanje crnog čovjeka. Kane se sagne, mada ga je napor gotovo oborio; zagrabi vodu u skupljene dlanove i pljusne je u svoje lice. To ga razbudi i on se ispravi, nadajući se da će Gulka krenuti u napad i završiti s ovime prije nego se od slabosti sruši na zemlju. Gulka je sada bio nasred čistine, krećući se usporenim, lakim koracima velike mačke koja vreba žrtvu. Nimalo mu se nije žurilo ostvariti svoj cilj. Želio se igrati sa žrtvom, da vidi strah u tim mračnim očima koje su ga gledale s visoka, čak i kad je vlasnik tih očiju bio vezan za stup. Želio je ubiti, naposljetku, polako, hraneći u punom obliku svoju tigrovsku krvožednost i želju za mučenjem. Onda se iznenada zaustavi, naglo okrene, okrećući se prema drugoj strani čistine. Kane je začuđen slijedio njegov pogled. Prvo je izgledalo kao crna sjena među sjenkama džungle. Nije bilo pokreta, ni zvuka, ali Kane je instinktivno znao da neka strašna kob vreba tamo u tami, zamaskirana i stopljena s tihim drvećem. Mračni užas obitavao je ondje i Kane ga osjeti. Iz monstruoznih sjena, neljudske oči opekoše samu njegovu dušu. Ipak, istovremeno, bio je to fantastičan osjećaj da te oči nisu usmjerene prema njemu. Gledale su ubojicu gorila.
  20. 20. Crni čovjek kao da ga je zaboravio; stajao je, napola sagnut, podignutog koplja, očiju prikovanih za tamno drveće. Kane ponovno pogleda. Sada je bilo pokreta u sjenama; fantastično su se slijevale i kretale prema čistini, kao što je to Gulka učinio. Kane trepne: zar je ovo bila iluzija koja prethodni smrti? Oblik koji je ugledao bio je onaj koji je vidio maglovito oblikovan u divljim noćnim morama, kad bi ga krila sna nosila nazad kroz izgubljeno vrijeme. Prvo pomisli da je to neka bezbožna izruga ljudskog, jer hodalo je uspravno i bilo je nalik vrlo visokom čovjeku. Ali bilo je neljudski široko i zbijeno, a njegove velike ruke visjele su gotovo sve do izobličenih stopala. Onda mjesečina obasja zvjersko lice i Kaneov zbunjeni um pomisli da je ta stvar sam Crni Bog koji dolazi iz sjena, oživljen i žedan krvi. Onda shvati da je prekriven krznom i sjeti se čovjekolike stvari koja je visjela s krova kolibe u domorodačkom selu. On pogleda Gulku. Crnac se okrenuo prema gorili, spremnog koplja. Nije bio uplašen, ali njegov tromi um bio je prestravljen čudom koje je dovelo zvijer tako daleko od predjela džungle u kojem je obitavao. Moćni majmun izađe na mjesečinu i u njegovim pokretima bilo je strašne, strašne veličanstvenosti. Bio je bliže Kaneu nego Gulki, ali kao da nije bio svjestan bijelog čovjeka. Njegove male, goruće oči bile su fiksirane na crnca strašnom pozornošću. Napredovao je čudnim gegajućim korakom. Izdaleka, bubnjevi su šaputali kroz noć, kao pratnja ovoj strašnoj drami iz Kamenog doba. Divljak se šćućurio nasred čistine, ali onaj praiskonski došao je iz džungle, krvlju podlivenih očiju i žedan krvi. Crnac se sukobio licem u lice s nečim primitivnijim od sebe. Ponovno duhovi sjećanja šapnušc Kaneu: vidio si takve stvari ranije (mrmljali su), u mračnim danima, danima praskozorja, kad su se zvijer i čovjek-zvijer borili za prevlast. Gulka se u polukrugu odmakne od majmuna, pogrbljen, spremnog koplja. Svu je vještinu iskoristio u pokušaju da nadmudri gorilu, da ga brzo ubije, jer nikada još nije sreo ovakvo čudovište, i mada se nije bojao, počeo je dvojiti. Majmun se nije pokušavao prikrasti ili zaobići ga; hodao je ravno prema Gulki. Crni čovjek, koji je bio pred njim, i bijelac, koji je promatrao, nisu mogli znati za životinjsku ljubav, životinjsku mržnju koja je natjerala čudovište da krene sa šumovitih brda na sjeveru i kilometrima prati trag onoga koji se ogriješio o njegovu vrstu - ubojicu njegove ženke, čije tijelo je visjelo s krova u crnčevom selu. Kraj je došao naglo, gotovo kao nagli pokret. Bili su blizu, sada, zvijer i čovjek-zvijer; i naglo, s potresnim krikom, gorila napadne. Velike dlakave ruke odbace upereno koplje i majmun je bio na crncu. Zvuk kao da se mnogo grana istovremeno lomi i Gulka se tiho sruši na zemlju ležeći rukama, nogama i tijelom u čudnom, neprirodnom položaju. Majmun je na trenutak stajao nad njim, kao statua praiskonskog trijumfa. Izdaleka, Kane začu mrmor bubnjeva. Duša džungle, duša džungle: ova fraza preplavi njegov um monotonim opetovanjem. Trojka koja je te noći bila u milosti moći Crnog Boga, tko su oni bili? Nazad u selu gdje su bubnjevi udarali ležao je Songa - kralj Songa, jednom gospodar života i smrti, sada zgrčeni leš s licem koje je bilo maska užasa. Ležeći na leđima usred čistine bio je onaj koga je Kane slijedio mnoge kilometre, zemljom i morem. A Gulka, ubojica gorila, ležao je pod stopalima svog ubojice, slomljen divljaštvom koje ga je učinilo pravim sinom ove mračne zemlje koja ga je naposljetku pobijedila. A ipak Crni Bog je nastavljao vladati, mislio je Kane omamljeno, obitavajući u sjenama ove crne zemlje, zvjerski, krvožedan, ne mareći tko živi ili umire, sve dok pije. Kane je promatrao moćnog majmuna, pitajući se koliko dugo će trebati da veliki majmun otkrije i napadne njega. Ali gorila nije pokazivao da ga je uopće vidio. Neki mutan poriv za osvetom, još uvijek neutažen, još ga je gonio, pa se sagne i digne crnca. Zagega se
  21. 21. prema džungli, dok su se Gulkini udovi mlitavo i groteskno vukli za njim. Kad dosegne drveće majmun se zaustavi, podigne divovo tijelo visoko u zrak, bez vidljivog napora, i baci mrtvaca među grane. Začuje se zvuk deranja kad bačeno tijelo snažno udari u granu, koja ga probi i mrtvi ubojica gorila ostade tako nakaradno viseći. Na tren jasni mjesec ocrta velikog majmuna svojim sjajem, dok je tako tiho stajao zureći u svoju žrtvu; onda se poput tamne sjene bez šuma stopi s džunglom. Kane polako krene do sredine čistine i uze svoj rapir. Krv mu je prestala teći iz rana i nešto se od njegove snage vratilo, dovoljno, naposljetku, da dođe do obale, do broda koji ga je čekao. Zastane na rubu čistine baciti pogled na Le Loupovo lice i nepomičan bijeli lik u mjesečini te tamnu sjenu među drvećem koja je bila Gulka, ostavljen u nekom zvjerskom hiru, visjeći kao ženka gorile u selu. U daljini bubnjevi su mrmljali: "Mudrost naše zemlje je drevna; mudrost naše zemlja je tamna; kome služimo, mi ga uništavamo. Bježi ako želiš živjeti, ali nikad nećeš zaboraviti našu pjesmu. Nikad, nikad," pjevaše bubnjevi. Kane se okrene putu koji ga je vodio do obale i broda koji ga je čekao.
  22. 22. LUBANJE MEĐU ZVIJEZDAMA Pričao je kako ubojice hodaju svijetom
  23. 23. I. Dva su puta do Torkertowna. Jedan, kraći i direktan, vodi kroz jalove gorske pustopoljine, a drugi, koji je duži, zavija u i iz brežuljaka i kaljuža močvare, uz rub niskih brijegova na istoku. Opasan je i zamoran taj put; pa Solomon Kane začuđeno zastane kad ga mladić iz sela, koje je upravo napustio, bez daha dostigne i zamoli ga, u ime Božje, da krene putem kroz močvaru. "Putem kroz močvaru!". Kane je zurio u mladića. Bio je to visok, suhonjav čovjek, taj Solomon Kane, njegovo izrazito blijedo lice i duboke zamišljene oči bile su ozbiljnije čak i od njegove puritanske odjeće. "Da, gospodine, sigurniji je," odgovori mladić na njegovu iznenađenu izjavu. "Put kroz pustopoljinu sigurno je opsjednut samim Sotonom, jer ljudi u tvom selu su me upozorili da krenem onim drugim." "Zbog jama, gospodine, koje ne možete vidjeti u mraku. Bolje se vratite u selo i nastavite svoj put ujutro, gospodine." "Putem kroz močvaru?" "Da, gospodine." Kane slegne ramenima i odmahne glavom. "Mjesec se diže gotovo istog trena kad suton zamre. U njegovoj svjetlosti mogu doći do Torkertowna za nekoliko sati, preko pustopoljine." "Gospodine, bolje nemojte. Nitko nikada ne ide tim putem. Nema kuća na pustopoljini, dok u močvari postoji kuća starog Ezre, koji živi tamo potpuno sam odkad je njegov ludi rođak Gideon zalutao i umro u močvari i nikada ga nisu našli. A stari Ezra, mada tvrdica, neće vam odbiti smještaj ako odlučite zaustaviti se do jutra. Ako morate ići, bolje idite putem kroz močvaru." Kane očima probode mladića. Mladić se vrpoljio i premještao s noge na nogu. "Ako je taj put kroz pustopoljinu putnicima tako opasan," reče puritanac, "zašto mi seljani nisu ispričali cijelu priču, umjesto da su mi samo nešto promrmljali o tome?" "Ljudi ne vole govoriti o tome, gospodine. Nadali smo se da ćete krenuti putem kroz močvara, s obzirom na to da smo vam to savjetovali, ali kad smo vas promatrali i vidjeli da ne skrećete na raskrižju poslali su me da pojurim za vama i molim vas da razmislite." "Imena mu vražjeg!", oštro će Kane, neobičnom psovkom pokazujući svoju srdžbu. "Put kroz močvara i put kroz pustopoljinu - što mi to prijeti i zašto bih kilometrima skretao s puta i riskirao kroz mulj i kaljužu?" "Gospodine," reče mladić, spuštajući glas i primičući se, "mi smo jednostavni seljaci koji ne vole pričati o takvim stvarima da nas ne zadesi zla sreća, ali put kroz pustopoljinu je proklet i nitko ne ide njime godinu dana ili više. Te pustopoljine su smrt noću, kao da su opsjednute nesrećom. Neki opaki užas vlada njima i uzima ljudske žrtve." "Tako? A kako to biće izgleda?" "Nitko ne zna. Nitko ga još nije vidio i preživio, ali kasni putnici čuli su kako strašan smijeh dolazi od pustopoljine i ljudi su čuli strašne vriske njegovih žrtava. Gospodine, za ime Božje, vratite se u selo, tu provedite noć i sutra krenite kroz močvaru u Torkertown." Duboko u Kaneovim mračnim očima jasno svjetlo je počelo sjati, poput vještičje baklje koja sja pod debelim, hladnim, sivim ledom. Krv mu stade brže kolati. Avantura! Privlačnost riskiranja života, i drama! Ipak, Kane nije prepoznavao taj osjećaj kao takav. On je iskreno smatrao da govori o svojim stvarnim osjećajima kad je rekao: "To su djela nekog moćnog zla.
  24. 24. Gospodari tame su bacili prokletstvo na Zemlju. Jak čovjek je potreban da se sukobi sa Sotonom i njegovom moći. Stoga idem ja, koji sam ga porazio već mnogo puta." "Gospodine," započe mladić, ali zatvori usta vidjevši uzaludnost uvjeravanja. On samo doda: "Leševi žrtava su izranjavani i rastrgani, gospodine." Stajao je tamo na križanju, uzdišući. Sa žaljenjem je gledao za visokim, vitkim likom kako živo kreće putem koji je vodio kroz pustopoljinu. Sunce je zalazilo kad Kane stigne na obronak niskog brda koje je prelazilo u gorsku močvaru. Ogromna i krvavo crvena, močvara se prostirala dolje iza sumornog horizonta, izgledajući kao da dodiruje visoku travu svojom vatrom; promatraču se na trenutak učini kao da zuri u more krvi. Onda tamna sjenka dopluta s istoka, zapadni sjaj izblijedi i Solomon Kane hrabro krene u tamu koja je padala. Put je bio jedva zamjetan, zbog nekorištenja, ali jasno ocrtan. Kane je hodao brzo, mada oprezno, s mačem i pištoljem pri ruci. Zvijezde su bljeskale i noćni vjetrovi šaputali među travom poput jecajućih duhova. Mjesec se počeo dizati, tanak i ispijen, poput lubanje medu zvijezdama. Iznenada, Kane stane. Odnekud ispred njega začu se čudan i tajanstven eho - ili nešto nalik na eho. Ponovno, ovoj put glasnije. Kane ponovno krene naprijed. Zar su ga njegova osjetila varala? Ne! Daleko ispred odjekne šapat stravičnog smijeha. I ponovno, ovaj puta bliže. Ni jedno se ljudsko biće nije ovako smijalo - nije bilo radosti u njemu, samo mržnja i užas, strava koja razara dušu. Kane zastane. Nije se bojao, ali na sekundu bio je gotovo malodušan. Onda, probijajući se kroz užasni smijeh, dođe zvuk vriska, koji je bez sumnje bio ljudski. Kane krene prema naprijed, ubrzavajući korak. On prokune varljivu svjetlost i treperenje sjena koje su zastirale pustopoljinu u izlazećem mjesecu i onesposobljavale mogućnost jasnog pregleda. Smijeh se nastavi, postajući glasniji, a tako i vriskovi. Onda se slabo začu tutnjanje pomahnitalih ljudskih koraka. Kane pojuri. Neko ljudsko biće lovili su na život i smrt, tamo kroz baruštinu, a zbog kakve užasne stvari samo Bog je znao. Zvuk jurećih koraka naglo stane i vrisak se neizdrživo diže, miješajući se s drugim zvukovima koji nisu mogli biti imenovani i koji su bili jednako užasni. Očito čovjeka su ulovili i Kane si, dok se sav ježio, predoči nekog strašnog zločinca iz tame kako se saginje nad leđima svoje žrtve, šćućurene i u suzama. Onda se zvuk strašne i kratke borbe jasno probi kroz duboku tišinu noći i koraci krenu ponovno, ali posrćući, neravnomjerni. Vrištanje se nastavi, ali grgljavo daščući. Hladni znoj oblije Kaneovo čelo i tijelo. Užas se prtio na užas, na neizdrživi način. Bože, samo da mi je trena jasne svjetlosti! Strašna drama događala se ne tako daleko od njega, sudeći prema lakoći kojom su zvukovi dolazili do njega. Ali paklena polusvjetlost zavila je sve u pomične sjene, tako da se pustopoljina činila puna zamagljenih iluzija i zakržljalog drveća i grmlja koje je izgledalo divovsko. Kane poviče, pokušavajući ubrzati svoje napredovanje. Krikovi nepoznatog pretvore se u grozno skvičanje; ponovno je bilo zvukova borbe - i onda iz sjena izađe nešto visoko - ono što je nekada bilo čovjek - sav krvav, strašni oblik padne pred Kaneova stopala i previjajući se i pužući i dižući svoje strašno lice prema izlazećem mjesecu i mrmljajući i plačući, pade dolje i umre u vlastitoj krvi. Mjesec je sada izašao i svjetlo je bilo jasnije. Kane se nagne nad tijelo, koje je ležalo ukočeno u svojoj neopisivoj osakaćenosti i on zadrhti, što je za njega bila rijetkost, njemu koji je vidio djela španjolske inkvizicije i lovaca na vještice. Neki putnik, pretpostavi. Poput neke ledene ruke na kralješnici, bio je svjestan da nije sam. Pogleda prema gore, njegove hladne oči prodirale su kroz sjene gdje se mrtvac borio. Ništa nije vidio, ali znao je - osjećao je - da druge oči odvraćaju njegov pogled, strašne oči koje nisu s ovog svijeta. Uspravi se i izvuče pištolj, čekajući. Mjesečina se prostre preko pustopoljine poput jezera bijede krvi i drveće i trava zadobiše svoje prave oblike. Sjene se ublaže i Kane ugleda! Prvo pomisli da je to maglena sjena, tračak magle s močvare koji je
  25. 25. zalutao u visokoj travi pred njim. Zagleda se. Još iluzija, pomisli. Onda stvar počne uzimati oblik, slab i nejasan. Dva strašna oka plamtjela su prema njemu - oči koje su sadržavale sav nepomični užas iz tekovine čovjeka, od strašnih zora, vjekovima ranije - oči strašne i lude, s ludošću koja je nadilazila zemaljsku ludost. Oblik tog bića bio je maglovit i nejasan, luđačka travestija ljudskog oblika, sličan, a ipak ni malo nalik. Trava i grmlje iza njega jasno su se vidjeli kroza nj. Kane je osjećao kako mu krv tuče u sljepoočicama, ali ipak je bio hladan kao led. Kako takvo nestabilno biće, koje je lelujalo pred njim, može povrijediti čovjeka na fizički način, bilo je više nego što je mogao shvatiti, ipak crveni užas pred njegovim stopalima bio je dokaz da zločinac može djelovati sa strašnim materijalnim posljedicama. U jednu stvar Kane je bio siguran; njega neće loviti preko strašnih pustopoljina, neće vrištati i bježati, da bi ga se rušilo ponovno i ponovno. Ako mora umrijeti, umrijet će na nogama, od rana. Sad se nejasno strašna usta širom otvore i demonski smijeh ponovno krikne, potresajući dušu svojom blizinom. I usred prijetnje sudbine Kane promišljeno nacilja svojim dugim pištoljem i opali. Manijakalni krik bijesa i poruge odgovori na pucanj i biće se obruši na njega poput letećeg oblika od dima, dugih sjenovitih ruku ispruženih da ga sruše. Kane, krećući se dramatičnom brzinom izgladnjelog vuka, opali iz drugog pištolja s malo učinka, zgrabi svoj dugi rapir iz korica i gurne ga u središte maglovitog napadača. Oštrica utone, prolazeći kroza nj, ne osjećajući nekog stvarnog otpora i Kane osjeti kako mu ledeni prsti hvataju udove, zvjerske kandže kidale su mu odjeću i kožu pod njom. Odbaci beskorisni mač i pokuša zgrabiti svog protivnika. Bilo je kao da se bori s lebdećom maglom, letećom sjenom oboružanom kandžama koje su bile poput bodeža. Njegovi divlji udari pogađali su prazan zrak, njegove mršave, moćne ruke, u čijem su stisku jaki muškarci umirali, grabili su ništa i hvatali se za prazninu. Ništa nije bilo materijalno, ni stvarno, osim letećih prstiju, nalik na majmunske, sa svojim zavijenim kandžama i ludim očima koje su progarale put u strahotne dubine njegove duše. Kane shvati da je beznadnom položaju. Njegova je odjeća već sva bila u krpama i krvario je iz mnogih, dubokih rana. Ali nikad nije ustuknuo i misao o bijegu nikad mu nije pala na um. Nikada nije pobjegao od nijednog neprijatelja i da mu je to samo i palo na um, zacrvenio bi se od srama. Sada je vidio da mu nema pomoći, da će mu tijelo pasti uz ono što je preostalo od druge žrtve, ali misao mu nije bila užasna. Njegova jedina želja bila je da da od sebe što je više moguće prije nego kraj dođe, i ako je moguće da zada udarac svom nezemaljskom neprijatelju. Tamo ponad razderanog, mrtvog tijela, drugi se čovjek borio s demonom, na blijedoj svjetlosti izlazećeg mjeseca, dok su sve prednosti bile na strani demona, osim jedne. A ta je bila dovoljna da nadvlada druge. Jer ako se apstraktna mržnja može pretvoriti u materijalno sablasno biće, ne može li hrabrost, koja je jednako apstraktna, stvoriti stvarno oružje kojim će se duh pobijediti? Kane se borio rakama, stopalima i dlanovima i on, naposljetku, posta svjestan da duh počinje uzmicati pred njim i strašan smijeh se premetne u vrisak zbunjenog bijesa. Jer čovjekovo jedino oružje je hrabrost, koji ne uzmiče pred vratima samoga pakla, i protiv takvoga čak ni legije pakla ne mogu ništa. O tome Kane nije znao ništa; znao je samo da kandže koje ga grebu i trgaju kao da postaju slabije i kolebljivije, da divlja svjetlost raste i raste u tim strašnim očima. I teturajući i dašćući on navali, naposljetku zgrabi biće i odbaci ga, i dok je posrtalo po pustopoljini i uvijalo se i mahalo svojim udovima, kao zmijama od dima, on se naježi i kosa mu se digne na glavi, jer poče shvaćati što to mrmlja. Nije čuo ni shvaćao kako čovjek čuje i shvaća govor ljudski, ali strašne tajne bijaše mu saopćene šaptom, mrmorom i vriskom tišine, uranjajući svoje ledene prste u njegovu dušu, i on je to znao.
  26. 26. II. Koliba starog tvrdice Ezre stajala je na putu usred močvare, napola zaklonjena mračnim drvećem koje je ondje raslo. Zidovi su bili truli, krov se urašavao, a velika, uvela i zelena gljivasta čudovišta visjela su s njega i uvijala se oko vrata i prozora, kao da pokušavaju proviriti van. Drveće se nadvijalo nad nju, a njegove sive grane preplele su se tako da je izgledala šćućurena u polutami, poput čudovišnog patuljka preko čijeg ramena viri ljudožder. Put koji je vijugao kroz močvara, među trulim panjevima, humcima i otpacima, jezerima punim zmija i glibovima, prolazio je pored kolibe. Mnogo je ljudi prolazilo ovim putem u zadnje vrijeme, ali malo ih je vidjelo starog Ezra, osim kad bi njegovo žuto lice provirilo, zureći kroz gljivama obrasle prozore, i samo poput ružne gljive. Stari tvrdica Ezra preuzeo je mnogo od osobina močvare, jer bio je kvrgav, pogrbljen i mračan; njegovi prsti bili su poput omatajućih parazitskih biljaka i njegova kosa visjela je poput sive mahovine povrh očiju, naviklih na tamu močvarnih predjela. Oči su mu bile kao u mrtvaca, ipak s natruhom dubina, nedostižnih i odvratnih, kakva su mrtva jezera u močvari. Te oči blještale su sada prema čovjeku koji je stajao pred njegovom kolibom. Bio je visok, mršav i mračan čovjek, njegovo lice oronulo i izgrebeno i imao je povezanu ruku i nogu. Negdje iza tog čovjeka stajao je određeni broj ljudi - seljana. "Ti si Ezra, čija kuća je kod ceste kroz močvaru?" "Da, što hoćete od mene?" "Gdje je tvoj rođak Gideon, ludi mladac koji je stanovao s tobom?" "Gideon?" "Da." "Odlutao je u močvaru i nikada se nije vratio. Bez sumnje se izgubio i naišao na vukove, umro u kaljuži ili ga je ugrizla zmija otrovnica." "Prije koliko vremena?" "Godinu dana." "Da. Čuj sada, tvrdico Ezra. Nakon što je tvoj rođak nestao, jedan je seljak, vraćajući se kući preko pustopoljine, sreo nekog nepoznatog zlotvora koji ga je rastrgao na komade i nakon toga značilo je smrt bilo kome prijeći pustopoljinu. Prvo ljudi iz sela, onda stranci koji su zalutali u baruštinu, pali su u kandže ove zvijeri. Mnogo je ljudi umrlo nakon toga. Prošle noći ja sam prešao pustopoljinu i čuo sam borbu i potjeru za još jednom žrtvom, strancom koji nije ništa znao o opasnosti pustopoljine. Tvrdico Ezra, bila je to užasna stvar, jer zločinac je jadnika dva put srušio, strašno ranio, a svaki puta demon bi ga ulovio i ponovno se na njega obrušio. Naposljetku, pao mi je mrtav pred stopala, ubijen na takav način koji bi smrznuo i statuu sveca." Seljaci su se nemirno zbijali i sa strahom među sobom žagorili, a oči starog Ezre kradomice su skakale od jednog do drugog. Ipak, ozbiljan izraz Solomona Kanea nije se mijenjao, a njegov pogled poput kondorovih očiju paralizirao je tvrdicu. "Da, da!", promrmlja stari Ezra žurno, "loša stvar, loša stvar! Ipak, zašto to meni govorite?" "Da, tužna stvar. Slušaj dalje, Ezra. Zločinac izađe iz sjena i ja sam se borio s njim nad tijelom njegove žrtve. Kako sam ga porazio ne znam, jer borili smo se dugo i teško, moćima dobra i svjetlosti na mojoj strani, koje su snažnije od moći pakla. Naposljetku bio sam jači i ono se otrgne od mene i stade bježati, a ja sam ga uzaludno slijedio. Ipak, prije nego je pobjeglo, šapnulo mi je strašnu stvar." Stari Ezra se trgne, divlje zureći, kao da se uvukao u sebe.
  27. 27. "Doista, zašto mi to govorite?", promrmlja on. "Vratih se u selo i ispričam svoju priču," reče Kane, "jer znao sam da nemam moć da zauvijek prognam prokletstvo pustopoljine. Ezra, pođi s nama!" "Kamo?", dahne tvrdica. "Do trulog hrasta na pustopoljini." Ezra zatetura kao da je udaren; on vrisne nekoherentno i okrene se da bi pobjegao. U času, na Kaneovu oštru naredbu, dvojica jakih seljaka skoče naprijed i uhvate tvrdicu. Oteše mu bodež iz ispružene ruke i vezavši mu ruke zadrhte kad im prsti dotaknu njegovo hladno meso. Kane im pokaže da ga slijede i krene putem. Seljaci su ga slijedili, snagu najviše gubeći na tome da svog zatvorenika povedu sa sobom. Prođu kroz močvaru i izađu iz nje, krećući se malo korištenim putem koji je vodio gore i preko niskih brda u pustopoljine. Sunce je zalazilo za horizont i starije Ezra zurio u nj izbuljenih očiju - zurio kao da ga se ne može nagledati. Daleko na pustopoljini raslo je veliko hrastovo drvo, poput vješala, sada samo ljuštura koja se raspadala. Ondje se Solomon Kane zaustavi. Stari Ezra uvijao se u rakama svojih tamničara i stvarao nerazgovjetnu buku. "Prije godinu dana," reče Solomon Kane, "ti si svog ludog rođaka Gideona, u strahu da će reći ljudima koliko si okrutan prema njemu, doveo iz močvare ovim istim putem kojim smo došli i ubio ga ovdje noću." Ezra je puzao i režao. "Ne možeš dokazati tu laž!" Kane reče nekoliko riječi hitrom seljaku. Mladić se pope na trulo stablo i iz pukotine, visoko gore, izvuče nešto što sa zveketom pade pred noge tvrdice. Ezra se savi od strašnog krika. Bio je to ljudski kostur raspukle lubanje. "Ti - kako ti znaš za ovo? Ti si sotona!", blebetao je stari Ezra. Kane prekriži ruke. "Ono s čime sam se prošle noći borio reklo mi je o ovome, dok je uzmicalo iz borova, a ja sam ga slijedio do ovog drveta. Jer taj zlotvor je Gideonov duh." Ezra ponovno vrisne, divlje se otimajući. "Ti znaš," reče Kane mračno, "znaš što je ta stvar učinila. Bojao si se duha luđaka i zato si radije ostavio njegovo tijelo na pustopoljini nego da ga sakriješ u močvari. Jer znao si da će duh opsjedati mjesto gdje je umro. Bio je lud za života, a u smrti nije znao gdje da pronađe svog ubojicu; inače bi došao k tebi u tvoju kolibu. Ne mrzi nikoga osim tebe, ali on je zbunjeni duh koji ne razlikuje jednog čovjeka od drugog, i ubija sve da ne bi dopustio svom ubojici da pobjegne. Ipak, prepoznat će te i smirit će se, zauvijek. Mržnja je od njegovog duha učinila nešto materijalno, što napada i ubija, i mada te se bojao za života, u smrti te se uopće ne plaši." Kane zastade. Baci pogled prema suncu. "Sve sam to saznao od Gideonovog duha. u njegovim mumljanjima i šaptu i u njegovoj vrištećoj tišini. Ništa osim tvoje smrti neće ga smiriti." Ezra je slušao tiho i bez daha. dok je Kane izgovarao riječi njegovog usuda. "Teška je to stvar," reče Kane mračno, "osuditi čovjeka na smrt, hladnokrvno i na takav način kakav mi je na umu, ali ti moraš umrijeti da bi drugi živjeli - a Bog zna da zaslužuješ smrt. Nećeš umrijeti na omči, od metka ili mača, već od kandži onoga koga si ubio - jer ništa drugo ga neće zadovoljiti." Na te riječi Ezrin um kao da se skrši, koljena mu popustišc i on pade pužući i vrišteći da ga ubiju, moleći da ga spale na lomači, da ga oderu živoga. Kaneovo lice bilo je kao smrt, a seljaci, u kojima je strah pobudio okrutnost, zavezaše vrištećeg jadnika za hrastovo drvo, a
  28. 28. jedan od njih reče mu neka se pomoli Bogu. Ali Ezra nije odgovarao, neizdrživo monotono vrišteći svojim visokim prodornim glasom. Seljak htjede udariti tvrdicu po licu, ali ga Kane zaustavi. "Neka se pomoli sotoni, kojeg će vjerojatnije sresti," reče puritanac strogo. "Sunce će zaći. Popustite užad tako da se oslobodi kad tama padne, jer bolje je da susretne smrt slobodan i nevezan, nego kao da je žrtvovan." Okrenuše se da ga ostave, a stari je Ezra cendrao i blebetao neljudskim glasom, no onda se utiša, strašno napeto zureći u sunce. Krenuše preko močvare, a Kane baci posljednji pogled na groteskni lik vezan za drvo. koji se u nejasnoj svjetlosti činio poput velike gljive koja raste na stablu. I iznenada tvrdica stravično vrisne: "Smrt! Smrt! Lubanje su među zvijezdama!" "Život mu je bio dobar, mada je bio parazit, grub i zao," uzdahne Kane. "Možda Bog ima mjesta za takvu dušu da ga vatrom i žrtvom pročisti od nečistoće, kao što vatra pročisti šumu od nametnika. Ipak, pri srcu mi je teško." "Ne, gospodine," jedan seljak progovori, "učinili ste prema volji Božjoj i samo će dobro doći od onog što je učinjeno ove noći." "Ne." odgovori Kane teško. "Ne znam - ne znam." Sunce se spustilo i noć se rasula zapanjujuće brzo, kao da velike sjene pojuriše s neznanih prostora da sakriju svijet hrlećom tamom. Kroz gustu noć probi se čudan eho i ljudi zastanu i osvrnu se odande od kud su došli. Ništa se nije moglo vidjeti. Pustopoljina je bilo more sjena i visoka trava uvijala se u dugim valovima pod slabim vjetrom, lomeći smrtnu tišinu svojim bezdahim mrmljanjem. Onda se u daljini civeni kolut mjeseca digne nad močvarom i na trenutak strašna silueta se tamno ocrta na njemu. Oblik je letio preko mjesečevog lica - pogrbljen, groteskni lik čija stopala kao da nisu doticala zemlju; a odmah iza njega nešto stoje nalikovalo na leteću sjenu - bezimeni, bezoblični užas. Na trenutak jureći dvojac stajao je jasan naspram mjeseca; onda se stopiše u jednu neopisivu, bezobličnu masu i nestanu u sjenama. Preko močvare oglasi se samo jedan vrisak stravičnog smijeha.
  29. 29. ZVEKET KOSTIJU "Gospodaru, hoj!" uzvik se prolomi kroz tmurnu tišinu i zavlada crnom šumom, zlokobno odjekujući. "U ovom mjestu ima nešto zastrašujuće, čini se meni." Dvojica muškaraca stajali su ispred šumske krčme. Zgrada je bila niska, dugačka i razvučena, izgrađena od teških debala. Na njenim malim prozorima bile su namaknute snažne reze, a vrata zatvorena. Iznad vrata zlokobni je znak nejasno pokazivao - raspuknutu lubanju. Ta se vrata iznenada otvore i bradato lice proviri. Vlasnik lica ustukne nazad i mahne gostima da uđu - pokreti su mu bili škrti. Svijeća je sjala na stolu; plamen je gorio u ognjištu. "Vaša imena?" "Solomon Kane," reče viši čovjek kratko. "Gaston l'Armon," drugi reče udvorno. "Ali što vas se to tiče?" "Malo je stranaca u Crnoj Šumi," progunđa domaćin, "banditi većinom. Sjedite za onaj stol i donijet ću vam hranu." Dvojica muškaraca sjedoše, ponašajući se kao oni koji su doputovali izdaleka. Jedan je bio visoki suhonjavi čovjek, sa šeširom bez pera i sumorne tamne odjeće, koja je naglašavala tmurnu bljedoću njegova zlokobnog lica. Drugi je bio sasvim drugačiji, nakićen čipkom i perjem, mada mu je raskošna odjeća bila uprljana od puta. Bio je zgodan na smion način i njegove nemirne oči lutale su s jednog kraja na drugi, ni trena ne mirujući. Domaćin donese vina i hrane za njihov stol i onda se povuče u sjene, poput tamne prikaze. Njegovo lice, koje je sada postalo nejasno, bilo je zamaskirano bradom koja je bila gotovo životinjski gusta. Veliki nos zavijao je iznad te brade i dva mala crvena oka netremice su zurila u goste. "Tko ste vi?", iznenada reče mlađi muškarac. "Domaćin sam krčme 'Razbijena lubanja'," neveselo odvrati ovaj. Njegov ton kao da je izazivao stranca da pita dalje. "Imate li mnogo gostiju?", l'Armon nastavi. "Rijetki dođoše dvaput," progunđa domaćin. Kane se trgne i zagleda ravno u one male crvene oči, kao da je otkrio neko skriveno značenje u riječima domaćina. Goruće oči kao da se raširiše, onda se neveselo oboriše pred Englezovim hladnim pogledom. "Spreman sam za krevet," reče Kane naglo, završavajući jelo. "Moram nastaviti put kad svane." "I ja," doda Francuz. "Domaćine, pokažite nam naše odaje." Crne sjene uvijale su se po zidovima dok su njih dvojica slijedili svog tihog domaćina niz dugi, tamni hodnik. Zdepasto, široko tijelo njihova vodiča kao da je raslo i širilo se u svjetlosti male svijeće koju je nosio, bacajući dugu, mračnu sjenu iza njega. Kod jednih vrata on zastane, pokazujući da će tu spavati. Oni uđoše; domaćin upali svijeću onom koju je nosio, pa otetura otkud je došao. U sobi dvojica muškaraca bace pogled jedan prema drugome. Jedini namještaj u sobi bile su dvije postelje, stolac ili dva i teški stol. "Da vidimo možemo li na neki način zabarikadirati vrata," reče Kane. "Ne sviđa mi se naš domaćin." "Na vratima su utori i okvir za zasun," reče Gaston, "ali nema, nema zasuna." "Mogli bi polomiti stol i iskoristiti ga kao zasun," zamišljeno će Kane. "Mon Dieu," reče l'Armon, "strašni ste, m'sieu."
  30. 30. Kane se namršti. "Ne bi mi se svidjelo da me ubiju u snu," odgovori zlovoljno. "Vjere mi!", nasmije se Francuz. "Slučajno smo se sreli - dok vas nisam sreo na šumskoj cesti sat vremena prije zalaska sunca, nikada ranije se nismo vidjeli." "Već sam vas negdje vidio," odvrati Kane, "mada se ne sjećam gdje. A što se tiče onog drugog, ja pretpostavljam da je svaki čovjek pošten sve dok mi se ne zamjeri; štoviše, imam lak san i spavam s pištoljem u ruci." Francuz se ponovno nasmije. "'Pitao sam se kako se, m'sieu, možete natjerati da spavate u sobi sa strancem! Ha! Ha! U redu. m'sieu Englez, idemo uzeti zasun iz neke druge sobe." Uzevši svijeću sa sobom oni krenu niz hodnik. Vladala je potpuna tišina, a mala je svijeća u gustoj tami blistala crvenkasto i opako. "Naš domaćin nema gostiju, ni slugu," promrmlja Solomon Kane. "Čudna krčma! Kako joj ono bijaše ime? Te njemačke riječi nisu mi lake - 'Razbijena lubanja"? Krvavo ime, vjere mi." Pokušaše u sobi do njihove, ali nisu bili nagrađeni zasunom. Naposljetku dođoše do posljednje sobe u hodniku. Uđoše. Bila je namještena kao i druge, osim što je na vratima bio mali otvor i što je izvana bio zatvoren teškim zasunom koji se pružao od jednog kraja do kvake. Oni podignu zasun i pogledaju unutra. "Trebalo bi biti prozora, ali ih nema," promrmlja Kane. "Pogledajte!" Na podu su bile tamne mrlje. Zidovi i jedan krevet bili su mjestimično razbijeni, veliki komadi bili su otrgnuti. "Ljudi su umirali ovdje," reče Kane, turobno. "Je li ondje zasun na zidu?" "Je, ali je dobrano pričvršćen," reče Francuz, vukući ga. "To..." Komad zida se odvali i Gaston kratko usklikne. Mala, tajna soba je otkrivena i njih dvojica se nagnu nad užasnu stvar koja je ondje ležala na podu. "Ljudski kostur!", reče Gaston. "I vidi, kako su mu noge okovane za pod! Tu je bio zatočen i tu je umro." "Ne," reče Kane, "lubanja mu je raskoljena - čini mi se da naš domaćin ima strašan razlog za dati ime svojoj paklenoj krčmi. Ovaj je čovjek, poput nas, bio putnik koji je pao u ruke zločinca." "Vjerojatno," reče Gaston nezainteresirano; bio je zauzet ispraznim nastojanjem da ukloni veliki željezni okov s noge kostura. Ne uspjevši u tome isuče mač i pokazujući izuzetnu snagu odsječe lanac koji je držao prsten na nozi za ring pričvršćen na drvenom podu. "Zašto bi okovao kostur za pod?", promrmlja Francuz. "Monbleu! Šteta dobrog lanca. Sad, m'sieu," on se ironično obrati bijeloj hrpi kostiju, "oslobodio sam vas i možete ići kuda želite!" "Prestanite!", Kaneov glas bio je dubok. "Nije dobro rugati se mrtvima." "Neka se mrtvi sami brane," nasmije se l'Armon. "Nekako, ja bih ubio čovjeka koji je ubio mene, pa makar se moj leš morao probiti kroz četrdeset oceana bez dna, da bi to učinio." Kane se okrene prema vratima, zatvarajući vrata tajne sobe za sobom. Nije mu se sviđao ovaj razgovor, koji je slutio na demonstvo i vještičarenje; i žurio se suočiti domaćina s njegovom krivnjom. Kako se okrenuo leđima prema Francuzu, osjeti dodir hladnog čelika na svom vratu i shvati da mu je prislonio vrh pištolja uz korijen lubanje. "Ne mičite se, m'sieu!" Glas je bio tih i svilen. "Ne mičite se ili ću vam to malo mozga rasuti po sobi." Puritanac, bjesneći u sebi, digne ruke u zrak dok je l'Armon izvlačio pištolj i mač iz korica. "Sad se možete okrenuti," reče Gaston koraknuvši unazad.
  31. 31. Kane s mržnjom pogleda napirlitanog momka koji se sada stajao gologlav, sa šeširom u jednoj ruci. dok je u drugoj držao svoj dugi pištolj. "Gaston Koljač!", reče Englez sumorno. "Kakva sam budala što vjerujem Francuzu! Čuo sam o tebi, ubojico! Sjećam te se sad, bez tog prokletog šešira - vidio sam te u Calaisu prije nekoliko godina." "Da - i sad me više nikada nećete vidjeti. Što je to bilo?" "Štakori istražuju tvoj kostur," reče Kane, promatrajući razbojnika kao orao, čekajući da crni otvor pištolja bar malo zadrhti. "To je zvuk zveckanja kostiju." "Čini se," odvrati ovaj drugi. "Sad, m'sieu Kane, znam da nosite dosta novca sa sobom. Mislio sam sačekati da zaspete i onda vas ubiti, ali ukazala mi se prilika i ja sam je iskoristio. Lako vas je prevariti." "Nisam mislio da ću se morati bojati čovjeka s kojim sam dijelio kruh," reče Kane, dok mu se u dubokom glasu polako oblikovao bijes. Razbojnik se cinično nasmijao. Njegove se oči suze, dok se polako počeo povlačiti prema vratima. Kaneovi mišići se nesvjesno napnu; pripremao se, poput jako velikog vuka koji se sprema baciti na smrtonosan skok, ali Gastonova raka je bila čvrsta poput stijene i pištolj nikada nije zadrhtao. "Ne želimo da skočite nakon pucnja," reče Gaston. "Stojte mirno, m'sieu; vidio sam ljude koji su umirući ubili i želim da među nama bude dovoljna udaljenost da uklonim tu mogućnost. Vjere mi - ja ću pucati, vi ćete rikati i napadati, ali umrijet ćete prije nego me dosegnete golim rukama. A moj domaćin će imati još jedan kostur u svojoj tajnoj niši. Odnosno, ako ga sam ne ubijem. Budala me ne zna niti ja njega, štoviše..." Francuz je sada bio na vratima, promatrajući preko nišana. Svijeća, koja je bila zataknuta u izbočini na zidu, bacala je čudnu i treperavu svjetlost koja nije prelazila prag. I sa smrtonosnom naprasnošću, iz tame iza Gastonovih lađa, diže se širok, nejasan oblik i blistava oštrica pade prema dolje. Francuz pade na koljena, poput zaklanog vola, dok mu je mozak curio iz rasječene lubanje. Iznad njega bio je lik domaćina, divlji i strašan prizor, još držeći kuku kojom je priklao razbojnika. "Ho! Ho!", zariče. "Nazad!" Kane je skočio prema naprijed kad je Gaston počeo padati, ali domaćin uperi u njega dugi pištolj koji je držao u lijevoj ruci. "Nazad!", ponovi ričući kao tigar i Kane ustukne pred prijetećim oružjem i ludilom u crvenim očima. Englez je stajao tih, ježeći se, dok je osjećao kako je ovo sada jača i strasnija opasnost nego li je Francuz bio. Bilo je nečega neljudskog u tom čovjeku, koji se sada njihao naprijed i nazad, poput neke velike šumske zvijeri, dok je njegov zloguki smijeh ponovno odzvanjao. "Gaston Koljač!", poviče udarajući leš pred svojom nogama. "Ho! Ho! Moj razbojniče, više nećeš loviti! Čuo sam za tu budalu što vreba u Crnoj Šumi - želio je zlato, a našao je smrt! Sad je tvoje zlato moje; i više od zlata - osveta!" "Ja vam nisam neprijatelj," reče Kane mirno. "Svi ljudi su moji neprijatelji! Gledaj - ožiljci na mojim zapešćima! Gledaj - ožiljci na mojim gležnjevima! I duboko na mojim leđima - poljubac biča! I duboko u mom mozgu, ožiljci godina hladne, tihe ćelije gdje sam ležao zbog zločina koji nisam počinio!" Glas se slomi u strašnom, grotesknom jecaju. Kane ne odgovori. Ovaj čovjek nije bio prvi kojeg je vidio da mu je um skršen u užasima strašnih kontinentalnih zatvora. "Ali, pobjegao sam!", krik se pobjedonosno digne. "I ovdje sam da ratujem protiv svih ljudi... Što je to bilo?" Da li je to Kane vidio bljesak straha u tim strašnim očima?
  32. 32. "Moj čarobnjak zvecka kostima!", šapne domaćin, onda se divlje nasmije. "Umirući, zakleo se kako će njegove kosti saplesti mrežu smrti za mene. Okovao sam njegov leš za pod, i sada, duboko u noći, čujem kako njegov goli kostur udara i zvecka pokušavajući se osloboditi i smijem se, smijem! Ho! Ho! Kako čezne da se digne i udari poput starog Kralja smrti u tim tamnim hodnicima, dok ja spavam, da me zakolje u mom krevetu!" Iznenada luđačke oči užasavajuće bljesnuše: "Bili ste u tajnoj sobi, ti i ova mrtva budala! Da li vam je progovorio?" Kane se nehotice strese. Da lije to bila samo ludost ili je doista čuo slabo zveckanje kostiju, kao da se kostur malo pomaknuo? Kane slegne ramenima; štakori se otimaju oko prašnih kostiju. Domaćin se ponovno nasmije. Obiđe Kanea, uvijek držeći Engleza na oku i svojom slobodnom rukom otvori vrata. Unutra je bilo mračno, tako da Kane nije mogao vidjeti čak ni bjelasanje kostiju na podu. "Svi ljudi su moji neprijatelji!", promrmlja domaćin, na nepovezani luđački način. "Zašto da poštedim ikoga? Tko je meni pružio ruku dok sam godinama ležao u divljim tamnicama Karlsruhea - i za stvar koja nikad nije dokazana? Nešto se tada dogodilo mome umu. Postao sam vuk - brat onih u Crnoj Šumi kod kojih sam našao utočište kad sam pobjegao. Gostili su se, brate moj, svima onima koji su prespavali u mojoj krčmi - svima osim onoga koji sada zvecka kostima, ovog čarobnjaka iz Rusije. Da ne dođe napasti iz crnih sjena kad noć prekrije svijet i ubije me - jer tko može ubiti mrtvoga? - ogolio sam mu kosti i okovao ga. Njegova čarolija nije bila dovoljno jaka da ga spasi od mene, ali svi znaju da su mrtvi čarobnjaci opakiji od živih. Ne miči se, Englezu! Tvoje ću kosti ostaviti u ovoj tajnoj sobi uz ovoga, da..." Luđak je sada stajao djelomično na vratima tajne sobe, njegovo oružje je još prijetilo Kaneu. Iznenada, on se sruši unazad i nestane u tami; u taj tren zalutali nalet vjetra pokulja iz vanjskog hodnika i zalupi vrata za njim. Svijeća na zidu zadrhti i ugasi se. Kane posegne rukama, opipa po podu, nađe pištolj i digne ga prema vratima iza kojih je manijak nestao. Stajao je u potpunoj tami, krvi koja mu se ledila u žilama, dok su strašni prigušeni krikovi dolazili iz tajne sobe, miješajući sc sa suhim, odvratnim zveketom kostiju bez mesa. Tišina padne. Kane pronađe kremen i kresivo i upali svijeću. Tada, držeći ju u jednoj ruci, a pištolj u drugoj, otvori tajna vrata. "Dobri Bože!", promrmlja dok ga je oblijevao hladan znoj. "Ovo je van svakog razuma, a ipak moje oči to vide! Dva zavjeta ovdje su održana, jer Gaston Koljač se zavjetovao da će se i u smrti osvetiti svom koljaču, a njegova je ruka oslobodila čudovište bez mesa. A ono..." Domaćin "Razbijene lubanje" beživotno je ležao na podu u tajnoj sobi, njegovo zvjersko lice ispresijecano je užasnim strahom; a duboko u njegovom slomljenom vratu bile su zarinute gole kosti čarobnjakova kostura.
  33. 33. MJESEC LUBANJA
  34. 34. ODLOMAK I. ČOVJEK KOJI TRAŽI Velika je crna sjena ležala nad zemljom, izbrazdana crvenim plamenom zalazećeg sunca. Čovjeku, koji je išao putem kroz džunglu, nalikovala je na simbol smrti i užasa, prijeteći nadvisujuća i strašna, poput sjene nepomičnog ubojice koju svjetlost svijeće baca na zid. Ipak, bila je to samo sjena velike stijene koja se nadvila nad njega, prvi istureni položaj mračnih brda prema kojima je krenuo. On zastane na trenutak, gledajući prema gore gdje se nadvijala, crno ocrtana naspram umirućeg sunca. Mogao se zakleti da je vidio neki pokret na vrhu, dok je zurio rukom štiteći oči, ali iščezavajući sjaj ga je zasljepljivao i nije mogao biti siguran. Da li je to bio čovjek koji se sakrio? Čovjek ili...? Slegne ramenima i prouči grubi puteljak koji je vodio gore i preko ivice litice. Na prvi pogled činilo sc da samo planinska koza može proći njime, ali pobliže proučavanje otkrije brojna uporišta za prste urezana u čvrsti kamen. Morat će na kušnju staviti svu svoju snagu, ali nije prošao tisuće kilometara da bi se sada vratio nazad. Spusti veliku vreću koju je nosio na ramenu i položi nespretnu mušketu, ostavljajući samo svoj dugi rapir, kamu i jedan od svojih pištolja, poveže ih otraga i bez da se osvrne na mračni put kojim je došao, započe svoj dugi uspon. Bio je visok čovjek, dugih ruku i čeličnih mišića, a ipak je stalno i stalno iznova morao zastajati, penjući se prema gore i odmarati se bar na trenutak, viseći poput mrava na vrletnom naličju litice. Noć je brzo padala i litica nad njim bila je sjenovita mrlja koju je morao opipavati prstima, na slijepo, tražeći rupe koje su mu bile nesigurne ljestve. Ispod njega dopirali su zvukovi noći tropske džungle, mada činilo mu se da su čak i ti zvukovi prigušeni i utišani, kao da velika crna brda, koja se nadvijaju nad nju, bacaju čaroliju tišine i straha čak i na stvorenja iz džungle. Borio se na putu prema gore i da bi njegov put bio teži, litica je bila izbočena prema naprijed blizu vrha i on stade upirati živce i mišiće tako da mu se srce slamalo. U jednom trenutku izgubi uporište i za dlaku izbjegne pad. Ali svaki dio njegovog čvrstog tijela bio je savršeno koordiniran, a prsti su mu bili poput čeličnih kandži sa stiskom škripca. Napredovao je sve sporije i sporije, no nastavljao je, sve dok nije ugledao vrh litice kako se usijeca među zvijezde, nekih šest metara iznad njega. I dok je gledao, nejasni se oblik podigne, sruši se s vrha i pojuri dolje na njega, dok je zrak fijukao okolo. Naježivši se, on se priljubi uz stijenu i osjeti teški udar na ramenu, koji ga samo okrzne, ali čak i takav gotovo ga je odbacio i očajnički se borio održati se, osluškujući odjek udarca među stijenama ispod njega. Hladan znoj oblije mu čelo pa pogleda prema gore. Tko - ili što - je bacio kamen preko ruba litice? Bio je hrabar, o čemu su svjedočile mnoge kosti na ratištima, ali pomisao da bi umro kao ovca, bespomoćan i bez mogućnosti da se brani, smrzla mu je krv. Onda val bijesa zamijeni njegov strah i ponovno se poče nesmotreno brzo penjati. Očekivani drugi kamen, međutim, nije došao i ništa živo nije ugledao dok se penjao preko ruba i skočio, dok je mač, isukan iz korica, bljesnuo. Stajao je na nekoj vrsti platoa, koji je prelazio u planinski predio nekih kilometar prema zapadu. Litica po kojoj se upravo popeo stršila je na uzvisini, poput tamnog rta, nadvijajući se nad more lelujavog raslinja pod sobom, sada tamnog i misterioznog u tropskoj noći. Tišina je ovdje bila apsolutna. Vjetrić nije uznemiravao tamne dubine u podnožju i koraci nisu šuškali među zakržljalim grmljem koje je prekrivalo plato. Ipak ta stijena koja je

×