Robert E. Howard - Ljudi Crnog kruga
I. SMRT JE UDARILA NA KRALJA Umirao je kralj Vendhya. Kroz vruću, zagušljivu noć odjekivali su gongovi i brujale su ogromn...
Onaj što je prvi progovorio nagradio ga je dugačkim, upornim pogledom. „Ono što ne razumijem”, reče, „zašto sam morao tako...
baci se na njega prepuštajući se svom jadu. Slomio ga je grozan grč. Pjena sukne iz njegovih ukočenih usta, a njegovi zgrč...
II. BARBARIN S PLANINA Chunder Shan, upravitelj Peshkhaurija, odložio je svoje zlatno pero i pažljivo pogledao što je napi...
ljude i došla do utvrde sa svojom sluškinjom, Gitarom.” Chunder Shan je zaječao od straha. „Devi! Vi ne shvaćate opasnost....
Izgledala je kao utjelovljenje nagona dok je stajala tamo s glavom visoko u zraku i nadutih grudi. Ponovno je vladar klekn...
planinama Ghulistana. „Dolazite noću poput lopova”, rekao je upravitelj malčice se pribravši, premda bio je svjestan da ne...
Skočio je, oborio upravitelja divljim udarcem drškom mača, pokupio Devi mišićavom rukom i požurio prema prozoru. Chunder S...
III. KHEMSA SE KORISTI MAGIJOM U zbrci koja je nastala u utvrdi dok je straža bila odsutna, nitko nije primijetio kako se ...
pođimo u planine i otmimo je Afghulijcima. Oni protiv tvojih vradžbina ne mogu ništa sa svojim mačevima. Blago kraljeva Ve...
crvena baklja. Pokraj vrata čamio je ratnik s kopljem i oklopom. Ratnik se oslanjao na koplje, s vremena na vrijeme je zij...
uzvraćale pogled plamteće žestine. Tada je rukom posegnuo u svoj plašt. Otvorio je šaku iz koje blistava prašina poleti i ...
IV. SUSRET U PROLAZU Yasmina Devi nikako se nije mogla jasno sjetiti detalja svoje otmice. Zaprepastilo ju je neočekivano ...
dolinom, penjao se po litici, vukao se po uskom grebenu gdje je izdajnički škriljevac tražio samo malo neopreznosti, da bi...
„Tako su blizu da već čujem zvukove kopita po stijenama”, mrko odgovorio je Conan. Odmah su se pokrenuli. Baklja je ugašen...
V. CRNI PASTUH Sunce je bilo poprilično visoko kad se Yasmina probudila. Nije se stresla i onda tupo zurila čudeći se gdje...
„Držati te sve dok Chunder Shan ne bude voljan zamijeniti te za mojih sedam krivokradica”, progunđao je. „Wazulijske žene ...
planine i nestali.” „Ti Irakzaijci su hijene koje prate lavove zbog mrvica. Pohlepni su za sitnišem koji je Kerim Shah pob...
njegove oči sretnu se sa strančevim i krik mu zapne u grlu, prsti mu se opuste. Stajao je poput kipa, oči su mu bile stakl...
Ratnici su zurili širom otvorenih očiju. Glas se podigao ponad njihove graje, daleki krik zapovjedi koji je dolazio... – n...
muškarac stavljao uzde i pozlaćeno sedlo sa širokim, srebrnim stremenima. Conan je okrenuo životinju i brzo pozvao Yasminu...
VI. PLANINA CRNOG KRUGA „Kamo sad?” Yasmina je pokušavala sjediti uspravno na lučcu sedla čvrsto se držeći za svog otmičar...
Sunce je prošlo zenit kad su prošli usku stazu što je krivudala među liticama. Conan je uzdama potegnuo konja i potjerao g...
kraljevska odjeća koju je odbacila bila stvarna krinka i kočnica. Međutim Conan, dok se sad ponovno divio, nije zaboravio ...
„Gledaj!” Jedva vidljiv na udaljenom vrhuncu nalazio se oblak neobična izgleda. Bio je hladne, grimizne boje i prošaran bl...
nemagijskim odskokom unazad. Tada je Yasmina oštro povikala kad je vidjela ženu koju je prepoznala kao Gitaru, a koja je i...
nedostupne ljudima, mentaliteta koji je lebdio bezdanom gdje mračne zvijezde bacaju svoje sjene. Yasmina je ovo shvaćala b...
prestrašeni pastuh.
VII. NA YIMSHAU Kako se maglica razišla od snažnog vjetra, tako je i paučine nestalo iz Conanove glave. Vatreno psujući sk...
„Što!” Conan se toliko iznenadio da je gotovo pao s konja. „Jest, mrtvi su!” uvjeravalo ga ja pet stotina krvožednih glaso...
  1. 1. Robert E. Howard - Ljudi Crnog kruga
  2. 2. I. SMRT JE UDARILA NA KRALJA Umirao je kralj Vendhya. Kroz vruću, zagušljivu noć odjekivali su gongovi i brujale su ogromne školjke. Njihova buka bijaše tek blijedi eho u pozlaćenoj prostoriji gdje se Bunda Chand borio na uzvišenom podiju što je bio prekriven baršunom. Kaplje znoja blistale su na njegovoj tamnoj koži, njegovi prsti gnječili su platno s pozlatom ispod njega. On je bio mlad čovjek. Nije se u njega zabilo koplje niti mu je otrov krišom stavljen u vino, međutim vene na sljepoočicama su mu se ispupčile poput plavih konopaca, a oči su mu nabreknule od blizine smrti. Ustreptale robinje klečale su kod podnožja povišenja, a njegova sestra se naginjala prema njemu i gledala ga sva puna nježnosti – to je bila Devi Yasmina. S njom je bio wazam, ugledni starješina kraljevskog suda. Zabacivala je glavu u napadaju bijesa i očaja dok je udaljena tutnjava bubnjeva dopirala u njezine uši. „Svećenici i njihova galama!” uskliknula je. „Nisu pametniji od bespomoćnih pijavica! Evo, on umire, a nitko ne može reći zašto. On sad umire, a ja sam ovdje bespomoćna, ja koja bih spalila cijeli grad i prolila krv tisuća samo da ga spasim.” „Ayodhya nije dala čovjeka koji ne bi umro umjesto njega, kad bi mogao, Devi”, odgovorio je wazam. „Taj otrov...” „Rekla sam da nije otrov!” kriknula je. „Od svog rođenja čuvan je toliko oprezno da ni najpametniji trovači s istoka ne bi mogli do njega. Pet lubanja što se bijeli na tornju Kitesa svjedoči o pokušajima – neuspješnim. Kao što dobro znaš, deset muškaraca i deset žena nema drugu dužnost osim kušati njegovo jelo i vino, a pedeset naoružanih ratnika čuva njegove prostorije jednako kao i sada. Ne, nije riječ o otrovu. Čarobnjaštvo – odvratna crna magija. Stala je kad je kralj progovorio. Njegove olovne usne nisu se micale i u njegovim staklastim očima nije bilo života. Međutim, njegov se glas podigao u stravičnom pozivu, nerazgovijetnom i dalekom – kao da ju je pozivao iz dalekih, vjetrovitih ponora. „Yasmina! Yasmina! Sestro moja, gdje si? Ne mogu te naći. Sve je u mraku i riču strašni vjetrovi!” „Brate!” krikne Yasmina grčevito ga hvatajući za mlitavu ruku. „Ovdje sam! Zar me ne poznaješ...” Njezin glas pogine u krajnjoj pustoši njegova lica. Duboko, zbunjujuće jaukanje nestane s njegovih usta. Robinje pri dnu podnožja zacvile od straha, a Yasmina se bolno udari u prsa. * * * U drugom dijelu grada čovjek stoji na balkonu s rešetkama što gleda na dugačku ulicu gdje se dime sablasne baklje i otkrivaju podignuta lica i bjeloočnice blještavih očiju. Otegnuta jadikovka diže se iz mnoštva. Čovjek sliježe svojim širokim ramenima i vraća se u urešenu prostoriju. Bio je to visok čovjek, čvrste građe i bogato odjeven. „Kralj još nije mrtav, no naricanje je počelo”, reče on drugome čovjeku koji je prekriženih nogu sjedio na rogožini u kutu. Taj čovjek bio je odjeven u smeđu odoru od devine kože i sandale. Na glavi nosio je zeleni turban. Lice mu je spokojno, pogled bezličan. „Ljudi znaju da neće dočekati zoru”, odgovorio je čovjek.
  3. 3. Onaj što je prvi progovorio nagradio ga je dugačkim, upornim pogledom. „Ono što ne razumijem”, reče, „zašto sam morao tako dugo čekati da vaši gospodari zadaju udarac. Ako su kralja mogli ubiti sada, zašto ga nisu ubili prije mjesec dana?” „Čak je i vještina koju vi nazivate čarobnjaštvo upravljana kozmičkim zakonima”, odgovorio je čovjek sa zelenim turbanom. „Zvijezde upravljaju, ali i ostale stvari. Čak ni moji gospodari ništa ne mogu protiv zvijezda. Sve dok se nebo ne posloži u odgovarajući red, oni ne mogu ništa sa svojim vračanjem.” Na mramornom podu on je svojim dugačkim, zamrljanim noktom skicirao njihov položaj. „Položaj mjeseca pretkazao je zlu kob za kralja Vendhye. Zvijezde su nemirne, zmija je u kući slona. Tijekom takvih položaja nevidljivi su čuvari maknuti od duha Bunde Chanda. Put otvoren je prema neviđenim područjima, a jednom kad se dodirne točke uspostave, moćne sile tad zaplešu duž staze.” „Dodirne točke?” upitao je drugi. „Mislite li na onaj uvojak kose Bunde Chanda?” „Da. Svi odbačeni dijelovi ljudskog tijela i dalje ostaju dio njega, vezani su neshvatljivim vezama. Svećenici Asure maglovito su naslućivali tu istinu, pa su zato svi ostaci nokata, kose i ostalih stvari s tijela ljudi kraljevske obitelji pažljivo spaljivani, a pepeo se skrivao. No zbog žestokog preklinjanja princeze od Khosala, čija je ljubav prema Bundi Chandu bila uzaludna, on dao joj je uvojak njegove dugačke, crne kose kao znak za uspomenu. Kad su moji gospodari odlučili koja će mu biti sudbina, taj uvojak što nalazio se u zlatnoj i dijamantima optočenoj kutiji, ukraden je ispod njezina jastuka dok je spavala, podmetnut je drugi, koji je bio baš poput prvog kako ne bi primijetila razliku. Tada je pravi uvojak krenuo karavanom deva na put dugačkom, dugačkom cestom u Peshkhauri, onda kroz klanac Zhaibara, da bi na kraju stigao u ruke onima kojima je i bio namijenjen.” „Samo jedan uvojak kose”, promumlja uglednik. „Pomoću njega, iz dalekih dubina praznog svemira, izvučena je duša iz tijela”, uzvratio je čovjek na rogožini. Uglednik ga je pažljivo promatrao. „Ne znam jeste li čovjek ili demon, Khemsa”, rekao je napokon. „Malo je nas onakvima kakvima se činimo. Ja, kojega Kshatriyanci znaju kao Kerima Shaha, princa iz Iranstana, nisam ništa više zakrabuljen od ostalih ljudi. Svi su oni izdajice, na ovaj ili onaj način, i polovica njih niti ne zna kome služe. Po tom pitanju nemam sumnji – ja služim kralju Yezdigerdu od Turana.” „A ja crnim prorocima Yimshae”, reče Khemsa. ,,I moji su gospodari veći od tvojih, jer su oni svojim vještinama postigli ono što Yezdigerd ne bi mogao ni sa stotinu tisuća mačeva.” Vani je jauk izmrcvarenih tisuća treperio pod zvijezdama što su sjajile u znojnoj vendhyanskoj noći dok su ljudi rikali poput ranjenih bikova. U vrtovima palače baklje su bacale svjetlo na ulaštene kacige, zakrivljene mačeve i pozlaćene oklope. Svi plemićki ratnici Ayodhya okupili su se u velikoj palači ili oko nje. Na svim vratima i prolazima širokih lukova stajalo je na straži po pedeset strijelaca s lukovima u rukama. Međutim, smrt se provukla u kraljevsku palaču, a nitko joj nije mogao ući u sablastan trag. Na povišenju ispod zlatnog svoda kralj ponovno je zakričao izmučen napadajima grčenja. Ponovno njegov glas bio je blijed i dalek, i ponovno Devi se nagnula prema njemu drhteći od straha koji je bio mračniji od užasa smrti. „Yasmina!” Ponovno taj daleki, užasni, kobni krik iz dalekih daljina. „Pomogni mi! Daleko sam od svog smrtnog tijela! Čarobnjaci odveli su moju dušu u olujnu tamu. Traže srebrnu nit što me veže uz tijelo kako bi je presjekli. Skupljaju se oko mene, ruke su im kandže, oči su im crvene poput vatre što plamti u mraku. Aie, spasi me, sestro! Prsti su im žeravka koja me spaljuje! Oni će uništiti moje tijelo i prokleti mi dušu! Što je to što stavljaju pred mene? Aie!” Užasnuta njegovim bespomoćnim krikom, Yasmina neobuzdano poviče i cijelim tijelom
  4. 4. baci se na njega prepuštajući se svom jadu. Slomio ga je grozan grč. Pjena sukne iz njegovih ukočenih usta, a njegovi zgrčeni prsti ostave tragove po djevojčinim ramenima. Međutim staklasto crnilo nestane iz njegovih očiju poput dima što je otpuhnut s vatre i on svoju sestru pogleda očima prepoznavanja. „Brate!” jecala je. „Brate...” „Brzo!” dašćući on izusti. Oslabljeni glas govorio je razborito. „Znam što me je dovelo do lomače. Bio sam na dalekom putovanju i shvatio sam. Začarali su me čarobnjaci s Himeliansa. Oni su mi dušu izvukli iz tijela i odvukli je daleko u kamenu prostoriju. Nastojali su prekinuti srebrnu nit mog života, moju dušu uzeti iz tijela i baciti je u mrak što ga je njihovo čarobnjaštvo pozvalo iz pakla. Ah! Sad sam osjetio njihovu moć! Tvoj krik i stisak tvojih prstiju vratili su me natrag, ali ja jurim. Duša mi visi o tijelu i veza je sve slabija. Brzo – ubij me prije nego mi dušu zauvijek zarobe!” „Ne mogu to!” kukala je udarajući se po svojim golim prsima. „Brzo, naređujem ti!” U njegovu sve bljeđem šaptu ostalo je zrnce zapovjedničkog glasa. „Nikada mi nisi odbila naređenja – poslušaj i ovo zadnje! Pošalji mi čistu dušu Asurau! Hitro, jer inače ćeš me prokleti na vječnost prljavog sluge mraka. Udari, naređujem ti! Udari!,, Nezaustavljivo ridajući Yasmina iz svog pojasa izvuče bodež i do drške ga zagura u njegova prsa. On se ukoči, zatim opusti, a mračni smiješak ostane na njegovim mrtvim usnama. Yasmina se licem bacila na pod pokriven rogožinom stisnutih šaka udarajući po njemu. Vani su gongovi i ogromne školjke tutnjili i grmjeli, svećenici su samima sebi otvarali rane bakrenim noževima.
  5. 5. II. BARBARIN S PLANINA Chunder Shan, upravitelj Peshkhaurija, odložio je svoje zlatno pero i pažljivo pogledao što je napisao na pergamentu koji je nosio njegov službeni pečat. Vladao je on Peshkhaurijem tako dugo zato što je vagao svaku svoju riječ, bilo pisanu bilo izgovorenu. Opasnost rađa oprezom, a samo oprezan čovjek može dugo poživjeti u toj divljoj zemlji gdje se vruće vendhyanske zaravni sljubljuju sa stijenama Himeliansa. Sat jahanja na zapad ili sjever i čovjek prelazi granicu i nađe se među planinama gdje ljudi žive po zakonu noža. Vladar je sam u svojim prostorijama, sjedi za svojim ukrašenim, izrezbarenim stolom od ebanovine. Kroz široki prozor, otvoren zbog hladnog zraka, mogao je vidjeti komad plave himelianske noći što je bila okićena bijelim zvijezdama. Obližnja ograda sad je predstavljala sjenovitu crtu, a kruništa i prorezi jedva da su se nazirali pod mutnim sjajem zvijezda. Vladareva utvrda bila je jaka i nalazila se izvan grada kojega je branila. Povjetarac koji je njihao tapiserije na zidu s ulica Peshkhauria donosio je odjek raznih zvukova – tu i tamo i dijelove jadikovke ili zveket lutnje. Vladar je čitao što je napisao, polako, otvorenim dlanom zasjenjujući oči od svjetla brončane uljanice i mičući usnama. Nejasno, jer čitao je, čuo je bubnjanje konjskih kopita onkraj stražarnice, pa onda grubo obraćanje stražara. Zbog svog pisma nije se na to obazirao. Bilo je naslovljeno na wazama Vendhye pri kraljevskom sudu Ayodhyae i glasilo je, nakon uobičajenih pozdrava: „Neka bude stavljeno na znanje vašoj preuzvišenosti kako sam vjerno slijedio naputke vaše preuzvišenosti. Sedmorica članova plemena dobro su čuvana u zatvoru i ja sam opetovano slao poruku u brda da njihov poglavica osobno dođe i dogovori njihovo oslobađanje. Ali on nije došao, samo je poslao poruku da će, ako ne budu oslobođeni, spaliti Peshkhauri i svoje sedlo pokriti mojom kožom, pa preklinjemo vašu preuzvišenost da popusti. On je sasvim sposoban to pokušati i ja sam utrostručio broj stražara s kopljima. Taj čovjek nije rođeni Afghulijac. Ne mogu precizno predvidjeti njegov sljedeći potez. Ali kako je to želja Devi...’ Ustao je iz svoje bjelokosne stolice i licem se okrenuo prema nadsvođenim vratima, sve u jednom trenutku. Posegnuo je za zakrivljenim mačem što je ležao u svojim ornamentiranim koricama na stolu pa poslušao tko ide. Bila je to žena koja je ušla nenajavljeno, žena čije paučinaste halje nisu prikrivale bogatu opremu ispod njih ništa više nego što su skrivale gipkost i ljepotu njezina visoka, tanašna lika. Prozirni veo prekrivao joj je grudi, a sezao je od frizure od triju zlatnih pletenica što je bila ukrašena zlatnim povezom. Njezine crne oči zurile su ispod vela u zaprepaštenog vladara, no zatim sa zapovjednim zamahom svoje bijele ruke, ona otkrije svoje lice. „Devi!” Upravitelj je svoj nož bacio ispred nje. Iznenađenje i zbunjenost malčice su narušili čvrstoću njegova iskazivanja poštovanja naklonom. Pokazala mu je da se uspravi i on se požuri odvesti je do bjelokosne stolice cijelo vrijeme nagnut do pasa. I njezine prve riječi bile su riječi prijekora. „Vaše veličanstvo! To nije bilo ni najmanje mudro! Granica je nemirna. Neprestano se zbivaju prodori s planina. Došli ste s velikom pratnjom?” „Brojna svita pratila me je do Peshkhaurija”, odgovorila je. „Tamo sam smjestila svoje
  6. 6. ljude i došla do utvrde sa svojom sluškinjom, Gitarom.” Chunder Shan je zaječao od straha. „Devi! Vi ne shvaćate opasnost. Na sat jahanja odavde brda vrve od barbara koji su se specijalizirali u ubijanju i pljačkanju. Žene su otete, a muškarci su pobijeni između utvrde i grada. Peshkhauri nije poput vaših južnih provincija...” „Ali ja sam ovdje, i neozlijeđena sam”, prekinula ga je pomalo nestrpljivo. „Stražarima na vratima pokazala sam svoj prsten s pečatom, i jednom pred vašim vratima, i oni su mu dopustili da dođem nenajavljena. Ne poznaju me, ali pretpostavljaju kako sam tajni teklić iz Ayodhye. Nemojmo tratiti vrijeme. Niste primili poruku od poglavice barbara?” „Ništa osim prijetnji i kletvi, Devi. On je oprezan i sumnjičav. Smatra kako je riječ o zamci, za što ga i možda i ne treba kriviti. Kshatriyanci se baš uvijek i ne drže svojih obećanja ljudima s planine.” „Moramo ga prisiliti na dogovor!” upala je Yasmina snažno stegnuvši šake. „Ne razumijem.” Upravitelj je zavrtio glavom. „Kad se zbilo da sam uhvatio tih sedam brđana, to sam prijavio wazamu, kao što je i običaj, a zatim, prije nego što ću ih objesiti, stigla je zapovijed da ih poštedim i krenem u pregovore s njihovim poglavicom. To sam i učinio, ali taj je tvrdoglav, kao što sam i rekao. To su ljudi iz afghulijskog plemena, ali on je stranac sa zapada – zove se Conan. Zaprijetio sam da ću ih objesiti sutra u zoru ako ne dođe.” „Bravo!” povikala je Devi. „Dobro ste učinili. A ja ću vam reći zašto sam izdala takve naredbe. Moj brat...”, zamucala je, zakašljala se i upravitelj pogne glavu uobičajenom gestom poštovanja za umrlog vladara. „Kralja Vendhye uništila je magija”, rekla je na kraju. „Moj život sad je posvećen samo uništenju njegovih ubojica. Na samrti dao mi je trag i ja ću ga slijediti. Pročitala sam knjigu Skelosa i razgovarala s bezimenim pustinjacima u pećinama ispod Jhelaija. Saznala sam kako ga je i tko ubio. Njegovi neprijatelji bili su crni proroci s planine Yimsha.” „Asura!” prišapnuo je Chunder Shan sav blijed. Njezine oči ga presjeku. „Bojite ih se?” „Tko se njih ne boji, vaše veličanstvo?” odgovorio je. „To su crni vragovi što opsjedaju nenastanjene planine onkraj Zhaibara. Međutim, mudraci kažu kako se oni rijetko miješaju u živote smrtnih ljudi.” „Ne znam zašto su mi ubili brata”, odgovorila je. „Ali zaklela sam se na oltaru Asure da ću ih uništiti! A za taj cilj potrebna mi je pomoć čovjeka s druge strane granice. Kshatriyska vojska, bez pomoći, nikada neće stići do Yimshae.” „Jest”, progunđao je Chunder Shan. „Istina je to što kažete. Borbe će biti na svakom koraku puta, dugokosi gorštaci sa svake litice bacat će kamenje i po svakoj dolini ganjati nas sa svojim dugačkim mačevima. Turanianci su jednom prošli Himeliansom, ali koliko ih se vratilo u Khurusun? Nekolicina njih koji su izbjegli mačevima Kshatriyanaca, nakon kralja, vašeg brata, porazili su neprijatelja na rijeci Jhumda kako bi ponovno vidjeli Secunderam.” „I zato ja moram imati pod kontrolom ljude s druge strane granice”, rekla je, „ljude koji znaju put do planine Yimsha...” „Ali plemena se boje crnih proroka i izbjegavaju prokletu planinu”, ispalio je vladar. „Poglavica, Conan, također ih se boji?” pitala je. „Pa, što se toga tiče”, mumljao je upravitelj, „sumnjam da postoji išta čega se taj vrag boji.” „Tako su mi i rekli. Dakle, imamo čovjeka s kojim se moram dogovoriti. On želi da oslobodimo njegovu sedmorku. Jako dobro. Njihova otkupnina bit će glave crnih proroka!” Njezin je glas grmio od mržnje dok je izgovarala zadnje riječi i rukama se udarala po bokovima.
  7. 7. Izgledala je kao utjelovljenje nagona dok je stajala tamo s glavom visoko u zraku i nadutih grudi. Ponovno je vladar kleknuo, jer dio je njegove mudrosti bila spoznaja da žena u takvom emocionalnom stanju jednako je opasna za sve oko sebe poput kobre. „Bit će kako vi želite, vaše veličanstvo.” Tada, kad se malo smirila, on ustane i usudi je se upozoriti. „Ne mogu predvidjeti kako će reagirati poglavica Conan. Plemenski ljudi uvijek su buntovni i imam razloga vjerovati kako su ih izaslanici Turanianaca uznemirili i da zato jašu na naše granice. Kao što vaše veličanstvo zna, Turanianci su se naselili u Secunderamu i ostalim sjevernim gradovima, pa su tako planinska plemena ostala nepokorena. Kralj Yezdigerd dugo je gledao na jug s pohlepnom žudnjom i možda se nadajući da će doći do blaga koje nije mogao osvojiti oružjem. Pomislio sam da bi Conan mogao biti njihov špijun.” „Vidjet ćemo to”, odgovorila je ona. „Ako voli svoje sljedbenike, u zoru će biti pred vratima kako bi pregovarao. Noć ću provesti u utvrdi. U Peshkhauri sam došla prerušena i svoju sam svitu smjestila u prenoćiše umjesto u palaču. Osim mojih ljudi, samo vi znate da sam ovdje.” „Otpratit ću vas u vaše prostorije, vaše veličanstvo”, rekao je upravitelj. I kad su izašli kroz vrata, on je pozvao ratnika na straži, koji je krenuo iza njih držeći koplje u stavu pozdrava. Sluškinja je čekala ispred vrata, pod velom jednako kao i njezina gospodarica, i ta grupa krene širokim, zavojitim hodnikom što bio je osvijetljen bakljama koje su dimile. Stigli su do prostorija rezerviranih za posjet uglednika – generala i potkraljeva, uglavnom. Nikada prije nitko iz kraljevske obitelji nije bio u ovome dvorcu. Chunder Shan neprestano je imao osjećaj kako svita nije bila prikladna za tako istaknutu osobnost kao što je bila Devi. Premda se ona trudila da se on ugodno osjeća u njezinoj nazočnosti, njemu je bilo drago kad mu je dala slobodno te se on klanjajući izvuče kroz vrata. Sva posluga utvrde bila je pozvana da služi njegovoj kraljevskoj gošći, premda on nije otkrivao njezin identitet, i postavio je odred kopljanika ispred njezinih vrata, a među njima bio je čovjek koji je čuvao i njegova vlastita vrata. Sav zaposlen zaboravio je staviti drugog čovjeka. Upravitelj nije odmaknuo daleko kad se Yasmi-na iznenada nečeg sjetila, što je htjela s njim prodiskutirati i što joj je prije promaknulo. Bila je riječ o posljednjim potezima Kerima Shaha, uglednika iz Iranstana, koji je neko vrijeme živio u Peshkhauriju, a prije nego je otišao na sudište Ayodhye. Postojala je maglovita sumnja da se čovjek uznemirio kad je te večeri viđen u Peshkhauriju. Pitala se da li ju je slijedio iz Ayodhye. Budući da je Devi bila takva kakva je bila, ona nije ponovno pozvala upravitelja, nego je sama izjurila na hodnik i pohitala prema njegovoj sobi. * * * Chunder Shan ušao je u svoju sobu, zatvorio vrata i došao k svojem stolu. Uzeo je pismo koje je napisao i poderao ga na komadiće. Jedva da je to napravio kad začuje kako je nešto nježno palo na ogradu do njegova prozora. Pogledao je i ugledao lik čiji su se obrisi nakratko pokazali nasuprot zvijezda. Trenutak kasnije čovjek lagano uskoči u sobu. Svjetlo se odbijalo od dugačke, čelične oštrice u njegovoj ruci. „Pssst!” upozorio je. „Nemojte dizati galamu jer ste odmah gotovi!” Upravitelj zaustavi svoj pokret prema maču na stolu. Bio je unutar dosega metar dugačkog zhinbarskog noža što se blistao u ruci tog uljeza, a nemala brzina gorštaka bila mu je dobro poznata. Uljez je bio visok čovjek, istovremeno snažan i gibak. Bio je odjeven poput gorštaka, no njegov preplanuo lik i prodorne plave oči nisu odgovarale takvoj odjeći. Chunder Shan nikada nije vidio takvog čovjeka. Nije bio s istoka nego neki barbar sa zapada. Međutim njegov izgled bio je toliko neobuzdan i opasan kao i u svakog dugokosog plemenskog čovjeka što obitava na
  8. 8. planinama Ghulistana. „Dolazite noću poput lopova”, rekao je upravitelj malčice se pribravši, premda bio je svjestan da nema straže koju bi mogao pozvati. No, gorštak to nije mogao znati. „Popeo sam se na bedem”, zarežao je uljez. „Stražar je provirio glavom iznad kruništa baš u pravom trenutku da ga udarim drškom noža.” „Vi ste Conan?” „Tko drugi? U planine poslali ste poruku kako želite da dođem i razgovaram s vama. Pa, tako mi Kroma, došao sam! Držite se dalje od tog stola ili ću vas rasporiti.” „Samo sam želio sjesti”, odgovorio je upravitelj pažljivo se smjestivši u bjelokosnu stolicu koju je odmaknuo od stola. Conan uznemireno stane ispred njega, sumnjičavo promatrajući vrata i prolazeći palcem po svom dugačkom nožu. Nije hodao kao neki Afghulijac i bio je grub tamo gdje čovjek s istoka inače bude profinjen. „Imaš sedmoricu mojih ljudi”, reče on oštro. „Odbio si otkupninu koju sam ti ponudio. Kojeg vraga želiš?” „Hajde da mi dogovorimo uvjete”, odgovorio je Chunder Shan oprezno. „Uvjete?” u njegovu glasu osjetio se bijes. „Kako ti to misliš? Nisam li ti ponudio zlato?” Chunder Shan se nasmijao. „Zlato? U Peshkhauriju ima više zlata nego si ga ti ikada vidio.” „Lažljivče”, uzvratio je Conan. „Vidio sam ja još i koliko zlatarnica u Khurusumu.” „Onda više nego što ih je Afghulijac ikada vidio”, ispravio se je Chunder Shan. ,,I to je samo kap sveg bogatstva Vendhye. Zašto bismo mi htjeli zlato? Bilo bi nam pametnije objesiti tu sedmoricu lopova.” Conan izgovori otrovnu kletvu, a dugačka oštrica mača zadrhti u njegovoj ruci kad su se mišići napeli. „Raskolit ću ti glavu kao zrelu dinju!” Divlji, plavi žar bljeskao se u gorštakovim očima, no Chunder Shan slegnuo je ramenima cijelo vrijeme s jednim okom na oštrom čeliku. „Lako me možeš ubiti i vjerojatno nakon toga pobjeći preko zida. Ali to neće spasiti sedmoricu pripadnika plemena. Moji ljudi sigurno će ih objesiti. A ti ljudi glavni su među Afghulijcima.” „Znam ja to”, procijedio je Conan. „Pleme reži poput vukova na mene zato što nisam osigurao njihovo puštanje. Jednostavnim riječima reci mi što želiš jer, Kroma mi, ako nema drugog načina, ja ću podići svoju hordu i dovesti je pred sama vrata Peshkhaurija! Gledajući tog čovjeka što je stajao u raskoraku, s mačem u ruci i vatrom u očima, Chunder Shan nije ni sumnjao da nije to u stanju napraviti. Upravitelj nije vjerovao da bi ijedna planinska horda mogla zauzeti Peshkhauri, ali nije želio opustošiti okolicu. „Imamo jednu misiju koju moraš izvršiti”, rekao je birajući riječi najbolje što je znao. „Imamo...” Conan je odskočio istovremeno stegnutih usana glavu okrećući prema vratima. Njegove barbarske uši začule su brzi korak mekanih papuča s druge strane vrata. U sljedećem trenutku vrata su bila širom otvorena i tanašan lik u svili hitro uđe, zalupi vratima. Tada se zaledi kad ugleda gorštaka. Chunder Shan je skočio, srce mu je udaralo u ustima. „Devi!” povikao je nehotično od straha gubeći glavu. „Devi!” Ovo je bilo poput eksplozivnog eha s gorštakovih usana. Chunder Shan shvatio je ovo prepoznavanje i primijetio trenutni plamen što se pojavio u plavim očima. Upravitelj je očajnički povikao i posegnuo za mačem, međutim gorštak se pomaknuo razornom moći uragana.
  9. 9. Skočio je, oborio upravitelja divljim udarcem drškom mača, pokupio Devi mišićavom rukom i požurio prema prozoru. Chunder Shan davao je sve od sebe da se podigne. Vidio je tog čovjeka kako je u trenu prešao preko ruba prozora dok su iza njega lepršale svilene skuti, kao i bijeli udovi njegove kraljevske zarobljenice. Čuo je i njegovo raspaljeno, radosno režanje: ,,E sad se ti usudi objesiti moje ljude!” S tim riječima Conan sklizne preko ograde i nestane. Divlji krik dopre do upraviteljevih ušiju. „Straža! Straža!” urlikao je upravitelj boreći se da ne padne i pijano hrleći prema vratima. Širom ih je otvorio i skočio u hodnik. Njegovi povici odzvanjali su duž prolaza, ratnici su se ustrčali, pa onda stali blejati kad su vidjeli kako se upravitelj drži za svoju razbijenu glavu s koje je kapala krv. „Odmah s kopljanicima!” režao je. „Dogodila se otmica!” Čak i u svojoj mahnitosti imao je dovoljno pameti da ne izlane cijelu istinu. Nakratko se zaustavio kad je čuo iznenadno udaranje kopita, užasan krik i divlji poklič barbarske radosti. Upravitelj je, praćen zbunjenim stražarima, požurio prema stubama. U dvorištu utvrde odred kopljanika stajao je pokraj osedlanih konja spremnih da zajašu i na najmanji mig. Chunder Shan vodio je svoj odred jureći za bjeguncem, premda je u glavi osjećao vrtoglavicu pa se s obje ruke morao držati za sedlo. Nije otkrio identitet žrtve, već jednostavno reče kako je riječ o uglednici koja je nosila kraljevski prsten s pečatom, a koju je oteo poglavica Afghulijaca. Otmičara niti se moglo vidjeti niti čuti, ali znali su kojim će putem on udariti – cestom koja vodi ravno do usta Zhaibara. Nije bilo mjesečine. Seljačke kolibe jedva da su se vidjele pod svjetlom zvijezda. Iza njih gubio se mračni bedem utvrde kao i tornjevi Peshkhaurija. Ispred njih pojavljivali su se crni zidovi Himeliansa.
  10. 10. III. KHEMSA SE KORISTI MAGIJOM U zbrci koja je nastala u utvrdi dok je straža bila odsutna, nitko nije primijetio kako se djevojka, koja je bila u društvu s Devi, provukla kroz veliki nadsvođeni izlaz i nestala u mraku. Krenula je ravno prema gradu pokrivena od glave do pete. Nije išla po otvorenom putu nego je krenula ravno preko polja i strmina izbjegavajući ograde, preskačući kanale za navodnjavanje sa sigurnošću kao da je sredina dana i s takvom lakoćom kao da je bila trenirani muški trkač. Odjeci stražarskih kopita izgubili su se ispod planine prije nego je ona stigla do gradskih zidina. Nije otišla na glavni ulaz, ispred kojeg su se naoružani ljudi naslanjali na koplja i dizali vratove u tami, raspravljajući o neželjenim aktivnostima glede utvrde. Išla je uz zid dok nije došla do određene točke otkuda se vidio vrh tornja iznad grudobrana s kruništem. Stavila je ruke na usta i oglasila se dubokim, neobičnim glasom koji je čudno odjeknuo. Gotovo u istom trenutku na bedemu pojavila se glava i niz zid bijaše spušteno uže. Ona ga uhvati, ugura nogu u ušicu na njegovu kraju i mahne rukom. Tada je brzo i lagano podignuta uz kameni zid. Trenutak kasnije ona se već prebacuje preko ruba i ustaje na ravnom krovu što je pokrivao kuću koja se držala za zid. Na njemu su se nalazila krovna vrata. Čovjek odjeven u devinu kožu, koji je tiho namatao uže, nije pokazivao ni najmanji napor prilikom podizanja odrasle žene uz zid visok dvanaest metara. „Gdje je Kerim Shah?” reče sva zadihana nakon dugačkog trčanja. „Spava dolje u kući. Imaš novosti?” „Conan je oteo Devi iz utvrde i odveo je u planine!” Na brzinu je izblebetala vijesti pa su riječi ugušile jedna drugu. Khemsa nije pokazivao osjećaje nego je samo kimnuo glavom pod turbanom. „Kerimu Shahu bit će drago to čuti”, rekao je. „Čekaj!” Djevojka svoje gipke ruke prebaci oko njegova vrata. Hvatala je zrak, ali ne samo od napora. Oči su joj blistale poput crnih dragulja pod svjetlom zvijezda. Njezino podignuo lice bilo je blizu Khemsaina. Premda je primio zagrljaj, nije ga uzvratio. „Nemoj reći Hyrkaniancu!” zadihano će ona. „Iskoristimo mi sami tu spoznaju! Upravitelj je sa svojim jahačima otišao prema planinama, ali mogao bi mu to ispasti samo lov na duhove. Nikome nije rekao kako je Devi ta koja je oteta. U Peshkhauriju ni u utvrdi to ne zna nitko osim nas.” „Ali na koji način to može biti dobro za nas?” prigovorio je čovjek. „Moji gospodari poslali su me s Kerimom Shahom da mu na svaki način pomognemo...” „Sebi pomogni!” vatreno je uzvratila. „Odbaci uzde!” „Misliš, da više ne slušam svoje gospodare?” prosiktao je i ona je ispod svojih ruku osjetila kako mu se cijelo tijelo ohladilo. „Da!” tresla ga je sva puna bijesa. „I ti si vrač! Zašto bi bio rob i koristio svoje moći samo da bi uzdizao druge? Iskoristi tu vještinu za sebe!” „To je zabranjeno!” Tresao se kao da je u groznici. „Ja nisam jedan od onih iz Crnog kruga. Samo po zapovjedi gospodara ja se usuđujem koristiti znanje koje su mi predali.” „Ali ti ga možeš koristiti!” strastveno mu je dokazivala. „Preklinjem te da to napraviš! Naravno da je Conan oteo Devi i da je drži kao zatočenicu zbog sedam članova plemena u upraviteljevu zatvoru. Uništi ih pa Chunder Shan neće imati koga zamijeniti za Devi. A onda mi
  11. 11. pođimo u planine i otmimo je Afghulijcima. Oni protiv tvojih vradžbina ne mogu ništa sa svojim mačevima. Blago kraljeva Vendhye bit će naša otkupnina, a kad je budemo imali u našim rukama, možemo ih prevariti i prodati je kralju Turana. Imat ćemo bogatstvo kakvo nismo sanjali ni u najluđim snovima. Njime možemo kupiti ratnike. Zauzet ćemo Khorbhul, istisnuti Turaniance iz planina, širiti se na jug – postat ćemo kralj i kraljica cijelog carstva!” Khemsa je i dalje bio sav zadihan, tresao se poput lista dok ga je držala. Pod svjetlom zvijezda vidjelo se kako mu je lice posivjelo, da je bilo pokriveno krupnim kapljama znoja. „Volim te!” zakričala je raspaljeno pripijajući tijelo uz njegovo, gotovo da ga je davila svojim divljim zagrljajem. Tresla ga je popuštajući stisak. „Ja ću od tebe napraviti kralja! Zbog ljubavi prema tebi ja sam izdala svoju gospodaricu. Zbog ljubavi prema meni ti izdaj svoje gospodare! Zašto se bojati crnih proroka? Zbog ljubavi prema meni ti si već jednom prekršio njihove zakone! Sve ih prekrši. Jak si poput njih!” Ledeni čovjek nije se mogao oduprijeti užasnoj vrućini njezine strasti i bijesa. Nerazgovijetnim usklikom on je stisne uz sebe, nagne u stranu i stane obasipati grčevitim poljupcima po očima, licu i usnama. „Učinit ću to!” Glas mu je bio promukao i pun emocija. Teturao je poput pijana čovjeka. „Vještine kojima su me podučili bit će meni na korist, ne na korist mojim gospodarima. Mi ćemo biti vladari svijeta... svijeta...” „Hajdemo onda!” Lagano se izvadivši iz njegova zagrljaja, ona ga uzima za ruku i vodi prema krovnim vratima. „Najprije se moramo uvjeriti kako upravitelj nije razmijenio onih sedam Afghulijaca za Devi.” Kretao se poput čovjeka kojemu se vrti u glavi. Sišli su niz ljestve. Ona je zastala u donjoj prostoriji. Kerim Shah nepokretno je ležao na krevetu. Jedna ruka prekrivala mu je lice kao da je njom uspavane oči štitio od blagog svjetla mjedenih svjetiljki. Povukla je Khemsu za ruku i brzo napravila rez po svom vratu. Khemsa podigne svoju ruke. Ali tada mu se izraz lica promjeni i on se povuče. „Bio mi je zaštitnik”, promumljao je. „Usto, on nam ne može stati na put.” Odveo je djevojku prema vratima koja su vodila do zavojitih stuba. Nakon što se izgubio njihov mekani korak, čovjek na kauču se uspravi. Kerim Shah obriše znoj s čela. Nije se bojao udarca mača, ali bojao se Khemsae kao što se čovjek boji otrovnog gmaza. „Ljudi koji po krovovima kuju zavjere trebali bi imati na umu da tiše razgovaraju”, promumljao je. „Budući da se Khemsa okrenuo protiv svojih gospodara i budući da je on moja jedina poveznica s njima, više ne mogu računati na njihovu pomoć. Odsad sam igram svoju igru.” Ustao je i brzo otišao do stola, izvadio pero i pergament iz svog pojasa te zapisao nekoliko kratkih redaka. „Khosru Khanu, upravitelju Secunderama. Cimmerijanac Conan je oteo Devi Yasminu i odveo je u afghulijska sela. To otvara mogućnost da se dokopamo Devi, jer kralj više nije poželjan. Smjesta pošaljite tri tisuće konjanika. Ja ću ih pričekati u udolini Gurashah s domorodačkim vodičima.” I potpisao ga je imenom koje nije ni najmanje sličilo na Kerim Shah. Onda je iz zlatnog kaveza izvadio goluba pismonošu, na nogu mu pričvrstio pergament što ga je prije toga zamotao, onda stavio u maleni valjak te na kraju pričvrstio zlatnom žicom. Onda je hitro otišao do prozora i bacio pticu u noć. Zalepršala je lepećući krilima, uhvatila pravi smjer i nestala poput brze sjene. Kerim Shah zgrabio je kacigu, mač i plašt, izjurio iz prostorije te se spustio zavojitim stubama. Zatvorske prostorije u Peshkhauriju debelim zidovima bile su odvojene od ostatka grada. U zidu nalazila su se samo jedna željezna, nadsvođena vrata. Iznad luka gorjela je avetinjski
  12. 12. crvena baklja. Pokraj vrata čamio je ratnik s kopljem i oklopom. Ratnik se oslanjao na koplje, s vremena na vrijeme je zijevao, no sad je iznenada poskočio. Nije mu se činilo da je zadrijemao, no ispred njega stajao je čovjek čije približavanje nije primijetio. Čovjek je nosio odjeću od devine kože i zeleni turban. Pod drhtavim svjetlom baklje lice mu je bilo zasjenjeno, no par svjetlucavih očiju iznenađujuće se bljeskao od jeziva plamena. „Tko ide!” pitao je ratnik uperivši koplje. „Tko si?” Premda je vršak koplja dodirivao njegova prsa, nije se činilo kako se je stranac zbunio. Snažnim pogledom ratnika je gledao u oči. „Što morate napraviti?” postavio je neobično pitanje. „Čuvati vrata!” Ratnik je progovorio tupo i mehanički. Stajao je nepokretno poput kipa. Oči su mu bile pomalo staklaste. „Lažeš! Moraš mi se pokoriti! Pogledao si me u oči i tvoja duša više tebi ne pripada. Otvori vrata!” Ukočeno, drvena lica, stražar okrene kotač, iz pojasa izvadi veliki ključ, ugura ga u veliku ključanicu i širom otvori vrata. Tada pozorno stane tupa pogleda zagledan ravno ispred sebe. Žena spuzne iz tame i požudno uhvati hipnotizera za ruku. „Neka nam pribavit konje, Khemsa”, šapnula je. „Nema potrebe” odgovorio je Rakhsha. Blago je povisio glas obraćajući se stražaru. „Od tebe više nema koristi. Ubij se!” Poput čovjeka u transu, ratnik položi koplje u dno zida, oštricu postavi na svoje tijelo, tik ispod rebara. Tada se polako i tromo stane svom svojom težinom spuštati niz oštricu. Koplje ga je probolo i izašlo mu između ramena. Otpuzao je niz kopljište i ono je cijelom dužinom prošlo kroz njega. Na kraju izgledalo je poput grozomorne stabljike što mu je izrasla iz leđa. Djevojka je zurila dolje u njega u morbidnoj opčinjenosti. Khemsa ju je uhvatio za ruku i poveo je kroz vrata. Baklje su osvjetljivale uski prostor između vanjskog zida i onog nižeg unutrašnjeg, a u kojem su se u pravilnim razmacima nalazila nadsvođena vrata. Jedan ratnik hodao je tim područjem, a kad su se vrata otvorila, on se je nehajno približio siguran u svoju spoznaju o zatvorskoj sigurnosti i nije ni najmanje sumnjao u ništa sve dok se Khemsa i djevojka nisu pojavili na vratima. Rakhsha nije gubio vrijeme na hipnozu, premda je njegov čin očarao djevojku. Stražar je prijeteći spustio koplje i otvorio usta da poviče i uzbuni kopljanike što su bili po stražarnicama na svakom kraju prolaza. Khemsa je lijevom rukom, kao da je bila riječ o slamčici, koplje gurnuo u stranu i desnicom zamahnuo naprijed-natrag – činilo se kao da je njome nježno dotaknuo stražarev vrat. On bez ispuštenog glasa padne na lice dok mu se glava tresla na slomljenom vratu. Khemsa ga nije niti pogledao već je samo otišao ravno prema jednim nadsvođenim vratima i otvoreni dlan položio na tešku brončanu bravu. Vrata se otvore uz zvukove lomljave. Dok ga je djevojka slijedila pri ulasku, vidjela je debelu tikovinu smrskanu u iverje, brončani zasuni bili su izvijeni i izbačeni iz ležišta, a glomazne šarke pokidane i rastavljene. Ni četrdesetak ljudi sa stotinu kilograma teškim ovnom za probijanje vrata ne bi ih tako razvalili. Khemsa je bio lud od slobode i pokazivao je svoju jakost, uživao je u svojoj moći i razbacivao se svojom snagom poput nekog mladog diva koji nepotrebno napinje svoje mišiće, pucajući od ponosa na svoju srčanost. Razvaljena vrata vodila su u maleno dvorište u kojem je svijetlila baklja. Nasuprot vrata nalazila se velika željezna rešetka. Vidjela se je jedna dlakava ruka koja je držala jednu šipku. U tami blistale su bjeloočnice. Khemsa je trenutak šutke stajao i zagledao se u sjene iz kojih su one blistave oči
  13. 13. uzvraćale pogled plamteće žestine. Tada je rukom posegnuo u svoj plašt. Otvorio je šaku iz koje blistava prašina poleti i padne na pod. Istovremeno plamen zelene vatre obasja ovaj ograđeni prostor. Nakratko bljesak u svakom detalju osvijetli sedmoricu ljudi iza rešetki koji su nepomično stajali. Bilo su to visoki, dugokosi ljudi u poderanoj gorštačkoj odjeći. Nisu ništa govorili, ali u njihovim očima gorio je strah od smrti dok su im dlakavi prsti gnječili željezne šipke. Vatre je nestalo, no žar se nije ugasio – ostala je drhtava lopta svjetlucavog zelenila što je pulsirala na kamenim pločama pred nogama Khemsae. Plemenski ljudi promatrali su je raskolačenih očiju. Treperilo je, sjalo je i dalje – pretvorilo se u svijetleći zeleni dim što se kovitlao u zraku. Uvijao se i lomio poput velike, crne zmije, a onda se dalje širio i valjao u blistavim naborima i krugovima. Pretvorio se u oblak što je nečujno klizio iznad kamenih ploča – ravno prema rešetki. Ljudi su široka pogleda promatrali kako im prilazi – rešetka je drhtala od stiska njihovih očajnih prstiju. Usne okružene bradom su se rastvorile, ali zvuk se nije čuo. Tada se zeleni oblak omota oko rešetke i sakrije ih od pogleda. Poput magle prostruji kroz rešetku i sakrije ljude što su bili unutra. Iz gustih kovitlaca pojavi se zvuk gušenja – kao da se čovjek iznenada našao ispod površine vode. To je bilo sve. Khemsa dotakne ruku djevojke koja je stajala otvorenih usta i široko otvorenih očiju. Ona mehanički pođe s njim pogledavajući preko svog ramena. Izmaglica se već rijedila. Pokraj rešetke vidjela je par stopala u sandalama, prsti su bili okrenuti prema podu – uspjela je razabrati nejasne obrise sedmero nepomičnih, ispruženih likova. „A sad po najbržeg konja što je ikad uzgojen u staji nekog smrtnika”, rekao je Khemsa. „U Afghulistanu ćemo biti prije zore.”
  14. 14. IV. SUSRET U PROLAZU Yasmina Devi nikako se nije mogla jasno sjetiti detalja svoje otmice. Zaprepastilo ju je neočekivano nasilje. Imala je tek nejasan osjećaj o vrtlogu događaja – zastrašujući stisak snažnog čovjeka, vatrene oči svog otimača i njegova vrućeg daha na svojoj koži. Skočio je kroz prozor, na ogradu, ludo trčao preko bedema i kovova dok je nju ledio strah, bezobzirno se spustio niz uže zavezano za krunište bedema. Spustio se gotovo bez držanja dok mu se njegov oteti plijen omatao oko mišićava ramena – sve se to na tako zbunjen način ispreplelo u Devinu umu. Nešto življe sačuvala su se sjećanja dok je s njom trčao među sjene drveća, noseći je poput djeteta, kako je skočio u sedlo divljeg bhalkhanaskog pastuha koji je hrzao i propinjao se. Onda se pojavljuje osjećaj letenja. Kopita u trku po putu od kremena po kojem se pastuh verao i gdje su frcale bolne, goruće iskre. Kad se djevojčin um malo razbistrio, prvi osjećaji koju su se pojavili bili su oni plamenog bijesa i srama. Bila je prestrašena. Vladari zlatnih kraljevstava južno od Himeliansa malo su toga držali svetim – a ona je bila Devi od Vendhye! Strah se premetnuo u kraljevsku srdžbu. Ona je ljutito povikala i počela se otimati. Ona, Yasmina, da bude odnijeta na sedlu gorštačkog poglavice kao neka bludnica s tržnice! On jedva da je napeo svoje ogromne mišiće dok se ona otimala. Po prvi put u svojem životu ona je iskusila prisilu nadmoćne fizičke snage. Njegove je ruke osjećala poput željeza oko svojih nježnih udova. Bacio je pogled na nju i široko se nasmijao. Njegovi su zubi bijelo bljesnuli pod svjetlom zvijezda. Uzde su labavo ležale na uzbibanoj pastuhovoj grivi. Svaki mišić i tetiva velike životinje bili su napeti dok je posrtao po litici. Međutim, Conan je opušteno sjedio u sedlu, gotovo bezbrižno, jašući poput kentaura. „Ti gorštački psu!” promucala je drhteći od srama, ljutnje i shvaćanja koliko je bespomoćna. „Ti se usuđuješ... usuđuješ...! Životom ćeš ovo platiti! Kamo me vodiš?” ,,U sela Afghulistana”, odgovorio je bacajući pogled preko ramena. Iza njih, onkraj litica koje su prošli, baklje su obasjavale zidove utvrde, a treptaji vatre iznutra svjedočili su kako su velika vrata otvorena. I on se nasmije i iz njega izađe dah snažan poput vjetra s planina. „Upravitelj je poslao svoje jahače za nama”, nasmijao se. „Tako mu Kroma, bit će to prava trka! Što misliš, Devi, hoće li platiti sedam života za princezu Kshatriya?” „Poslat će vojsku da objesi tebe i te tvoje vragove”, obećala mu je uvjerena u to. On se s užitkom nasmije i prebaci je u ugodniji položaj na svojim rukama. Međutim, ona je to dočekala kao novo nasilje i ponovno krenula u svoju uzaludnu borbu, ali onda je shvatila kako ga njezini napori samo zabavljaju. Usto, njezina lagana svilena odjeća, koja je lepršala na vjetru, bila je grozno uneređena zbog otimanja. Zaključila je kako će podrugljivo prepuštanje sad biti ponosniji čin, pa se odala mirovanju. Osjetila je kako se čak i njezin bijes topio od strahopoštovanja dok su išli prema ustima klanca. Izgledala su poput velikih, crnih ralja i bila omeđena još crnjim zidovima što su se uzdizali poput ogromnih bedema da im zapriječe put. Sve je to izgledalo kao da je gigantski nož zasjekao u živi kamen Zhaibara. Usto, strme litice sezale su stotinama metara uvis i usta klanca bila su mračna poput mržnje. Čak ni Conan nije ispred sebe vidio kako treba, ali znao je tu stazu čak i noću. I znajući kako naoružani ljudi pod svjetlom zvijezda jašu iza njega, nije usporavao pastuha. Ogromna neman još nije pokazivala znakove umora. Grmio je putom što je išao
  15. 15. dolinom, penjao se po litici, vukao se po uskom grebenu gdje je izdajnički škriljevac tražio samo malo neopreznosti, da bi na kraju došao na stazu koja je prolazila rubom desnog zida. Čak ni Conan u toj tami nije mogao opaziti zasjedu što su je postavili plemenski ljudi Zhaibara. Kad su kroz crna usta ušli u ždrijelo prolaza, koplje zapara zrak i zabije se u napeta pastuhova pleća. Velika životinja u pola koraka padne naglavce, prevrne se te ugine drhteći i cvileći. Međutim Conan je prepoznao o kakvom je napadu riječ i djelovao je hitro poput čelične opruge. Kad je konj pao, on je odskočio držeći djevojku u zraku kako bi je zaštitio od oštrog kamenja. Okrenuo se poput mačke, gurnuo je u udubinu u stijeni i, izvadivši nož, zakotrljao se u tamu. Yasmina, zbunjena brzinom i događajima, nije bila u potpunosti sigurna što se dogodilo. Samo je vidjela nejasni obris što je odjurio u tamu, bose noge što su mekano tapkale po stijeni, poderanu odjeću što je lepršala iza nje nošena vjetrom što ga je stvarala njegova brzina. Vidjela je bljesak željeza, čula je prasak udarca, odbijanje i uzvraćanje, lomljenje kostiju lubanje što ju je razbio Conanov dugački mač. Conan je odskočio unatrag i šćućurio se u zaklonu od kamenja. U mraku ljudi su se kretali i odjednom začuo se snažan glas koji je riknuo: „Što je, vi psi! Bježite? Tamo, prokleti bili, i zgrabite ih!„ Conan je gledao, zurio u tamu da bi onda podigao svoj glas. „Yar Afzal! Jesi li to ti?” Začula se kletva od zaprepaštenja, pa glas koji oprezno reče: „Conan? Jesi li to ti, Conan?” „Jesam!” Cimmerijanac se smijao. „Izađi, ti stari ratni psu. Ubio sam jednog tvog čovjeka.” Među stijenama dogodi se kretanje, zasvijetli mutno svjetlo, zatim se pojavi plamen i krene prema njemu. Dok mu se približavao, srdita bradata prilika izroni iz mraka. Čovjek koji je nosio baklju držao ju je visoko. Sad ju je stavio ispred sebe i ispružio vrat da pogleda iza stijena gdje je obasjao zakrivljenu sablju. Conan stupi naprijed, u tok umetne svoj mač, a drugi zagrmi s pozdravom. „Je, to je Conan! Izađite iza stijena, psi! To je Conan!” Ostali se stisnu u treptavom krugu svjetla – divlji, u dronjcima, bradati muškarci s očima kao u vukova i dugačkim oštricama u rukama. Nisu vidjeli Yasminu jer bila je sklonjena iza Conanova velika tijela. Dok je zurila iz udubine, po prvi put te večeri osjetila je ledeni strah. Ti su ljudi izgledali više poput vukova nego ljudskih bića. „Koga vi to noću lovite u Zhaibaru, Yar Afzal?” pitao je Conan krupnog čovjeka što se smješkao poput dlakavog vukodlaka. „Tko zna što bi moglo noću proći kroz klanac? Mi Wazulijci smo noćne ptice. Ali otkuda ti, Conan?” „Imam zatvorenika”, odgovorio je Cimmerijanac. Maknuo se je u stranu i otkrio sklonjenu djevojku. Posegnuo je dugačkom rukom u pukotinu i svu je drhtavu izvukao. Više ništa nije ostalo od njezina imperijalnog držanja. Bojažljivo je zurila u krug bradatih lica što su je okruživali i bila zahvalna na snažnoj ruci koja ju je posesivno stezala. Bakljom je posvijetljeno bliže k njoj i u krugu začuju se uzdisaji. „Ona je moja zarobljenica”, upozorio je Conan oštro zureći u čovjeka na tlu kojega je ubio i čija je stopala obasjavao svjetlosni prsten. „Vodim je u Afghulistan, ali vi ste mi ubili konja, a Kshatriyanci su mi za petama.” „Hajde s nama u moje selo”, predložio je Yar Afzal. ,,U klancu imamo skrivene konje. U tami nas ne mogu slijediti. Kažeš da su ti za petama?”
  16. 16. „Tako su blizu da već čujem zvukove kopita po stijenama”, mrko odgovorio je Conan. Odmah su se pokrenuli. Baklja je ugašena i likovi u dronjcima stopili su se s tamom poput kakvih fantoma. Conan je u ruke uzeo Devi. Nije se opirala. Stjenovito tlo ozlijedilo je njezine tanašne nožice u mekanim papučama. Osjećala se je veoma maleno i bespomoćno u toj surovoj praiskonskoj tami među tim ogromnim, mrkim liticama. Osjećajući njezino drhtanje na vjetru što je zavijao u klancu, Conan strgne poderani plašt sa svojih ramena i njime je omota. Također joj je u uho šapnuo upozorenje i naredio joj da ništa ne govori. Ona nije čula udaljene udarce kopita po kamenju koje je bilo upozorenje za gorštake oštra sluha. Međutim, bila je i previše uplašena da se ne bi pokorila. Nije mogla vidjeti ništa osim nekoliko blijedih zvijezda, no po još većoj tami shvatila je kada su ušli u usta klanca. Oko njih sve se komešalo, konji su se nemirno kretali. Nekoliko grubih riječi i Conan se popeo na konja čovjeka kojeg je ubio, podigao djevojku i stavio je ispred sebe. Poput fantoma, osim zveketa potkova, skupina se izgubila u sjenovitom klancu. Iza sebe na putu ostavili su mrtvog konja i mrtvog čovjeka. Njih su za manje od pola sata pronašli jahači iz utvrde, koji su čovjeka prepoznali kao Wazulijca i izvukli svoje zaključke. Bila je udobno i toplo smještena u otimačeve ruke, pa se Yasmini počelo spavati. Kretanje konja, premda nepravilno, sad gore sad dolje, ipak je u sebi sadržavalo određeni ritam, koji je u kombinaciji s umorom i emotivnom iscrpljenošću izazvao san. Izgubila je svaki osjećaj za vrijeme i smjer. Kretali su se lagano kroz gustu tamu u kojoj je ona povremeno vidjela mutne odbljeske ogromnih klisura što su sezale uvis poput crnih bedema ili velikih stijena što su podržavale zvijezde. Povremeno bi čula i kako odzvanja ta praznina ili čula vjetar što je iz vrtoglavih visina hladan puhao oko nje. Polako su te stvari izblijedjele u sanjivoj nesvijesti u kojoj su zveket kopita i škripanje sjedala bili samo nevažni zvukovi sna. Tek je maglovito bila svjesna da je kretanje prestalo, da je spuštena dolje i nošena nekoliko koraka. Onda je položena na nešto mekano i šuštavo i nešto, možda preklopljeni kaput, stavljeno joj je pod glavu, a plašt u koji bila je ogrnuta pažljivo je položen oko nje. Čula je smijeh Yar Afzala. „Rijetka nagrada, Conan. Srodna duša za poglavicu Afghulijaca.” „Nije za mene”, zagrmio je Conan svojim odgovorom. „Ova bludnica će otkupiti sedam života mojih ljudi, duša im prokletih.” Bilo je to zadnje što je čula jer utonula je u san bez snova. Spavala je dok su naoružani ljudi jahali mračnim planinama i dok je sudbina kraljevstva bila na rubu. Sjenovite stijene i litice te noći odzvanjale su zvukom kopita konja u trku, a zvijezde su obasjavale kacige i zakrivljene oštrice. Ljudi kao vukodlaci što su opsjedali te litice zurili su u tamu klanca i stijene pitajući se što je još osim njih bilo u pokretu. Bila je grupica ljudi koja je s izmoždenim konjima ušla u crna usta usjeka dok se gubio zvuk brzih kopita. Njihov vođa, skladno građeni čovjek pod šljemom i pozlaćenim plaštem, upozoravajući je podigao ruku dok su njegovi jahači jurili. Onda se blago nasmijao. „Sigurno su izgubili trag! Inače bi već shvatili kako je Conan stigao u afghulijska sela. Trebat će mnogo jahača da se isprazni ta košnica. Već u zoru eskadroni će jahati prema Zhaibaru.” „Ako se na planinama zarati, bit će i plijena”, mumljao je glas iza njega, i to na dijalektu Irakzaijaca. „Bit će ratnog plijena”, odgovorio je čovjek pod kacigom. „Ali nama je prvi posao stići u dolinu Gurashaha i pričekati konjanike koji će prije zore dojahati južno od Secunderama.” Podigao je svoje uzde i izjahao iz klanca. Njegovi ljudi krenu za njim – trideset odrpanih fantoma pod svjetlom zvijezda.
  17. 17. V. CRNI PASTUH Sunce je bilo poprilično visoko kad se Yasmina probudila. Nije se stresla i onda tupo zurila čudeći se gdje se nalazi. Probudila se potpuno svjesna svega što se dogodilo. Njezini nježni udovi ukočili su se od duge vožnje, a njezino tijelo kao da je još uvijek osjećalo kontakt s mišićavom rukom koja ju je cijelo vrijeme nosila. Ležala je na kožuhu što je bio položen na podlogu od lišća na tvrdom, prljavom podu. Presavijeni kožni kaput bio joj je ispod glave, a ona sama bila je ogrnuta otrcanim plaštem. Nalazila se u velikoj prostoriji grubih zidova podignutih od sirova kamena i ožbukanih blatom što ga je osušilo sunce. Teške grede podržavale su isto takav krov, na kojem nalazila su se vratašca do kojih vodile su ljestve. U debelim zidovima nije bilo prozora, samo uski otvori. Bila su tu i jedna vrata, čvrsta i brončana, koja su sigurno bila plijen iz nekog vendhyanskog pograničnog tornja. Na drugoj strani nalazio se široki otvor, bez vrata, koji je bio zaštićen s nekoliko tvrdih, drvenih stupova. Iza njih Yasmina je vidjela crnog pastuha koji je žvakao hrpu suhe trave. Ova građevina bila je utvrda, obitavalište ljudi i staja – sve u jednom. Na drugom kraju prostorije neka djevojka u vesti i vrećastim hlačama gorštačkih žena čučala je pokraj malene vatre te je pripremala komade mesa na željeznoj rešetci položenoj na kamenje. U zidu nalazila se čađava pukotina, nekoliko desetaka centimetara od poda, pa je nešto dima pronalazilo svoj put napolje. Ostatak je plovio prostorijom u obliku plavih kovrča. Gorštačka djevojka preko ramena je pogledala Yasminu pokazujući svoje odvažno, zgodno lice, pa se zatim vratila kuhanju. Vani su brujali glasovi. Tada se vrata naglo otvore i uđe Conan. Izgledao je ogromniji nego ikada prije dok je iza njega sjalo jutarnje sunce. Yasmina je primijetila i neke detalje koji su joj pobjegli noć prije. Njegova je odjeća bila čista i nije bila u dronjcima. Široki bakhariotski opasač, koji je držao njegov mač u urešenu toku, mogao je biti i dio opreme nekog kraljevića. Ispod košulje mogao se nazrijeti i krasan turanianski oklop. „Vaša zarobljenica je budna, Conan”, reče Wazulijka. On nešto progunđa, dođe do vatre i komada ovčetine u kamenoj posudi. Djevojka koja je čučala mu se nasmijala, pomalo podrugljivo, a on joj uzvrati divljim smiješkom, zakvači je nogom ispod bedra i prevrne na pod. Činilo se da je njoj bila zabavna ova gruba i neslana šala, ali Conan na nju više nije obraćao pažnju. Izvadio je odnekuda ogroman komad kruha, zgrabio bakreni vrč vina i odnio to Yasmini, koja je ustala sa svog ležaja i sumnjičavo ga promatrala. „Gruba hrana za Devi, djevojko, ali najbolje što mi imamo”, progunđao je. „Na kraju, napunit će ti trbuh.” Spustio je pliticu na pod, a ona je odjednom postala svjesna velike gladi. Ništa nije govorila. Sjela je prekriženih nogu na pod i zdjelu uzela u svoje krilo. Počela je jesti, prstima, jer to je bilo jedino što je imala od pribora za jelo. Napokon, sposobnost prilagodbe jedna je od osobina prave aristokracije. Conan je stajao gledajući je dolje palčevima se držeći za opasač. Nikad nije sjedio prekriženih nogu, jer bila je to istočnjačka moda. „Gdje se nalazim?” pitala je iznenada. „U kolibi Yar Afzala, poglavice Khurum Wazulijaca”, odgovorio je. „Afghulistan je popriličan broj kilometara daleko na zapadu. Ovdje ćemo se skrivati neko vrijeme. Kshatriyanci su zbog tebe navalili na planine – nekoliko njihovih eskadrona plemena su već presjekla.” „Što ćeš učiniti?” pitala je.
  18. 18. „Držati te sve dok Chunder Shan ne bude voljan zamijeniti te za mojih sedam krivokradica”, progunđao je. „Wazulijske žene cijede tintu iz lišća shokija, pa kasnije možeš napisati pismo upravitelju.” Stresla se od blage navale svoje vladarske ljutnje kad je pomislila na kako su se sulud način izjalovili njezini planovi, kako je postala zarobljenica te ljudine koju je namjeravala podjarmiti svojoj moći. Bacila je zdjelu s ostacima jela i sva bijesna skočila na noge. „Neću ja pisati nikakvo pismo! Ako me ne vratiš natrag, objesit će tih tvojih sedam ljudi, a i tisuću drugih!” Wazulijska djevojka se posprdno nasmijala, Conan se namrgodio, a onda se otvore vrata i Yar Afzal razmetljivo uđe. Poglavica Wazulijaca bio je visok poput Conana, ali krupniji, no izgledao je debelo i sporo pokraj tvrdih mišića Cimmerijanca. Potegnuo se je za svoju crvenkastu bradu i značajno zagledao u wazulijsku djevojku. Ta bludnica ustane i bez oklijevanja izađe. Tada se Yar Afzal okrene prema svom gostu. „Prokleti ljudi brbljaju, Conan”, reče on. „Žele da te ubijem i uzmem djevojku kako bismo je imali za razmjenu. Kažu kako po njezinoj odjeći svi vide da je plemićke krvi. Kažu kako će afghulijski psi imati koristi od nje, jer su ti ljudi preuzeli rizik da je čuvaju?,, „Posudi mi svoje konje”, reče Conan. „Uzet ću je i otići.” „Baš!” ispalio je Yar Afzal. „Zar ti misliš da ja mogu na kraj sa svojim ljudima? Ako im se zamjerim, gotov sam. Ne vole te, ne vole niti jednog stranca, ali jednom si mi spasio život, a ja to neću zaboraviti. Hajde van, Conan, vratio se izviđač.” Conan pričvrsti svoj pojas i krene iza poglavice. Zatvorili su vrata iza njega pa je Yasmina morala zuriti kroz maleni otvor. Gledala je ravno ispred kolibe. S druge strane otvorenog prostora nalazilo se nekoliko blatnih i kamenih koliba. Vidjela je i nekolicinu gole djece što su se igrala među stijenama te vitke, uspravne žene s planina što su obavljale svoje poslove. Ravno ispred poglavičine kolibe, licima prema vratima, čučali su u krug dugokosi, odrpani muškarci. Conan i Yar Afzal stajali su nekoliko koraka od vrata, a između njih i ratnika u krugu, sjedio je još jedan čovjek prekriženih nogu. Taj se je obraćao poglavici grubim wazulijskim naglaskom koji je Yasmina s poteškoćama shvaćala, premda je dio njezine kraljevske naobrazbe bilo učenje jezika Iranstana, kao i srodnih jezika Ghulistana. „Razgovarao sam s Dagozaijem, koji je sinoć vidio jahače”, reče izviđač. „Skrivao se u blizini kad su došli do mjesta gdje smo postavili zasjedu gospodaru Conanu. Prisluškivao je njihov razgovor. S njima bio je Chunder Shan. Pronašli su mrtvog konja, a jedan ga je čovjek prepoznao kao Conanova. Onda su pronašli i čovjeka kojega je Conan ubio, a njega su prepoznali kao Wazulija. Njima se učinilo kako je to ubijeni Conan i da su Wazulijci oteli djevojku. Zato su odustali od svoje namjere da odu u Afghulistan. Nisu znali iz kojeg sela je taj mrtvac, a mi nismo ostavili trag koji bi Kshatriyanci mogli slijediti. Zato su odjahali u najbliže wazulijsko selo, a to je selo Jugra, spalili ga i pobili mnogo ljudi. Ali napali su ih khojurski ljudi i u mraku ih nekolicinu posjekli. Ranili su upravitelja. Preživjeli su se po mraku i prije zore vratili dolje u Zhaibar te su se prije svitanja vratili s pojačanjem. U planinama je cijelog jutra bilo okršaja i sukoba. Rečeno je kako je ustala velika vojska da očisti planine oko Zhaibara. Plemena bruse noževe i postavljaju zamke u svakom prolazu ovdje u dolini Gurashah. Štoviše, Kerim Shah vratio se u planine.” U krugu dogodi se gunđanje, a Yasmina se nagnula bliže rupi ne mogavši vjerovati koje je ime čula. „Kamo je otišao?” pitao je Yar Afzal. „Dagozai nije znao. S njim bilo je tridesetak Irakzaijaca iz nižih sela. Odjahali su u
  19. 19. planine i nestali.” „Ti Irakzaijci su hijene koje prate lavove zbog mrvica. Pohlepni su za sitnišem koji je Kerim Shah pobacao među pogranična plemena kupujući ljude poput konja. Ne volim ga, usprkos tome što je nam je rođak iz Iranstana.” „Nije čak ni to”, reče Conan. „Odavno ja njega znam. On je Hyrkanianac, uhoda Yezdigerda. Ako ga uhvatim, kožu ću mu objesiti na tamarisku.,, 50 „Kshatriyanci!” digli su graju ljudi u polukrugu. „Zar ćemo čučati u našem brlogu dok nas dimom ne istjeraju? Na kraju će oni otkriti u kojem wazulijskom selu je ta bludnica. Zhaibarijci nas ne vole. Pomoći će Kshatriyancima da nas polove.,, „Samo neka dođu”, progunđao je Yar Afzal. „Možemo mi protiv takve vojske.” Jedan od muškaraca je skočio i zamahnuo pesnicom prema Conanu. „Zar da preuzimamo sav rizik, a on da požanje nagrade?” zatulio je. „Zar ćemo voditi njegove bitke?” Laganim korakom Conan mu priđe, malčice nagne glavu te se zagleda u njegovo kosmato lice. Cimmerijanac nije izvlačio svoj dugački mač, no lijevom je rukom zgrabio tok i pokazao dršku mača. „Ne molim ja nikoga da vodi moje bitke”, rekao je on blago. „Izvadi svoju oštricu ako se usudiš, ti kreštavi psu!” Wazulijac odskoči i zakriješti poput mačke. „Usudi me se taknuti i ovdje će te sasjeći pedeset ljudi!” zavrištao je. „Što!” zagrmio je Yar Afzal dok mu je lice bilo ljubičasto od srdžbe. „Jesi li ti poglavica Khuruma? Slušaju li Wazulijci naredbe Yar Afzala ili neotesane džukele?” Čovjek se zgrbio pred svojim nesavladivim poglavicom. Yar Afzal dođe k njemu, zgrabi ga za vrat i stane ga daviti dok mu lice nije pocrnilo. Tada je tog čovjeka divlje bacio na tlo i stao iznad njega sa svojom sabljom u rukama.” „Ima li još netko da dovodi u pitanje moju vlast?” zarežao je, a svi njegovi ratnici tmurno obore pogled dok su njegove ratničke oči gledale taj polukrug. Yar Afzal prezrivo zarokće stavljajući svoje oružje u korice, dajući im do znanja da je ovo bio vrhunac uvrede. Tada je palog huškača pošteno i osvetnički udario nogom pa je njegova žrtva počela zavijati. „Dolje u dolinu k stražarima na stijenama i donesi vijesti jesu li što vidjeli”, zapovjedio je Yar Afzal i čovjek krene drhteći od straha i škrgućući zubima od ljutnje. Yar Afzal potom je nezgrapno sjeo na kamen mumljajući sebi u bradu. Conan je stajao blizu njega, raširenih nogu, palčeva okačenih o svoj opasač i pažljivo promatrajući okupljene ratnike. Mrko su ga promatrali ne usuđujući se prkositi Yar Afzalijevom bijesu, ali mrzeći stranca jedino i samo kako gorštaci mogu mrziti. „Sad me slušajte, vi sinovi bezimena psa, dok vam govorim što ja i gospodar Conan planiramo kako bismo namagarčili Kshatriyance.” Grmljavina Yar Afzalova bikovskog glasa pratila je poraženog ratnika dok se udaljavao od svoje skupine. Čovjek je prošao pokraj nekoliko koliba, gdje su se nalazile žene koje su vidjele njegov poraz, pa su mu se smijale i izvikivale peckave komentare. On je samo žurio puteljkom koji je vijugao među stijenama i kamenjem prema dolini. Čim je zaokrenuo iza prvog zavoja, a koji ga je sakrio od pogleda iz sela, nakratko je stao i glupavo se zapiljio. Nije mogao vjerovati da je moguće strancima ući u dolinu Khuruma, a da ga ne vide oči sokolove stražara po uzvisinama. Ipak, čovjek je sjedio prekriženih nogu na niskoj izbočini pokraj staze. Čovjek je imao odjeću od devine kože i zeleni turban. Wazulijska usta se razjape da kriknu, ruka mu krene prema maču. Ali u tom trenutku
  20. 20. njegove oči sretnu se sa strančevim i krik mu zapne u grlu, prsti mu se opuste. Stajao je poput kipa, oči su mu bile staklaste i prazne. Nekoliko minuta prizor je kao zaleđen. Tada čovjek na izbočini kažiprstom u prašini na kamenu nacrta zagonetni simbol. Wazulijac nije vidio da je bilo što stavio unutar kruga tog simbola, ali sad je tamo nešto svjetlucalo – bila je to obla, svjetlucava crna kugla koja je izgledala poput ulaštenog nefrita. Čovjek u zelenom turbanu je to podigao i bacio prema Wazulijcu, koji stvar mehanički uhvati. „Odnesi to Yar Afzalu”, rekao je i Wazulijac se okrene poput stroja te stazom krene natrag, držeći u ispruženoj ruci crnu, nefritsku kuglu. Čak i nije okrenuo glavu prema ponovnom podsmjehivanju žena dok je prolazio pokraj koliba. Činilo se da ih ne čuje. Čovjek na izbočini tajnovitim je smiješkom gledao za njim. Glava djevojke podigne se iznad ruba izbočine. Zadivljeno ga je promatrala, ali i s dozom straha kojeg noć prije nije bilo. „Zašto si to napravio?” pitala je. Milovao ju je prolazeći svojim prstima kroz njezine crne kovrče. „Jesi li još uvijek omamljena od svog leta letećim konjem? Sumnjala si u moju mudrost?” Smijao se. „Tako dugo dok Yar Afzal živi, Conan će čekati na sigurnom među wazulijskim ratnicima. Njihovi su mačevi oštri, i mnogo ih je. Koja bi urota mogla biti sigurnija, čak i za mene, nego ga ubiti i oteti im je. Ne treba biti vrač da bi se predvidjelo što će Wazulijci napraviti, što će Conan napraviti, kad moja žrtva preda kuglu Yezda poglavici Khuruma.” * * * Kad se ponovno našao ispred kolibe, Yar Afzal bio je usred neke tirade. Iznenadio se i bio je nezadovoljan kad je vidio čovjeka kojega je poslao u dolinu, a koji se sad gurao među mnoštvom. „Naredio sam ti da ideš k stražarima!” riknuo je poglavica. „Nisi imao vremena doći do njih.” Ovaj nije odgovorio. Samo je stajao kao drvo. Odsutno zurio je u poglavičino lice. Na ispruženom dlanu držao je nefritsku kuglu. Conan je promatrao preko Yar Afzalova ramena, promumljao nešto i posegnuo da će dotaknuti poglavičinu ruku, ali kad je to napravio, Yar Afzal, u napadaju bijesa, udario je čovjeka svojom stegnutom šakom i oborio ga kao vola. Kad je pao, nefritska kugla dokotrljala se pred stopala Yar Afzala. Činilo se da ju je vidio po prvi put. Poglavica se sagnuo i pokupio je. Ljudi su nijemo zurili u svog bešćutnog druga i vidjeli svog poglavicu kao se sagnuo, ali nisu vidjeli što je pokupio s tla. Yar Afzal se uspravio, promotrio nefrit i napravio kretnju kojom će ga pospremiti u svoj pojas. „Vodite tu budalu u njegovu kolibu”, zarežao je. „Izgleda poput kakvog sanjara. Samo me prazno gleda. Ja... uh!” U svojoj desnoj ruci, koju je pomaknuo prema svom pojasu, iznenada je osjetio pokret koji to nije trebao biti. Njegov glas zamre. Stajao je i zurio u ništa. U njegovoj stisnutoj šaci desne ruke osjetio je da treperi neka vrsta promjene, neko gibanje života. Nije još dugo držao glatku, svjetlucavu kuglu među svojim prstima. I nije se usudio pogledati je. Jezik mu se zalijepio za nepce i nije mogao ništa s rukama. Njegovi zaprepašteni ratnici vidjeli su kako su se oči Yara Afzala raskolačile, kako je boja nestala s njegova lica. Onda naglo zvuk duboke agonije izleti kroz njegova bradata usta. Prvo je zateturao, a onda pao kao da ga je pogodila munja. Desna ruka ostala je ispružena ispred njega. Ležao je licem prema zemlji. Kroz njegove otvorene prste izašao je pauk – odvratno, crno, čudovište dlakavih nogu čije je tijelo blistalo poput crnog nefrita. Ljudi su povikali i odmah ustuknuli. Biće je naglo pobjeglo u pukotinu među stijenama i nestalo.
  21. 21. Ratnici su zurili širom otvorenih očiju. Glas se podigao ponad njihove graje, daleki krik zapovjedi koji je dolazio... – nitko nije znao otkuda. Svi koji su bili tamo, koji su još bili živi, zanijekali su da su oni vikali, ali svi su to čuli. ,,Yar Afzal je mrtav! Ubijte stranca!” To je njihove uskovitlane misli usmjerilo u samo jednom smjeru. Sumnja, zbunjenost i strah nestanu u divljoj navali žudnje za krvlju. Krik bijesa zapara nebo kad su plemenski ljudi kao jedan odmah krenuli odgovoriti na taj poriv. Strmoglavili su se preko otvorenog prostora, plaštevi su lepršali, oči su sijevale, noževi se vadili. Conanova reakcija bila je brza jednako kao i njihova. Kad se taj glas oglasio, on je odskočio prema vratima kolibe. Ali ovdje su oni njemu bili bliže nego on vratima. S jednom nogom na pragu on je zavrtio i udario svojom metar dugom oštricom. Raspolovio je čovjeku lubanju. Izbjegao je naredni zamah mača i rasporio napadača. Lijevom rukom tog je čovjeka bacio na tlo, a drugog je udario u želudac. Svom snagom ramenima se bacio na zatvorena vrata. Oštrice su udarale pokraj njegova uha pretvarajući dovratak u iverje. Vrata su se širom otvorila od snažnog udarca njegovih ramena i ona posrćući uleti natrag u prostoriju. Bradati član plemena bijesno je udario kad je Conan odskočio, promašio i glavom poletio kroz vrata. Conan je zastao, zgrabio ga za odjeću, potegnuo unutra te zalupio vratima u lice ljudima koji su na njih navalili. Kosti su pucale od udaraca. Već u sljedećem trenutku Conan je spustio zasun na njegovo mjesto i nevjerojatno brzo okrenuo se prema čovjeku koji je skočio s poda i krenuo u napad poput luđaka. Yasmina se šćućurila u kutu odakle je s užasom promatrala dvojicu muškaraca koji su se borili gore-dolje po toj prostoriji. Gotovo da su je pregazili. Bljesak i zveket njihovih oštrica ispunjavao je sobu, a vani svjetina je galamila poput krda vukova. Svojim dugačkim mačevima do besvijesti su udarali po brončanim vratima te na njih bacali golemo kamenje. Netko je pribavio deblo i vrata su se počela tresti od gromovitih udaraca. Yasmina je pokrila uši i prestravljeno ih promatrala. Nasilje i bijes unutra, kataklizmičko ludilo vani. Pastuh je u svom odjeljku rzao i propinjao se, grmio je sa svojim kopitima po zidovima. Vitlao je i gurao kopita kroz rešetke dok se pripadnik plemena spoticao uzmičući Conanovim smrtonosnim zamasima. Kralježnica mu prasne na tri dijela poput trule grane kad se naglavce snažno bacio na Cimmerijanca, pokupio ga, pa su se obojica strovalila na pod. Yasmina je povikala i potrčala naprijed. Njezinu zamućenu pogledu činilo se kako su obojica mrtva. Došla je do njih upravo u onom trenutku kad je Conan mrtvaca zbacio sa sebe i ustao. Uhvatila ga je za ruku tresući se od glave do pete. ,,Oh, živ si! Mislila sam... Mislila sam da si mrtav!” Hitro je dolje pogledao njezino blijedo lice okrenuto prema gore te široke, izbuljene, tamne oči. „Zašto drhtiš?” pitao je. „Zašto bi te bilo briga jesam li živ ili mrtav?” U nju vrati se dašak otrova i ona se odmakne čineći pomalo bijedan pokušaj da izigrava staru Devi. „Ti si ipak bolji od ovih vukova što zavijaju”, odgovorila je pokazujući prema vratima čiji se kameni dovratak počeo raspadati. „Neće dugo izdržati”, promumljao je. Zatim se je okrenuo i brzo otišao u prostor gdje je bio pastuh. Yasmina je sklopila ruke i zaustavila dah kad ga je vidjela kako lomi drvenu ogradu i ulazi u odjeljak gdje se nalazila pobješnjela životinja. Pastuh se osovio na noge, grozomorno rzao, mahao kopitima, oči i zubi su mu bljeskali, uši su mu bile okrenute unatrag, no Conan je poskočio, zgrabio ga za grivu, pokazujući svoju sirovu snagu koja se činila nemogućom, i povukao je dolje na prednje noge. Konj je dahtao i tresao se, ali stajao je mirno dok mu je
  22. 22. muškarac stavljao uzde i pozlaćeno sedlo sa širokim, srebrnim stremenima. Conan je okrenuo životinju i brzo pozvao Yasminu. Djevojka je krenula i plaho prišla pastuhovim kopitima. Conan je bio zaposlen kod kamenog zida i brzo je govorio dok je radio. „Ovdje u zidu su tajna vrata – za njih Wazulijci nemaju pojma. Yar Afzal pokazao mi ih je jednom dok je bio pijan. Vode u klanac iza kolibe. Ha!” Dok je potezao neku na prvi pogled slučajnu izbočinu, pomaknuo se je cijeli komad zida što bio je na nauljenim, željeznim šinama. Djevojka pogleda kroz otvor i ugleda uski tjesnac koji se nalazio među strmim kamenim liticama samo nekoliko metara od stražnjeg zida kolibe. Tad Conan skoči na sedlo i povuče je pokraj sebe. Iza njih velika su vrata riknula poput živog bića i raspala se. Urlik je do krova ispunio prostoriju kad su unutra banule bradate spodobe s mačevima u dlakavim rukama. Veliki pastuh upravo u tom trenutku pojurio je kroz zid poput koplja iz katapulta, zagrmio je klancem, trčao je nisko, pjena je prskala sa žvala. Ta je zgoda nemalo iznenadila Wazulijce. Bilo je to iznenađenje i za one koje su bježali kroz klanac. Sve se dogodilo veoma brzo – uraganska je bila snaga velikoga konja – i čovjek sa zelenim turbanom nije se stigao skloniti s puta. Našao se pod bijesnim kopitima. Djevojka je vrištala. Conan ju je kratko pogledao dok su tutnjili – bila je to mršava, crna djevojka u svilenim hlačama i draguljima optočenim povezom oko grudi što se zalijepila uz zid klanca. Tada crni konj i njegovi jahači krenu uvis po ždrijelu poput pjene što je vjetar nosi uoči oluje, a ljudi koji su nasrnuli kroz zid u tjesnac nakon njih, suočili su se s nečim što je njihovu viku žednu krvi promijenilo u resko vrištanje od smrtnog straha.
  23. 23. VI. PLANINA CRNOG KRUGA „Kamo sad?” Yasmina je pokušavala sjediti uspravno na lučcu sedla čvrsto se držeći za svog otmičara. Nije joj bilo neugodno osjećati njegovo mišićavo tijelo ispod svojih prstiju i bila je svjesna da on tu ne može prepoznati nikakav sram. „U Afghulistan”, odgovorio je. „Ovo je opasna staza, no pastuh će nas s lakoćom nositi, osim ako nas ne napadnu neki od tvojih prijatelja, ili neprijatelji mog plemena. Sad kad je Yar Afzal mrtav, ovi prokleti Wazulijci neprestano će nam biti za petama. Čudi me što ih iza nas još nismo opazili.” „Tko je taj čovjek kojega si pregazio?” pitala je. „Nemam pojma. Nikada prije nisam ga vidio. Da nije Ghulijac, to je sigurno. Kojeg je vraga tu radio, to je više nego što mogu reći. S njim je bila i neka djevojka.” „Da.” Pogled joj je bio zasjenjen. „Ja to ne mogu razumjeti. Ta djevojka bila je moja sluškinja, Gitara. Misliš li da je bila ovdje da mi pomogne? Taj čovjek bio je prijatelj? Ako je tome tako, Wazulijci su ih oboje zarobili.” „Pa”, odgovorio je on, „mi tu ništa ne možemo učiniti. I tebi i meni će oderati kožu ako se vratimo. Ne mogu shvatiti kako je takva djevojka mogla doći u planine samo s jednim čovjekom... svečano odjevenim, tako je barem izgledao. Ima u svemu tome nečeg paklenski čudnog. Onaj tip Yar Afzal hodao je kao čovjek u snu. Vidio sam ja svećenike Zamore kako čine svoje odvratne rituale u svojim zabranjenim hramovima – njihove žrtve imale su pogled baš poput tog čovjeka. Svećenici su gledali u njihove oči i čarali mumljajući, a tada bi ti ljudi postali hodajući mrtvaci staklastih očiju koji su radili što im se reklo. I tada sam vidio što je taj tip imao u ruci, ono što je Yar Afzal pokupio. Bilo je to poput velikog, crnog, nefritskog zrna, onakvog što ga nose yezudske djevojke u hramovima dok plešu pred crnim kamenim paukom, koji predstavlja njihova boga. Yar Afzal držao ga je u svojoj ruci – ništa drugo nije uzimao. Ali kad je pao mrtav, pauk, poput yezudskog boga, samo manji, izašao je kroz njegove prste. A onda, dok su nesigurni Wazulijci tamo stajali, pojavio se glas da me ubiju, a ja znam da taj glas nije došao niti od jednog ratnika, nije došao niti od žena koje su promatrale pokraj koliba. Činilo se kao da je došao odozgo. Yasmina nije odgovorila. Drhtala je i zurila u oštre obrise planina što su ih okruživali. Njezina je duša bila zgrožena njihovom stravičnom surovošću. Bilo je ovo mrko, golo područje gdje se svašta moglo dogoditi. Prastare tradicije natopile su ga grozomornim užasom za sve koji su se rodili na vrućim, raskošnim južnim ravnicama. Sunce je bilo visoko, žarilo je paklenskom vrućinom, no s druge strane puhao je vjetar i žestoko udarao kao da otkida led s klisura. Jednom je iza njih čula neobičan huk, što nije bio vjetar, a po načinu na koji je Conan pogledao, znala je da ni njemu taj zvuk nije poznat. Pomislila je kako se dio hladnog, plavog neba iznenada zamaglio, baš kao da se neki nevidljivi predmet ispriječio između njega i nje, ali nije bila sigurna o čemu je riječ. I nije ništa govorila, no Conan je otkopčao mač u koricama. Slijedili su jedva vidljivu stazu što je vodila u klanac toliko dubok da ni sunce nije moglo dosegnuti do njegova dna; vodila je po strmim stijenama gdje je mekani škriljevac prijetio da će se odlomiti pod njihovim nogama; išla je oštrim liticama s čije su svake strane bile dubine pune plave izmaglice što su odjekivale.
  24. 24. Sunce je prošlo zenit kad su prošli usku stazu što je krivudala među liticama. Conan je uzdama potegnuo konja i potjerao ga prema jugu, pa su sad išli gotovo pod pravim kutom u odnosu na prijašnji pravac. „Galzaijsko selo nalazi se na kraju ovog puta”, pojasnio je. „Njihove žene idu njime do izvora po vodu. Treba ti nova odjeća.” Pogledavši dolje svoju tanku odjeću, Yasmina se složila s njim. Njezine zlatne papučice pretvorile su se u dronjke, svileno donje rublje se je raspadalo i jedva da se je držalo zajedno. Odjeća primjerena za ulice Peshkhaurija nije bila prikladna za litice Himeliansa. Kada su stigli do zavoja na stazi, Conan je sišao, pomogao Yasmini da siđe i pričekao. Onda je kimnuo, ali ona ništa nije čula. „Po stazi prilazi neka žena”, primijetio je on. U napadaju panike ona ga zgrabi za ruku. „Ti je nećeš... nećeš je ubiti?” „Obično ne ubijam žene”, progunđao je, „premda su neke gorštakinje prave vučice. Ne”, nasmijao se je podrugljivo. „Tako mu Kroma, platit ću joj njezinu odjeću! Što kažeš na to?” Pokazao je punu šaku zlatnika i pospremio ih sve osim najvećeg. S velikim je olakšanjem kimnula. Možda je bilo prirodno da muškarci ubijaju i umiru. Njezino je tijelo podrhtavalo od misli da bi mogla gledati ubijanje žene. Napokon se ta žena pojavila na zavoju staze – visoka, mršava galzaiška djevojka, uspravna poput nekog mladca. Nosila je veliku, praznu tikvu za vodu. Kad ih je vidjela, odmah je stala, a tikva joj je pala iz ruku. Trgnula se kao da će se dati u trk, ali onda je shvatila kako je Conan bio preblizu da bi joj dopustio da pobjegne. Ostala je mirno stajati gledajući ih pogledom u kojem su se miješali strah i znatiželja. Conan je pokazao zlatnik. „Ako ovoj ženi dadeš svoju odjeću”, rekao je, „ja ću ti dati ovaj novac.” Odgovor je bio trenutačan. Djevojka se široko osmjehne sva iznenađena i razdragana i, s prezirom jedne gorštakinje prema licemjernim konvencijama, odmah skine svoju pletenu vestu bez rukava, spusti svoje široke hlače, iskorači iz njih, otkopča svoju košulju širokih rukava i zbaci svoje sandale. Prikupila je sve to na hrpu, dala Conanu, koji je zatim njezine stvari pružio zaprepaštenoj Devi. „Hajde iza one stijene i stavi to na sebe”, naredio je ponovno dokazujući da on nije rođeni gorštak. „Složit ćeš svoju odjeću na hrpu i dati mi je kad izađeš.” „Novac!” zagalamila je gorštakinja pohlepno ispruživši ruku. „Zlato koje ste mi obećali.” Conan joj je bacio kovanicu, ona ju je uhvatila, ugrizla, gurnula je u povezanu kosu, sagnula se, pokupila tikvu i otišla niz stazu jednako nesvjesna tijela kao i odjeće. Conan je čekao pomalo nestrpljivo dok se Devi, po prvi put u svom bogatom životu, nije sama odjenula. Kad je izašla iza stijene, on je opsovao od iznenađenja, a ona je osjetila neobičnu navalu osjećaja uparenu s neobuzdanim divljenjem što je plamtjelo u njegovim vrućim, plavim očima. Osjetila je sram, zbunjenost, ali i raspirivanje taštine, što nikada prije nije osjetila. Osjetila je i žacanje u trbuhu kad bi se dogodio susret s njegovim očima. Svoju tešku ruku položio je na njezino rame i okrenuo je zureći u nju pohlepno sa svih strana. „Tako mu Kroma”, reče. ,,U onoj zadimljenoj, tajanstvenoj odjeći bila si visoka, hladna i daleka poput zvijezde. Sada si žena od tople krvi i mesa! Iza one stijene otišla si kao Devi od Vendhye, a izašla si kao gorštakinja. Samo što si ti tisuće puta ljepša od svake zhaibarske bludnice! Bila si božica, sada si stvarna!” Glasno ju je potapšao na što se ona, prepoznajući to tek kao još jedan izraz divljenja, nije osjetila uvrijeđenom. Zapravo je to bilo kao da je promjena njezine odjeće donijela i promjenu njezine osobnosti. Osjećaji i razmišljanja koja je potisnula sad su njome vladali – baš kao da je
  25. 25. kraljevska odjeća koju je odbacila bila stvarna krinka i kočnica. Međutim Conan, dok se sad ponovno divio, nije zaboravio na opasnost što je vrebala posvuda oko njih. Što su bili dalje od područja Zhaibara, to je bila manja vjerojatnost da će naići na jedinice Kshatriya. U drugu ruku, cijelo vrijeme putovanja on je osluškivao ne bi li čuo zvukove osvetničkih Wazulijaca Khuruma što su im za petama. Podigao je Devi, nakon nje i sam se smjestio u sedlo i ponovno pastuha okrenuo na zapad. Svežanj odjeće koji mu je dala on je bacio preko litice – odletjela je u stometarsku dubinu klanca. „Zašto si to učinio?” pitala je ona. „Zašto to nisi dao onoj djevojci?” „Jahači iz Peshkhaurija češljaju ove planine”, rekao je. „Čekaju ih zasjede i napadi na svakom uglu, a oni će za osvetu uništiti svako selo koje uspiju zauzeti. U svakom trenutku mogu krenuti na zapad. Pronađu li djevojku koja nosi tvoju odjeću, mučit će je da progovori i ona bi ih mogla poslati na naš trag.,, „Što će se s njom dogoditi?” pitala je Yasmina. „Vratit će se u svoje selo i reći da ju je napao stranac”, odgovorio je. „Otkrit će im naš trag, sigurno. Ali najprije će morati do izvora po vodu. Neće se usuditi vratiti bez vode jer će joj oderati kožu. To nam daje prednost. Nikada nas neće uhvatiti. Do večeri prijeći ćemo afghulijsku granicu.” ,,U ovim predjelima nema staza ni znakova ljudskog postojanja”, napomenula je ona. „Čak i za Himelians ovo se područje čini nevjerojatno napuštenim. Nismo naišli na stazu otkako smo napustili onu gdje smo susreli galzaijsku djevojku.” Umjesto odgovora on je pokazao prema zapadu, gdje je ona zapazila izbočinu na liticama. „Yimsha”, progunđao je Conan. „Plemena grade svoja sela što je moguće dalje od planina. Ona se odmah ukočila pažljivo slušajući. „Yimsha!” šapnula je. „Planina crnih vračeva.” „Tako kažu”, odgovorio je. „Nikada joj se nisam toliko približio. Zaobilazio sam je sa sjeverne strane da izbjegnem kshatriyske trupe što su mogle lunjati planinama. Pravi put od Khuruma do Afghulistana nalazi se mnogo južnije. Ovo je stari put koji se rijetko koristi.” Ona je ukočeno promatrala udaljeni vrhunac. Njezini su se nokti urezivali u ružičaste dlanove. „Koliko treba da se odavde stigne do Yimshae?” „Ostatak dana, i cijela noć”, odgovorio je on i nasmijao se. „Želiš otići gore? Tako mu Kroma, to uopće nije mjesto za običnog čovjeka, barem po onome što kažu gorštaci.” „Zašto se ne ujedine i unište te vragove što gore žive?” pitala je ona. „Zašto te vračeve ne unište mačevima? Da, oni se nikada ne miješaju s narodom, osim ako se ljudi ne miješaju s njima. Nikada nijednog nisam vidjela, premda sam razgovarala s ljudima koji su se kleli da su ih oni vidjeli. Kažu da su u zoru ili sumrak primijetili ljude s tornja među liticama – visoke, tihe ljude u crnim haljama. Ti bi se bojao napasti ih?” „Ja?” Ideja mu se činila novom. „Pa da, kad bi se okomili na mene, kad bi bilo pitanje moj ili njihov život. Ali ja nemam ništa s njima. Ja sam došao u ove planine pridobiti sljedbenike među ljudskim bićima, a ne ratovati s čarobnjacima.” Yasmina nije odmah odgovorila. Zurila je u vrhunac kao da zuri u ljudskog neprijatelja. Ponovno je u njedrima osjećala bijes i mržnju. I još se jedan osjećaj stao vezivati uz taj mrki oblik. Ona je kovala napad na gospodare Yimshae s čovjekom koji ju je sad nosio u svojim rukama. Možda je postojao i drugi način, osim metode koju je ona planirala, da bi se došlo do cilja. Nije moglo biti zabune glede pogleda koji se počeo pojavljivati u očima tog divljeg čovjeka dok su je promatrali. Kraljevstva padaju kad ženske tanke i bijele ruke zasviraju u žice sudbine. Odjednom se ona ukoči pokazujući.
  26. 26. „Gledaj!” Jedva vidljiv na udaljenom vrhuncu nalazio se oblak neobična izgleda. Bio je hladne, grimizne boje i prošaran bljeskavim zlatom. Taj se je oblak pomicao. Okretao se je, a dok se vrtio, skupljao se u sebe. Stanjio se je u vijak i bljeskao se na suncu. Iznenada se odvojio od snježnog vrhunca, poput goluba veselih boja zalepršao je iznad ponora te postao nevidljiv na plavetnom nebu. „Što bi pak to moglo biti?” sva nemirna upita djevojka kad je komad stijene zapriječio pogled na udaljenu planinu. Ta je pojava bila uznemirujuća, usprkos ljepoti. „Gorštaci to nazivaju tepihom Yimshae, što god da to značilo”, odgovorio je Conan. „Vidio sam ih stotine kako bježe poput đavola i onda se skrivaju u pećinama i klisurama jer vidjeli su taj grimizni oblak što leti s tog vrhunca.” Napredovali su kroz uzani, oštri usjek između dva zida s tornjevima i izbili na prostranu izbočinu koja bila je omeđena cijelim nizom strmina s jedne strane, a s druge s ogromnom provalijom. Teško zamjetljiva staza išla je preko ove izbočine, skretala iza stijena i ponovno se povremeno dolje pojavljivala naviještajući neugodno spuštanje. Kad je izašao iz klisure na izbočinu, crni je pastuh nakratko zastao i zarzao. Conan ga je nestrpljivo potjerao. Konj je njištao, zamahivao glavom gore-dolje, tresao se i napinjao kao da je pred njim nevidljiva zapreka. Conan je opsovao i sišao zajedno s Yasminom. Otišao je naprijed s ispruženom rukom kao da očekuje neku nevidljivu prepreku, ali tamo nije bilo ničega što bi mu se ispriječilo na putu. No kad je pokušao potjerati konja, on je kreštavo zanjištao i odskočio unatrag. Tada je Yasmina povikala, Conan se okrenuo i zgrabio dršku mača. Nijedno od njih nije vidjelo kako se približava, ali on je tamo stajao, sklopljenih ruku – čovjek u devinoj koži i pod zelenim turbanom. Conan je zarežao od iznenađenja kad je prepoznao čovjeka kojega je pastuh pregazio u klancu pokraj wazulijskog sela. „Tko si ti, dovraga?” pitao je. Čovjek nije odgovorio. Conan je primijetio da su mu oči široke, ukočene i da je u njima neobičan sjaj. I te su se oči za njegove lijepile poput magneta. Vračanje Khemsae baziralo se na hipnozi, kako to i jest slučaj s većinom istočnjačke magije. Hipnotizeru su put prokrčila mnoga stoljeća i generacije koje su živjele i umrle u čvrstom uvjerenju u stvarnost i moć hipnoze, usavršavali su je s mnogo umovanja i prakse – stvoreno je toliko kolosalno i neshvatljivo ozračje da bi pojedinac, kad bi stupio na tlo ove tradicije, ostao sasvim bespomoćan. Ali Conan nije bio sin istoka. Njemu te tradicije ništa nisu značile. On je bio plod sasvim drukčije tradicije. Hipnoza za Cimmerijance nije bila čak ni mit. Nasljeđe koje je pripremilo rođenog na istoku na podvrgavanje hipnotizeru nije bilo njegovo. Bio je svjestan toga što mu Khemsa pokušava učiniti. Međutim osjećao je utjecaj čovjekove pritajene moći tek kao maglovitu pobudu, trzanje i povlačenje, a čega se je mogao riješiti kao što se čovjek rješava paučine s odjeće. Svjestan neprijateljstva i crne magije, on je izvukao svoj dugački mač i navalio brzo poput planinskoga lava. No hipnoza nije bila sva Khemsaina magija. Yasmina je promatrala, no nije vidjela kojim je vražjim pokretom ili opsjenom taj čovjek pod zelenim turbanom odbio smrtonosni udarac u utrobu. Britka oštrica zabila se između tijela i podignute ruke. Yasmini se učinilo kao da je Khemsa tek svojim otvorenim dlanom lagano prošao Conanovim snažnim vratom. I Cimmerijanac je pao poput zaklanog bika. Ipak Conan nije bio mrtav. Pri padu dočekao se je na lijevu ruku i, još dok je bio u zraku, zamahnuo je prema Khemsainim nogama. Rakhsha je izbjegao taj zamah kosim i sasvim
  27. 27. nemagijskim odskokom unazad. Tada je Yasmina oštro povikala kad je vidjela ženu koju je prepoznala kao Gitaru, a koja je izašla iza kamena i prišla tom čovjeku. Pozdrav joj je zapeo u grlu kad je vidjela pakost na djevojčinu prekrasnu licu. Conan se polako dizao potresen i zbunjen okrutnom vještinom kojom je zadan taj udarac (bila je to vještina koju su ljudi zaboravili zajedno s potonućem Atlantide), koji bi poput trule grančice slomio vrat svakom slabijem čovjeku. Khemsa ga je promatrao pažljivo i blago nesigurno. Rakhshanac je shvatio potpunu premoć svojih moći kad se našao pritisnut u kut pred pobješnjelim wazulijskim mačevima iza khurumskog sela i Cimmerijančev otpor najvjerojatnije je tek malo uzdrmao njegovu razinu samouvjerenosti. Vraćanje je osuđeno na uspjeh, ne na neuspjeh. Istupio je naprijed i podigao ruku – tad stane kao da je zamrznut, glavu zabaci unatrag, oči mu se širom otvore, ruka se još diže. Protiv svoje volje Conan je pratio njegov pogled, a činilo se tu i žene – djevojka koja se nalazila iza uzdrhtalog pastuha i djevojka pokraj Khemsae. Niz padine planine, poput vrtloga blistave prašine što ga podiže vjetar, spustio se rasplesani, grimizni oblak u obliku čunja. Khemsaino tamno lice postane pepeljasto, ruka mu se počela tresti i na kraju mu padne uz tijelo. Djevojka pokraj njega osjetila je neku promjenu u njemu i samo ga je upitno promatrala. Grimizni oblik otrgnuo se od planinske litice i dugačkim letom u obliku luka doletio do njih. Udario je o greben između Conana i Khemsae i Rakhshanac odskoči vičući kao da se guši. Odmaknuo se je gurajući djevojku Gitaru unatrag i lamatajući rukama. Trenutak se je grimizni oblak bljeskajući vrtio i balansirao poput zvrka. Onda je bez ikakvog upozorenja otišao i nestao kao što nestane mjehur od sapunice kad se rasprsne. Tamo na litici stajala su četiri čovjeka. Bilo je nadnaravno, nevjerojatno, nemoguće, ali bio je istinito. Nisu to bili ni duhovi ni fantomi. Bila su to četiri visoka čovjeka obrijanih, lešinarskih glava u crnim haljama što su im sezale do gležnjeva. Ruke su im bile pokrivene dugačkim rukavima. Tiho su stajali te polako i složno kimali glavama. Bili su okrenuti prema Khemsai, no iza njih Conan je osjećao kako mu se krv ledi u venama. Ustao je i polako se šuljao unatrag dok nije osjetio kako pastuhova stegna drhte na njegovim leđima. Devi se sakrila u sklonište od njegove ruke. Nijedna riječ nije izgovorena. Tišina je lebdjela u zraku poput smrti. Sva četvorica u crnim haljama promatrala su Khemsau. Lešinarska lica bila su im nepokretna, oči zamišljene i odsutne. No Khemsa se tresao kao da ima groznicu. Kamen mu je podupirao noge, listovi su mu se naprezali kao da je usred fizičkog sukoba. Po tamnom licu znoj mu se cijedio u potocima. Njegova desna ruka zgrabila je nešto ispod njegove smeđe halje – toliko snažno da je krv pobjegla iz nje pa je bila sva bijela. Lijeva ruka spustila se na Gitarino rame i ščepala je poput ruke čovjeka što se utapa. Ona nije ustuknula niti cvilila, premda su se njegovi prsti poput kandži zakopali u njezino čvrsto meso. U svom nemirnom životu Conan je bio svjedokom stotinama bitaka, ali ovakvoj nikada, gdje su četvorica vražjih slugu došla poraziti jednog manje ili jednako tako vražjeg, a koji im se našao nasuprot. Međutim, on je tek maglovito osjetio čudovišnost ove užasne bitke. S leđima na kamenom zidu, stjeran u kut od svojih bivših učitelja, Khemsa se za svoj život borio sa svom crnom magijom, sa svim zastrašujućim znanjem kojem su ga podučavali tijekom dugačkih, mračnih godina novicijata i pokornosti. Bio je snažniji nego je to ikada i sanjao, a slobodno pokazivanje svojih moći za svoje potrebe otvorilo je neočekivane spremnike sila. Strašan strah i očaj davali su mu snagu da pokaže nevjerojatnu energiju. Zavrtio se od nemilosrdna napada tih hipnotičkih očiju, ali ostao je na nogama. Njegovo se lice iskrivilo u životinjsko cerenje, a udovi su mu se izvinuli kao da je na spravi za mučenje. Bio je to rat duša i zastrašujućih umova vještinama koje su milijunima godina
  28. 28. nedostupne ljudima, mentaliteta koji je lebdio bezdanom gdje mračne zvijezde bacaju svoje sjene. Yasmina je ovo shvaćala bolje od Conana. I blijedo je shvaćala zašto Khemsa može izdržati združeni napad te četvorice vražjih slugu koji su u atome mogli pretvoriti svaku stijenu na kojoj je stajao. Razlog je bila djevojka koju je očajnički držao uz sebe. Ona je bila poput sidra za njegovu posrnulu dušu o koju su udarali valovi tih duševnih izljeva. Njegova slabost postala je sad njegova snaga. Njegova ljubav za tu djevojku, koja je mogla biti i nasilna i zla, ipak je bila veza koja ga je držala za ostatak svijeta i osiguravala mu čvrsto tlo za njegovu volju, lanac koji njegovi neljudski neprijatelji nisu moli prekinuti – barem ne preko Khemsae. Oni su to shvatili prije njega. I jedan od njih pogled je okrenuo na Gitaru. Tu nije bilo nikakve bitke. Djevojka se sklupčala i uvenula je poput suhog lista. Nije se mogla oduprijeti. Otrgnula se iz ruku svog ljubavnika i prije nego je on shvatio što se događa. Tada se zbio užas. Licem prema svojim mučiteljima, ona se stala povlačiti prema provaliji. Oči su joj bile širom otvorene i prazne poput mračnog stakla iza kojeg svijetlila je svjetiljka. Khemsa je režao, posrtao za njom i upao u zamku koju su mu postavili. Rastrgani um nije mogao voditi neravnopravnu borbu. Potučen je kao slamka što im se našla u rukama. Djevojka se povukla, hodajući poput kakva stroja, a Khemsa se pijano okretao za njom. Uzaludno je pružao ruke, režao, slinio od bola, noge je pomicao teško kao da je mrtvac. Zastala je na samom rubu, ukipila se, pete su joj bile iznad ponora, a on je pao na koljena i cvileći puzao prema njoj, tapkao je da je odvuče i spriječi pogibelj. Baš trenutak prije nego će je dotaknuti njegovi nespretni prsti, jedan se je vrač nasmijao – zvučalo je to poput nenadana, brončana tona paklenskog zvona. Djevojka se brzo okrene nakon što je doživjela vrhunac oštre okrutnosti. Razum i razumijevanje ponovno su se vratili u njezine oči koje su blistale od groznog straha. Povikala je, divlje posegnula za ispruženom rukom svog ljubavnika i tada, ne mogavši se više spasiti, uz jauk padne glavom nadolje. Khemsa se dovukao do ruba i preplašeno pogledao dolje. Usne su mu drhtale dok je nešto mumljao sebi u bradu. Onda se je okrenuo i na cijelu minutu zagledao u svoje zlostavljače – u širom otvorenim očima nije bilo ljudskog svjetla. A onda s uzvikom koji gotovo da je razvalio stijene, on se okrene i s nožem u podignutoj ruci zaleti prema njima. Jedan od Rakhshanaca istupi i udari nogom o tlo. A kad je udario, dogodi se buka koja se ubrzo premetne u tutnjavu. Gdje je noga udarila otvorila se pukotina u stijeni i odmah se proširila. Uz zaglušujući tresak odlomio se ogromni komad litice. Po zadnji put Khemsa pogleda divlje mašući rukama, a zatim nestane zajedno s bukom odrona što je tutnjio dolje u bezdan. Četvorka je zamišljeno promatrala nazubljeni rub stijene koji je sad tvorio novi okvir klisure, a onda se naglo svi okrenu. Podrhtavanje planine Conana je oborilo na tlo. Sad je dizao sebe i Yasminu. Činilo se da je spor i u tijelu i u glavi. Bio je zbunjen i tup. Shvaćao je da u njemu postoji očajna potreba podići Devi na crnog pastuha i odjahati poput vjetra, no neobjašnjiva sporost opterećivala je svaku njegovu misao i radnju. I sad su se vračevi okrenuli prema njemu. Podigli su ruke i on je pred svojim prestravljenim očima gledao kako njihovi obrisi blijede, zamućuju se i nestaju dok im se grimizni dim valjao pod nogama i dizao oko njih. Iznenada su sasvim nestali u oblaku što se vrtio. Tada je shvatio kako je i on okružen zasljepljujućom grimiznom izmaglicom. Čuo je Yasminin krik, a i pastuh je zacvilio poput ranjene žene. Devi je istrgnuta iz njegova naručja, a on je stao naslijepo zamahivati mačem. Grozomoran udarac, kao da je bila riječ o oluji, cijelim tijelom prilijepio ga je za stijenu. Omamljen vidio je grimizni, čunjasti oblak što se vrteći penjao planinskim liticama. Yasmina je nestala, a zajedno s njom i četvorka u crnom. Na kamenom grebenu ostali su samo on i
  29. 29. prestrašeni pastuh.
  30. 30. VII. NA YIMSHAU Kako se maglica razišla od snažnog vjetra, tako je i paučine nestalo iz Conanove glave. Vatreno psujući skočio je na sedlo. Pastuh je stao njištati pod njim. Pogledao je uz litice, oklijevao, a zatim se okrenuo prema stazi kojom je išao kad se Khemsa ispriječio sa svojom prijevarom. Međutim, sad nije jahao odmjerenim kasom. Olabavio je uzde i pastuh je jurio poput strijele kao da je iz njega izbijala sva fizička divljina što ju je posjedovao. Preko grebena, oko litica i niz usku, strmu stazu oni su ponirali vratolomnom brzinom. Staza je pratila korito u kamenu, beskrajno je vijugala od jedne do druge izrezbarene strmine. Odjednom, tamo daleko, Conan je zapazio ruševinu – ogromnu hrpu razrušenog kamenja i stijena u podnožju divovske litice. Udolina je još uvijek bila daleko dolje kad je došao do dugačkog i visokog grebena koji je iz litice virio poput prirodnog povišenog prijelaza. Projahao ga je gotovo se strovalivši i na jednu i na drugu stranu. Ispred sebe uspio je razabrati stazu te je zaokrenuo u velikoj potkovi prema koritu rijeke sa svoje lijeve strane. Psovao je nužnost putovanja tolikim kilometrima, ali to je bio jedini put. Pokušaj spuštanja na nižu razinu puta bio bi sasvim nemoguć. Samo je ptica mogla do korita rijeke bez slomljena vrata. Zato je on tjerao svog umornog pastuha sve dok do njegovih ušiju odozdo nije stigao zveket kopita. Brzo je potegnuo uzde i došao do ruba litice. Pogledao je dolje u suho korito rijeke koje je vijugalo uz podnožje grebena. Njime jahala je šarena družina – bradati ljudi na poludivljim konjima, pet stotina jakih ljudi što su bili naoružani do zuba. Conan je iznenada povikao naginjući se preko ruba litice, stotinu metara iznad njih. Kad su to čuli, potegnuli su uzde i pet stotina bradatih lica podigne glavu prema njemu. Duboka, glasna galama ispunila je cijeli kanjon. Conan nije trošio riječi. „Jahao sam prema Ghoru!” zagrmio je. „Nisam se nadao da ću vas, pse, zateći na putu. Slijedite me hitro koliko vas je ta kljusad sposobna nositi! Idem na Yimshau, i...” „Izdajico!” Zavijanje mu je došlo poput kante hladne vode u lice. „Što?” Promatrao ih je dolje ostajući bez riječi. Vidio je divlje oči što su plamtjele gore prema njemu, lica zgrčena od bijesa, šake koje su mahale s oštricama. „Izdajico!” vikali su jednodušno. „Gdje je sedam poglavica koji su bili zarobljeni u Peshkhauri?” „Pa valjda su u upraviteljevom zatvoru”, rekao je. Krvožedan bojni poklik stotina grla bio mu je odgovor. Toliko su mahali oružjem i galamili da nije mogao shvatiti što govore. Zagrmio je poput bika i utišao ih. Riknuo je: „Kakva je to vražja igra? Neka jedan od vas sam govori. Ne mogu razumjeti što želite reći!” Suhonjavi, stari poglavica je sam sebe izabrao na tu poziciju, kao uvod zamahnuo sabljom prema Conanu, a onda je povikao optužujući ga: „Ti nam ne bi dopustio da jašimo u Peshkhauri i spasimo svoju braću!” „Ne, vi budale!” zakričao je pobješnjeli Cimmerijanac. „Čak kad biste i prodrli preko bedema, što je nevjerojatno, oni bi zatvorenike objesili prije nego bi došli do njih.” ,,A ti si otišao sam trgovati s upraviteljem!” vikao je Afghulijac sav se pjeneći od bijesa. ,,I onda?” „Gdje su poglavice?” derao se stari poglavica čineći mačem blještavi čelični kotač oko svoje glave. „Gdje su? Mrtvi su!”
  31. 31. „Što!” Conan se toliko iznenadio da je gotovo pao s konja. „Jest, mrtvi su!” uvjeravalo ga ja pet stotina krvožednih glasova. Stari je poglavica mahao svojim rukama vraćajući se na svoje mjesto. „Nisu obješeni!” vrištao je. „Wazulijac iz druge ćelije vidio ih je mrtve! Upravitelj je poslao vrača da ih ubije čarolijom!” „To je sigurno laž!” reče Conan. „Upravitelj se to ne bi usudio. Sinoć sam razgovarao s njim...” Priznanje je bilo kobno. Urlik mržnje i optužbi prolomio se nebom. „Da! Sam si otišao k njemu! Da nas izdaš! Nije to nikakva laž. Wazulijac je pobjegao kroz vrata koja je vrač razvalio kad je dolazio i ispričao tu priču našim izviđačima koje je sreo u Zhaibaru. Oni su poslani naprijed da te potraže jer nisi se vraćao. Kad su čuli priču tog Wazulijca, žurno su se vratili u Ghor i mi smo osedlali naše konje i opasali se svojim mačevima!” „A što ste vi budale namjeravale napraviti?” upitao je Cimmerijanac. „Osvetiti svoju braću!” urlikali su. „Smrt Kshatriycima! Ubijte ga, braćo, on je izdajica!” Oko njega počele su zujati strelice. Conan se podigao u stremenima trudeći se da ga čuju u svem tom metežu. Urlikom od bijesa, prkosa i gnušanja on se okrene i stazom krene dalje. Iza i odozdo napadali su ga Afghulijci, bili su sve ljući, a na kraju toliko bijesni da su smetnuli s uma kako je jedini način da dođu na uzvisinu, po kojoj je on jahao, bio prelazak preko riječnog korita u drugom smjeru, široko zaobilaženje pa zatim zavojitom stazom preko grebena. Kad su se toga dosjetili i okrenuli se, njihov odbačeni poglavica gotovo da je stigao do mjesta gdje se greben držao za strminu. Na litici nije krenuo stazom kojom se silazi nego je krenuo drugom, utorom među kamenjem gdje je pastuh hvatao tlo pod nogama. Nije daleko odjahao kad je pastuh zarzao i povukao se od nečeg na putu. Conan je pogledao dolje ostatke čovjeka – zdrobljenu, razderanu, krvavu hrpu koja je blebetala i škrgutala polomljenim zubima. Conan je sišao i stao dolje promatrati sablasni lik svjestan kako svjedoči stvari koja je čudesna i kosi se s prirodom. Rakhshanac je podigao svoju krvavu glavu, a njegove čudne oči što su se caklile u agoniji dok mu se smrt približavala, zurile su u Conana. Prepoznao ga je. „Gdje su?” rekao je užasnim graktanjem koje nije bilo slično ljudskom glasu. „Vratili su se u svoj prokleti zamak na Yimshai”, progunđao je Conan. „Sa sobom su odveli Devi.” „Ja ću ići!” mumljao je čovjek. „Ja ću ih slijediti! Ubili su Gitaru. Ja ću njih ubiti – pomoćnike, četvoricu iz Crnog kruga i samog učitelja! Ubiti – sve ću ih ubiti!” Napinjao je svoje unakaženo tijelo, ali više čak ni njegova neukrotiva volja nije mogla pokrenuti tu krvavu masu u kojoj su se zdrobljene kosti držale samo zahvaljujući tkivu i tetivama. „Slijedi ih”, buncao je Khemsa krvavo slineći. „Slijedi!” „Hoću”, progunđao je Conan. „Krenuo sam da ću poslati svoje Afghulijce, ali oni su se okrenuli protiv mene. Sam idem u Yimshau. Vratit ću Devi natrag pa makar golim rukama morao sa zemljom sravniti tu prokletu planinu. Nisam mislio da bi se upravitelj usudio ubiti pripadnike mog plemena nakon što sam oteo Devi, ali čini se da jest. Zbog toga ću ga skratiti za glavu. Sad više od nje nema koristi kao zatočenice, ali...” „Yizilovo prokletstvo neka padne na njih!” vapio je Khemsa. „Idi! Ja umirem. Čekaj – uzmi moj opasač.” Zdrobljenom rukom pokušao je otpetljati svoje dronjke pa se Conan, shvaćajući što želi napraviti, sagnuo i s njegova krvavog pasa potegnuo pojas neobična izgleda. „Kroz provaliju slijedi zlatnu žilu”, mumljao je Khemsa. „Nosi pojas. Od stygianskog je svećenika. Pomoći će ti, premda je mene na kraju iznevjerio. S četiri zlatna šipka razbij kristalnu

×