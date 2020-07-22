Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
READY TO USE PRESENTATIONS TO DOWNLOAD THIS FILE AS EDITABLE PPT AND MANY MORE FREE RESOURCES PLEASE VISIT OUR BLOG CLICK ...
THE SOURCE TO PAY PROCESS In procurement, we can describe all our activities as the Source – to – Pay (S2P) process. The S...
Spend analysis Sourcing ContractOrder Payment Purchase to pay Source to contract
SOURCE – TO - CONTRACT THIS IS THE SOURCING PART OF THE PROCUREMENT PROCESS. THE PROCUREMENT TEAM’S TASK IS LOOKING FOR TH...
SPEND ANALYSIS This is the analytics part. We are using either historical data or look into production and sales plans. He...
Reaching out to suppliers and issuing  RFI – request for information  RFP – request for proposal  RFQ – request for quo...
CONTRACTING This is the process of brining the agreement with the supplier into a legal framework. Do not forget to includ...
PROCUREMENT – TO - PAY THIS PART IS ALSO KNOWN AS OPERATIONAL PROCUREMENT THE GOAL OF THE PURCHASING TEAM HERE IS TO GET T...
ORDERING Procurement issues a PO – purchase order It states at least: - Item name - Quantity - Contracted price Once recei...
Usually companies get goods on credit. This process sometimes sits in accounts payable teams, managed by finance. Procurem...
THIS CLOSES THE S-2-P CIRCLE OPERATIONAL PROCUREMENT PROVIDES DATA NEEDED FOR THE SOURCING TEAM TO START A NEW SOURCING EX...
CONTACT US LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/in/zorankecman Twitter @ProcurementB Email zorkec2009@gmail.com Blog http://procureme...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Source to pay

56 views

Published on

Presentation of the source - to - pay process in procurement. Free procurement template

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Source to pay

  1. 1. READY TO USE PRESENTATIONS TO DOWNLOAD THIS FILE AS EDITABLE PPT AND MANY MORE FREE RESOURCES PLEASE VISIT OUR BLOG CLICK HERE!!!
  2. 2. THE SOURCE TO PAY PROCESS In procurement, we can describe all our activities as the Source – to – Pay (S2P) process. The Source – to – pay (S2P) process consists of two parts:  Source – to - contract (S2C) and  Purchase – to – Pay (P2P).
  3. 3. Spend analysis Sourcing ContractOrder Payment Purchase to pay Source to contract
  4. 4. SOURCE – TO - CONTRACT THIS IS THE SOURCING PART OF THE PROCUREMENT PROCESS. THE PROCUREMENT TEAM’S TASK IS LOOKING FOR THE PRODUCT TO PROCURE
  5. 5. SPEND ANALYSIS This is the analytics part. We are using either historical data or look into production and sales plans. Here we are creating our goals: quantity, delivery plan, target cost.
  6. 6. Reaching out to suppliers and issuing  RFI – request for information  RFP – request for proposal  RFQ – request for quotation Once quotes are received, further negotiations take place until an agreement has been reached. SOURCING
  7. 7. CONTRACTING This is the process of brining the agreement with the supplier into a legal framework. Do not forget to include the legal department and stakeholder in this process. Important elements of a procurement contract:  Item specifications  Price  Delivery terms  Payment terms  Warranty or guarantee  Legal disclaimers, breaches and remediation
  8. 8. PROCUREMENT – TO - PAY THIS PART IS ALSO KNOWN AS OPERATIONAL PROCUREMENT THE GOAL OF THE PURCHASING TEAM HERE IS TO GET THE CONTRACTED ITEMS INTO THE BUSINESS
  9. 9. ORDERING Procurement issues a PO – purchase order It states at least: - Item name - Quantity - Contracted price Once received by supplier, it is a binding document
  10. 10. Usually companies get goods on credit. This process sometimes sits in accounts payable teams, managed by finance. Procurements main concern is to have suppliers paid on agreed time, as this impacts the Supplier Relationship PAYMENT
  11. 11. THIS CLOSES THE S-2-P CIRCLE OPERATIONAL PROCUREMENT PROVIDES DATA NEEDED FOR THE SOURCING TEAM TO START A NEW SOURCING EXERCISE
  12. 12. CONTACT US LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/in/zorankecman Twitter @ProcurementB Email zorkec2009@gmail.com Blog http://procurement-basics.blogspot.com/

×