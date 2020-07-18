Unidad 2 fase_4_grupo_522013_2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
21 de Julio de 2020 ESTRATEGIA DE INCLUSIÓN EDUCATIVA, CON MIRAS A DISMINUIR EL ANALFABETISMO DIGITAL EVIDENCIADO POR LA ACTUAL SITUACIÓN DE EMERGENCIA COVID-19
YESID FABIAN ÁLVAREZ GALEZO ZORAIDA ACEVEDO QUINTANA JACQUELINE REINA CHICA JERSSON FABIAN BARRETO MUÑOZ CARLOS ALBERTO AR...
DESCRIPCIÓN DEL CONTEXTO
En un país tercermundista desde donde se dan particularmente unos índices de desigualdad y pobreza alarmantes, los cuales ...
DEFINICIÓN DE LA PROBLEMÁTICA
Una cada vez más dilatada brecha social es la causa principal de la brecha digital que nos aqueja desde mucho antes de la ...
JUSTIFICACIÓN
La Tecnología como herramienta de la educación. Ante la actual situación, los dispositivos tecnológicos constituyen un anc...
IDEA DE PROYECTO QUE INTEGRE INNOVACIÓN, TECNOLOGÍA Y CALIDAD
ESTRATEGIA DE INCLUSIÓN EDUCATIVA La idea de este proyecto, se basa en la creación de un portal web, basado en la inclusió...
OBJETIVO QUE INTEGRE INNOVACIÓN, TECNOLOGÍA Y CALIDAD
Objetivo General Diseñar una estrategia de inclusión educativa, con miras a disminuir el analfabetismo digital desde el ma...
• Realizar un diagnóstico de la realidad que vivencian los estudiantes con la implementación del estudio desde casa. • Pro...
FUNDAMENTACIÓN TEÓRICA
Una persona se considera analfabeta digital cuando tiene un acceso limitado y/o un desarrollo bajo o nulo de las habilidad...
ETAPAS
PRIMERA ETAPA: Conformación de un grupo de trabajo o comité interdisciplinario e interinstitucional para realizar diagnóst...
ESTRATEGIAS
 Diseño y aplicación de encuestas para identificar debilidades, oportunidades, fortalezas y amenazas (DOFA) del estudio d...
RECURSOS
RECURSOS HUMANOS FÍSICOS TECNOLÓGICOS DIGITALES  Los profesionales que desarrollarán la propuesta.  Vivienda o lugar de ...
Evaluación Final
Programa: Maestría en Educación
Universidad Nacional Abierta y a Distancia U.N.A.D.
Julio, de 2020

  1. 1. 21 de Julio de 2020 ESTRATEGIA DE INCLUSIÓN EDUCATIVA, CON MIRAS A DISMINUIR EL ANALFABETISMO DIGITAL EVIDENCIADO POR LA ACTUAL SITUACIÓN DE EMERGENCIA COVID-19
  2. 2. YESID FABIAN ÁLVAREZ GALEZO ZORAIDA ACEVEDO QUINTANA JACQUELINE REINA CHICA JERSSON FABIAN BARRETO MUÑOZ CARLOS ALBERTO ARÉVALO Tutora: YENNY LISBETH CASTRO INNOVACIÓN (EN Y CON) TECNOLOGÍA Y CALIDAD EDUCATIVA Grupo: 522013-2
  3. 3. DESCRIPCIÓN DEL CONTEXTO
  4. 4. En un país tercermundista desde donde se dan particularmente unos índices de desigualdad y pobreza alarmantes, los cuales con el transcurrir del tiempo se van marcando aún más , producen una percepción de atraso sustancial, contrario a los Objetivos de Desarrollo Sostenibles (ODS), enmarcados en la Declaración de Incheon y Marco de Acción ODS 4 – Educación 2030, el cual se fundamenta esencialmente en “Garantizar una educación inclusiva y equitativa de calidad y promover oportunidades de aprendizaje permanente para todos”. (UNESCO 2015). En el caso de Colombia, desde el inicio de los periodos de confinamiento a causas del COVID19, en la cual se ha visto afectada toda la población, nuestra propuesta estará enfocada a los jóvenes entre los 12 y 16 años en escolaridad y a sus respectivos docentes, con el fin de mitigar los efectos de la brecha digital existente, en la cual aporta significativamente, la falta de una alfabetización digital consecuente con los requerimientos actuales de nuestro sistema educativo y cultural.
  5. 5. DEFINICIÓN DE LA PROBLEMÁTICA
  6. 6. Una cada vez más dilatada brecha social es la causa principal de la brecha digital que nos aqueja desde mucho antes de la pandemia, sin embargo con la aparición y proliferación del COVID19 y el confinamiento que este trajo como consecuencia, se han hecho evidente de manera significativa todas las falencias y la fragilidad que tiene nuestro sistema educativo frente a situaciones imprevistas. Los factores más relevantes en medio de esta eventualidad, que han favorecido a la ampliación de la brecha digital y a su vez a la problemática del sector educativo en medio de la pandemia son: • Inicialmente la falta de políticas más inclusivas • Una caracterización rigurosa de la población y un estudio enfocado en la evaluación de las competencias adquiridas por docentes y alumnos • Fallas en la infraestructura tecnológica existente • Insuficiencia en términos de conectividad a internet • Altos índices de desigualdad y pobreza, lo cual incide en la capacidad económica para acceder a dispositivos tecnológicos • Una pertinente alfabetización digital desde los docentes hasta los alumnos, incluyendo a padres de familia.
  7. 7. JUSTIFICACIÓN
  8. 8. La Tecnología como herramienta de la educación. Ante la actual situación, los dispositivos tecnológicos constituyen un anclaje hacia el uso y aprendizaje del manejo de plataformas para continuar con el proceso educativo. Al usar tecnología como herramienta de la educación virtual, se evidencian los referentes metodológicos que miden y comprueban la excelencia educativa fundamentados en la disciplina; dando como resultado un dinámico proceso de aprendizaje con calidad. En este sentido, se vale reconocer que la rapidez desarrollada en las tecnologías, los medios de instrucción digital y su ámbito de aplicación educativa a distancia a nivel mundial, viene aportando soluciones a problemas que antes no se podían resolver. Entonces las plataformas virtuales, se convierten en herramientas curriculares y pedagógicas para dar continuidad al proceso educativo de miles de instituciones educativas no solo en Colombia, de ahí que surge la necesidad de alfabetizar a la comunidad educativa en el manejo de las mismas para que el proceso sea completo.
  9. 9. IDEA DE PROYECTO QUE INTEGRE INNOVACIÓN, TECNOLOGÍA Y CALIDAD
  10. 10. ESTRATEGIA DE INCLUSIÓN EDUCATIVA La idea de este proyecto, se basa en la creación de un portal web, basado en la inclusión y accesibilidad para todos; con miras a reducir el analfabetismo digital, evidenciado en esta actual situación de emergencia sanitaria COVID-19. Dicho portal contará con algunas herramientas y recomendaciones tanto para docentes como para estudiantes, y tendrá en cuenta aspectos tales como: • Adecuada distribución del tiempo. • Capacitación para el manejo de plataformas digitales. • Tips para continuar el proceso educativo ahora desde casa. • Normas de etiqueta virtual, para saberse comportar en el nuevo entorno. • Recomendaciones y medidas de seguridad para evitar el contagio.
  11. 11. OBJETIVO QUE INTEGRE INNOVACIÓN, TECNOLOGÍA Y CALIDAD
  12. 12. Objetivo General Diseñar una estrategia de inclusión educativa, con miras a disminuir el analfabetismo digital desde el manejo de las TICS, ante la actual situación de emergencia COVID- 19.
  13. 13. • Realizar un diagnóstico de la realidad que vivencian los estudiantes con la implementación del estudio desde casa. • Propiciar una educación inclusiva e innovadora a través de la implementación de la estrategia desarrollada. • Desarrollar procesos de evaluación y seguimiento que permitan cuantificar el impacto de la estrategia en la comunidad educativa.
  14. 14. FUNDAMENTACIÓN TEÓRICA
  15. 15. Una persona se considera analfabeta digital cuando tiene un acceso limitado y/o un desarrollo bajo o nulo de las habilidades que le permitan interactuar en la red comunicativa que proporciona el uso de TIC (García, Aquino, y Ramírez, 2016, p. 9). La alfabetización digital incluye tener conocimiento de diversas fuentes de información digitales, criterios éticos para hacer uso de la información, hacer uso y tenencia de dispositivos, entre otros elementos. Por lo que Guillén, Ascencio y Tarango (2016, p.29-30), clasifican cinco dimensiones: La globalización conduce a plantear nuevas formas de enseñar y aprender teniendo en cuenta modalidades y metodologías diversas, incorporación de TIC en la educación, la sociedad de conocimiento y las necesidades propias de una sociedad diferente en continuo cambio. (Gamboa, M., García, Y. y Ahumada, V. (2017). La tecnología puede lograr que todos los estudiantes accedan a una educación de calidad, aún quienes viven en zonas rurales apartadas. Esto permitirá la existencia de sistemas educativos modernos, que integren eficazmente la tecnología a la educación. (Arias, E. y Cristina, J. (2014).
  16. 16. ETAPAS
  17. 17. PRIMERA ETAPA: Conformación de un grupo de trabajo o comité interdisciplinario e interinstitucional para realizar diagnóstico de la realidad de los estudiantes sobre el estudio desde casa y algunos casos de estos con necesidades educativas especiales-NEE SEGUNDA ETAPA: Planificación y formalización de acciones para lograr una educación inclusiva e innovadora TERCERA ETAPA: Consolidación de una educación inclusiva e innovadora, con seguimiento y evaluación a los procesos CUARTA ETAPA: Evaluación de los procesos de inclusión e innovación en la comunidad educativa
  18. 18. ESTRATEGIAS
  19. 19.  Diseño y aplicación de encuestas para identificar debilidades, oportunidades, fortalezas y amenazas (DOFA) del estudio desde casa de los estudiantes  Realización de talleres liderados por la orientación escolar institucional para el estudio de casos de estudiantes con NEE  Gestión ante el Ministerio de Educación Nacional- MEN- para logar respaldo a estudiantes carentes de medios y tecnologías para el trabajo desde casa  Diseño y aplicación de estrategias didácticas y pedagógicas para la formación del estudiantado en el uso de las TIC para el aprendizaje y la inclusión de personas con discapacidad, población con vulnerabilidad socioeconómica  Apoyo y seguimiento integral a los procesos de inclusión e innovación para los estudiantes desde los lineamientos de la política institucional  Realización de encuentros virtuales para generar procesos académicos inclusivos e innovadores que visibilicen y dinamicen espacios de reflexión y acción en la comunidad educativa  Incentivar la capacitación de profesores inclusivos que faciliten procesos de aprendizaje y el desarrollo de capacidades con propuestas didácticas innovadoras  Evaluación integral de los procesos realizados para mitigar el analfabetismo desde la educación inclusiva
  20. 20. RECURSOS
  21. 21. RECURSOS HUMANOS FÍSICOS TECNOLÓGICOS DIGITALES  Los profesionales que desarrollarán la propuesta.  Vivienda o lugar de trabajo.  Computador y celular  Portal web.  Programas de video llamadas y reuniones virtuales. Normatividad sobre la educación virtual  Jóvenes entre 12 y 16 años en escolaridad.  Vivienda de las y los estudiantes  Computador, celular, Tablet con conexión a internet.  Portal web.  Programas de video llamadas y reuniones.  Docentes de los estudiantes en edades entre 12 y 16 años.  Vivienda o lugar de trabajo de las y los docentes.  Directivos de la institución educativa donde se aplicará la propuesta.  Vivienda o lugar de trabajo del personal directivo.  Computador y celular  Normatividad sobre la educación virtual.  Portal web.  Programas de video llamadas y reuniones.
