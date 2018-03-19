-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Download Free The Survival Handbook PDF File Online
Get Now : https://laesblesjainury.blogspot.com/?book=1465453997
The ultimate visual guide to camping, the wilderness, and outdoor survival skills, in a handy portable format and packaged in a functional mess pan.The Survival Handbook combines proven, no-nonsense military survival skills with indigenous bushcraft techniques. Written by a Royal Navy Chief Survival Instructor with more than 30 years experience, this guide covers everything from choosing the right gear to map-reading to finding and preparing food to first aid and how to react in a worst-case-scenario emergency, and even includes real-life survival stories. Clear step-by-step instructions and more than 500 specially commissioned illustrations bring each featured skill to life, and a directory on wild foods and natural dangers serves as a quick reference. Packaged in a functional mess pan case—an essential survival tool—The Survival Handbook is more than just a book, and is a great gift for anyone who loves camping and adventuring in the wilderness.Fully updated and covering everything you need to know to prepare for a camping trip and what to do if something goes wrong, The Survival Handbook is the ultimate guide to the great outdoors.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment