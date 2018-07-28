-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Synnopsis :
Title: Practice Standard for Project Risk Management Binding: Paperback Author: ProjectManagementInstitute Publisher: ProjectManagementInstitute
Author : Project Management Institute
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-2
Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces
Format : BOOKS
Seller information : Project Management Institute ( 4✮ )
Link Download : https://bang-hajizz.blogspot.com/?book=193389038X
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment