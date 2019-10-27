Spotify Model - Hebrew Simple

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The Spotify Model ‫זהר‬ ‫דביר‬–‫מנכ‬"‫ל‬SIMPLE
SPOTIFY-‫התחתונה‬ ‫השורה‬ «‫נוסדה‬–2008,‫שוודיה‬ «207‫משתמשים‬ ‫מיליון‬(100‫בתשלום‬ ‫מיליון‬) «4000‫עובדים‬ «B6$‫מכירות‬,‫...
‫של‬ ‫המסע‬SPOTIFY‫ה‬ ‫אל‬WOW 2011 ‫אווירת‬ ‫את‬ ‫לשמר‬ ‫רצון‬ ‫ה‬STARTUP‫ולהמשיך‬ ‫השוק‬ ‫אל‬ ‫מהר‬ ‫לרוץ‬ ‫ארוכה‬ ‫דרך‬ ...
MinimumViable Bureaucracy
Engagement & Autonomous Squads Enabler Leadership & Alignment TTM & Innovation
‫הכל‬‫מהאנשים‬ ‫מתחיל‬ AUTONOMY–‫תוצאתי‬ ‫שיח‬,‫בהחלטות‬ ‫שיתוף‬,‫המנעות‬‫מ‬Micromanagement PURPOSE–‫הגדולה‬ ‫המטרה‬ ‫הבנת...
‫העשייה‬ ‫לב‬ ‫ה‬ ‫זה‬ SQUAD ‫של‬ ‫אוטונומיים‬ ‫צוותים‬5-9‫אנשים‬ MISSON‫ואחריות‬ ‫ברור‬E-2-E PO‫לו‬ ‫הנדרשים‬ ‫והאנשים‬ ‫...
‫סוגי‬ ‫מספר‬SQUADS
Customer Oriented «‫והעדפות‬ ‫השימוש‬ ‫הרגלי‬ ‫על‬ ‫מידע‬ ‫איסוף‬ ‫מוזיקליות‬ «‫פרסונליזציה‬ «‫היעד‬ ‫למדינת‬ ‫התאמה‬ «‫הש...
‫סטנדרטים‬ ‫ומעט‬ ‫גבולות‬ ‫יש‬
Enabler Leadership(‫הגנן‬ ‫גישת‬) Chapter LeadThe POCLACs The Tribe Trio – TL, PL, DL
‫הניהול‬ ‫תפישת‬
‫משפחה‬ ‫תחושת‬(‫שבט‬),FUN‫משותפת‬ ‫ועבודה‬
Alignment‫אוטונומיה‬ ‫מאפשר‬ ALIGNMENT‫אוטונומיה‬
Alignment High, High Autonomy
‫ליצירת‬ ‫תהליך‬ALIGNMENT Company Beliefs North stars & Two years goals Company BETS (‫ארגון‬ ‫חוצי‬ ‫פרויקטים‬) ‫מנכ‬"‫ל‬...
‫ל‬SQUAD‫נוצר‬BUCKET‫פעילויות‬ ‫של‬ OKR BETS Squad Mission On Going
‫חדשנות‬= ‫הצרכים‬ ‫הבנת‬+‫רעיונות‬+TTM
MVP‫תוצרים‬ ‫של‬ ‫מהיר‬ ‫ושחרור‬ ‫ארכיטקטורת‬Microservices ‫באוטומציה‬ ‫רבה‬ ‫השקעה‬– ‫בדיקות‬,CI/CD ‫כל‬SQUAD‫בעצמו‬ ‫מעל...
‫א‬ ‫תקשורת‬-‫ו‬ ‫פורמלית‬MASTERY‫לחדשנות‬ ‫כבסיס‬ Blogs, Club, Knowledge exchange programs, Lunch & learn, Innovation Hub...
‫פרטים‬ ‫הרבה‬ ‫עוד‬ ‫יש‬,‫העיקר‬ ‫אבל‬ ‫אותה‬ ‫ולהתאים‬ ‫תזמורת‬ ‫לייצר‬ ‫זה‬ ‫המשתנים‬ ‫לאתגרים‬
Engagement & Autonomous Squads Enabler Leadership & Alignment TTM & Innovation ‫שלכם‬ ‫התזמורת‬ ‫בניית‬
‫מומנטום‬ ‫יצירת‬,‫דשדוש‬ ‫מניעת‬ ‫השינוי‬ ‫תכנון‬,‫התהליך‬ ‫שלבי‬ ‫תכנון‬,‫שכנוע‬ ‫הנהלה‬ ‫ה‬ ‫התאמת‬ PLAYBOOK ‫לארגון‬ ‫...
Yes, you can.
‫סיכום‬ «‫מודל‬SPOTIFY–‫לתוצאות‬ ‫מצוין‬ ‫פוטנציאל‬WOW Squads‫אוטונומיים‬,Engagement‫גבוה‬,Enabler Leadership, Customer o...
Thank You
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Spotify Model - Hebrew Simple

6 views

Published on

The main principles of Spotify Model and the key success factors. In Hebrew.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Spotify Model - Hebrew Simple

  1. 1. The Spotify Model ‫זהר‬ ‫דביר‬–‫מנכ‬"‫ל‬SIMPLE
  2. 2. SPOTIFY-‫התחתונה‬ ‫השורה‬ «‫נוסדה‬–2008,‫שוודיה‬ «207‫משתמשים‬ ‫מיליון‬(100‫בתשלום‬ ‫מיליון‬) «4000‫עובדים‬ «B6$‫מכירות‬,‫רווח‬B0.9$ «‫שווי‬-B27$ «‫המודל‬ ‫את‬ ‫מחקות‬ ‫חברות‬ ‫אלפי‬
  3. 3. ‫של‬ ‫המסע‬SPOTIFY‫ה‬ ‫אל‬WOW 2011 ‫אווירת‬ ‫את‬ ‫לשמר‬ ‫רצון‬ ‫ה‬STARTUP‫ולהמשיך‬ ‫השוק‬ ‫אל‬ ‫מהר‬ ‫לרוץ‬ ‫ארוכה‬ ‫דרך‬ ‫שיפורים‬ ‫של‬
  4. 4. MinimumViable Bureaucracy
  5. 5. Engagement & Autonomous Squads Enabler Leadership & Alignment TTM & Innovation
  6. 6. ‫הכל‬‫מהאנשים‬ ‫מתחיל‬ AUTONOMY–‫תוצאתי‬ ‫שיח‬,‫בהחלטות‬ ‫שיתוף‬,‫המנעות‬‫מ‬Micromanagement PURPOSE–‫הגדולה‬ ‫המטרה‬ ‫הבנת‬,‫האישית‬ ‫התרומה‬ ‫הבנת‬ MASTERY–‫מתמדת‬ ‫התפתחות‬ ‫ה‬ ‫במאה‬21–‫פנימית‬ ‫מוטיבציה‬(‫פינק‬ ‫דניאל‬) ‫מסוגלות‬ ‫תחושת‬,‫שליטה‬ ‫תחושת‬,‫בחירה‬,‫אתגרים‬ ‫עם‬ ‫להתמודד‬ ‫רצון‬
  7. 7. ‫העשייה‬ ‫לב‬ ‫ה‬ ‫זה‬ SQUAD ‫של‬ ‫אוטונומיים‬ ‫צוותים‬5-9‫אנשים‬ MISSON‫ואחריות‬ ‫ברור‬E-2-E PO‫לו‬ ‫הנדרשים‬ ‫והאנשים‬ ‫ב‬ ‫תלות‬ ‫מינימום‬SQUADS‫אחרים‬ SCRUM/KANBAN ‫ב‬ ‫נתמך‬AGILE COACH
  8. 8. ‫סוגי‬ ‫מספר‬SQUADS
  9. 9. Customer Oriented «‫והעדפות‬ ‫השימוש‬ ‫הרגלי‬ ‫על‬ ‫מידע‬ ‫איסוף‬ ‫מוזיקליות‬ «‫פרסונליזציה‬ «‫היעד‬ ‫למדינת‬ ‫התאמה‬ «‫השימוש‬ ‫לסוג‬ ‫התאמה‬ «‫הרוח‬ ‫למצב‬ ‫התאמה‬ «‫פשוט‬
  10. 10. ‫סטנדרטים‬ ‫ומעט‬ ‫גבולות‬ ‫יש‬
  11. 11. Enabler Leadership(‫הגנן‬ ‫גישת‬) Chapter LeadThe POCLACs The Tribe Trio – TL, PL, DL
  12. 12. ‫הניהול‬ ‫תפישת‬
  13. 13. ‫משפחה‬ ‫תחושת‬(‫שבט‬),FUN‫משותפת‬ ‫ועבודה‬
  14. 14. Alignment‫אוטונומיה‬ ‫מאפשר‬ ALIGNMENT‫אוטונומיה‬
  15. 15. Alignment High, High Autonomy
  16. 16. ‫ליצירת‬ ‫תהליך‬ALIGNMENT Company Beliefs North stars & Two years goals Company BETS (‫ארגון‬ ‫חוצי‬ ‫פרויקטים‬) ‫מנכ‬"‫ל‬(‫דניאל‬‫אק‬) ‫מנכ‬"‫ל‬+‫צוות‬ ‫אסטרטגי‬ ‫צוות‬ ‫בנוסף‬-OKR‫ה‬ ‫ברמת‬ ‫רבעוני‬TRIBE ‫עשרה‬,‫שנה‬ ‫חצי‬ ‫שנה‬ ‫עד‬,‫תיעדוף‬ ‫ברור‬
  17. 17. ‫ל‬SQUAD‫נוצר‬BUCKET‫פעילויות‬ ‫של‬ OKR BETS Squad Mission On Going
  18. 18. ‫חדשנות‬= ‫הצרכים‬ ‫הבנת‬+‫רעיונות‬+TTM
  19. 19. MVP‫תוצרים‬ ‫של‬ ‫מהיר‬ ‫ושחרור‬ ‫ארכיטקטורת‬Microservices ‫באוטומציה‬ ‫רבה‬ ‫השקעה‬– ‫בדיקות‬,CI/CD ‫כל‬SQUAD‫בעצמו‬ ‫מעלה‬ (‫הדרגתי‬ ‫באופן‬)
  20. 20. ‫א‬ ‫תקשורת‬-‫ו‬ ‫פורמלית‬MASTERY‫לחדשנות‬ ‫כבסיס‬ Blogs, Club, Knowledge exchange programs, Lunch & learn, Innovation Hub, Hackathons …
  21. 21. ‫פרטים‬ ‫הרבה‬ ‫עוד‬ ‫יש‬,‫העיקר‬ ‫אבל‬ ‫אותה‬ ‫ולהתאים‬ ‫תזמורת‬ ‫לייצר‬ ‫זה‬ ‫המשתנים‬ ‫לאתגרים‬
  22. 22. Engagement & Autonomous Squads Enabler Leadership & Alignment TTM & Innovation ‫שלכם‬ ‫התזמורת‬ ‫בניית‬
  23. 23. ‫מומנטום‬ ‫יצירת‬,‫דשדוש‬ ‫מניעת‬ ‫השינוי‬ ‫תכנון‬,‫התהליך‬ ‫שלבי‬ ‫תכנון‬,‫שכנוע‬ ‫הנהלה‬ ‫ה‬ ‫התאמת‬ PLAYBOOK ‫לארגון‬ ‫פיילוט‬–TRIBE‫אפקט‬ ‫שייצר‬ ‫אנשים‬‫תהליכים‬‫כלים‬ ‫הארגון‬ ‫לשאר‬ ‫הרחבה‬
  24. 24. Yes, you can.
  25. 25. ‫סיכום‬ «‫מודל‬SPOTIFY–‫לתוצאות‬ ‫מצוין‬ ‫פוטנציאל‬WOW Squads‫אוטונומיים‬,Engagement‫גבוה‬,Enabler Leadership, Customer oriented,MVP,Alignment,TTM,‫חדשנות‬ «‫מדרגה‬ ‫קפיצות‬ ‫שלוש‬–Engagement,‫על‬ ‫חושבים‬ ‫כולם‬ ‫הלקוח‬,TTM‫חדשנות‬ ‫לדחיפת‬ «‫העקרונות‬ ‫ביישום‬ ‫הצליחו‬ ‫רבים‬(‫הקוסמטיקה‬ ‫את‬ ‫רק‬ ‫ולא‬) «‫גדול‬ ‫כיף‬
  26. 26. Thank You

×