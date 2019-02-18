Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
best modern romance books : Silver Bells | Romance Listen to Silver Bells and best modern romance books new releases on yo...
best modern romance books : Silver Bells | Romance Isaac MacAllister's life revolves around building his business and doin...
best modern romance books : Silver Bells | Romance Written By: Cj Hunt. Narrated By: Suzanne T. Fortin Publisher: Findaway...
best modern romance books : Silver Bells | Romance Download Full Version Silver Bells Audio OR Get now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

best modern romance books : Silver Bells | Romance

5 views

Published on

Listen to Silver Bells and best modern romance books new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any best modern romance books FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: Lifestyle
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

best modern romance books : Silver Bells | Romance

  1. 1. best modern romance books : Silver Bells | Romance Listen to Silver Bells and best modern romance books new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any best modern romance books FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. best modern romance books : Silver Bells | Romance Isaac MacAllister's life revolves around building his business and doing his best to give his daughter Sara a strong sense of family. Over the years he's had to learn how to keep their little family together on his own, but this Christmas Isaac is going to have some unexpected help. Christmas blogger Jenna Murphy has one goal for the holidays this year: to get far away from anything to do with Christmas. Her website sale is done, and after 1,825 posts about the big C, it's one "season" she never wants to celebrate again. She's ready to start a new life, and the Big River Lodge seems like the perfect place for her to figure out the details. The lodge is isolated, she has her own private cabin, and no one in her family will know where she is. But she didn't plan on the highly distracting presence of Isaac MacAllister. Is Jenna going to let one sexy dad and his sweet kindergartener derail her plans for her holiday ... and her life?
  3. 3. best modern romance books : Silver Bells | Romance Written By: Cj Hunt. Narrated By: Suzanne T. Fortin Publisher: Findaway Voices Date: September 2018 Duration: 2 hours 3 minutes
  4. 4. best modern romance books : Silver Bells | Romance Download Full Version Silver Bells Audio OR Get now

×