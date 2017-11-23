Unit 13- LO2
Initial Mind Map Magazine ideas for both Colour Scheme Masthead Target audience Frequency Types of Images Brand Identity M...
Font Styles Coyote Cocogoose Pro-trial PoetsenOne-Regular Heavitas Source: https://www.dafont.com/theme.php?cat=501&page=4...
Font Styles Stay Rad Bonzai Diogenes Mona Shark Source: https://www.dafont.com/theme.php?cat=501&page=4 The fonts I have p...
Front Cover Graphic Layout (Lyrical) Barcode Photo of artist Strapline Cover Stories Quote Masthead Headline/Anchorage Tex...
Graphic Layout Conclusion (Lyrical front cover) For Lyrical’s front cover I am choosing the first graphic layout as I feel...
DPS Graphic Layout (Lyrical) Text Picture Drop capital Text Logo Page no. Headline Title Issue date Page no. Logo PictureT...
For Lyrical’s double page spread, I am choosing the first design as having the headline title at the top part of the page ...
Front Cover Graphic Layout (A) Cover Stories Masthead Strapline Barcode Photo of artist Headline/Anchor age Text Cover Sto...
Graphic Layout Conclusion (A front cover) For A’s front cover I am choosing the first graphic layout as I feel it looks mo...
DPS Graphic Layout (A) Picture Text Logo Page no. Headline Title Issue date Page no. Logo Pull quote Drop capital Initial ...
For A’s double page spread, I am choosing the second design as having the headline title across the top of the page as wel...
Hand drawn layout (Lyrical)
Hand drawn Layout Conclusion (Lyrical front cover) For Lyrical’s front cover I am choosing the first hand drawn layout as ...
Hand drawn layout (Lyrical)
For Lyrical’s double page spread, I am choosing the first design as having the headline title at the top part of the page ...
Hand drawn layout (A)
Graphic Layout Conclusion (A front cover) For A’s front cover I am choosing the first hand drawn layout as I feel it looks...
Hand drawn layout (A)
For A’s double page spread, I am choosing the second design as having the headline title across the top of the page as wel...
Conclusion I firstly did a summery of ideas of both my magazines. This helped me to identify the pricing, colours and the ...
