Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The�Alcove�Audiobook�Download�Free�Stream�Audiobooks The�Alcove�Audiobook�Download�Free�Stream�Audiobooks�|�The�Alcove�Aud...
The�Alcove�Audiobook�Download�Free�Stream Jasper�Getty�is�living�his�dream�as�the�owner�of�the�charming�bookshop,�Lavender...
The�Alcove�Audiobook�Download�Free�Stream
The�Alcove�Audiobook�Download�Free�Stream
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Alcove Audiobook Download Free Stream Audiobooks

4 views

Published on

The Alcove Audiobook Download Free Stream Audiobooks

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The Alcove Audiobook Download Free Stream Audiobooks

  1. 1. The�Alcove�Audiobook�Download�Free�Stream�Audiobooks The�Alcove�Audiobook�Download�Free�Stream�Audiobooks�|�The�Alcove�Audiobook�Download�Free�Stream�Audiobooks�Free� Streaming LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
  2. 2. The�Alcove�Audiobook�Download�Free�Stream Jasper�Getty�is�living�his�dream�as�the�owner�of�the�charming�bookshop,�Lavender�Pages.�For�seven�years,�he's� enjoyed�the�safety�and�freedom�to�be�himself,�selling�books�by�day�and�curling�up�and�getting�lost�in�novels�by�night.� But�a�dark�page�from�the�past�comes�back�to�haunt�Jasper�as�his�ex�begins�stalking�him.�Russell�Wallace�hit�reset� on�his�life�in�Nashville�and�became�a�bodyguard�after�decades�of�living�according�to�family�expectations.�But�even� years�later,�he�doesn't�believe�he�deserves�happiness.�When�Russell�is�asked�to�travel�to�the�beautiful�seaside�town� of�Lavender�Shores�to�protect�a�friend's�brother,�he�expects�nothing�more�than�a�job�and�a�paycheck.�But�Lavender� Shores�reveals�a�world�Russell�never�imagined,�and�his�immediate�attraction�to�the�adorably�geeky�Jasper� complicates�an�already�difficult�job.�Jolted�by�the�memory�of�a�shared�moment�and�paths�that�crossed�years�ago� intensifies�the�sparks�into�a�bonfire�of�passion�and�hope.�When�danger�comes�pounding�at�the�door,�Jasper�is�in� danger�of�losing�his�life�.�.�.�and�his�heart.
  3. 3. The�Alcove�Audiobook�Download�Free�Stream
  4. 4. The�Alcove�Audiobook�Download�Free�Stream

×