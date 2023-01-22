Review AANP NP Contract Samplehttpwww.aanp.orgimag esdocu.docx

Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
Review: AANP NP Contract Sample:
http://www.aanp.org/imag es/documents/publication s/ContractNegotiations.pd f
State of Florida Example ARNP protocol
http://floridasnursing.gov/f orms/arnp-protocolformat.pdf
https://www.aanp.org/practice/practice-management/employment-negotiations
1-What are the main questions, you need to ask your employer during negotiation meeting?
2-What could be some problems you might encounter during contract negotiation? How would you approach those problems?
