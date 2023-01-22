Review a Typical State Court System.Assume that the higher on th.docx

Review a Typical State Court System.



Assume that the higher on this chart the case is the more expensive it is for all parties.



Write a memo on a state (not federal)



level business dispute. Describe as if you were writing a "white paper" for your boss who wants to know how a case like the one you have chosen would be processed throughout the various legal phases in a state court system.

Because most cases never make it to trial, it is also important to consider alternative methods of dispute resolution. Suppose your selected case was initially submitted to ADR. What methods of ADR would be available to pursue? Which of these ADR methods do you think would be the most appropriate? Why?

Required elements:

Format your paper according to the IRAC format: I = Issue, R = Rule, A = Analysis, C = Conclusion, •Discuss the differences in costs and benefits of going through traditional litigation and pursuing ADR in this case (Consider for example, why one of the parties in the case you're looking at may have preferred keeping the case out of court).

•No more than 700 words.

•Format is consistent with APA guidelines.

.