Review a guide to writing cover letters, located at httpsowl..docx

Jan. 22, 2023
Review a guide to writing cover letters, located at
https://owl.english.purdue.edu/owl/resource/549/01/
. Next, reflect on what you learned regarding the importance and structure of job application cover letters. Ascertain the key factors an employer may take into consideration when determining whether an applicant receives a job interview. 

Identify two (2) key skills that you learned during the course that you think will add to your communication effectiveness. 

Think about your goal established in Week 5's discussion. How well did you progress towards achieving that goal? What additional work must you do to achieve or expand that goal?
  1. 1. Review a guide to writing cover letters, located at https://owl.english.purdue.edu/owl/resource/549/01/ . Next, reflect on what you learned regarding the importance and structure of job application cover letters. Ascertain the key factors an employer may take into consideration when determining whether an applicant receives a job interview. Identify two (2) key skills that you learned during the course that you think will add to your communication effectiveness. Think about your goal established in Week 5's discussion. How well did you progress towards achieving that goal? What additional work must you do to achieve or expand that goal?

