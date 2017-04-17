VI. ÜNİTE TÜRKLERDE SANAT C. OSMANLI SANATI • Süsleme Sanatları • El Sanatları • Müzik
Osmanlı Dönemi'nde güzel sanatlar denilince akla mimari, çinicilik, minyatür, ciltçilik, seramik, hat sanatı ve müzik geli...
Osmanlı Devleti diğer sanat dallarında olduğu gibi süsleme sanatlarında da önceki Türk devletlerinin mirasını devralmış ve...
- Minyatür; gölge, ışık, perspektif kurallarına uyulmadan yapılan sanattır. Ustalarına nakkaş denir. 18. yüzyılda minyatür...
Sultan'a Hediye Sunulması, Levni Eskişehir, Matrakçı Nasuh Kanuni Sultan Süleyman ve Mohaç Savaşı (Hünername)
Ulema (Alimler) ve öğrenciler, Levni Barbaros Hayrettin Paşa’nın kabulü (Süleymanname) Kanuni Sultan Süleyman’ın Şeyh Abdü...
Osmanlı minyatür sanatının ilk örnekleri Fatih Dönemi’ne aittir. Nakkaş Sinan Bey’in “Gül Koklayan Fatih” portresi bu açıd...
Kalem işi, iç mimaride kullanılan bir süsleme sanatıdır. Özellikle tavanların ve kubbelerin renklendirilmesinde kullanılan...
Çini Sanatı(Sırça) Osmanlı Devleti’nde çok gelişmiştir. Osmanlı çini sanatının en önemli merkezleri İznik ve Kütahya’dır. ...
Hat Sanatı; Arap harflerini kullanarak şekilli yazı yazma sanatıdır ve ustalarına da hattat denir. Hat, Arapça çizgi demek...
Tezhip Sanatı yani kitapların süslenmesi, Osmanlılarda gelişmiş bir sanattı. Hattatlar tarafından yazılmış el yazmaları, t...
Selçuklulardaki ahşap işçiliği Osmanlı Döneminde de kullanılmış, fildişi ve sedef ile zenginleştirilmiştir. Ahşap işçiliği...
b. EL SANATLARIHalı sanatı, Osmanlılar Döneminde de gelişimini sürdürmüştür. Bu halılarda genellikle Selçuklularda kullanı...
Selçuklu maden işçiliğini devam ettiren Osmanlılar eserlerinde altın, gümüş, bakır ve pirinç malzeme kullanmışlardır. Bu d...
Ciltçilik Sanatı, eserlerin dağılmaması için icra edilen bir sanattır. Malzeme olarak genellikle deri kullanılmıştır. Cilt...
c. MÜZİK Osmanlı’da musikinin öğretilip icra edildiği yer Enderun mektebiydi. Bunun yanında Mehterhane’de askerî musiki, O...
DAVUL KEMENÇE ZİL NEY KOPUZ TAMBUR
KARACAOĞLAN KÖROĞLU Abdulkadir Meragî
Hafız Post Mustafa Itrî Efendi Neva Kâr, Buhurizade Mustafa Itri’nin "Kâr" formundaki eseridir. Bütün klasik Türk müziği r...
Ayrıca 1826’da Enderun’da musiki okulunun kapatılması ve Mehterhane’nin de dağılmasıyla İtalyan Donazetti başkanlığında (1...
1- Minyatür sanatçılarına .......... denir. 2- Resim dersleri verilmeye başlayınca minyatür sanatı gerileyip yerini ….. …....
1) OSMANLI SÜSLEME SANATLARINDAN 3 TANE SÖYLEYİNİZ.
Minyatür Kalem işi Çini sanatı Hat sanatı Tezhip sanatı Ahşap işçiliği
2) Osmanlının en ünlü hattatlarını söyleyiniz.
 Amasyalı Şeyh Hamdullah  Afyon Karahisarlı Ahmet  Hafız Osman  Mustafa Rakım Efendi
3) Osmanlı halıları teknik ve desen bakımından kaç sınıfa ayrılmıstır? Nelerdir?
İki sınıfa ayrılmıştır. Uşak ve Saray halılarıdır.
4) Türk müziginin en degerli eseri olarak kabul edilen eserin adı nedir? Kime
 Neva Kar  Buhurizade Mustafa Itri
5) Türk musikisinin baslıca müzik aletlerinden birkaçını sayınız.
 Kopuz  Bağlama  Çöğ  Zil  Davul  Ney  Tambur  Kemençe
 ÖZLEM BENLİ  11/D  HALİT ÖZPİRİNÇ ANADOLU LİSESİ
TÜRKLERDE SANAT

  1. 1. VI. ÜNİTE TÜRKLERDE SANAT C. OSMANLI SANATI • Süsleme Sanatları • El Sanatları • Müzik
  2. 2. Osmanlı Dönemi'nde güzel sanatlar denilince akla mimari, çinicilik, minyatür, ciltçilik, seramik, hat sanatı ve müzik gelir. XV. Yüzyılda gelişme gösteren Osmanlı güzel sanatları, XVI. yüzyılda en parlak dönemine ulaştı. Güzel sanatlardaki gelişme, özellikle süsleme sanatlarında kendini gösterdi. Çinicilik, kakmacılık, oymacılık, hattatlık, ciltçilik ve tezhip başlıca el sanat dallarıydı.
  3. 3. Osmanlı Devleti diğer sanat dallarında olduğu gibi süsleme sanatlarında da önceki Türk devletlerinin mirasını devralmış ve bu alanda önemli gelişme göstermiştir. Türk-İslam devletlerinde görülen minyatür sanatı Osmanlılarda saraya bağlı olarak gelişimini sürdürmüştür. Bunda saray tarihçiliğine bağlı olarak olayları resmetme düşüncesi etkili olmuştur.
  4. 4. - Minyatür; gölge, ışık, perspektif kurallarına uyulmadan yapılan sanattır. Ustalarına nakkaş denir. 18. yüzyılda minyatür sanatında mekanda derinlik, doğal renkler kullanılmıştır. Dönemin ünlü sanatçısı Levni’dir. 19. yüzyılda resim dersleri verilmeye başlanmış, minyatür sanatı gerilemiş yerini yağlı boya resimleri almıştır.
  5. 5. Sultan'a Hediye Sunulması, Levni Eskişehir, Matrakçı Nasuh Kanuni Sultan Süleyman ve Mohaç Savaşı (Hünername)
  6. 6. Ulema (Alimler) ve öğrenciler, Levni Barbaros Hayrettin Paşa’nın kabulü (Süleymanname) Kanuni Sultan Süleyman’ın Şeyh Abdüllatif’i Kabulü (Hünername)
  7. 7. Osmanlı minyatür sanatının ilk örnekleri Fatih Dönemi’ne aittir. Nakkaş Sinan Bey’in “Gül Koklayan Fatih” portresi bu açıdan önemlidir. 16. yüzyılda minyatür sanatı Matrakçı Nasuh’la zirveye ulaşmıştır. 17. yüzyılda daha çok albüm resmi ön plana çıkmıştır.
  8. 8. Kalem işi, iç mimaride kullanılan bir süsleme sanatıdır. Özellikle tavanların ve kubbelerin renklendirilmesinde kullanılan bu sanat, Osmanlılarda geniş bir kullanım alanına sahiptir. Ahşap kubbede ki kumaş üzerine uygulan mış yaldızlı kalem işi işlemesi
  9. 9. Çini Sanatı(Sırça) Osmanlı Devleti’nde çok gelişmiştir. Osmanlı çini sanatının en önemli merkezleri İznik ve Kütahya’dır. En önemli örnekler; Topkapı Sarayı, Yeşil Cami, Yeşil Türbe, Sultanahmet Camii’ dir.
  10. 10. Hat Sanatı; Arap harflerini kullanarak şekilli yazı yazma sanatıdır ve ustalarına da hattat denir. Hat, Arapça çizgi demektir. Güzel görünümünün, okunabilirlikten daha çok ön plana çıkması, yazı sanatının bir özelliğidir. Osmanlı’nın en ünlü hattatları; Amasyalı Şeyh Hamdullah, Afyon Karahisarlı Ahmet, Hafız Osman ve Mustafa Rakım Efendi’dir.
  11. 11. Tezhip Sanatı yani kitapların süslenmesi, Osmanlılarda gelişmiş bir sanattı. Hattatlar tarafından yazılmış el yazmaları, tezhipçilere (müzehhipler) verilir; bunlar her sayfayı yaldızlı çizgilerle çerçeveler, sayfa kenarlarını süslerlerdi. Bu çalışmanın adı “altınlamak” anlamına gelen “tezhip” idi. 16. yüzyılın en önemli tezhip sanatçısı Kara Mehmet’tir.
  12. 12. Selçuklulardaki ahşap işçiliği Osmanlı Döneminde de kullanılmış, fildişi ve sedef ile zenginleştirilmiştir. Ahşap işçiliğinin en güzel örneklerine vaaz kürsüsü (minber), rahle vb. eserlerde rastlanmaktadır.
  13. 13. b. EL SANATLARIHalı sanatı, Osmanlılar Döneminde de gelişimini sürdürmüştür. Bu halılarda genellikle Selçuklularda kullanılan geometrik motifler yerini bitkisel motiflere bırakmıştır. XVI ve XVII. yüzyıllardaki Osmanlı halıları teknik ve desen bakımından, Uşak ve Saray halıları olarak sınıflandırılmıştır. Uşak halılarında bitkisel süslemeler hâkimdir. Yün, pamuk ve ipeğin kullanıldığı Saray halılarında ise daha çok çiçek ve yaprak motifleri kullanılmıştır. Bunlar dışında farklı merkezlerde değişik tipte halı ve seccadeler de üretilmiştir.
  14. 14. Selçuklu maden işçiliğini devam ettiren Osmanlılar eserlerinde altın, gümüş, bakır ve pirinç malzeme kullanmışlardır. Bu dönemde “tombak” adı verilen altın kaplamalı eşyalar, minare alemleri, ibrik, leğen, gümüş, bakır tepsiler vb. mutfak eşyaları yapılmıştır.
  15. 15. Ciltçilik Sanatı, eserlerin dağılmaması için icra edilen bir sanattır. Malzeme olarak genellikle deri kullanılmıştır. Cilt kapakları bitki, hayvan figürleri ve geometrik şekillerle süslenmiş, kapakların iç taraflarına da ebru örnekleri konulmuştur. Fatih Dönemi cilt sanatı sadeliği ve ağırbaşlılığı ile dikkati çeker. XVI. ve XVII. ciltlerinde ise gösteriş vardır. Hatta bazı kitapların ciltleri bir kuyumculuk eseri gibidir.
  16. 16. c. MÜZİK Osmanlı’da musikinin öğretilip icra edildiği yer Enderun mektebiydi. Bunun yanında Mehterhane’de askerî musiki, Osmanlı toplumunun yapısında önemli bir yer tutan Mevlevilik ve Bektaşilik gibi tarikat ve tekkelerde ise dinî musiki icra edilirdi. Karacaoğlan, Köroğlu gibi halk şairleri de Türk sazı ile türküler söylerdi. Bu dönemde Türk musikisinin başlıca aletleri ney, kemençe, çöğür, zil, zurna, kopuz, bağlama, davul, kös ve tamburdu. Safiyüddin Urme ile Abdulkadir Meragî, Kırım Hanı Gazi Giray Han önemli bestekarlardandı.
  17. 17. DAVUL KEMENÇE ZİL NEY KOPUZ TAMBUR
  18. 18. KARACAOĞLAN KÖROĞLU Abdulkadir Meragî
  19. 19. Hafız Post Mustafa Itrî Efendi Neva Kâr, Buhurizade Mustafa Itri’nin "Kâr" formundaki eseridir. Bütün klasik Türk müziği repertuvarının en değerli eserlerinden biri olarak kabul edilir. Nevâ Kâr, birçok şiire konu olacak kadar şöhret bulmuş ve mûsikî erbabı arasında çok sevilmiştir.
  20. 20. Ayrıca 1826’da Enderun’da musiki okulunun kapatılması ve Mehterhane’nin de dağılmasıyla İtalyan Donazetti başkanlığında (1831) Mızıka-yı Hümayun kurulmuş ve Batı tarzında müzik akımını geliştirilmeye çalışılmıştır. 1908’de de Batı tarzında “Darülelhan” adı altında konservatuvar kuruldu. Giuseppe Donizetti
  21. 21. 1- Minyatür sanatçılarına .......... denir. 2- Resim dersleri verilmeye başlayınca minyatür sanatı gerileyip yerini ….. ….. ….. almıştır. 3- ‘’Gül Koklayan Fatih’’ portresi ….. ….. ….. ‘e aittir. 4- Osmanlıda çini sanatının en önemli merkezleri ….. ve ….. ‘dır. 5- ‘’Hat’’ Arapça ….. Anlamına gelir. 6- Tezhipçilerin diğer adı ….. tir. 7- Uşak halılarında ….. ….. , Saray halılarında ….. ….. ….. hakimdir.. 8- Hazıf Post Mustafa Itri Efendi musikimize ..... ….. nı kazandırmıştır. 9- Osmanlıyı 19. yüzyılda batı müziği ile tanıştıran ve ilk Türk bandosu olan Mûsikâ-i Hümâyûn'un gelişmesinde en büyük katkıyı sağlamış olan kişi ….. ….. ‘dır. 10- Tezhip, ….. anlamına gelir.
  22. 22. 1) OSMANLI SÜSLEME SANATLARINDAN 3 TANE SÖYLEYİNİZ.
  23. 23. Minyatür Kalem işi Çini sanatı Hat sanatı Tezhip sanatı Ahşap işçiliği
  24. 24. 2) Osmanlının en ünlü hattatlarını söyleyiniz.
  25. 25.  Amasyalı Şeyh Hamdullah  Afyon Karahisarlı Ahmet  Hafız Osman  Mustafa Rakım Efendi
  26. 26. 3) Osmanlı halıları teknik ve desen bakımından kaç sınıfa ayrılmıstır? Nelerdir?
  27. 27. İki sınıfa ayrılmıştır. Uşak ve Saray halılarıdır.
  28. 28. 4) Türk müziginin en degerli eseri olarak kabul edilen eserin adı nedir? Kime
  29. 29.  Neva Kar  Buhurizade Mustafa Itri
  30. 30. 5) Türk musikisinin baslıca müzik aletlerinden birkaçını sayınız.
  31. 31.  Kopuz  Bağlama  Çöğ  Zil  Davul  Ney  Tambur  Kemençe
  32. 32.  ÖZLEM BENLİ  11/D  HALİT ÖZPİRİNÇ ANADOLU LİSESİ

