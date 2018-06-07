About Books Buy Books Beyond Invert and Multiply, Grades 3-6: Making Sense of Fraction Computation by Julie McNamara Online :

"Beyond Invert & Multiply "builds on the foundational understandings that are described in "Beyond Pizzas & Pies: 10 Essential Strategies for Supporting Fraction Sense, Second Edition," and applies them to situations involving fraction computation. You ll find: "Classroom Scenarios "that address common challenges students (and teachers!) encounter as they learn to operate with fractions; "What s the Math? "sections intended to clarify the mathematics; "What s the Research? "insights that show why that s the way we ve always done things might not be the most successful approach; "Classroom Activities "with friendly, step-by-step instructions and video clips demonstrating how to teach the concepts; "Reproducibles "that are also available in a downloadable, printable format; "Study Questions "at the end of each chapter that encourage readers to set concrete goals for implementing what they ve read; and "Connections to the Common Core "for those states implementing the Common Core State Standards for Mathematics. The accompanying DVD features more than 30 video clips filmed in actual classrooms. Clips range from 1 minute to 6 minutes in length with a total viewing time of approximately 70 minutes."

Julie McNamara

