Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
This program is read by the author. From the time we learn to speak, we're told that if you don't have anything nice to sa...
GO TO PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD
GO TO PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD
Download Full Version Radical Candor: Be a Kick-Ass Boss Without Losing Your Humanity Audiobook OR
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Radical Candor: Be a Kick-Ass Boss Without Losing Your Humanity free audiobook streaming online

6 views

Published on

Radical Candor: Be a Kick-Ass Boss Without Losing Your Humanity free audiobook streaming online

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Radical Candor: Be a Kick-Ass Boss Without Losing Your Humanity free audiobook streaming online

  1. 1. This program is read by the author. From the time we learn to speak, we're told that if you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all. While this advice may work for everyday life, it is, as Kim Scott has seen, a disaster when adopted by managers. Scott earned her stripes as a highly successful manager at Google and then decamped to Apple, where she developed a class on optimal management. She has earned growing fame in recent years with her vital new approach to effective management, the radical candor method. Radical candor is the sweet spot between managers who are obnoxiously aggressive on one side and ruinously empathetic on the other. It's about providing guidance, which involves a mix of praise as well as criticism delivered to produce better results and help employees achieve. Great bosses have strong relationships with their employees, and Scott has identified three simple principles for building better relationships with your employees: make it personal, get (sh)it done, and understand why it matters. listen Radical Candor: Be a Kick-Ass Boss Without Losing Your Humanity audiobook download free Radical Candor: Be a Kick-Ass Boss Without Losing Your Humanity audiobook free download Radical Candor: Be a Kick-Ass Boss Without Losing Your Humanity audiobook free online Radical Candor: Be a Kick-Ass Boss Without Losing Your Humanity audiobook mp3 download Radical Candor: Be a Kick-Ass Boss Without Losing Your Humanity audiobook Radical Candor: Be a Kick-Ass Boss Without Losing Your Humanity audiobook free Radical Candor: Be a Kick-Ass Boss Without Losing Your Humanity listen audiobook online LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK Radical Candor: Be a Kick-Ass Boss Without Losing Your Humanity
  2. 2. GO TO PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD
  3. 3. GO TO PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD
  4. 4. Download Full Version Radical Candor: Be a Kick-Ass Boss Without Losing Your Humanity Audiobook OR

×