25 More Bridge Conventions [PDF]
Author : Barbara Seagram Pages : 210 pages Publisher : Master Point Press 2003-11-18 Language : English ISBN-10 : 1894154657 ISBN-13 : 9781894154659
Description this book A follow-up to the perennial best-seller, 25 Bridge Conventions You Should Know, which has sold almo...
25 More Bridge Conventions by Barbara Seagram
About Books
A follow-up to the perennial best-seller, 25 Bridge Conventions You Should Know, which has sold almost 35,000 copies and has been translated into French, German and Japanese, and won the American Bridge Teachers Book of the Year Award in 1999. This book uses the same successful format as its predecessor, and will appeal to those who liked the original so much.
Published in: Education
  Author : Barbara Seagram Pages : 210 pages Publisher : Master Point Press 2003-11-18 Language : English ISBN-10 : 1894154657 ISBN-13 : 9781894154659
  A follow-up to the perennial best-seller, 25 Bridge Conventions You Should Know, which has sold almost 35,000 copies and has been translated into French, German and Japanese, and won the American Bridge Teachers Book of the Year Award in 1999. This book uses the same successful format as its predecessor, and will appeal to those who liked the original so much.
