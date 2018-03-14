Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Read Bourgery: Atlas of Human Anatomy and Surgery | eBooks Textbooks
Book details Author : Henri Sick Pages : 832 pages Publisher : TASCHEN Gmbh 2015-06-15 Language : English ISBN-10 : 383655...
Description this book We owe a great debt to Jean Baptiste Marc Bourgery (1797-1849) for his Atlas of Anatomy, which was n...
only for those in the medical field but also for artists, students, and anyone interested in the workings and wonder of th...
If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
Clik here to Download this book Read Bourgery: Atlas of Human Anatomy and Surgery | eBooks Textbooks Click this link : htt...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Read Bourgery: Atlas of Human Anatomy and Surgery | eBooks Textbooks

4 views

Published on

Read Read Bourgery: Atlas of Human Anatomy and Surgery | eBooks Textbooks PDF Online
Download Here https://kexeyi.blogspot.com/?book=3836556626
We owe a great debt to Jean Baptiste Marc Bourgery (1797-1849) for his Atlas of Anatomy, which was not only a massive event in medical history, but also remains one of the most comprehensive and beautifully illustrated anatomical treatises ever published. Bourgery began work on his magnificent atlas in 1830 in cooperation with illustrator Nicolas Henri Jacob (1782-1871), a student of the French painter Jacques Louis David. The first volumes were published the following year, but completion of the treatise required nearly two decades of dedication; Bourgery lived just long enough to finish his labor of love, but the last of the treatise s eight volumes was not published in its entirety until five years after his death. The four parts of Bourgery s treatise cover descriptive anatomy, surgical anatomy and techniques (exploring in detail nearly all the major operations that were performed during the first half of the 19th century), general anatomy and embryology, and microscopic anatomy. Jacob s spectacular hand-colored, life-size lithographs are remarkable for their clarity, color, and aesthetic appeal, reflecting a combination of direct laboratory observation and illustrative research. Unsurpassed to this day, the images offer exceptional anatomical insight, not only for those in the medical field but also for artists, students, and anyone interested in the workings and wonder of the human body.

Published in: Lifestyle
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Read Bourgery: Atlas of Human Anatomy and Surgery | eBooks Textbooks

  1. 1. Read Bourgery: Atlas of Human Anatomy and Surgery | eBooks Textbooks
  2. 2. Book details Author : Henri Sick Pages : 832 pages Publisher : TASCHEN Gmbh 2015-06-15 Language : English ISBN-10 : 3836556626 ISBN-13 : 9783836556620
  3. 3. Description this book We owe a great debt to Jean Baptiste Marc Bourgery (1797-1849) for his Atlas of Anatomy, which was not only a massive event in medical history, but also remains one of the most comprehensive and beautifully illustrated anatomical treatises ever published. Bourgery began work on his magnificent atlas in 1830 in cooperation with illustrator Nicolas Henri Jacob (1782-1871), a student of the French painter Jacques Louis David. The first volumes were published the following year, but completion of the treatise required nearly two decades of dedication; Bourgery lived just long enough to finish his labor of love, but the last of the treatise s eight volumes was not published in its entirety until five years after his death. The four parts of Bourgery s treatise cover descriptive anatomy, surgical anatomy and techniques (exploring in detail nearly all the major operations that were performed during the first half of the 19th century), general anatomy and embryology, and microscopic anatomy. Jacob s spectacular hand- colored, life-size lithographs are remarkable for their clarity, color, and aesthetic appeal, reflecting a combination of direct laboratory observation and illustrative research. Unsurpassed to this day, the images offer exceptional anatomical insight, not
  4. 4. only for those in the medical field but also for artists, students, and anyone interested in the workings and wonder of the human body.Download Here https://kexeyi.blogspot.com/?book=3836556626 We owe a great debt to Jean Baptiste Marc Bourgery (1797-1849) for his Atlas of Anatomy, which was not only a massive event in medical history, but also remains one of the most comprehensive and beautifully illustrated anatomical treatises ever published. Bourgery began work on his magnificent atlas in 1830 in cooperation with illustrator Nicolas Henri Jacob (1782-1871), a student of the French painter Jacques Louis David. The first volumes were published the following year, but completion of the treatise required nearly two decades of dedication; Bourgery lived just long enough to finish his labor of love, but the last of the treatise s eight volumes was not published in its entirety until five years after his death. The four parts of Bourgery s treatise cover descriptive anatomy, surgical anatomy and techniques (exploring in detail nearly all the major operations that were performed during the first half of the 19th century), general anatomy and embryology, and microscopic anatomy. Jacob s spectacular hand-colored, life-size lithographs are remarkable for their clarity, color, and aesthetic appeal, reflecting a combination of direct laboratory observation and illustrative research. Unsurpassed to this day, the images offer exceptional anatomical insight, not only for those in the medical field but also for artists, students, and anyone interested in the workings and wonder of the human body. Read Online PDF Read Bourgery: Atlas of Human Anatomy and Surgery | eBooks Textbooks , Read PDF Read Bourgery: Atlas of Human Anatomy and Surgery | eBooks Textbooks , Download Full PDF Read Bourgery: Atlas of Human Anatomy and Surgery | eBooks Textbooks , Read PDF and EPUB Read Bourgery: Atlas of Human Anatomy and Surgery | eBooks Textbooks , Read PDF ePub Mobi Read Bourgery: Atlas of Human Anatomy and Surgery | eBooks Textbooks , Reading PDF Read Bourgery: Atlas of Human Anatomy and Surgery | eBooks Textbooks , Read Book PDF Read Bourgery: Atlas of Human Anatomy and Surgery | eBooks Textbooks , Read online Read Bourgery: Atlas of Human Anatomy and Surgery | eBooks Textbooks , Download Read Bourgery: Atlas of Human Anatomy and Surgery | eBooks Textbooks Henri Sick pdf, Read Henri Sick epub Read Bourgery: Atlas of Human Anatomy and Surgery | eBooks Textbooks , Download pdf Henri Sick Read Bourgery: Atlas of Human Anatomy and Surgery | eBooks Textbooks , Download Henri Sick ebook Read Bourgery: Atlas of Human Anatomy and Surgery | eBooks Textbooks , Download pdf Read Bourgery: Atlas of Human Anatomy and Surgery | eBooks Textbooks , Read Bourgery: Atlas of Human Anatomy and Surgery | eBooks Textbooks Online Read Best Book Online Read Bourgery: Atlas of Human Anatomy and Surgery | eBooks Textbooks , Download Online Read Bourgery: Atlas of Human Anatomy and Surgery | eBooks Textbooks Book, Download Online Read Bourgery: Atlas of Human Anatomy and Surgery | eBooks Textbooks E-Books, Download Read Bourgery: Atlas of Human Anatomy and Surgery | eBooks Textbooks Online, Download Best Book Read Bourgery: Atlas of Human Anatomy and Surgery | eBooks Textbooks Online, Download Read Bourgery: Atlas of Human Anatomy and Surgery | eBooks Textbooks Books Online Read Read Bourgery: Atlas of Human Anatomy and Surgery | eBooks Textbooks Full Collection, Read Read Bourgery: Atlas of Human Anatomy and Surgery | eBooks Textbooks Book, Download Read Bourgery: Atlas of Human Anatomy and Surgery | eBooks Textbooks Ebook Read Bourgery: Atlas of Human Anatomy and Surgery | eBooks Textbooks PDF Download online, Read Bourgery: Atlas of Human Anatomy and Surgery | eBooks Textbooks pdf Download online, Read Bourgery: Atlas of Human Anatomy and Surgery | eBooks Textbooks Read, Download Read Bourgery: Atlas of Human Anatomy and Surgery | eBooks Textbooks Full PDF, Read Read Bourgery: Atlas of Human Anatomy and Surgery | eBooks Textbooks PDF Online, Download Read Bourgery: Atlas of Human Anatomy and Surgery | eBooks Textbooks Books Online, Read Read Bourgery: Atlas of Human Anatomy and Surgery | eBooks Textbooks Full Popular PDF, PDF Read Bourgery: Atlas of Human Anatomy and Surgery | eBooks Textbooks Download Book PDF Read Bourgery: Atlas of Human Anatomy and Surgery | eBooks Textbooks , Download online PDF Read Bourgery: Atlas of Human Anatomy and Surgery | eBooks Textbooks , Read Best Book Read Bourgery: Atlas of Human Anatomy and Surgery | eBooks Textbooks , Read PDF Read Bourgery: Atlas of Human Anatomy and Surgery | eBooks Textbooks Collection, Read PDF Read Bourgery: Atlas of Human Anatomy and Surgery | eBooks Textbooks Full Online, Download Best Book Online Read Bourgery: Atlas of Human Anatomy and Surgery | eBooks Textbooks , Read Read Bourgery: Atlas of Human Anatomy and Surgery | eBooks Textbooks PDF files
  5. 5. If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
  6. 6. Clik here to Download this book Read Bourgery: Atlas of Human Anatomy and Surgery | eBooks Textbooks Click this link : https://kexeyi.blogspot.com/?book=3836556626 if you want to download this book OR

×