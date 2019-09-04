This books ( The Naked Roommate: And 107 Other Issues You Might Run Into in College ) Made by Harlan Cohen



For 10 years (and counting), The Naked Roommate has been the #1 go-to guide for your very best college experience!From sharing a bathroom with 40 strangers to sharing lecture notes, The Naked Roommate is your behind-the-scenes look at EVERYTHING you need to know about college (but never knew you needed to know).This essential, fully updated edition is packed with real-life advice on everything from making friends to managing stress. Hilarious, outrageous, and telling stories from students on over 100 college campuses cover the basics, and then some, including topics onCollege LivingDorm dos, don'ts, and dramasLying, noisy, nasty roommatesFinding People, Places, & PatienceSocial network dos and don'tsFriend today, gone tomorrowClassesTo go or not to go?How to get an A, C, or FDating17 kinds of college hookupsLong distance = BIG concernsThe Party SceneThe punch in the fruit punchSex, drugs, and safety firstMoneyGrants, loans, and loose changeCredit cards and campus jobsIn college, there's a surprise around every corner. Luckily, The Naked Roommate has you covered!

