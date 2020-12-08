La favole del principe schiaccianoci: storia e musica

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Lo Schiaccianoci Piotr Il’ic Cajkovskij – E.T.A. Hoffmann Premi per ascoltare la musica - clicca sugli oggetti
Era la Vigilia di Natale e Clara stava fissando dalla finestra del piano di sotto. Si stava facendo buio, ma poteva ancora...
Si voltò sorridendo e osservò mentre tutti gli invitati alla festa danzavano e si mescolavano intorno a lei. L'allegria na...
Lo zio Drosselmeyer Proprio in quel momento, ci fu un forte bussare alla porta e Clara si precipitò ad aprirla. In piedi s...
Prima che potesse aggiungere altro, il fratello di Clara, Fritz, apparve dal nulla. "Zio Drosselmeyer! Mi hai fatto un reg...
Lo zio ha anche un altro regalo da consegnare: era uno schiaccianoci di legno con un'uniforme da soldato, i pantaloni ross...
Poco dopo, Clara stava giocando con il suo nuovo schiaccianoci vicino all'albero di Natale. "Cos'è quello?" disse Fritz, s...
"Qual è il problema?" disse una voce profonda e calmante. Clara alzò lo sguardo. Fritz era scappato e al suo posto c'era s...
Quella notte, Clara non riuscì a prendere sonno. Continuava a pensare al suo schiaccianoci. Dopo un sacco di rigirarsi e r...
E’ mezzanotte! Clara si svegliò al suono dell'orologio del nonno. Era mezzanotte! Si guardò intorno mentre la luce delle c...
Cosa stava succedendo? All'improvviso, si sentì piuttosto strana. La stanza iniziò a girare e un forte rumore iniziò a gra...
Siamo in pericolo! "Buonasera, Clara," disse lo schiaccianoci. "Whaaaa!" Strillò Clara, facendo un salto indietro. "Per fa...
L’esercito dei topiAll'improvviso, un esercito di topi da cucina balzò fuori dai buchi nei muri. "Ahhhh!" strillò Clara, m...
Il Re dei topi Poi sentì un ringhio da dietro di lei. Si voltò e vide due occhi rossi che brillavano nell'oscurità. "Tu ch...
All'improvviso, un esercito di topi da cucina balzò fuori dai buchi nei muri. "Ahhhh!" strillò Clara, mentre i topi correv...
"No!" urlò Clara, vedendo che il suo eroe era ormai indifeso. Il Re dei topi corse avanti con la spada alzata. Clara dovev...
Il Principe Schiaccianoci Proprio in quel momento, uno strano rumore riempì l'aria e lo zio di Clara apparve dal nulla. "Z...
Il paese dei dolci"Il Principe Schiaccianoci?" Disse Clara. "Al tuo servizio", si inchinò il principe. "Permettimi di ring...
La Regina del ghiaccio! Durante il viaggio, si sono fermati in una pineta innevata per visitare la regina del ghiaccio. La...
Presto giunse il momento di partire e ancora una volta Clara si ritrovò a volare nel cielo sulla slitta magica. Dopo un po...
La fata Confetto Un ponte levatoio di pan di zenzero si abbassò e fuori ballò una bellissima fata, vestita di viola e rosa...
Le danze… "Ti piace ballare?" chiese la Fata Confetto a Clara mentre se ne stavano tutti seduti comodamente. "Mi piace?" r...
Poi è arrivata la danza del caffè dall'Arabia e Clara è rimasta ipnotizzata dai loro movimenti roteanti.
"Adesso qualcosa di veramente speciale!" ha annunciato la Fata Confetto. Bastoncini di zucchero a grandezza naturale salta...
Era il miglior spettacolo che avesse mai visto: c'erano ballerine di pan di zenzero e suonatori di flauto dolce della Dani...
Clara apprezzo anche il romancissimo Valzer dei fiori, in cui bellissime ballerine volteggiavano soavemente. «Valzer dei f...
Per finire, anche la Fata Confetto è scesa in ed ha eseguito un'abbagliante danza solista, piena di colpi di scena e giri ...
Si ritorna… "È ora di andare", disse il Principe Schiaccianoci, mentre la Fata finiva di ballare. E’ stata una serata incr...
Solo un sogno? Quando Clara si svegliatò, era sdraiata sul divano di casa sua. Si guardò le mani. Era di nuovo di taglia n...
Clara si avvicinò alla finestra per vedere la neve. Fece un passo su qualcosa di strano e guardò giù. Sparsi per tutto il ...
«Coda» (scena seconda)
«Valzer finale e apoteosi» (scena seconda) Gli occhi di Clara si spalancarono e facendo un forte respiro pensò fra sé e sé...
Da un racconto di Thomas Hernst Amadeus Hoffmann Musiche composte nel 1891 da Cajcovskij per un balletto ispirato al racco...
