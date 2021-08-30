Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PA R I N ATA R A J A N C E O Z I N N O V #ZINNOV CONFLUENCE
THE HIMALAYAS Rising belief that Climate Change is reversible GT CO2 (NORMALIZED) (1 = 23.5 GTCO2) 1.1 1.2 1.3 1.4 1.5 GLO...
Strong support for the Climate & Environment movement CITIZENS 1700+ participated to ensure Shell reduces CO2 emissions Du...
GOVERNMENT Pervasive Lockdowns and Restrictions ENTERPRISES Blurring lines between professional & personal lives NEIGHBORH...
This will give rise to newer opportunities VALUATION ($BN) TIMELINE NOTE – BEFORE 2020, THE LAST VALUATION OF COINBASE WAS...
India has proven its mettle in the Digital & Technology sector $1 Tn SaaS OPPORTUNITY BY 2030 $360 Bn MARKET CAP OF TOP 5 ...
PRE COVID-19 PANDEMIC POST-PANDEMIC PRE-COVID-19 PANDEMIC POST-PANDEMIC EXPEDITED CHANGE MANAGEMENT 15-18 MONTHS Time take...
Inspirational Leadership required to Navigate at Speed I Information Arbitratge Removal Next-gen Operating Model Adoption ...
202X & Future Growth Possibilities - Navigate at speed of the new reality
202X & Future Growth Possibilities - Navigate at speed of the new reality
202X & Future Growth Possibilities - Navigate at speed of the new reality
202X & Future Growth Possibilities - Navigate at speed of the new reality
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Technology
Aug. 30, 2021
11 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

202X & Future Growth Possibilities - Navigate at speed of the new reality

Download to read offline

Technology
Aug. 30, 2021
11 views

The pandemic has unlocked a ‘bold’ new mindset in leaders across the globe. Having not just survived but thrived in what could be called one of the most disruptive two years in recent times, leaders are now more ready than ever to unlock new paradigms of talent, technology, and operating models for their businesses. However, in a post-pandemic world, when every company has tasted the power of digital – the growth wars are going to become even more intense.

To win these growth wars, leaders will have to reimagine and reboot their approach across various aspects of business such as organizational culture, talent strategy, community building, employee experience, value creation, capability building, communication, and much more.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(5/5)
Free
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
(5/5)
Free
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(4.5/5)
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
(4/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4/5)
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
(5/5)
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
(3/5)
Free
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
(5/5)
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
(2/5)
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
(4/5)
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
(4/5)
Free
Island of the Lost: An Extraordinary Story of Survival at the Edge of the World Joan Druett
(4/5)
Free
Ninety Percent of Everything: Inside Shipping, the Invisible Industry That Puts Clothes on Your Back, Gas in Your Car, and Food on Your Plate Rose George
(4/5)
Free
Carrying the Fire: 50th Anniversary Edition Michael Collins
(4.5/5)
Free
Coming Back Alive: The True Story of the Most Harrowing Search and Rescue Mission Ever Attempted on Alaska's High Seas Spike Walker
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Einstein's Fridge: How the Difference Between Hot and Cold Explains the Universe Paul Sen
(4.5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
The Science of Time Travel: The Secrets Behind Time Machines, Time Loops, Alternate Realities, and More! Elizabeth Howell
(2.5/5)
Free
If Then: How the Simulmatics Corporation Invented the Future Jill Lepore
(4.5/5)
Free
The Quiet Zone: Unraveling the Mystery of a Town Suspended in Silence Stephen Kurczy
(4/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
A Brief History of Motion: From the Wheel, to the Car, to What Comes Next Tom Standage
(0/5)
Free
Bitcoin Billionaires: A True Story of Genius, Betrayal, and Redemption Ben Mezrich
(4.5/5)
Free
The Players Ball: A Genius, a Con Man, and the Secret History of the Internet's Rise David Kushner
(4.5/5)
Free
Digital Renaissance: What Data and Economics Tell Us about the Future of Popular Culture Joel Waldfogel
(3.5/5)
Free
User Friendly: How the Hidden Rules of Design Are Changing the Way We Live, Work, and Play Cliff Kuang
(4/5)
Free
A World Without Work: Technology, Automation, and How We Should Respond Daniel Susskind
(4.5/5)
Free
Blockchain: The Next Everything Stephen P. Williams
(4/5)
Free
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener
(4/5)
Free
Lean Out: The Truth About Women, Power, and the Workplace Marissa Orr
(4/5)
Free
Ten Arguments for Deleting Your Social Media Accounts Right Now Jaron Lanier
(4/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

202X & Future Growth Possibilities - Navigate at speed of the new reality

  1. 1. PA R I N ATA R A J A N C E O Z I N N O V #ZINNOV CONFLUENCE
  2. 2. THE HIMALAYAS Rising belief that Climate Change is reversible GT CO2 (NORMALIZED) (1 = 23.5 GTCO2) 1.1 1.2 1.3 1.4 1.5 GLOBAL FINANCIAL CRISIS ONSET OF COVID-19 2001 2011 2021 0.9 2020 CO2 EMISSIONS BACK TO 2011 LEVELS
  3. 3. Strong support for the Climate & Environment movement CITIZENS 1700+ participated to ensure Shell reduces CO2 emissions Dutch citizens’ involvement to protect climate and reduce CO2 emissions by Shell INVESTORS 89% shareholders supported climate strategy Shell’s Dutch Pension Fund devised its custom ESG-LINKED BENCHMARK COUNTRIES CIVIL COURT RULING Directed to cut CO2 emissions by 45% by 2030 CORPORATES NET ZERO CO2 Emissions by 2050 $2-3Bn annual investment on renewables and low-carbon parts of business
  4. 4. GOVERNMENT Pervasive Lockdowns and Restrictions ENTERPRISES Blurring lines between professional & personal lives NEIGHBORHOOD Forced Guidelines and Restricted Movements
  5. 5. This will give rise to newer opportunities VALUATION ($BN) TIMELINE NOTE – BEFORE 2020, THE LAST VALUATION OF COINBASE WAS REVEALED IN OCTOBER 2018 0 20 40 60 80 100 2016 2017 2018 2020 2021 $500 Mn $1.6 Bn $8 Bn $68 Bn $100 Bn 200X INCREASE IN 5 YEARS Hockey Stick Growth in the valuation of
  6. 6. India has proven its mettle in the Digital & Technology sector $1 Tn SaaS OPPORTUNITY BY 2030 $360 Bn MARKET CAP OF TOP 5 INDIAN IT COMPANIES 50+ UNICORNS 1300+ GCoEs
  7. 7. PRE COVID-19 PANDEMIC POST-PANDEMIC PRE-COVID-19 PANDEMIC POST-PANDEMIC EXPEDITED CHANGE MANAGEMENT 15-18 MONTHS Time taken for a typical HR Transformation project 3 MONTHS Time taken to complete vaccination drive for employees RAPID PRODUCT RELEASE 9 Microsoft Teams' update releases (Apr’19 to Mar’20) 63 Microsoft Teams' update releases (Apr’20 to Mar’21) ACCELERATED TECH PUSH 60 MONTHS Time taken to move 4,000 servers to Hybrid Cloud Architecture 24-30 MONTHS Time taken to move 4,000 servers to Hybrid Cloud Architecture
  8. 8. Inspirational Leadership required to Navigate at Speed I Information Arbitratge Removal Next-gen Operating Model Adoption Skill Transformation Communicate Purpose Intrapreneurial Capabilities Rapid Collaboration Ecological Integrity N S P I R E

    Be the first to comment

The pandemic has unlocked a ‘bold’ new mindset in leaders across the globe. Having not just survived but thrived in what could be called one of the most disruptive two years in recent times, leaders are now more ready than ever to unlock new paradigms of talent, technology, and operating models for their businesses. However, in a post-pandemic world, when every company has tasted the power of digital – the growth wars are going to become even more intense. To win these growth wars, leaders will have to reimagine and reboot their approach across various aspects of business such as organizational culture, talent strategy, community building, employee experience, value creation, capability building, communication, and much more.

Views

Total views

11

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×