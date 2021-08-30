The pandemic has unlocked a ‘bold’ new mindset in leaders across the globe. Having not just survived but thrived in what could be called one of the most disruptive two years in recent times, leaders are now more ready than ever to unlock new paradigms of talent, technology, and operating models for their businesses. However, in a post-pandemic world, when every company has tasted the power of digital – the growth wars are going to become even more intense. To win these growth wars, leaders will have to reimagine and reboot their approach across various aspects of business such as organizational culture, talent strategy, community building, employee experience, value creation, capability building, communication, and much more.