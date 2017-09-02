Universidad Nacional del Altiplano Facultad de Ciencias de la Educación Programa de Segunda Especialidad Tecnología Comput...
Inclusión de las TIC en la institución escolar
Presentación dany
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Presentación dany

25 views

Published on

Esta diapositiva presenta el desarrollo temático de la inclusión de las TIC en la institución escolar

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
25
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Presentación dany

  1. 1. Universidad Nacional del Altiplano Facultad de Ciencias de la Educación Programa de Segunda Especialidad Tecnología Computacional e Informática Educativa Tema: Inclusión de las TIC en la Institución escolar Nombre: Danitza Churata Barreda
  2. 2. Inclusión de las TIC en la institución escolar

×