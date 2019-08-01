Successfully reported this slideshow.
July 26, 2019 How To Create A Newsletter: Top 20 Newsletter Templates For Your Business process.st/newsletter-templates Wh...
Treat this article as an all-encompassing platform, designed to help you create your email newsletter. We have structured ...
decisions. A strong customer base is cemented and a healthy, meaningful relationship is built. The New York Times is one o...
Source You don’t have to be an aspiring foodie to find this campaign captivating. I have indicated the factors that make t...
Source I have again summarized what makes this Litmus campaign good below: A good design: The newsletter is separated with...
appropriate. Mistake three: Competing call-to-actions. Less is more when it comes to call-to- actions. With each call-to-a...
The process guides you through each step in the creation of your newsletter. Tasks are prioritized and task order is ensur...
Click here for the Merge Financial Business newsletter template Orbital Digital newsletter template This newsletter has be...
Bold Business newsletter template Its heavy style, such as pronounced headlines, gives the Bold Business Newsletter a stri...
Click here for the Polaroid Realt Estate newsletter template Black Widow Company newsletter template Using bight red and g...
Corporate Business newsletter template The newsletters you want to send may not always be external. Internal newsletters a...
Click here for the Citrus Splash Employee newsletter template Times Bulletin newsletter template The black and white desig...
Green Wave newsletter template The Green Wave template is great if you want your newsletter to have a landscape as opposed...
Click here for the Pook newsletter template Sonata newsletter template The Sonata newsletter template has a clean aestheti...
ZURB Ink newsletter template The ZURB Ink newsletter template has a great fluid layout which can be customized with colors...
Click here for the Wire newsletter template Webinar newsletter template The Webinar template is useful for promoting artic...
The Resonant newsletter template design is perfect for welcoming new users to your service. The newsletter template design...
Click here for the Textual e-Newsletter newsletter template Terra Cotta Digital newsletter template This grainy, down to e...
Change Is Good newsletter template The clean, modern design uses both images and simple one-sentence lines to draw the rea...
Click here for the Coffee Bum template Responsive Design newsletter template This Responsive Design newsletter template is...
Marketing for success Marketing is a core business procedure that needs effective management. As a marketing process, news...
  1. 1. July 26, 2019 How To Create A Newsletter: Top 20 Newsletter Templates For Your Business process.st/newsletter-templates When presented with state-of-the-art SEO methods and swish social media platforms, it is easy to dismiss newsletters from your marketing strategy. But what if I told you, by doing so, you are missing out financially? 66% of email marketing involves newsletters. This makes newsletters the top email marketing method. Keep that statistic in mind, as I fire another interesting fact at you. 59% of business to business marketers state that email is the most effective channels in regards to revenue generation. We know that email marketing is predominantly newsletters (66% of it). Can we not infer the huge revenue potential email newsletters have for your business? In light of this, Process Street has gathered 20 newsletter templates. Each template provides the backbone structure to ease the creation of your newsletters. Besides these 20 newsletter templates, Process Street also provides a newsletter template process. This process guides you, increasing the efficiency of your newsletter creation process. 1/21
  2. 2. Treat this article as an all-encompassing platform, designed to help you create your email newsletter. We have structured this article into the below subheadings: Why do you need email newsletters? How do you write an email newsletter? Process Street’s newsletter template process 20 top newsletter templates Scroll down for more information on the templates provided, or access them via the quick links below: 20 email templates Process Street’s newsletter template process Newsletter template process Why do you need email newsletters? Source The New York Times is an internationally influential newspaper. It has 14 million subscriptions to 50 plus newsletters. These subscribed readers consume twice as much content as non-readers. They are consequently, twice as likely to become paid subscribers. Why? Newsletters grow relationships even when people are not actively making purchasing 2/21
  3. 3. decisions. A strong customer base is cemented and a healthy, meaningful relationship is built. The New York Times is one of the top ten newspapers in the United States. It seems newsletter creation plays a significant role in this achievement. Like The New York Times, 40% of business to business marketers prioritize newsletter creation. For example, entrepreneur and successful blogger Troy Dean publishes newsletters on a weekly basis. Troy Dean, along with the other 40%, recognize how important these campaigns are for customer engagement. But how important? Put it this way, statistics show that 80% of newsletter readers will spend more time on a given site, compared to non-readers. To summarize, email newsletters can significantly increase customer engagement and establish good customer relationships. In doing so, email newsletters can: I say can because there is a difference between a campaign that will reap these above benefits and one that will not. What makes a newsletter triumph, and what makes a newsletter flop as a tragedy? That is, ‘How do you write an email newsletter?’ How do you write an email newsletter? Event reminders, surveys, product/service information, and promotions. Newsletters contain multipurpose content and thus need a multipurpose design. With so much going on, it makes it difficult to draw readers in and create an engaging campaign. It is difficult. But it is possible. Before we discover the answer on ‘how to write an email newsletter?’ let’s first consider the factors that separate these triumphant newsletters from the tragedies. Case study one: NoshOn.It Below is an example of a good email newsletter, one produced by the company NoshOn.It. Have a look. What do you think makes this good? 3/21
  4. 4. Source You don’t have to be an aspiring foodie to find this campaign captivating. I have indicated the factors that make this a great email newsletter below: A good design: the layout of the newsletter goes from having one column to almost two columns. Feature piece content is balanced out with supplemental content. Plenty of white space: The design is not cluttered. An eye-catching call to action: ‘‘Spam” language is avoided. This makes the call-to- action stand out. Case study two: Litmus Below is another great email newsletter to review, one produced by the company Litmus. Again, what do you think makes this newsletter great? 4/21
  5. 5. Source I have again summarized what makes this Litmus campaign good below: A good design: The newsletter is separated with blocks of color. This makes the newsletter as a whole look cohesive and sections stand out from one another. Bold fonts: The use of bold fonts is striking and makes the content stand out. Text variety and section dividers: A ton of content is delivered. Yet the user doesn’t feel overwhelmed. Newsletter tragedies and their mistakes I am not going to name and shame, but I am sure you have also received newsletters that, to be blunt, sucked. Content mushed together on a cluttered, unfocused page would make anyone hit ‘unsubscribe’. It is easily done, as I mentioned before, creating a newsletter is difficult. To make the creation process easier for you, I have indicated the top newsletter mistakes below: Mistake one: Subscriber list is poorly segmented. Content is generically sent out to all subscribers. List segmentation allows delivery of tailored, personalized content. Mistake two: Information overload. It is best to follow this general rule: If your newsletter requires more than a couple of explanatory sentences, a web page is more 5/21
  6. 6. appropriate. Mistake three: Competing call-to-actions. Less is more when it comes to call-to- actions. With each call-to-action added, the effectiveness of each is reduced. Mistake four: Inconsistent design and layout. To prevent confusion, use a standard format for every single newsletter. Mistake five: Vague subject lines, which is self-explanatory and easily fixed. So far we have considered the benefits of writing email newsletters; the factors that make a good email newsletter, and common email newsletter mistakes. To fully answer the question ‘how to write an email newsletter?’ I give to you Process Street’s newsletter template process. Did you know you can pretty much create a process for anything? In this case, the newsletter template process gives structure to the process of writing an email newsletter. Scroll down for more information about this newsletter template process. Process Street’s newsletter template process Process Street is a Business Process Management software. As a free, simple, and powerful tool, Process Street allows you and your teams manage your recurring tasks and procedures. Process Street’s newsletter template process is a dynamic and interactive checklist. Each step in this process is designed to steer you away from common newsletter mistakes. 6/21
  7. 7. The process guides you through each step in the creation of your newsletter. Tasks are prioritized and task order is ensured. This frees both your time and mental energy, so you can focus on creating engaging content. This newsletter template process utilizes the following features for both ease and efficiency: Role assignment: Work in synergy with the rest of your team. Assign specific tasks to your team members as required. Stop tasks: Complete vital steps in the required order. Conditional logic: Adapt the process to suit you and your unique situation. Dynamic due dates: Complete tasks on time. Click here to access the newsletter template process Within this newsletter template process, you choose a newsletter template to work from. This brings us to the next section of this article. Our top 20 free newsletter templates for your business. 20 top newsletter templates Use these templates along with Process Street’s newsletter template process and create an awesome newsletter. Financial Business newsletter template Designed to share complex information, such as money news and tips, the Financial Business Newsletter has both a bright and sharp appearance. 7/21
  8. 8. Click here for the Merge Financial Business newsletter template Orbital Digital newsletter template This newsletter has been designed with tablets and e-readers in mind. The template design has a lot of space and is great if you want your newsletter to have a visual focus. Click here for the Orbital Digital newsletter template Bold Business newsletter template 8/21
  9. 9. Bold Business newsletter template Its heavy style, such as pronounced headlines, gives the Bold Business Newsletter a striking and exciting look. The template aims to leave a lasting impression and to be bold. Click here for the Bold Business newsletter template Polaroid Real Estate newsletter template Most suitable for a real estate company. This Polaroid Real Estate newsletter template is great for adding videos and images. The design is suitable for mobile devices and tablets. 9/21
  10. 10. Click here for the Polaroid Realt Estate newsletter template Black Widow Company newsletter template Using bight red and geometric lines gives the Black Widow Company newsletter template a striking visual appeal. The templates blocky design and use of white space means lots of information can be added without the newsletter appearing cluttered. Click here for the Black Widow Company newsletter Template 10/21
  11. 11. Corporate Business newsletter template The newsletters you want to send may not always be external. Internal newsletters are as important, providing company updates and announcements to your employees. Use the corporate business newsletter to do this. Click here for the Corporate Business newsletter template Citrus Splash Employee newsletter template A brighter, less formal template for you to send an internal newsletter. The Citrus Splash Employee Newsletter has a fun design whilst remaining professional. 11/21
  12. 12. Click here for the Citrus Splash Employee newsletter template Times Bulletin newsletter template The black and white design gives this template a unique appeal. Structured columns, plenty of white space and bolded text. Again lots of information can be added without the newsletter appearing cluttered. Click here for the Times Bulletin newsletter template 12/21
  13. 13. Green Wave newsletter template The Green Wave template is great if you want your newsletter to have a landscape as opposed to a portrait view. Columns and white space mean that you can add plenty of detail to your newsletter. Click here for the Green Wave newsletter template Pook newsletter template This newsletter goes with a modern and sleek design whilst also being fun. Clear call-to- actions stick out to encourage the subscriber to read more. 13/21
  14. 14. Click here for the Pook newsletter template Sonata newsletter template The Sonata newsletter template has a clean aesthetic. Plenty of slots for images help capture your brand’s essence. Click here for the Sonata newsletter template 14/21
  15. 15. ZURB Ink newsletter template The ZURB Ink newsletter template has a great fluid layout which can be customized with colors, images, and wording of your choice. This template comes with a separate CSS stylesheet and HTML file to ease the editing process. Click here for the ZURB Ink newsletter template Wire newsletter template The Wire template is a great newsletter template for marketers rolling out a new product or service. Make your product copy stand out with the dark background of this template. 15/21
  16. 16. Click here for the Wire newsletter template Webinar newsletter template The Webinar template is useful for promoting articles, new products, webinars, and events. For example, give the where and the when of a webinar and grab the recipients attention. Click here for the Webinar Invite newsletter template Resonant newsletter template 16/21
  17. 17. The Resonant newsletter template design is perfect for welcoming new users to your service. The newsletter template design gives a taste of who you really are to your customers, without overwhelming them. Click here for the Resonant newsletter template Textual e-Newsletter template The Textual e-Newsletter template is clean and uncomplicated in its design. Convey information quickly and efficiently. 17/21
  18. 18. Click here for the Textual e-Newsletter newsletter template Terra Cotta Digital newsletter template This grainy, down to earth newsletter is easily customized. This template is again perfect for both mobile and tablet users. The design is unique and perfect for short stories and vivid images. Click here for the Terra Cotta Digital Newsletter template 18/21
  19. 19. Change Is Good newsletter template The clean, modern design uses both images and simple one-sentence lines to draw the readers in. The template design has schools as a focus, but the sleek layout can be used for any newsletter. Click here for the Change Is Good newsletter template Coffee Bum newsletter template This Coffee Bum template uses a subtle color palette and a modern, minimalistic design. It is a great fit for any email marketing need. 19/21
  20. 20. Click here for the Coffee Bum template Responsive Design newsletter template This Responsive Design newsletter template is targeted towards mobile users. The template has variable sections and elements allowing you to mix and match. Click here for the Responsive Design newsletter template 20/21
  21. 21. Marketing for success Marketing is a core business procedure that needs effective management. As a marketing process, newsletter creation needs appropriate management. Use this article as a platform to do just that. Use this platform to facilitate the creation and management of your newsletters. Below are some additional marketing-related resources to help you with your marketing efforts. Click on the quick links to use these resources. 21/21

