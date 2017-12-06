Download Read Ultra Massive Video Game Console Guide Volume 2 (Mark Bussler ) Ebook Free PDF Online

Ultra Massive Volume 2 continues the never-ending saga of celebrating the failed, forgotten and groundbreaking video game consoles from the past, present, and future. This book includes collecting advice, photographs, and reviews of more than 20 game systems from across the ages including: - ATARI 5200 - ATARI 7800 PROSYSTEM - COLECOVISION - MAGNAVOX ODYSSEY - MATTEL HYPERSCAN - MICROSOFT XBOX - MSX COMPUTER - NEC PC-ENGINE - NINTENDO 64 - NINTENDO GAME BOY ADVANCE - NINTENDO GAMECUBE - SEGA DREAMCAST - SEGA GAME GEAR - SEGA MASTER SYSTEM - SEGA SG-1000 - SEGA MARK III - SNK HYPER NEO-GEO 64 - SONY PLAYSTATION - SONY PSP - TIGER GAME.COM - TIGER R-ZONE Written and photographed by Mark Bussler, producer of Classic Game Room, the longest running Internet video game review show. Mark has collected more than 100 game systems and thousands of games since he started playing Atari 2600 in 1980. Contained within these pages is a fun, stylish look at game systems that were killed off too soon like the Sega Dreamcast and Atari 7800. Enjoy a look at failed technology like the Tiger R-Zone and Mattel Hyperscan. Underrated gems like the Sega Master System, Hyper Neo-Geo 64, and Nintendo GameCube are covered with stunning imagery and recommended games. The mega-popular Sony PlayStation, Nintendo 64, Game Boy Advance and Microsoft Xbox are showcased here. Mark suggests recommended games to collect for each game console that delivers the best bang for the buck. For example, when collecting for Sega Dreamcast start out with Chu Chu Rocket, Crazy Taxi and Hydro Thunder; games that are insanely fun and extremely easy to collect. If you love video games, Pong, and spaceships, you ll love the Ultra Massive series and may find yourself inspired to begin collecting for something new! In addition to playing Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One you may find yourself immersed in the world of Sega Mark III and Magnavox Odyssey!

